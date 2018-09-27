Rep. Aderholt presents Univ. of Alabama student with congressional medal for service

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4) presented University of Alabama freshman Sara Lang with a congressional medal for her public service.

After more than 200 hours of service work, Lang was awarded the Congressional Award Bronze Medal – the highest honor bestowed on young people by the Senate and House, which is given annually to young Americans who commit to voluntary public service, personal development and exploration.

Per a university press release, Lang is eager to explore new volunteer opportunities as she begins her college career as a business major. Lang’s exemplary service towards the medal included volunteering at Verner Elementary School’s after-school program and completing a two-week service trip in Guatemala, where she taught English to children and helped build a nursing home.

The award culminated nearly five years of service that began when she joined the National Leadership Council, an initiative through the Church of Christ, Scientist’s Discovery Bound program.

Sara Lang, a freshman at Alabama, has won the Congressional Award’s bronze medal for her service to her community. This is not an easy award to achieve. We think she might be the first ever from the 4th District. Congratulations Sara. pic.twitter.com/1hgUOqbPVw — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) August 25, 2018

Lang said her view of Tuscaloosa, her hometown, as “kind of a perfect place” shifted as she learned of hardships when visiting the Salvation Army and an area food bank.

“It helped me see there are more needs than I thought,” Lang said, “and getting involved at the university will help me be able to address those as well.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn