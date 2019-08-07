Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

‘Pork’-laden proposed Jefferson County budget blasted ahead of Thursday vote 4 mins ago / News
Lake Guntersville ranked nation’s second-best for fishing by Bassmaster 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Sears closing in Alabama’s largest mall 3 hours ago / News
Tennessee Valley Authority ups nuclear output, cuts carbon 4 hours ago / News
Trump’s Alabama approval rating highest in the nation for third consecutive month 4 hours ago / News
On this day in Alabama history: Astronaut Jan Davis launched her last space flight 5 hours ago / News
New absentee voting law takes effect in Alabama — ‘Easier to vote and harder to cheat’ 5 hours ago / News
Byrne: Taking care of our veterans is a top priority 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Democrats remain on the attack, Jones gets hammered on billboards, Birmingham church calls black Trump supporters ‘mentally ill’ and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
Arnold Mooney in Moulton: Voices opposition to Trump budget deal; Touts abortion ban, rural development 10 hours ago / News
Huntsville-Madison County Airport Authority joins quest for clarification of state ethics law 19 hours ago / News
Birmingham church sign: ‘A black vote for Trump is mental illness’ 20 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Ivey reschedules Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority public meeting to October 21 hours ago / News
‘Sweet Grown Alabama’ launches to designate locally farmed products 22 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Data shows differing funding, enrollment trends between Alabama’s two-, four-year higher ed institutions post-recession 23 hours ago / Analysis
Report: Elizabeth Warren fundraising for Doug Jones off of El Paso, Dayton shootings 23 hours ago / News
Tommy Tuberville fumbles his way through Trump criticism backtrack 1 day ago / Opinion
Commerce taps Brenda Tuck as first rural development manager 1 day ago / News
Birmingham Mayor Woodfin on marijuana: ‘I’m always trying to strike a balance of not necessarily legalization but decriminalization’ 1 day ago / News
Two billboards in Alabama slam ‘Democrat Doug Jones’ anti-Trump agenda’ 1 day ago / Politics
4 hours ago

Tennessee Valley Authority ups nuclear output, cuts carbon

The Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s completed a $475 million upgrade at its oldest nuclear power plant in a move that helped boost the amount of electricity it produces without carbon emissions.

The Times Free Press reports modifications to reactors at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Alabama added power and expanded service to almost 300,000 more homes.CEO Jeff Lyash said the upgrades, coupled with increased use of solar power, will help TVA reduce carbon emissions by 70% of 2005 levels by 2030.

The newspaper reports solar energy is a small part of TVA’s overall generation.

Although nuclear power is expected to produce about 40% of TVA’s electricity, its plan for the next 20 years shows about 15% of power will still come from coal and 20% from natural gas.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

4 mins ago

‘Pork’-laden proposed Jefferson County budget blasted ahead of Thursday vote

Jefferson County’s proposed 2020 support budget is under intense scrutiny amid allegations of “pork” funds and “an unconscionable lack of fiscal discipline.”

Birmingham Watch reported that the county commission recently took a non-binding, preliminary vote on the proposed budget, which would take effect on January 1 of the coming year.

Two Republicans, Commission President Jimmie Stephens and Commissioner Steve Ammons, voted against the measure. Meanwhile, Republican Commissioner Joe Knight voted with Democratic Commissioners Lashunda Scales and Sheila Tyson in favor of the proposed budget.

1145
One of the controversial proposed budgetary items is a $1.225 million “public service fund.”

Stephens explained that he voted against the proposed budget because it funded many programs he thought should be paid for through commissioners’ discretionary spending.

“Each commissioner has $225,000 for such expenditures,” he told Birmingham Watch. “I remind you that we had to borrow money from general fund reserves and economic development fund balance to pave our roads. We funded the sewer relief fund and the construction of storm shelters. I fully support those efforts, and I am disappointed that the commission added so many pork projects.”

Ammons also has serious concerns.

“I was not comfortable, number one, with the amount of money that was being spent, and some of the things it was going to I didn’t agree with,” he advised, per Birmingham Watch. “There are way too many questions for us to just be throwing money at things. It’s just irresponsible, in my estimation.”

After Birmingham Watch’s article on the subject was published, former Commission President David Carrington sent an email to the current commissioners, expressing his “blunt” opposition to the proposal and the result of the test-vote.

This email was obtained by Yellowhammer News on Tuesday (mere hours after it was sent) and warns that the current proposed budget is “scarily similar to the historical root causes that led the last Commission to file, what was at the time, the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.”

After outlining in detail his issues with the proposed budget and asking for relevant data in the form of a Freedom of Information Act request, Carrington called on the commissioners to pump the brakes on holding a final vote on the measure.

While the Jefferson County Commission has until September 30 to hold this official budget vote, they are currently scheduled to do so at their meeting on Thursday.

Carrington’s full email as follows:

Commissioners,

After reading Solomon Crenshaw’s Birmingham Watch article on the County’s proposed General Fund budget, I have to ask, “What are you thinking?”

To be blunt, the County’s proposed General Fund Budget appears to display an unconscionable lack of fiscal discipline, scarily similar to the historical root causes that led the last Commission to file, what was at the time, the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history. It clearly reflects a “spend today without considering tomorrow” attitude.

Based on Crenshaw’s article, two glaring problems with the proposed General Fund budget are readily apparent.

First and foremost, the proposed budget is unconstitutional, because the Sewer Relief Fund violates Section 94 of the Alabama Constitution, which states “Municipalities [are] not to grant public money or lend credit to private persons or corporations. The legislature shall not have power to authorize any county, city, town, or other subdivision of this state to lend its credit, or to grant public money or [any] thing of value in aid of, or to any individual, association, or corporation whatsoever …” The last Commission spent countless hours trying to make a similar fund work, to no avail. These funds need to be raised from the public.

Second, the bottom of the waterfall on the special one cent sales tax is being misused. It was recognized and acknowledged that some $15-$17 million at the bottom of the waterfall each year would be used to fund ongoing operations, but the remainder was to be primarily used for funding contingencies and building reserves.

Among other things, it is my current understanding that an additional $1,125,000 million in district “pork” funds ($225,000 per commissioner) and $1,225,000 for a new “Public Service Fund” are also coming out of the bottom of the waterfall (after the $15-$17 million). This new fund includes (1) items that should be funded out of each Commissioner’s $225,000 District Funds (like the ACTA in Trussville); (2) items that shouldn’t be funded at all (like the $250,000 to the transit authority on top of the $2,000,000 they are already getting from the sales tax proceeds); and (3) items that should be included in the $15-$17 million for ongoing operations (like TASC).

Based on the Freedom of Information act, I am formally requesting …
• a complete line item proposed budget for next fiscal year;
• a year-to-date comparison of the original budget to the actual expenditures for the current fiscal year;
• a complete, detailed break-down of the entire waterfall expenditures year-to-date and in the proposed budget;
• a complete, detailed break-down of the Road and Bridge Fund year-to-date and in the proposed budget;
• a complete, detailed break-down of the entire Economic Development Fund year-to-date and in the proposed budget;

  • included should be the rationale, resolution and agreement for the $5,000,000 the Commission “borrowed” from this fund for Roads – this is a precedent that concerns me greatly;
  • in addition, I would remind the Commissioners that there is a significant difference in “economic impact” which already exists, like the Magic City Classic, and “economic development” which results in job creation and additional tax revenues, like Shipt;
  • while I am not opposed to using “Economic Development Funds” to land a project like Amazon (where road improvements were critical), I am opposed to a single penny of this fund to be used for anything other than pure economic development – this is exactly what the last Commission represented to the citizens, the legislature, the rating agencies and the warrant holders in order to secure the one cent sales tax refunding;

• a detailed listing of the budget cuts [by department with descriptions and amounts] that were made by the commissioners during the budget hearings;
• a detailed listing of any transfers “out of” and “in to” Fund Balance year-to-date and in the proposed budget; and
• all cash amounts budgeted for contingencies and reserves in the proposed budget.

As a citizen of Jefferson County with “a lot of blood on the trail” to nurse the County back to financial health, I urge you to vote, “no” on the proposed budget and to “go back to the drawing board” to develop a fiscally disciplined budget that doesn’t tap the bottom of the waterfall for more than $15-$17 million for the General Fund. The remainder – or at least a minimum of $10 million, approximately 5% of this year’s General Fund budget – should be used to fund contingencies and build reserves. Otherwise, this Commission is beginning to move the County toward a “slippery slope” that could very well lead to a future bankruptcy.

It doesn’t have to be that way!

The economy is cyclical. The sales tax decline the County experienced late in the last decade will occur again. We just don’t know when. That’s why cash reserves are so important to an organization’s financial health and stability.

Which leads me to one final question, what’s the rush? The budget doesn’t have to be approved until September 30 – that’s almost 2 months away! There is plenty of time to get it right.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Lake Guntersville ranked nation’s second-best for fishing by Bassmaster

Lake Guntersville was recently ranked by Bassmaster as one of America’s best lakes for fishing.

WAFF reported that the popular magazine ranked Lake Guntersville second in its national top-100 list.

While the Alabama lake has been on the list every year Bassmaster released the rankings, this is Lake Guntersville’s highest ever spot.

131
Dave Precht of Bassmaster explained to WAFF, “We try to tell the readers of Bassmaster the very best places they can go and catch fish and big fish, so that’s what it’s based on, numbers and size of fish.”

Lake Guntersville has a large economic impact on the surrounding area.

“They come in and buy all their stuff, their gas, their supplies, they spend the night, they eat out and so we really appreciate the anglers that come in and utilize our lake,” Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar told WAFF.

This is expected to be magnified when Lake Guntersville hosts the 50th Bassmaster Classic’s fishing competition in 2020.

RELATED: Bassmaster Classic expected to lure economic boost to Birmingham region

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Sears closing in Alabama’s largest mall

Sears is closing its last full-size store in Alabama.

The company announced Tuesday it will shut down 26 full-size Sears stores and Kmart locations nationwide in late October.

That includes the Sears at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, which is Alabama’s largest shopping mall.

76
Traditional retailers are being battered by online sellers, and Sears says it has to reduce the number of its largest stores.

Sears will still have smaller locations it calls “hometown stores” in eight cities statewide.

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall.

The company has closed hundreds of stores in recent years.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

4 hours ago

Trump’s Alabama approval rating highest in the nation for third consecutive month

Alabama once again has the highest approval and net approval of President Donald Trump’s job performance in the nation.

According to a poll released this week by Morning Consult, Trump has a net approval rating of 26% in the Yellowhammer State, with 61% of respondents approving and 35% disapproving. The survey covered the entire month of July.

These results mean Alabama has held Trump’s highest approval rating for three consecutive months. Wyoming edged Alabama out for this distinction in April by one percentage point. These two states, along with West Virginia, have alternated throughout Trump’s term for the number one spot.

82
From June to July, Trump’s net approval rating increased 2% in Alabama.

This past month, Mississippi climbed into the second place spot in the highest approval rating category, passing Wyoming with a 4% net leap.

The president’s net approval rating in the Yellowhammer State is down 10% from his inauguration high in January 2017.

Massachusetts, followed by California and Vermont, in July had the lowest net approval rating of Trump.

Sean Ross is the editor for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

On this day in Alabama history: Astronaut Jan Davis launched her last space flight

Aug. 7, 1997

Astronaut Jan Davis boarded her last flight into space on the Discovery, completing 189 orbits and traveling 4.7 million miles. She joined NASA in 1979 as an aerospace engineer after receiving her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Auburn University, and earned a master’s (1983) and Ph.D (1985) in mechanical engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Before retiring, Davis logged a total of 11 million miles in space, circling the earth 445 times for 673 hours.

20
Read more at the Encyclopedia of Alabama

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

