The Latest: Tornado confirmed in Alabama as Gordon hit

Don Shepherd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, told the Pensacola News Journal a tornado was confirmed overnight near Whiting Naval Air Station in Milton as Tropical Storm Gordon hit the area.

The tornado was spotted about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of the Pensacola mobile home park where a child was killed by a falling tree limb. Shepherd did not have damage reports from the small twister.

Gordon weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday morning and is expected to continue weakening as it moves inland.
8:05 a.m.
Officials in Florida’s Escambia County haven’t yet released the identity of a child killed when a large oak tree limb fell onto a mobile home near Pensacola as Tropical Storm Gordon skirted the Florida Panhandle.

In an email sent Wednesday morning, officials said the county received 10 calls overnight for downed trees in roadways, along with multiple reports of regarding arcing power lines.

The county’s emergency operations center noted peak wind gusts of 61 mph (98 kph).

Officials are warning beachgoers of dangerous rip currents in the Gulf of Mexico.

Beaches in the area are flying red flags, which means it is illegal to enter the Gulf.

Crews are also assessing roadways and bridges following a night of wind and rain.

Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression and is expected to continue weakening as it moves inland.
7:25 a.m.
Utility firms say thousands of customers remain without power as bands of rain from Gordon continued to soak some areas.

Alabama Power said that by 7 a.m. CDT, about 21,000 customers were without power, mostly in the Mobile metro area.

The majority of the outages across the region were in Alabama.

Alabama Power said in an update on the power outages that its crews were working in areas where it was safe for them to do so.

Mississippi Power said on its website that only about 275 customers remained without power at 7:15 a.m. CDT.

At the height of the storm, more than 27,000 customers across the region were without electricity, mostly in coastal Alabama, southeast Mississippi and the western tip of the Florida Panhandle around Pensacola.

Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression and is expected to continue weakening as it moves inland.
7:25 a.m.
The mayor of Dauphin Island — a barrier island off the Alabama coast — says about half of the community remained without power as dawn broke Wednesday.

Mayor Jeff Collier says the causeway that connects the island to the mainland remained open all night as Tropical Storm Gordon swirled overhead, despite some driftwood and other debris the ocean hurled onto the roadway.

In a telephone interview from his house, which had no power around dawn Wednesday, the mayor said town officials were preparing to visit the island’s west end.

That’s where most of the power outages were. He said he’s heard no reports of any significant emergencies or any widespread damage on the island.

Collier said “it sounds like, for the most part, we did OK.”

Gordon has weakened to a tropical depression and is expected to continue weakening as it moves inland.

In its latest update before dawn Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to leave total rain amounts of 4-8 inches (10-20 centimeters) in the Florida panhandle and parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois.

The Hurricane Center says that isolated amounts of 12 inches (30 centimeters) will be possible in parts of the region through early Saturday.

Though Gordon is expected to weaken to a tropical depression sometime Wednesday morning, forecasters say tornadoes will still be possible Wednesday and Wednesday night in Mississippi and western Alabama.

Former Homeland Security official appointed to lead Auburn’s Cybersecurity Institute

In an effort to maintain its leadership in cybersecurity, Auburn University announced it has chosen well-known cyber expert Frank Cilluffo to direct Auburn’s Charles D. McCrary Institute.

Before his appointment, Cilluffo previously served as an associate vice president at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where he focused on national security, cybersecurity policy and research initiatives.

While at The George Washington University, Cilluffo also directed the Center for Cyber and Homeland Security and assisted in launching the World Executive MBA in Cybersecurity program at the university.

President George W. Bush appointed Cilliuffo to the Office of Homeland Security following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. While serving in the office, he became involved in homeland security and counterterrorism strategies, policy initiatives and served as an advisor to Director Tom Ridge.

“Frank is one of the world’s pre-eminent experts on cybersecurity and homeland security, and we are excited to have someone of his caliber leading such an important endeavor,” said Christopher B. Roberts, dean of engineering, in a news release. “The McCrary Institute has allowed Auburn University to build on the track record of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering’s Cyber Research Center and emerge as a national leader in cybersecurity research.

“Having Frank spearhead this effort only bolsters our commitment in this vital area,” he added. “His leadership record is second to none, and his innovation and professionalism in the cybersecurity community is broadly recognized.”

Prior to being appointed by President George W. Bush, Cilluffo spent eight years in senior positions with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. While serving in senior roles, he chaired or directed numerous committees and task forces on homeland defense, counterterrorism and transnational organized crime.

Cilluffo, whose appointment is effective Sept. 17, has previously testified before Congress on several different occasions revolving around counterterrorism, cyber threats, security and deterrence and weapons proliferation.

“I am excited to join a first-class university and high-caliber team committed to tackling some of the greatest national and economic security challenges facing our country today,” Cilluffo said. “As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, so too must our response. The time has come to move beyond ‘admiring the problem,’ toward implementing solutions.

“Auburn is poised to achieve wide-ranging impact by marshaling and mobilizing the wealth of policy, research and technology expertise that resides within the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and the university as a whole. By working to leverage this knowledge, the McCrary Institute will foster and formulate solutions; educate and empower the workforce of today and tomorrow; and help turn concepts into capabilities to meet the needs of both industry and government,” he added.

Auburn University describes the McCrary Institute as being “focused on practical, interdisciplinary research and innovation in infrastructure and cybersecurity.”

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

Doug Jones: SCOTUS confirmation process ‘not fair,’ Kavanaugh’s hearing should have been postponed

As Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) faces surging pressure to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the Democratic Senator on Tuesday complained that the process is “not fair” and that the confirmation hearing should have been postponed indefinitely.

In previous weeks, Jones pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe as a reason to delay the hearings, as well as wanting more documents about the nominee – even though the Senate has already reviewed far more documents than for any other nominee to the Supreme Court in history.

This led Concerned Women for America CEO Penny Nance to tell Yellowhammer News that Jones’ “stall tactic” was nothing more than a “desperate attempt to get out of making a decision.”

Now, with the hearing underway, Jones is again publicly longing for a reprieve, saying, “This hearing should have been delayed.”

“This hearing should have been delayed in order to gather and review all of the facts — rather than hide them — and approach this process with the thoroughness and transparency that it demands,” Jones said, per WHNT.

He continued, “This is a lifetime appointment to the highest court in our land; it is not a decision that should be rushed.”

Utah Senator Orrin Hatch’s office on Tuesday released facts contradicting Jones’ assertion that the process has been “rushed.” In a tweet, Hatch’s office also called Jones’ claim a “myth” and “nonsense,” adding “this has been an appropriately paced, deliberate process.”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing began 64 days after his nomination, while Justice Sotomayor was confirmed in 66 days, Chief Justice Roberts in 23 days, Justice Kennedy in 65 days and Justice Ginsburg in 42 days.

It should also be understood that Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote will not be held until sometime in October.

However, for Jones, “The process as it is playing out right now is not fair to the nominee, the Court, the Senate, or the American people.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Tropical-force winds, rain from Gordon slam into Gulf Coast

Tropical-force winds from fast-moving Gordon smashed into the coastline of Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle on Tuesday evening, the frontal edge of a system just offshore that forecasters warned could become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall.

Tropical Storm Gordon strengthened some in the final hours as it neared the central Gulf Coast, clocking top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph).

The National Hurricane Center said Gordon’s tight core was about 75 miles (125 kilometers) southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi, or about 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of Mobile, Alabama, where heavy rains and winds picked up shortly before nightfall.

Skies quickly turned dark gray as storms overshadowed Mobile, a port city.

Metal chairs were lashed together atop tables outside a restaurant in what is normally a busy entertainment district, and a street musician played to an empty sidewalk just before the rain began.

Conditions were expected to deteriorate westward to New Orleans as the stormed closed in on the coast, possibly becoming the second hurricane to hit the region in less than a year.

Families along the coast filled sandbags, took patio furniture inside and stocked up on batteries and bottled water ahead of Gordon.

The staff at The Hotel Whiskey in Pass Christian, Mississippi — only about a block from the Gulf of Mexico — were among those carrying out pre-storm preparation rituals.

The hotel restaurant planned to stay open Tuesday evening as usual, fortified by sandbags to keep out torrential rains, the manager said.

Gulfport was among communities providing sand and bags to residents, and Kenny Macdonald filled them for himself and older residents.

MacDonald said that while such preparations become all too routine, one must remain wary.

“You don’t know what the intensity of the storm is going to be. You don’t want to take it lightly, of course,” MacDonald said.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the entire Mississippi and Alabama coasts with the possibility Gordon would become a Category 1 storm.

The National Hurricane Center predicted a “life-threatening” storm surge of 3 to 5 feet (0.9 to 1.5 meters) along parts of the central Gulf Coast.

Flooding also was a risk.

As much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain could fall in some parts of the Gulf states through late Thursday as the tropical weather moves inland toward Arkansas.

Forecasters said it was possible Gordon’s winds might meet the 74 mph (120 kph) threshold to be a hurricane before making landfall later Tuesday.

The last hurricane to strike the U.S. was Nate last October, coming ashore in Biloxi with 75 mph (120 kph) winds.

Governors in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana all declared states of emergency to better mobilize state resources and National Guard troops for the storm.

Mississippi shut down a dozen Gulf Coast casinos. Workers on at least 54 oil and gas production platforms were evacuated.

Gordon became a tropical storm Monday near the Florida Keys.

Mayors of barrier islands in the storm’s path warned that their communities might get cut off from the mainland.

“When you get the higher waves, water starts splashing across.

Sometimes it starts pushing not only water across but debris, logs and things of that nature, which makes it very treacherous to get across,” said Jeff Collier, mayor of Dauphin Island, Alabama.

Gordon was poised for only a glancing blow to New Orleans, where Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city has “the pumps and the power” needed to protect residents.

Authorities issued a voluntary evacuation order for areas outside the city’s levee protection system.

L. J. Cazaux moved his boat to a nearby lot of elevated land before the rain started in one of the areas outside the protective system, Venetian Isles.

He elevated his house off the ground after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and has food, water and two generators.

“You just blend it into your lifestyle when you live outside the levee system. You know you’re going to flood before anyone else does.

The good part about it is the water goes down faster here,” said Cazaux, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years.

Gordon was not the only storm being watched by forecasters. Hurricane Florence was some 2,400 miles (3,900 kilometers) away from the U.S., and another potential storm was likely to form not far off the coast of Africa and head east.

The National Hurricane Center said it is way too early to know if either of those storms will have any impact on land.

“It’s the peak of hurricane season. Now is the time to get your plans all set,” Hurricane Director Ken Graham said.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Selma police chief calls ambush of officers an act of cowardice by ‘punks’

An Alabama police chief says two of his officers were lured and ambushed by “cowards,” and that it is not the first time it’s happened.

Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier tells AL.com that up to eight shots were fired at two police investigators called Monday night to a public housing complex.

The officers were not injured, but Collier says a patrol car was struck.

Collier says officers “have been ambushed multiple times” at the same location.

It is unclear whether other officers have been injured.

He described the suspects in such calls as “punks that have the false bravado of men” who “make insurgents in the Middle East that fight from behind women and children look like real soldiers.”

Collier says authorities are planning an operation to stymie the ambushes.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Alabama abortion case could make history when SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh is confirmed

Alabama has a significant chance to make the history books if President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, is confirmed as expected.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced he was “disappointed” and “carefully considering” an appeal to the United States Supreme Court two weeks ago after a federal court struck down the state’s law that bans the most frequently used second-trimester abortion procedure.

The law, passed in 2016 and entitled the Alabama Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Act, had previously been struck down by a lower federal judge in late 2017.

Now, with another seemingly pro-life justice possibly coming on to the highest court in the land and giving pro-lifers a 5-4 voting advantage, a Supreme Court appeal of this decision by the state of Alabama could very well be a case for the ages.

Yellowhammer News reported immediately after the decision that there may be a silver lining down the road for pro-life Americans, and this may come to fruition.

In the 11th Circuit decision, Chief Judge Ed Carnes wrote that “dismemberment” is an accurate description for the procedure the state law banned, but ruled against the state in deference to the highest court in the land.

“In our judicial system, there is only one Supreme Court, and we are not it,” he stated.

Marshall was “disappointed” in the ruling, but seemingly encouraged by the potential of taking the case before the Supreme Court. 

“I am disappointed that the 11th Circuit sided with the lower court in this case, but it is encouraging that the court recognized the State’s important and legitimate interests in ending barbaric abortion procedures – in this case, procedures that literally tear apart babies living inside their mothers’ wombs,” Marshall said in a press release.

He added, “I also appreciate Judge Dubina’s separate opinion that the United States Supreme Court’s abortion jurisprudence ‘has no basis in the Constitution.’”

“Our legal team is carefully considering whether we will petition the Supreme Court for review of this case,” Marshall concluded. “We expect to reach a decision soon.”

With Kavanaugh likely set to don his new robes this fall, liberals have been crying out that the end of Roe v. Wade might very well be near.

Whether the imminent appeal by the Yellowhammer State would result in that much of a success is unclear (but not probable). Nonetheless, taking the Alabama Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Act before the newly composed Supreme Court will almost certainly roll back abortion rights in a way the nation has not seen since 1973.

This historic-appeal-to-be is supported by Governor Kay Ivey and – make no mistake – by AG Marshall, too.

In an editorial published Tuesday by the Montgomery Advertiser, Marshall said that Kavanaugh’s confirmation also will be good for Alabama because of the judge’s stance on religious liberty, Second Amendment rights, federal overreach and interpreting – not making – laws.

“The U.S. Senate should swiftly confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Marshall concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

