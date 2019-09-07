This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule
For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.
(Note: All times are Central)
Alabama Power has one of the most successful economic development teams in the country, according to a new report from Site Selection Magazine.
The economic development publication recognized the 20 U.S. utilities with the best track record for recruiting and expanding industry last year.
For Alabama Power, the magazine cited the $2.1 billion in new capital investment and the 4,472 jobs created by projects the power company assisted with last year.
Site Selection also noted the work Alabama Power has devoted to community and workforce development beyond the traditional recruitment and expansion efforts of an economic development department.
Patrick Murphy, vice president of Marketing and Economic Development at Alabama Power, said there’s a reason for that – economic development is not just a department at Alabama Power.
“Economic development is at the core of what Alabama Power is as a company,” Murphy said. “In reality, our entire company works every day to better the lives and create opportunities for the people in our state.”
Murphy is part of a team of economic developers who work with other specialists throughout the company to help communities be better prepared for opportunity when it comes.
The Site Selection citation pointed to efforts like Alabama Power’s speculative building program, an initiative to create the MAST (McIntosh, Axis, Saraland and Theodore) chemicals industry corridor in the areas north of Mobile, and the company’s role in creating Opportunity Alabama, a 501(c)3 dedicated to linking investors to distressed communities identified as opportunity zones.
Just as Alabama Power takes a team approach to economic development within the company, Murphy said it has found the same approach works outside of it.
“I think we’re successful because we are part of a successful team that includes the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, our allies and local economic developers across the state,” Murphy said. “It makes it easier when you have a state as marketable as Alabama. Our state has so much to offer and it’s up to us to make sure we are presenting those opportunities to others. When others see Alabama the way we do, it makes a huge difference.”
(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)
When Crimson Tide fans travel to Tuscaloosa for football games, they will have a new way of getting information.
UA Info Radio is broadcasting on 92.5 FM and streaming through ready.ua.edu, the UA Safety app and the UA Gameday app.
“We have one of the best game day experiences in the nation, and UA Info Radio will only make the experience better for our fans,” said Dr. Donald Keith, director of emergency management at the University of Alabama. “As fans drive into Tuscaloosa, they can tune in and hear the information they need before arriving on campus.”
On game days, UA Info Radio will provide pre- and postgame traffic updates as well as information on parking and pregame events, such as the family-friendly tailgate area and autograph sessions with former football players. Fans will hear fun facts about the Crimson Tide. Music selections from the Million Dollar Band, including “Yea, Alabama,” will help everyone get pumped up for the game.
Additionally, game-day-specific safety tips, such as what to do if you get separated from your party or how to contact University police, will be broadcast. In the event of severe weather or other emergencies that may occur during the game, UA Info Radio will provide fans with important safety information.
When not broadcasting about game day, UA Info Radio airs information on campus events, such as performances by UA’s theatre and dance department, selections from the School of Music and interesting facts about the Capstone.
In the event of severe weather for the Tuscaloosa area, UA Info Radio will provide updates and information to help faculty, staff, students and visitors stay safe.
UA began the process of acquiring a low-power FM, non-commercial radio station for public safety after the April 27, 2011, tornado that destroyed much of Tuscaloosa.
“After the tornado, when the electricity was out for several days, the only way for many people to get information was through a battery-operated radio,” Keith said. “We decided at that time that UA needed a radio station that could be used to distribute information in the case of an emergency. UA Info Radio is just another tool we use to help keep people safe on our campus.”
This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama's website.
(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)
As the nation learns more about the salacious life and mysterious death of billionaire and serial sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, it’s important to remember his crimes are far from uncommon.
In fact, they happen all the time.
Even in Alabama.
It’s a problem that experts agree is growing, though exact numbers are difficult to quantify, according to researchers at the University of Alabama who conducted a study estimating there were more than 900 potential survivors of human trafficking across the state in 2017 alone, and that more than half the victims were minors.
Awareness is also growing as alliances of lawmakers, advocates, law enforcement agencies, and prosecutors grapple with stopping the problem and educating community members.
It’s going to take a concerted effort, from everyone, to combat human trafficking. Here are just a few tips:
No. 1: Learn the paths into human trafficking
“Every single victim we’ve encountered has some type of [economic, social, or emotional] vulnerability that has been exploited by the trafficker,” said Doug Gilmer, resident agent in charge for the Department of Homeland Security Investigations team in Birmingham during a recent deep-dive discussion of human trafficking on 1819 podcast.
Traffickers are very good at grooming their victims and “luring girls into this world,” often by developing an online relationship and developing a strong “father figure” bond before slowly coercing them into sex trafficking, according to Gilmer.
“These are young ladies who have had their childhoods stolen from them,” said Carolyn Potter, executive director of The Wellhouse, a residential treatment facility near Birmingham for sexually exploited trafficking victims.
Potter said in an 1819 interview that every case is different; however, there are commonalities among victims’ stories. Victims tend to be runaways, neglected or abused children, and at-risk youth aging out of foster care who become easy prey for traffickers.
“A typical scenario would be a young lady who was first [sexually] victimized as a child,” has experienced “complex trauma,” which means traumatic events have repeatedly happened, often daily, throughout much of her life, and that substance use is either forced upon her or is used as a coping mechanism, Potter said.
“I ended up doing so much drugs because he was requiring me to do so much,” said Dixie Shannon in a new Alabama Public Radio series about human trafficking in Alabama.
Shannon was a runaway whose coercion into a life of commercial sex began at 17-years-old and included dependence upon her trafficker and punishment for not performing.
“I couldn’t take a shower without making a certain amount of money,” Shannon told APR’s Pat Duggins. “I couldn’t eat … I couldn’t rest. …And, I ended up getting to a point where I was either going to kill myself because I’m going to overdose on these drugs, or he’s going to kill me.”
No. 2: Learn where the real risk is
Parents misplace their fear by not allowing kids to play alone or outside for fear of kidnapping, according to Gilmer, who said statistics show kidnapping is exceedingly rare.
“The biggest mistakes we make in society today is the boogey-man syndrome,” Gilmer said. “That there’s a creep out there on every block, around every corner, on every aisle in Walmart or Target that’s getting ready to snatch our kids.”
The real threat, he said, is on cell phones and the Internet – where predators know how to get in touch with our kids within 20-30 keystrokes.
The risks aren’t just of becoming preyed upon. There are risks of becoming the predator.
Gilmer said there is no typical profile and that the “Johns” come from every walk of life and socioeconomic level, although DHS is collecting data in partnership with advocacy group Trafficking Hope to understand any trends.
“We do know that all of the Johns, I think statistically probably 100 percent, all had or have a problem with pornography,” said Gilmer. “That’s how it starts for them and then it progresses over time. They need something more and then they get to the point they start purchasing sex.”
Attorney General Steve Marshall said in an 1819 podcast interview that the 2014 arrest of a well-respected former Guntersville High School soccer coach for child sexual abuse and human trafficking was “the moment” that he first realized the scope and significance of the problem in Alabama and the importance of the human trafficking statutes being developed at the time.
“That was [the case] for me that… not only broadened my awareness of the traditional view of the pimp and the prostitute and the Johns, but also showed that children themselves are victims of human trafficking,” Marshall said.
No. 3: Recognize the signs of human trafficking and help at-risk youth
“It’s very hard to encounter a person who is being trafficked and not realize that something is going on, even if you can’t identify what it is right away,” Potter said.
Here are some of the warning signs that someone may be a human trafficking victim that are listed on The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force website:
– Inability or fear to make eye contact.
– Presence of an older male or “boyfriend” who seems controlling.
– Shows signs of physical, mental, or sexual abuse.
– Inappropriately dressed for the age of the child (sexy, low cut, too short).
– Is not in school or has significant gaps in schooling.
– Demeanor is fearful, anxious, depressed, submissive, tense, nervous.
Also, Potter said she has never seen a victim who did not have some kind of branding or tattoo, such as a young woman who came to The Wellhouse with the street address of her trafficker tattooed on her forehead.
“If you see something, say something,” Potter said. “It’s not going to hurt to make a report. If you’re wrong, that’s okay, but if you’re not, you may have saved a life.”
And if you are in a position to help at-risk youth by becoming a foster parent, there are thousands of Alabama children in need of safe and stable care.
“If we could make this group not the most ‘preyed upon,’ but the most ‘prayed upon,’ what a different outcome we’d have,” said Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries President and CEO Rod Marshall in an 1819 interview.
“If we were prayer warriors for this vulnerable population,” Marshall said, “if we were the safety net, if we refused to allow children to go through life with no margin for safety, if we could be there for these families to keep them from disintegrating and needing to put their children in foster care … the predators might find themselves having far fewer victim pools to draw from.”
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888–373–7888.
To report suspected human trafficking to federal law enforcement, please call 866-347-2423.
And if you need help here in Alabama, please call the Wellhouse’s rescue and recovery helpline at 800–991–0948.
Together, we can put a stop to human trafficking in Alabama.
Watch:
Rachel Blackmon Bryars is a senior fellow at the Alabama Policy Institute. Connect with her at rachel@alabamapolicy.org or on Instagram @RachelBlackmonBryars.
At the Alabama Republican Party’s summer meeting last month in Auburn, State Rep. Tommy Hanes (R-Bryant) led a successful effort to make it the official position of the ALGOP that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) be expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives.
A resolution that passed by voice vote at that meeting called on Alabama’s U.S. congressional delegation to seek Omar’s expulsion. However, one member of the delegation, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), is skeptical if such a move is merited.
During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Thursday, Brooks called Hanes’ effort a “good symbolic gesture.”
“It is a good symbolic gesture by the Alabama Republican Party and Rep. Tommy Hanes out of Jackson County,” Brooks said on “The Jeff Poor Show.” “But unfortunately, we don’t have the required legal grounds for expelling Ilhan Omar. And even if we did, we don’t have the votes in the House of Representatives because the Democrats are in control and there’s not a single one who would vote at this point in time to remove her from office.”
Brooks would not rule out the possibility, however, that Omar’s expulsion was warranted. The Madison County Republican laid out aspects of Omar’s background that could be grounds for removal but added the caveat her constituents still elected her to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“It does shine a spotlight on it,” he said. “Now there are potential grounds for expelling her, don’t get me wrong. But I don’t know if they are true or false. And I could get into any number of them. One might be the unanswered charges against her that she in effect an illegal alien — that she came in under a visa or a family, and the family misrepresented that she was a member of that family, when in fact she was not — that she was given an alias. Now, given this happened so long ago, and she was a minor at the time, I don’t know that you should hold her accountable today for the circumstances if it turns out to be true. But there are a lot of things in Ilhan Omar’s background that I would love to have a proper investigation of. It might deal with taxes. It might deal with something like adultery. Or where she was reportedly married to her own brother for some period of time perhaps in order to get him into the United States of America.”
“Let me emphasize: There are a lot of these things out there,” he continued. “I don’t know if they’re true or not and Rep. Ilhan Omar does a fairly good job of denying those that make these kinds of inquiries the information that would be needed to properly rebut or to confirm these kinds of accusations. But after all, when you get down to it — she was elected by her people. And I think that is going to be the general principle in the House of Representatives that it is up to her own constituents to decide whether to keep her in the United States Congress or replace her with someone that they perceive is better.”
@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.
Jacksonville State University’s athletics department this week announced it will implement alcohol sales before and during football games at JSU Stadium’s Burgess-Snow Field beginning with Saturday’s home opener against Chattanooga.
Kiosks will be added to the concourse specifically for beer sales. Beer will be sold by trained and licensed servers at five designated points of sales and will be served only by trained team members, within governing regulations. No alcohol will be sold or available at any of the current concession stands to expedite the waits for other concession products.
“We are always looking for ways to improve upon what is already one of the best fan experiences in FCS football, and this is another way to offer more for fans attending our games,” JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said in a statement.
“Universities across the country have seen both a decrease in alcohol-related incidents and an enhanced fan experience when they provide a controlled environment for alcohol sales,” he added.
Over the last several months, JSU’s athletic department reportedly began developing policies, infrastructure and partnerships to support the responsible sale of alcohol at their home football stadium. Throughout the process, JSU athletics staff mandated policies that emphasized safety and security of fans before, during and after events.
“First and foremost, we are committed to providing a safe, family-friendly atmosphere in our venues,” Seitz explained. “We have worked hard to develop a responsible plan for this new offering at our games, and our game day staff will partner with our campus police department, local law enforcement and other campus constituents to provide a safe and positive environment for everyone in attendance.”
Beer sales will begin once the gates are opened to the general public and conclude at the end of the third quarter. At no time will alcoholic beverages be allowed to leave JSU Stadium. A maximum of two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction.
All patrons will be required to produce a valid photo ID when purchasing any alcoholic beverage inside the stadium. Acceptable photo IDs must have the holder’s birthday and include valid driver’s licenses, military ID cards, passports and government-issued photo ID cards.
Patrons consuming alcohol must be able to produce a valid photo ID at all times, and stadium personnel may ask to see an ID at locations away from the point of sale. JSU Athletics emphasized that anyone consuming alcohol must be able to prove – at any time or location – they are age 21 or older.
“We are implementing a number of corresponding initiatives aimed at preventing underage consumption and promoting responsible choices, including a ‘We ID Program,'” Seitz advised.
“These new changes will give fans the game day experience they have been asking for, and the commitment and partnership between our members, retailers and universities will help create a safe environment for all attendees,” he concluded.
To be clear, liquor will not be sold.
Read more details here.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn