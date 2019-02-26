 Left ACLR Right ACLR

We believe in Alabama 2 hours ago / Opinion
One and done Doug? — Jones taunts Roy Moore in hopes of rematch 3 hours ago / Politics
Byrne hits Jones for Alabama ISIS bride comments, calls Green New Deal ‘a dangerous fantasy’ 4 hours ago / Politics
This gas tax is probably happening — A special session makes it way easier 6 hours ago / Analysis
Report: Inadequate infrastructure costs average Alabama driver over $1,300 per year 8 hours ago / News
Gov. Ivey spox: No special session announcement at infrastructure, gas tax event tomorrow 10 hours ago / News
Let’s rethink career technical education 10 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Powerful Alabama-based legislative tracking platform, Dragonfly, offers digital workspaces for governmental affairs staffers in the Yellowhammer State 10 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama woman freed by criminal justice reform: ‘I’m so thankful’ for Trump 12 hours ago / News
7 Things: Gas tax proponents get backup from Alabama and Auburn, Congress primed to vote against Trump, U.S. Senate kills ‘Born Alive Act’ and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
Brooks introduces bill to ensure federal employees, contractors are never again used as bargaining chips 14 hours ago / News
Senate Dems block ‘born alive’ protection bill after Trump admin partially defunds Planned Parenthood 15 hours ago / News
Alabama elementary school raises money for Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter’s family 15 hours ago / News
Byrne: The nation is at a crossroads on immigration 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Former Trump staffer Anthony Scaramucci to speak in Tuscaloosa 1 day ago / Politics
Legislators move to add accountability, transparency to infrastructure spending 1 day ago / News
A freshman lawmaker is ready to fix an archaic Alabama law that mandates newspapers get tax dollars 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama met coal industry, Port of Mobile helping each other grow 1 day ago / News
Shelby secures $43.3 million for new Auburn University ag facility 1 day ago / News
Alabama beach towns vow crackdown on unruly spring breakers 1 day ago / News
This gas tax is probably happening — A special session makes it way easier

If reports are true that Governor Kay Ivey is planning on calling a special session to deal with the gas tax, it is being done solely to make it easier to pass through the legislature.

There are a few reasons for this and they include avoiding having to invoke a “Budget Isolation Resolution” that allows laws to be passed before budgets are submitted to the governor, but only after a 3/5th vote. Not calling a special session allows a smaller portion of legislators to hold up any legislation.

If Ivey calls a special session on this matter, it also limits the ability for the opposition to this tax increase to demand concessions in exchange for a reduction in taxes elsewhere.

This is a naked power play by Ivey and if the goal is to get a tax increase passed, it’s an effective one because the opposition to this measure is growing now that we have a framework of the legislation being publicly discussed.

Republicans appear to be ready to go at it alone on this issue because Democrats seem ready to let them be responsible for a tax increase.

State Rep. Laura Hall (D-Huntsville) told AL.com that after a public hearing she would not be supporting a gas tax, stating, “I did a Facebook survey, and most of my people are saying ‘no.”

She added, “If you want to know where I am now, it would be a ‘no.”

Hall is not the only Democrat preparing to make this a Republican tax increase.

A spokesman for the governor told Yellowhammer News earlier today Ivey will not be announcing a special session but acknowledge there have been discussions.

If Governor Ivey does indeed call this special session, it will be because she believes the gas tax cannot pass in the regular session with few of the remaining Democrats supporting it and with defecting Republicans making noise about voting against it.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

We believe in Alabama

Yellowhammer News was founded on the need for a news outlet to reflect the state of Alabama, its people and their values.

With great pleasure, we recently read an article by a San Francisco freelance writer chronicling Yellowhammer’s roots and ascent to become the go-to source for news and analysis in this state.

The article, published in the academic publication Columbia Journalism Review, confirmed for us that we have stayed true to our mission and our work is having a broad-ranging impact throughout Alabama and beyond.

It is truly gratifying – and just plain cool – to know we are moving the needle in such a significant way that people across the country are paying attention.

While academics and the elite liberal media criticize us, we take it as an affirmation that the hard work and hours put in by the Yellowhammer team take into account the needs, wants and desires of you, our faithful readers.

One such member of the elite liberal media made our point for us in the article.

AL.com’s John Hammontree said, “If the mainstream press weren’t out breaking news stories then I don’t think Yellowhammer would have anything to write about, other than whatever Republican talking points they get emailed to them each morning.”

While obviously his exaggerated metaphor is silly (although, we do work hard to get the inside scoop for our readers!), Hammontree’s snarky comment drives home the more important point: what our readers think and find interesting about Alabama matters to us.

You, the reader, can get your news and information in so many places these days. At Yellowhammer, we refuse to dismiss your beliefs, your values and your interests as trivial, as so many other news outlets do.

Our company came into the business knowing it had a fight on its hands. The old-guard academics and liberal elite have to protect their turf. They have special prizes to hand out and agendas to push. They need all the space they can get to tell you what you should actually believe.

At the same time, we have grown.

Besides a one-stop news site, Yellowhammer also now broadcasts its radio news network on 35 stations around Alabama. We have numerous events we host in communities up and down the state. We also make great efforts to deliver information directly to you in our email newsletter and on our social media platforms.

We hope you get an opportunity to at least skim the lengthy piece here. It delivered tremendous encouragement to us that our team’s effort and focus continues to deliver the results we seek to achieve.

Thank you for being a dedicated reader!

We believe in the people of Alabama and the vast potential of our state.

Tim Howe and Allison Ross are the proud owners of Yellowhammer News

One and done Doug? — Jones taunts Roy Moore in hopes of rematch

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) faces a steep uphill battle to keeping his seat in 2020, but he knows his best bet to doing so is a rematch with former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore.

With tanking approval numbers and in a presidential election cycle, Jones is widely expected to lose against a mainstream Yellowhammer State Republican. Knowing this, Jones is trying to reset the table to benefit himself.

Tuesday evening, Politico reported, “Sen. Doug Jones is all but daring Roy Moore for a rematch in the Alabama Senate race.”

In an interview the same day, Jones had taunted Moore, saying the only way he could prove the 2017 election was stolen from him was to run again in 2020 and reclaim the Republican nomination.

“If he really believes that and if the Republican Party really believes that then they all ought to just step aside, have a press conference with him and let’s just do it again,” Jones said.

Claiming he does not have a “preferred opponent,” Jones emphasized that Moore should be in the conversation.

“He makes waves. I think he makes noises. Who knows what he’s going to do?” the junior senator commented.

Politico stated, “Democrats would be giddy to face Moore again in what’s sure to be the toughest race for them in the country next year.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) is currently the only Republican to have officially announced candidacy against Jones. Alabama Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston), Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-6), State Auditor Jim Zeigler (R-AL) and retired Marine Col. Lee Busby are considering entering the race.

Additionally, former U.S. Attorney General and Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) has not yet revealed if he will seek to return to his old seat.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Byrne hits Jones for Alabama ISIS bride comments, calls Green New Deal ‘a dangerous fantasy’

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) appeared on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing” Tuesday, speaking about President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration, the Democrats’ “Green New Deal” and Sen. Doug Jones’ (D-AL) comments on the ISIS bride from Alabama.

Byrne first declared his support of Trump’s step to secure the border.

“The president has a very important responsibility, and that is to protect the people of the United States – to provide for our security,” he said. “That includes border security.”

Byrne added that Trump wanted and tried to address the issue through the congressional appropriations process but that obstruction by Democrats forced the president to take executive action.

Ultimately, the congressman from south Alabama believes the majority of Americans support Trump’s efforts.

“[B]uild a wall — that’s what people want the president to do, is to build this wall,” Byrne stated.

Host Dana Perino then asked him about the Democrats’ “Green New Deal.”

“Well, it’s getting a lot of traction on the Democrats’ side – look at the people who are running for president in their party,” he commented. “They’re actually embracing this.”

Byrne said the majority of voters view the proposal as not only “a fantasy, but a dangerous fantasy.”

He added, “I don’t think it’s going anywhere [in Congress], but I think it’s going to drive the Democrats who are running for president and it’s going to drive the debate in America next year, which is good for Republicans. We welcome that debate.”

Byrne has announced his 2020 candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by the Mountain Brook incumbent, Doug Jones.

Perino lastly asked Byrne to comment on Jones saying that Hoda Muthana, the “ISIS bride” from Hoover, should be allowed to return to the United States.

“Look, this is one of many ways that Doug Jones differs from the people – the vast majority of people – in the state of Alabama,” Byrne emphasized.

There is still a dispute over whether Muthana was ever an American citizen, but even if she was at one time, Byrne believes that she renounced her claim the moment she left to join ISIS.

“When you take up arms – essentially is what she did – with enemies of the United States, your actions renounce your citizenship. She’s not a citizen. I can’t believe that Senator Jones would suggest otherwise and say we should give her all [these] due process rights that citizens get in this country. She does not deserve them,” he said, later adding that his office was getting “an avalanche” of emails and phone calls from Alabamians opposing Jones’ position on Muthana.

Byrne concluded, “She made the choice that she made. She’s living in a terrible camp right now, I’m sorry for her and her child. But that’s the decision she made, and she needs to live with the consequences.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Report: Inadequate infrastructure costs average Alabama driver over $1,300 per year

MONTGOMERY — A nonpartisan, in-depth report on the state of Alabama’s infrastructure conditions released Tuesday confirms what previous research has shown: inadequate infrastructure funding is costing the average Alabamian hundreds of dollars in extra repair and operating costs, in addition to lost time.

TRIP, a national transportation research group, broke its Alabama research into seven regional reports, besides releasing its statewide findings. The group also organized local press conferences corresponding to the seven regional reports, with Montgomery, Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Anniston occurring Monday, followed by Decatur-Huntsville, Mobile and Florence on Tuesday.

While the average Alabamian anecdotally can attest to the need for improved infrastructure across the state and in their own community, TRIP’s reports turn those everyday frustrations into tangible numbers and real dollar amounts. From a public policy standpoint, the data is invaluable — and eye-opening.

The bottom line

For state legislators set to consider Governor Kay Ivey’s infrastructure plan (which will be announced Wednesday), one of the unmissable facts in the report is that the buying power of the current state gas tax is now less than 50 percent of what it was in 1992 when the tax was last adjusted.

Additionally, TRIP’s report conclusively shows that raising the gas tax by a reasonable number will actually put considerable money back in the average Alabamian’s pocket because of savings related to vehicle crash and operating costs alone.

The research advised that the total amount of vehicular operating costs caused statewide by deficient infrastructure is $2 billion annually. The financial cost of excess traffic crashes due to insufficient infrastructure is an additional $1.8 billion every year.

The third type of cost associated with infrastructure needs is that of lost time and wasted fuel due to congestion. TRIP said that another $1.5 billion is wasted annually across Alabama in this important category.

Added together, these three separate costs associated with underfunded Alabama infrastructure amounts to $5.3 billion per year — a staggering amount of money that is largely coming out of the pockets of hardworking families across the state.

“Due to inadequate state and local funding, 30 percent of major roads and highways in Alabama are in poor or mediocre condition. Driving on rough roads costs the average Alabama driver $507 annually in additional vehicle operating costs [alone],” the report explained.

“From 2013 to 2017, 4,507 people were killed in traffic crashes in Alabama,” the research said. “Traffic crashes imposed a total of $5.5 billion in economic costs in Alabama in 2017 and traffic crashes in which roadway features were likely a contributing factor imposed $1.8 billion in economic costs.”

Then, when it comes to congestion-related costs, TRIP wrote, “The state’s roads are seeing unprecedented levels of traffic, with the number of vehicle miles of travel per lane mile in Alabama increasing 40 percent from 1990 to 2015. Congested roads choke commuting and commerce and cost Alabama drivers $1.5 billion each year in the form of lost time and wasted fuel. In the most congested urban areas, drivers lose up to $990 and nearly one full work week per year sitting in congestion.”

Broken down regionally, the total annual cost of insufficient infrastructure to the average Alabamian is $1,301 in Anniston-Oxford-Gadsden, $1,846 in Birmingham, $1,467 in Florence, $1,307 in Decatur-Huntsville, $1,576 in Mobile, $1,339 in Montgomery and $1,713 in Tuscaloosa.

Jobs, jobs, jobs

In addition to the tremendous amount of money that insufficient infrastructure costs the average Alabamian, industrial and economic development are also severely impacted.

“The health and future growth of Alabama’s economy is riding on its transportation system,” TRIP noted.

“Each year, $432 billion in goods are shipped to, from and within sites in Alabama, mostly by truck. Increases in passenger and freight movement will place further burdens on the state’s already deteriorated and congested network of roads and bridges,” the report outlined. “The design, construction and maintenance of transportation infrastructure in Alabama support 65,068 full-time jobs across all sectors of the state economy. These workers earn $2.1 billion annually. Approximately 940,000 full-time jobs in Alabama in key industries like tourism, retail sales, agriculture and manufacturing are completely dependent on the state’s transportation network.”

Recommendation

TRIP emphasized that the buying power of the state gas tax, last adjusted in 1992 “has been more than cut in half by inflation and increased fuel economy.”

Unfortunately, this means that the vast majority of Alabama’s current transportation budget is devoted to preserving the existing system rather than adding needed capacity.

TRIP explicitly affirmed a separate 2019 report by the University of Alabama’s Alabama Transportation Institute and Alabama Transportation Policy Research Center that said, through 2040, the Yellowhammer State should be spending a minimum of $600 million annually on additional roadway capacity to allow the state to be economically competitive.

“An annual investment of $800 million in additional roadway capacity would optimize Alabama’s economic opportunities,” TRIP concluded.

Montgomery press conference

At the capital city’s regional press conference Monday morning, a researcher and co-author of the TRIP report spoke alongside local officials and Alliance for Alabama’s Infrastructure Executive Director Drew Harrell.

TRIP’s Carolyn Kelly said, “[W]ithout additional funding, Alabama’s roads and bridges may deteriorate further, the already-high traffic fatality rate may rise even more and drivers and businesses will lose time and money stuck in congestion in a deficient system.”

She said that the longer Alabama waits to address the issue, the more it will cost.

“While the [annual] costs are already startling high, they’ll grow even higher in the future without adequate transportation funding and without an adequate effort to improve the condition and the efficiency of Alabama’s transportation network,” Kelly advised. “The reality is the state faces a significant and growing transportation shortfall.”

“Increasing investment in Alabama’s network of roads, bridges and transit is vital to boosting the state’s economy and the quality of life of its residents,” she added.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange also stressed that investing in the Port of Mobile must be a statewide infrastructure priority, as the port’s economic impact is felt all across Alabama.

RELATED: Legislators move to add accountability, transparency to infrastructure spending

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Gov. Ivey spox: No special session announcement at infrastructure, gas tax event tomorrow

The rumor mill is churning with talk that Gov. Kay Ivey could announce a special session in coming days that would deal with infrastructure, which could be financed by a hike in the gas tax.

On Wednesday, the governor will unveil her infrastructure proposal in Chilton County’s Maplesville alongside “a host of legislators, local dignitaries and officials from the Alabama Department of Transportation.”

Earlier, former State Sen. Bill Holtzclaw (R-Madison) and Huntsville radio talker Dale Jackson made mention of the rumors on social media.

However, a spokesman from the governor’s office acknowledged the discussion of a special session but told Yellowhammer News not to expect an announcement at tomorrow’s event in Maplesville.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

