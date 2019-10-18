The Alabama-Tennessee rivalry is no more and Nick Saban killed it

Where did the good old days go? You know, like a third Saturday in October back in 2005…

Back then, we didn’t know which way an Alabama-Tennessee football game would go.

These days?

Bama fans simply grab some nachos and a drink, take a seat and watch the game, with their only unanswered question being what the win margin might be.

How rocky has it been for the folks in Rocky Top? The Crimson Tide have won 12 straight in the series, with seven of those games seeing Nick Saban’s bunch scoring at least 41 points.

I’m here to tell you that Saban has killed the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry.

Why?

Because in 2019, it’s not one anymore.

Do the Vols have a chance on Saturday night? Consider this: As the Alabama football coach, Saban is 12-0 against Tennessee, and he’s 18-0 against his former assistants who have become head coaches.

If you are an Alabama fan, enjoy yet another win on Saturday. And my message this week to Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt? Bless your heart.

Watch:

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.