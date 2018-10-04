Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Byrne tears into Senate Democrats’ handling of Kavanaugh nomination — ‘Just a zoo over there’ 4 hours ago / News
Kavanaugh is not a ‘Democrats said, Republicans said’ situation 5 hours ago / Opinion
Is Facebook really like Ma Bell? 7 hours ago / Economics
FDA: 38 sick from tainted eggs from Alabama 8 hours ago / News
Doug Jones decries ‘hate and ugliness’ of Kavanaugh process — Says he is still likely to vote ‘no’ on confirmation 9 hours ago / News
‘Superheroes’ visit real-life heroes at Children’s of Alabama (VIDEO) 9 hours ago / News
Political prognosticator Nate Silver: Doug Jones might run for president 10 hours ago / News
Chief justice race analysis: Despite fundraising lead, early projections, Vance trailing Parker by wide margin 10 hours ago / Analysis
Rep. Gary Palmer: ‘No one should be surprised’ by Doug Jones’ Kavanaugh opposition 11 hours ago / News
Anniston school bus caught in shootout crossfire between two youths 11 hours ago / News
7 Things: New claims as Kavanaugh report is delivered, media begs Republicans to vote ‘no’ because Trump is rude, Ivey trouncing Maddox in money and polling and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
Planned Parenthood PAC set to attack Alabama pro-life amendment with California cash 13 hours ago / News
Rep. Gary Palmer strives to lead with moral conviction that represents Alabama’s values 14 hours ago / Sponsored
AT&T expands high-speed internet in rural Alabama 1 day ago / News
Birmingham fire departments rally around injured firefighter, initiate fundraiser 1 day ago / News
Sessions’ DOJ announces new school safety funding for Alabama 1 day ago / News
2018 POWER & INFLUENCE 50: Alabama’s most powerful & influential lobbyists, consultants and economic developers 1 day ago / Featured
Walt Maddox needs to get serious or he will get destroyed in November 1 day ago / Opinion
Kay Ivey ‘health and fitness’ rumors are hogwash — Alabama political media might know that if they ever showed up 1 day ago / Opinion
NASCAR to remove restrictor plates at Daytona and Talladega 1 day ago / News
5 hours ago

Kavanaugh is not a ‘Democrats said, Republicans said’ situation

After 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, CNN’s Gloria Borger, a political analyst, declared that the information gleaned from the FBI investigation into Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh didn’t really matter and the sexual assault allegations will just be a “Democrats said, Republicans said” issue.

She could not be more wrong.

This should still be America where we still have the presumption of innocence, and we should still be hesitant about declaring an American citizen guilty of a crime with zero evidence. From the beginning of Kavanaugh’s accusers being thrust into the public spotlight, the media has given the Democratic Party the benefit of the doubt and said Kavanaugh had to prove his own innocence.

We’ve been told:

— The women must be believed.
— The lack of evidence is evidence.
— The lack of corroboration is evidence.
— There must be a hearing.
— There must be an FBI investigation.

In spite of this, at every turn, the media and the Democrats acted in complete bad faith.

— They held the initial letter from Kavanaugh’s accuser until the 11th hour.
— They declared allegations of gang rape brought by Michael Avenatti as credible.
— They declared anonymous allegations as credible.
— They declared anyone willing to make an allegation about Kavanaugh’s drinking credible.
— They all but ignored any questions of Kavanaugh’s accuser’s credibility.
— They investigated whether Kavanaugh throwing ice in a bar in 1985 was disqualifying.
— They defended Kavanaugh’s accuser’s delays in responding to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
— They defended Kavanaugh’s accuser’s delays in testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
— They defended Kavanaugh’s accuser’s refusal to share information with the Senate Judiciary Committee.
— They defended Kavanaugh’s accuser’s attempts to offer information after the FBI investigation was complete.

After all of this, there is still not a single shred of corroborating evidence available. Every person alleged to be at the event described by Kavanaugh’s accuser either denies the event took place or has no recollection that said event took place.

So the media and the Democrats can wail and scream about Brett Kavanaugh, but they can not pretend this hasn’t been investigated.

So, no, this is not a “Democrats said, Republicans said” situation. It is a situation where Democrats threw every dirty trick in the book at this man and still came up empty.

Whatever happens this weekend, confirmed or not, it will be clear that Brett Kavanaugh was subjected to a level of unfairness, anger and dishonesty that should terrify fair-minded Americans.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

4 hours ago

Byrne tears into Senate Democrats’ handling of Kavanaugh nomination — ‘Just a zoo over there’

In Thursday interview on FM Talk 1065’s “Midday Mobile,” Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) criticized Senate Democrats over their handling of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.

“It’s just a zoo over there,” Byrne remarked.

The Republican from southwest Alabama lamented that the Democrats, along with the national news media, are feeding out-of-control liberal protesters, and even further, destroying important American institutions and principles.

“But the thing that really makes this sad to me is I have such tremendous respect for the judiciary and this is a good man. And we’re tearing up the federal judiciary and we’re tearing up a good man because people want to be president of the United States, because the national news media wants to sell more ads – because they can get more people to watch,” Byrne outlined.

While Byrne hopes that the institutional and societal damage can be repaired, he is worried the point of no return may have been passed.

814
Keep reading 814 WORDS

“I’m afraid we have opened the door and we’ll never close this door. Even if it’s a Democratic president that makes this appointment, we’re going to go through this over and over again. That is not good for America and it’s not good for the judiciary,” Byrne advised.

Byrne and the host, Sean Sullivan, then talked about the Democrats with 2020 presidential ambitions that are at the center of the debacle.

“Stop, Spartacus, stop,” Byrne said, laughing at the thought of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). “You mean the confessed groper. He confessed to a sexual assault.”

Byrne made it clear what he thought of many of the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee who turned the confirmation process into a “national disgrace,” as Kavanaugh called it.

“I want to get all of them under oath and say, ‘Okay, let me ask you about what you did in high school and college. Let’s find out what you did.’ We already know, Senator Booker has told us, part of what he did, let’s get all of those Democratic senators that have been so self-righteous, let’s get them all under oath and ask them, ‘Tell me what you did.’ You know what, it wouldn’t be a pretty picture,” Byrne emphasized.

He said the senators have gotten way off track from even the original allegation of sexual assault.

“[W]e’ve wandered away from that, now we’re [discussing] drinking and throwing ice at a bar. Somebody said, ‘Aren’t you worried about the fact that he threw ice at a bar.’ And I said, ‘Really, that’s what we’re down to now?’ And that is what we’re down to now, because the desperation of the Democrats is, ‘well this didn’t work, let’s try that. Oh, that didn’t work, let’s try this.’ And at some point, you just have to say, enough – the circus is over, we’re going to do what the Senate is supposed to do,” Byrne explained.

“It hurts the country, it is hurting our country,” Byrne said of the Democrats’ behavior.

He continued, “But the people that are involved with all of this, they don’t care. Let me tell you who they don’t care about – they don’t care about Dr. Ford. They used her as sure as you and I are sitting here. If you go back and look at how this came out … My heart goes out to both of [Kavanaugh and Ford]. I think they’ve both been victimized by what’s happened the last several weeks.”

He later discussed the mistreatment of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s sexual assault accuser, by Senate Democrats, saying, “In this regard, it’s totally political. If you look at the circumstances in-which all of this came out, c’mon – it just stinks.”

He talked about the leaking of Ford’s then-confidential story, implying that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was likely complicit in some fashion.

“It’s just not believable that the Democrats didn’t leak this, and if you go back and look at the circumstances that occurred before that, it looks like it was all planned,” Byrne said, alluding to the fact that the Democrats sat on the information for weeks.

Byrne, who gave a full-throated endorsement of Kavanaugh on the House floor last week, reaffirmed that it is past time for the Senate to vote and confirm the nominee.

Senator Doug Jones’ imminent “no” vote on the nominee came up later in the interview, with Byrne challenging Jones’ own assertion that he had been truly open-minded when considering Kavanaugh.

“I know of no information to indicate that Senator Jones even bothered to talk one-on-one with Judge Kavanaugh. Now, he’s a former prosecutor. If he really wants to find out what’s going on here, why wouldn’t you sit in a room one-on-one in-person with [Kavanaugh] and do his own questioning? I think Doug Jones is more than capable of doing that. Why didn’t he do that before he made up his mind?” Byrne queried.

He answered his own question, explaining, “Because this is not a decision based upon Judge Kavanaugh or not. This is a decision, as it is for so many of the Democrats in the Senate, based upon what they think, where they’re trying to get a liberal person on the court and keep a conservative person off the court.”

Like Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6), Byrne is not surprised at Jones’ opposition to Kavanaugh’s confirmation, as Byrne believes Jones is a true believer of liberal values and supporter of his party’s causes.

“It’s not just this vote, there are other votes that [Jones] has made, other things that he’s said,” Byrne said.

Byrne added, “Look, his maiden speech on the floor of the United States Senate was on gun control. In Alabama, gun control means we use both hands – you know, we’re not a gun control state.”

You can listen to the entire interview below.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
7 hours ago

Is Facebook really like Ma Bell?

Some commentators and politicians have proposed regulating Facebook, Twitter and Google as public utilities.

To make sense of this proposal, let’s consider the economic role of public utilities.

Today’s social media giants might meet the popular definition of monopoly, namely having a very large market share. Economists, however, use a much stricter definition, and public utility regulation is applied only to the specific type known as a “natural” monopoly. Natural monopoly refers to industries where the cost per unit produced or customer served falls due to a very high first unit cost and a very low cost of serving extra customers.

573
Keep reading 573 WORDS

Consider the electric grid. Establishing the grid requires generation plants, transmission lines, substations, and finally the power wires in our communities. Once built, the cost of connecting one more home or business to the grid is very low. The same dynamic applies to water and sewer systems, landline telephones and roads and streets.

One large firm will likely dominate such industries. Why? Competition drives price down to the cost of production. Here, the largest firm has a cost advantage and can profitably charge lower prices than its rivals. Smaller firms can either match the leader’s price and lose money or maintain a profitable price and likely lose customers. After the smaller guys go bankrupt, the large firm can raise its price and earn big profits.

We frequently use anti-trust laws to prevent the establishment of or to break up existing monopolies. But breaking up a natural monopoly is unlikely to produce competition for long. The largest firm’s cost advantage doesn’t go away.

What are the alternatives? One is government ownership of the utility, which we rely on for water, sewers, roads, and electricity in communities like Troy. Cooperative ownership by customers – electric and natural gas co-ops – prevents managers from trying to profit at customers’ expense.

Public utilities regulation gives a private, for-profit company an exclusive service territory, albeit with restrictions. Government regulators, in Alabama the Public Service Commission, set prices and other terms of service. And the utility is a common carrier who must provide service to all customers willing to pay the regulated price. Economists and lawyers developed the public utilities doctrine around 1900.

Another way to think about a public utility is that competition between profit-seeking businesses normally best serves customers. But the enormous cost of power grids renders multiple systems and competition unattractive. Perhaps having one grid and economists deliver the benefits of competition through rules makes more sense.

Whether the public utilities doctrine served America well during the 20th Century is a question for another day. How about applying this model to social media today?

Facebook and Google meet the popular definition of monopoly – they dominate their markets. Twitter dominates its unique product, but alternatives exist to push out messages. None of the three has a massive, critical physical infrastructure creating declining cost per customer.

The social media giants do possess an advantage resembling natural monopoly. They have coordination value: the value of being on Facebook increases with the number of other users. Economists call this a network effect. Although many economists fear that network effects might lock us into inferior technology, in practice entrepreneurs can get consumers to switch: we do not still watch VHS movies and listen to cassettes.

The social media companies serve their customers very well. For instance, YouTube’s advertising allows performers to earn money, with some stars earning millions per year. Facebook has offered users innovative features and an easy interface. Market domination due to better service benefits consumers.

Alternatives to Facebook currently exist, like LinkedIn and even MySpace. More significantly, a new rival would not have to duplicate a massively costly physical infrastructure. The economic case for regulating the fast-changing digital world with a model designed for the physical world is weak. Today’s social media giants will likely have a much shorter time on our economic stage than phone and electric utilities unless we cement their positions via regulation.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

Show less
8 hours ago

FDA: 38 sick from tainted eggs from Alabama

The government says 38 people in seven states have gotten sick from eggs produced by an Alabama poultry farm.

The Food and Drug Administration says the illnesses are linked to salmonella-tainted eggs from Gravel Ridge Farms, which is north of Birmingham in Cullman.

103
Keep reading 103 WORDS

The agency issued a recall notice last month, and it provided an update Tuesday.

The FDA says 10 people were hospitalized after coming in contact with cage-free eggs from the farm, but no one has died.

The government says recalled eggs were sold to several grocery stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Most of the illnesses are in Tennessee, where 23 people have been affected.

Alabama has had seven cases and Ohio has four. Single cases have occurred in Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky and Montana.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
9 hours ago

Doug Jones decries ‘hate and ugliness’ of Kavanaugh process — Says he is still likely to vote ‘no’ on confirmation

In a conference call to reporters on Thursday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) reaffirmed his commitment to vote against Supreme Court associate justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

He cited a lack of documents, unanswered questions about the sexual misconduct allegations and what he suggested was a lack of judicial temperament on display during additional testimony Kavanaugh gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week as the reason.

Jones also denounced the “hate and ugliness” of the process and said hopes of sexual assault were expressed to staffers fielding calls in his office about Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

319
Keep reading 319 WORDS

“Folks, we are in a very bad place in this country — where a nomination to the United States Supreme Court has not just been politicized as it has with millions of dollars spent to sway certain senators, including me,” he said. “The hate and ugliness I have witnessed is unprecedented, and I hope — God, I hope — does not reflect who we really are as Americans. And it has been on both sides. Those opposing this nomination have accosted my colleagues in restaurants, airports and other places. We have Capitol Hill police officers escorting senators back and forth. Those who have supported this nomination have threatened to turn the tables on senators and their families, including myself. I’ve even had callers telling the young women that have answered my phones that they hope they are sexually assaulted. We’re in a bad place, and we need to figure out a way to come out of it.”

As of 10:30 am CT, Jones said he had not reviewed the FBI report regarding the agency’s investigation into the sexual assault allegations aimed at Kavanaugh. However, he said he didn’t anticipate that the report would sway him to a “yes” vote.

“I’ve tried to do my due diligence and exercise my best judgment,” he added. “This has not been a political call for me. It’s one been that based on what I believe to be the credibility of the allegations, the judge’s record and how I perceive his independence. It is one of those situations where it is very difficult to do all the work necessary. I tried to do it the best way I can, and I have thus far made my decision. I will review the report as it comes out today. I am quite frankly, in all candor, not expecting, based on what I see, expecting my decision to change. But you never say never.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Show less
9 hours ago

‘Superheroes’ visit real-life heroes at Children’s of Alabama (VIDEO)

Per CBS 42, patients at Children’s of Alabama experienced quite the surprise Wednesday when “Superheroes” scaled the building and waved to the real heroes inside.

Watch:

25
Keep reading 25 WORDS

Read more about the hospital’s “Superhero Month” here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less