The president’s destruction of formerly beloved Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions is happening for absolutely no reason

The president of the United States attacking his own Attorney General should be a pretty shocking thing.

Unfortunately, in the Trump Administration, it has become a regular occurrence. President Trump’s attacks on Jeff Sessions all center around two issues: his recusal on all things Russia and his failure to put Trump’s political foes in jail, even though he has ordered an investigation into the legal issues surrounding the latter.

Yesterday, Trump was at it again:



..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

If this served a purpose, I could understand why he is doing it. But, if there is a purpose, what is it? Sessions is not going to kill the investigation. The firing of FBI Director James Comey for refusing to kill all of this set all this in motion. It is not stopping. This tactic does not serve the President well at all.

The only things this kind of nonsense is doing is making Sessions look weak, driving his approval ratings down to the upper-teens, and making the president look guilty for absolutely no reason.

Is he going to force Sessions out? Then Rosenstein? And then keep going until someone will fire Robert Mueller?

How will that play out? Poorly.

President Trump, stop tweeting about this. Talk about the economy and just let this investigation play out.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN