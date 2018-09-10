There are real costs to allowing unchecked illegal immigration in Alabama and in the United States

Last week, radio talk show hosts from around the nation converged on Washington, D.C. for the Federation for American Immigration Reform’s 12th annual “Hold Their Feet to the Fire Radio Row.”

Multiple talk hosts from Alabama were on hand to talk to politicians, family members of victims of illegal aliens, sheriffs fighting illegal immigration on the local level and even social media “stars” like “Diamond and Silk.”

While the human impact of illegal immigration was on display, the economic impact of illegal immigration for each state was beyond eye-opening.

Missing from FAIR’s infographic is the impact the illegals have on the wages of legal workers.

When I returned home from Alabama, my home was in the middle of some renovations that have been going on for some time but the work was stopped. The contractor we had hired informed me that his workers had been hired away by builders who lost all of their illegal labor when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) picked up 30 illegal immigrants. The builders, who had been keeping their costs low by hiring illegals, soon found their illegal employees were not coming to work because of the ICE activity in the area, so they offered more money to the legal construction workers in the area to get their jobs done.

‪After ICE’s sweep in Huntsville recently some of the illegals have bailed, builders are now hiring legal workers for more than ever. Seems to be a message here… ‬ Posted by Dale Jackson on Saturday, September 8, 2018

The message here is quite simple: illegal labor suppresses the wages of legal workers. This isn’t a question — it is an obvious fact.

Politicians who support these open border policies know this and do not care.

