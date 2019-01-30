 Left ACLR Right ACLR

4 hours ago

‘They’re my guys forever’: Saban discusses caring for his players

While the national media loves to portray University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban as a bit of a grouch, the truth is that Saban’s historic on-the-field success has come in part due to how he treats his players off-the-field.

The coaching legend recently spoke about his leadership philosophy at the American Football Coaches Association’s 2019 convention in San Antonio, Texas, stressing that good coaches have real, meaningful relationships with the members of their team.

As seen in a video of Saban’s keynote address that has received significant acclaim on Twitter, he first shared that a former coach of his had a significant impact on shaping his own success in life. Fast forward, and that is exactly what Saban has tried to do for young men for decades. He motivated coaches across the nation to do the same, saying that if you treat players right, good things will follow.

“[T]he impact that you have on every young man that you affect – and we all worry about winning and losing games, but those guys are depending on us,” Saban emphasized. “They care about us.”

“There are three guys that played for me at Michigan State way back when, standing back here waiting to see me. And I’m happy to see them, and I’m concerned about them,” he told the convention attendees. “Because they weren’t my guys for three years, four years or five years. They’re my guys forever. And that’s the way we should all feel about what we do.”

Saban added that he believes coaches have “a responsibility and an obligation to help” their players.

He said, “They need us. I mean, how many guys do you coach that have two parents at home? How many guys do you coach that don’t have any parents at home? That’s us. That’s who we are. That’s what we need to take responsibility for and be there.”

“And there’s really only one way you can do it: develop relationships with these people. You gotta develop relationships,” Saban continued. “How much time do you spend developing relationships with your players?”

In what might be an especially noteworthy statement for Crimson Tide fans given the coaching turnover set to take place in between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Saban revealed a potential shortcoming with some of his most recent assistant coaches.

“You know, if there’s one thing different about our team this year, [it] is I don’t think our coaches spent enough time developing relationships with the people on the team,” he shared. “It was the biggest difference in our team.”

Saban then said that while he can and does give inspiring speeches to his team as a group in order to motivate them, it is individual conversations and relationship-building that has the most positive impact on-the-field and off of it.

“If I’m going to talk to a group of guys, they may or may not listen. I may make all the right points, but if you make it about them and you sit down and have that relationship with them, they’re going to respond to you. Because these players don’t do what you tell them just because you tell them to do it. They don’t do that anymore. I would do that when I played, alright. But they don’t do that anymore. You gotta have a relationship with them. They gotta trust you, they gotta respect you, and you gotta build that,” Saban explained.

Watch:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7 hours ago

Judge orders mediation in Bentley lawsuit

A judge has ordered mediation in a defamation lawsuit filed against former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley by his former law enforcement chief.

AL.com reports that Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin on Monday ordered the two sides to attempt mediation.

98
Spencer Collier sued Bentley in 2016.

He contends Bentley wrongfully fired him as state law enforcement secretary and then tried to discredit him with a sham state investigation.

Bentley had contended Collier was dismissed for cause.

A day after being fired, Collier publicly accused the governor of having an inappropriate relationship with an aide before his divorce.

Bentley resigned in 2017.

Griffin appointed mediators to work with the two sides. The case is scheduled to go to trial in September.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 hours ago

Do career interest surveys make a difference?

Do you remember taking a career interest survey when you were in high school? Did it determine your career journey, or was it just something you joked with friends about on your way to the cafeteria? Through a partnership with Alabama General Contractors and the Alabama Workforce Council’s Region 3, a better type of career interest survey is coming to Tuscaloosa-area schools: YouScience.

YouScience measures students’ aptitude as well as their interests. Many times, students don’t show interest for a career they could have tremendous aptitude for because they simply don’t know a career in that field exists. Often, careers in education and healthcare show the highest level of interest. Why? Students have been exposed to teachers their entire life in the school setting, and they’ve visited doctor’s offices since they were babies.

431
Meanwhile, students tend to show less interest in fields such as manufacturing, our biggest industry in West Alabama. This is mostly because students do not know these jobs exist, or they do not understand the finesse and technical skills associated with them. They can only show interest in what they understand.

YouScience is a way to expose students to different careers and showing participants their aptitude through brain games, puzzles and other practical means. Developed by the team who created WebMD, YouScience is a modern, people-friendly approach to career preparedness. Tuscaloosa City Schools and Tuscaloosa County School System have begun YouScience testing.

We hope that YouScience will open Alabama high school students to the great, competitive jobs we have right here at home. Maybe through learning about their aptitude, they’ll consider applying to Mercedes-Benz Mechatronics Program, Nucor’s Technical Academy or an apprenticeship with Phifer Incorporated.  This aligns with Success Plus, Governor Ivey’s initiative for adding an extra 500,000 post-high school credentialed individuals to our workforce by 2025. By discovering a career opportunity via YouScience, students can learn more about the myriad of educational opportunities in our state. Whether it’s a four-year degree, two-year degree, short-term certificate or apprenticeship, there are many ways for our students to continue learning in Alabama.

Our goal is for YouScience to serve as a catalyst for career technical education enrollment. CTE is imperative for training our future workforce. Plus, it gives students the opportunity to learn competitive skills and earn college credit before they graduate from high school. Approximately 90 percent of CTE students graduate from high school, which is 15 percent higher than the national average. Those of us in workforce know CTE is a win-win, but it’s our students and especially parents who need convincing.

After completing the YouScience profile, a student could learn that he or she has interest and aptitude for a career in healthcare. That’s great, but where do we go from here? The student can then learn about the various health sciences courses offered through their school’s CTE programs. Starting training before high school can lead to less waste of time and money (a student won’t change his or her path of study as much) and better prepare students for their field of interest.

It takes many moving parts to fix our worker shortfall in Alabama, but I believe YouScience will be a useful gear in our workforce machine.

Donny Jones is the director for West AlabamaWorks!

 

9 hours ago

Don’t be mad at the weatherman

No one wants severe weather. Even if we often watch meteorologists on TV and feel like they may be a tad too excited about a potential weather event, we know they don’t want a destructive event.

Hurricanes, tornados, extreme cold and extreme heat all bring media personalities a moment to shine in their chosen profession. They can be a voice of warnings, information, comfort and calm in some of the worst moments of people’s lives, as well as in the aftermath.

But when the extreme event doesn’t live up to what we feel the hype is, the viewers can be unforgiving.

227
“Where is the snow?”

“They closed school for this?”

“I wish I had a job where I could get it wrong half the time and still get paid!”

These are all fair comments, but they miss a much larger point. These media professionals are operating in an abundance of caution. The last thing they want to do is tell you everything is going to be alright and then something bad happens after a meteorologist downplayed the potential weather event.

Even when the folks on the radio and TV warn of potential catastrophic events, they still get blamed when bad things happen.

In 2016, the Southeast was devasted by tornadoes. That evening, a national newscast stated there were no warnings to the storms.

This is blatantly false, as James Spann pointed out.

This happened in 2012 as well.

When the people on the radio and TV are telling you about the potential event coming your way, it is more of a warning than a prediction.

Severe weather can disrupt businesses and lives, it can damage property and, as we all know from living in Alabama for any period of time, it can be deadly.

Yes, these people are doing their jobs, but they also take their responsibilities very seriously. So when the events don’t materialize, be thankful and cut them some slack.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

9 hours ago

Bannon to Sims: ‘The … Yellowhammer is here?! The Hammer?! Epic’

Breitbart News co-founder Steve Bannon had some enthusiastic words for Cliff Sims and his Alabama news outlet during their first meeting, according to Breitbart News White House correspondent Charlie Spiering.

132
On his Twitter account, Spiering highlighted a particular passage in Sims’ book Team of Vipers in which Sims describes his introduction to Bannon during the presidential campaign.

After introducing himself, Sims found himself the recipient of a spirited endorsement of his work and his company.

Sims founded Yellowhammer News in 2012.

He then went to work for Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, after which he served a 500-day stint in the Trump White House.

For Sims, the last 24 hours have been a whirlwind of television appearances and Twitter exchanges with Trump as more details of his book have come to light.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News.

10 hours ago

Byrne, Roby named subcommittee ranking members

South Alabama’s representatives in Congress will serve as the top ranking Republicans on two House subcommittees.

As announced Tuesday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) will serve as the Workforce Protections Subcommittee’s ranking member through his membership on the Education and Labor Committee, while Congresswoman Martha Roby (AL-2) will be ranking member on the Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet.

“I am humbled to have been selected to serve as the top Republican on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet. As an attorney, I’m excited to work closely on the important issues this subcommittee touches and to be a stronger voice in this leadership capacity on behalf of my district and state,” Roby said in a statement.

366
“Alabama’s workers deserve federal workplace polices that make it easier and safer for them to do their job without worrying about burdensome and confusing government regulations. I’m honored to again lead this Subcommittee as we fight for American workers and work to ensure the balance of power is not tilted in favor of Big Labor at the expense of hardworking Americans,” Byrne commented in a press release.

Byrne, himself a labor-employment attorney by trade, chaired the same subcommittee last Congress, when Republicans controlled the House. Now in the minority, the top Republican on each committee and subcommittee is referred to as the “ranking member.”

The Workforce Protections Subcommittee has jurisdiction over wages and hours of workers, workers’ compensation, the Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA), the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, trade and international labor rights and immigration issues as they affect employers and workers.

In a statement, Education and Labor Committee Ranking Member Virginia Foxx (R-NC) praised Byrne’s commitment to protecting American workers.

“Rep. Byrne has been a valued member of the Committee on Education and Labor, and I am pleased we will continue to benefit from his knowledge and leadership, especially on wages and fairness in the workplace, as he leads our efforts on the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections,” Foxx remarked.

Byrne is also continuing his service on the House Armed Services Committee, while Roby does the same on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

On appropriations, Roby will serve on the Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, the Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs and the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science, which is the subcommittee Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4) is ranking member.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue serving on the House Appropriations Committee during the 116th Congress. These subcommittee assignments give me a seat at the table to advocate for the conservative funding priorities that are important to the people I represent in Alabama’s Second District, including properly supporting our national security interests at home and abroad, ensuring adequate resources and care for our nation’s veterans, and more,” Roby said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

