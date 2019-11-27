Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama company named Amazon’s first national ‘Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year’ 20 hours ago / News
Speaker Pelosi’s prescription for drug prices is worse than the disease 20 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Sessions hires senior Greg Reed aide for campaign role 21 hours ago / News
Ivey orders flags to half staff in honor of slain sheriff 23 hours ago / News
Jalen Hurts finalist for national player of the year award, Auburn’s Derrick Brown for defensive player of the year 24 hours ago / Sports
Technology that led to recoveries of Aniah Blanchard, Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney could help solve Alabama’s prison crisis 1 day ago / News
Operation Iron Ruck Day proclaimed for UA, Auburn student veterans marching for suicide awareness 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Jones chooses sides in the Democratic Civil War, Birmingham mayor wants to pardon pot conviction, Iron Bowl attack ads are coming and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
GOP U.S. Senate hopefuls unite on faith, Trump; Rally against Doug Jones at Butler Co. forum 1 day ago / News
Living Life On Purpose with Matt Wilson Episode 13: Interview with Sara Franklin 1 day ago / Podcasts
Alabama Farmers Federation endorses all of state’s U.S. House incumbents seeking reelection besides Brooks 2 days ago / News
Washington, D.C.-based Club for Growth set to run anti-Byrne ad during Iron Bowl 2 days ago / Politics
Jessica Taylor endorsed by group dedicated to electing conservative women 2 days ago / News
Club for Growth poll shows Hightower +19 over field in GOP’s AL-01 race 2 days ago / News
‘The Road Ahead,’ Iron Bowl edition: Crunching the numbers

Are you as excited as I am? Of course you are!

The 2019 Iron Bowl is only days away, and if you are like me, you are playing the big game over and over in your mind in a futile effort to determine how the game will turn out. Of course if we knew that, we’d all be rich!

One way to bolster our arguments about which team will win is to look into the numbers: The Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers rank very high in many categories in those national statistical rankings. I thought I’d throw some of those stats your way as to better educate us on the strengths and weaknesses of both teams.

Before you watch the big game, hop on board as I bring you “The Road Ahead,” Iron Bowl edition. Let’s crunch some numbers and see where these teams shake out.

Watch:

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

20 mins ago

Alabama’s KultureCity certifies Carnival as world’s first ‘sensory inclusive’ cruise line

It was announced this week that Carnival has become the first cruise line to be certified “sensory inclusive” by KultureCity, an internationally leading and Birmingham-based nonprofit dedicated to accessibility and inclusion for individuals with sensory and invisible abilities.

So far, six Carnival ships have been certified, with the rest of the fleet to follow by March.

All of Carnival’s guest-facing crew on certified ships have already been trained to understand and help a guest with a sensory and/or cognitive need.

Guest services and youth staff will stand ready to assist cruise line guests with sensory-related questions or issues relating to conditions such as Autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome and PTSD. KultureCity Sensory Bags can be checked out for the duration of the cruise on a complimentary and first-come, first-served basis. Each bag contains items to help calm, relax and manage sensory overload, and include comfortable noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, a visual feeling thermometer and a KultureCity VIP lanyard to help the staff easily identify a guest.

To spread awareness about the new offering, Carnival has released at least one video featuring actor Christopher Gorham, a member of the KultureCity board of directors.

Watch:

KultureCity has partnered with several entertainment related venues, such as stadiums and amusement parks, to foster more sensory inclusive, fun locations. As recently as the past few weeks for example, the University of Alabama Athletics Department received a sensory inclusive certification for Bryant-Denny Stadium.

RELATED: Innovating good: How an Alabama nonprofit, KultureCity is creating a world of acceptance for individuals with sensory needs

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

7 Things: Impeachment support continues to fall among independents, Ivey prison plan is to build, too many jobs in North Alabama and more …

7. Sessions asks that people give thanks for law enforcement

  • On the heels of the murder of the Lowndes County Sheriff, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is calling on people to remember law enforcement is who we rely on in times of danger, highlighting that assaults on police are up 22% since 2014.
  • In an editorial for Yellowhammer News, Sessions wrote, “As we gather around the table this year to give thanks for our loved ones and many blessings, we should all pause to give thanks for the men and women of law enforcement. Every time they put on a uniform, neither they, nor their families, know if they will come home.”

6. Democrat who was for impeachment, then against it, is now for it again

  • The Democratic Party is almost completely unified in its desire to see President Donald Trump removed from office, but U.S. Representative Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) announced she had changed her mind and has now changed it again.
  • After telling a radio host that she thought impeachment was too much and that she wanted a censure instead, she reacted to the blowback by releasing a statement reaffirming her support. She stated, “The House Intelligence Committee followed a very thorough process in holding hearings these past two weeks. The information they revealed confirmed that this President has abused the power of his office, therefore I continue to support impeachment.”

5. U.S. Senate forum

  • During a forum at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, Alabama 2020 U.S. Senate candidates U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), businessman Stanley Adair, State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) and Secretary of State John Merrill all agreed U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is too liberal for Alabama. They also shared they stand with President Donald Trump while supporting his goals of reigning in illegal immigration.
  • Frontrunners former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville did not appear at this event, citing busy schedules and other events in other parts of the state.

4. Obama wants to stop Sanders, not a fan of Biden

  • In a new Politico report, President Barack Obama spoke about current 2020 Democratic presidential candidates U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden, where he essentially said that he would do what he needed to stop Sanders from becoming the nominee.
  • The report states the Obama intended to “speak up to stop him” if Sanders seemed like he was doing well enough to be the nominee, but Obama has been outspoken about a few issues in the Democratic race like warning candidates that voters don’t want to “tear down the system.” He’s also spoken out against political “wokeness.” In the piece, Obama states that Biden doesn’t have a real bond with voters.

3. North Alabama is facing an employment problem because of too many jobs

  • Every community in the country would love to have the “problem” North Alabama is having right now: too many jobs and not enough people to fill them. According to a new report, there is a need to “ramp up a moonshot effort to get people to be interested to move to this region.”
  • The report says that the Huntsville area will have 25,000 new jobs by 2023, which creates a strain on available labor as Alabama’s unemployment rate sits at 2.8% while the Huntsville area’s rate is at 2.1%.

2. Ivey working on a prison plan

  • Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced that they will be reviewing propositions from four different teams on how to move forward with new prisons and, make no mistake, this is headed towards being the solution to solving longstanding concerns with the state’s prisons.
  • Details are expected of the upcoming proposals in the spring of 2020.

1. A majority of independents won’t support impeachment

  • Despite Democrats constantly playing up the idea that they’ve got President Donald Trump right where they want him and they’re definitely going to get him, the evidence to support those claims seems to be lacking, and now support for impeachment among independents is lacking.
  • Support for impeachment among independents has slowly started to drop, standing at 42% supporting and 50% not supporting impeachment in the most recent NPR/CBS/Marist poll, which puts support down 3% from before. Democrats seem to get that this is going poorly and are ready to get this over with.

14 hours ago

College football playoff committee aiming for only one SEC team?

The college football playoff committee announced its latest rankings, and this week may have revealed more about the committee’s thinking than any other so far.

The SEC placed three teams in the top 10 with LSU at No. 2, Georgia at No. 4 and Alabama at No. 5. The committee ranked the Auburn Tigers No. 15.

Here are three takeaways:

1. The playoff committee is imposing conference parity on college football. There has been griping for several years that the playoff has turned into an SEC invitational. This is the week the committee provided the most clues that it is consciously looking to ensure access to other conferences — at the expense of deserving SEC teams. The Big 12 got a bump out of nowhere in this week’s rankings with Oklahoma moving up to 7th and Baylor moving up five spots to 9th after beating a five-loss Texas team. A two-loss Penn State team with limited offensive ability stayed safely in the top 10, and seven-time national champ Minnesota checked in at No. 8 after its big win over a 9-loss Northwestern team. They look to be strengthening these conferences to justify putting in a team from each.

2. The committee is setting up the SEC championship game to be a win or go home affair. Conventional wisdom in recent weeks has been that LSU could lose in Atlanta and still make the playoff. Don’t count on it, now. Both the Big Ten and the Big 12 got collective bumps this week (see #1). Utah sits comfortably at no. 6 ahead of its conference championship game. And it’s also going to be a lot easier for the committee to drop LSU to the No. 5 spot from the No. 2 spot than it is from the No. 1 spot. Rankings for teams like Penn State, Baylor, Minnesota and Oklahoma are being over-inflated. The committee is sending up smoke signals that it wants a more inclusive playoff based on conference affiliation. Either LSU or Georgia will make the college football playoff. Not both.

3. The Alabama Crimson Tide are still in a tight spot. Oregon’s upset loss on Saturday night seemed to have pumped a little more oxygen in the Tide’s chances. But the rankings released tonight by the committee may have done the opposite. Big 12 and Big 10 teams got bumps. Utah is nipping at the Tide’s heels. And Ohio State overtook LSU. The committee is making sure each of those conferences get positioned for a top 4 seed. That’s not good news for an Alabama team not playing in Atlanta the first weekend in December. Chaos can still happen. It’s hard to go undefeated, and that’s why history would suggest losses are still going to be on the table for some of the top teams. Alabama could use a team like Clemson to get beat. Maybe more importantly, it needs some teams behind it to get beat in order to make it impossible for the committee to seed a multi-loss conference champ. The good news for Alabama is that there are lot more games to be played.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

18 hours ago

Ivey administration to solicit prison construction plans from four groups

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced Tuesday that four teams will have the chance to propose how they would build the three new prisons that are the centerpiece of Ivey’s plan to improve the state’s much-maligned correctional facilities.

The state is expecting to receive the detailed proposals in the spring of 2020.

In June, the state sent out a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for any firm, or group of firms, that felt it was qualified to build to the facilities. Five groups submitted Statements of Qualification (SOQs) by the deadline in August.

The teams’ qualifications were evaluated by a committee comprised of representatives from the ADOC and the Alabama Department of Finance, including the Division of Construction Management, with support from third-party experts HPM and CGL.

The teams were evaluated based solely upon their respective SOQ submissions using objective criteria set forth in the RFQ.

“I appreciate the hard work conducted by the RFQ evaluation committee and am pleased with the integrity of this procurement process,” Governor Kay Ivey said.

“The revitalization of prisons in Alabama is crucial, and this plan to improve the state’s infrastructure is a major step towards reduced recidivism and improved public safety. I am committed to propelling this plan forward,” she continued.

“The Governor’s Office, my staff, and project team are pleased with the qualified developer teams and look forward to the review of their proposals this spring,” said ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn.

The groups, as follows, are listed alphabetically:

Alabama Prison Transformation Partners: Star America; BL Harbert International; Butler-Cohen; Arrington Watkins Architects; and Johnson Controls, Inc.

CoreCivic: CoreCivic; Caddell Construction; DLR Group; and R&N Systems Design

Corvias: Corvias; Municipal Capital Markets Group; HDR Architecture; JE Dunn Construction (no relation to ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn) & CORE Construction (joint venture); TKC Management Services; TreanorHL; Seay, Seay & Litchfield Architects; White-Spunner Construction; Mead & Hunt; and Baldwin Consulting Group

GEO Group: GEO; White Construction Company; and NELSON Wakefield Beasley & Associates

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

18 hours ago

Jeff Sessions: Give thanks and respect to those who protect and serve

As we gather around the table this year to give thanks for our loved ones and many blessings, we should all pause to give thanks for the men and women of law enforcement. Every time they put on a uniform, neither they, nor their families, know if they will come home.

Every day, our law enforcement officers do the most unnatural thing – they run toward danger. Tragically, Sheriff “Big John” Williams of Lowndes County was shot and killed while carrying out his duties Saturday night.

The selflessness and sacrifices of police often go unsung, as millions of daily acts of compassion and care are just part of the job and out of sight of the TV cameras.

While the vast majority of Americans support and count on the police, the recent and terrible trend of disrespect and distrust of law enforcement must be reversed. This summer we watched as people cursed at and doused cops in New York City with buckets of water, and bystanders pelted Philadelphia police with objects as they were responding to an armed stand-off. Our nation simply cannot sit idly by as this anti-police agitation grows.

More than one out of 10 law enforcement personnel will be attacked this year. Almost 59,000 officers were violently assaulted on the job in 2018. Over 18,000 officers needed medical attention. That is a 22% increase in total assaults on police since 2014.

When President Trump issued an Executive Order to protect law enforcement from attacks, I directed the Justice Department and its prosecutors to hold accountable those who assault police and to vigorously support law enforcement in their duties.

Elected officials and community leaders who denigrate and diminish the brave men and women of law enforcement have no place in public office. They are eroding the public trust in our justice system, and encouraging violence against the police. It does all of us a disservice to demoralize and demotivate those who run into harm’s way out of a love for their fellow citizens.

In 2018, over 100 police officers were killed in America (of those, 55 were murdered) doing their duty. Over the last decade, more than a thousand have given their lives for our safety and peace of mind.

Six Alabama law enforcement officers, including “Big John,” made that sacrifice this year. They each left behind grieving families and friends and an empty chair at the Thanksgiving table.

Sheriff Williams loved his job and community so much so that a long-time friend and fellow policeman observed, “Big John was one of those you hear about in our profession that would work for free.” And, in truth, we can never fully compensate the men and women like “Big John” for their courage and kindness.

I know that “Big John” Williams’ story is that of so many police heroes whose dedication and professionalism truly embody the motto, “To Protect and Serve.”

So then, let us take a moment before we enjoy our family meal this Thanksgiving to say a prayer for all of our law enforcement officials and their families.

All law enforcement should know: we have your back, you have our thanks.

Jeff Sessions has served as a U.S. Senator and Attorney General and is a 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama

