Teen arrested in fatal shooting at Auburn McDonald’s

Water is essential for survival, but imagine if the only water you or your child had access to came from a dirty pond miles from home. This is the reality for more than 660 million people around the world who lack access to a safe water source.
A Birmingham, Alabama based non-profit has been a major player in working to end the water crisis around the world. Neverthirst was started in 2008. Co-founder and executive director, Mark Whitehead experienced a pivotal moment while listening to a sermon by Dr. David Platt at the Church of Brook Hills. Platt challenged congregants with a simple question: “Have you disconnected the blessings God has entrusted to you from the purposes God intends those blessings to be used for?” Whitehead considered the blessings we enjoy here in the United States and felt the call to share the gospel “to the ends of the earth” by first meeting the physical needs of impoverished people.
This year, Neverthirst is celebrating its ten year anniversary. In ten years the organization has served more than half a million people through more than 10,000 water projects. In places like India, Cambodia, Chad, Uganda, Nepal, and Myanmar, Neverthirst is working with local partners to provide access to clean water through bio-sand filters and wells with hand pumps. The gospel is shared with each water project through the pastors in the communities where Neverthirst is working.
The results have been staggering. When Neverthirst first started in 2008, 1.2 billion people lacked access to a safe water source. Now the number is 660 million. “It’s truly amazing to reflect on ten years as a ministry and all that God has done around the world,” Whitehead says. “We would have never dreamed that ten years into the ministry we would be able to help over 500,000 people gain access to a safe water source and ultimately get the opportunity to hear about the love of God.”
But still much work must be done. According to World Health Organization, every day more than 800 children under the age of five die from preventable diseases caused by poor water, and lack of sanitation and hygiene. That’s why Whitehead feels an urgency while looking ahead to the next ten years. “We’re committed to playing our part in ending the water crisis but we can’t do it alone,” he says.
On Thursday, September 13th at 6:30 p.m., Neverthirst will hold a 10 Year Celebration at Noah’s Event Venue in Hoover (2501 International Park Place). It will be an event that has come full circle for Whitehead. The pastor who inspired the mission, Dr. David Platt, will be the keynote speaker. In addition, dozens of virtual reality simulators will be available for guests to try on and feel like they are half a world away as they experience “virtually” what it’s like to be on a Neverthirst project. All are invited and the event is free; but, it is necessary to R.S.V.P. by visiting NeverthirstWater.org.
What does the future hold for Neverthirst and the people it serves? “It truly takes an army of people getting involved to make an impact,” Whitehead says. “We are so thankful for how God continues to move in the hearts of people that want to make a difference! We’re really excited about the years ahead and being able to continue to help families throughout Africa and Asia gain access to a safe water source.”
Whitehead believes there will be an end to the water crisis in our lifetime. But just as was preached ten years ago in that pivotal sermon, it will take men and women who have experienced God’s blessing to be obedient to His purpose.
President Donald Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Mick Mulvaney on Saturday told a group of Republicans in a high-level, closed-door meeting that Trump still frequently asks him, “Why did Roy Moore lose?”
Audio of the meeting was recorded and given to the New York Times, who reported on the candid discussion amongst conservative officials, including Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.
“The president asks me all the time, ‘Why did Roy Moore lose?’” Mulvaney said. “That’s easy. He was a terrible candidate.”
In December, Democrat Doug Jones defeated the former Alabama Chief Justice by 1.5 percentage points in a nasty special election for the United State Senate.
Moore during the campaign was accused of sexual assault and pedophilia, which recently popped into the news again when comedian Sacha Baron Cohen pranked him with a “pedophile detection” test for the new Showtime series “Who is America.” Moore and his wife Kayla are now suing for $95 million because of that television episode, however, they did drop a lawsuit this past week against the Highway 31 Super PAC and affiliated consultants.
Moore has denied wrongdoing and is currently suing the women who made the public accusations for causing “irrevocable damage” to his reputation “that affected the outcome of the Senate election in December 2017,” according to the lawsuit filed in April.
However, in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity the day after the allegations were published in November 2017, Moore would not definitively rule out having dated teenagers when he was in his thirties.
“You ended his candidacy,” Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera told Hannity on air immediately after the interview aired.
Shaun King’s scheduled speech at the University of North Alabama (UNA) finally happened on Thursday, after weeks of controversy leading up to the event, and the activist told the crowd that there was “no middle ground” between supporters of law enforcement and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement in which King is a leader.
Per WHNT, UNA proudly hosted King to “to bring an honest and open discussion on race and police interaction, and a criminal justice system many students view as unfair.”
“In 2014, over 1,100 people were killed by police. And zero police officers, none, were held accountable,” King told the assembled crowd.
He continued, “Can we not agree that one percent of those were wrong? Can we not even find middle ground on that? And what we came to understand is that no, no there would be no middle ground,” King said.
King is no stranger to controversy, having come into the national spotlight for his role in hot-button, liberal social justice causes, including Michael Brown’s death and, later, Tamir Rice’s death. After House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot last year, King said that “banning white men would drastically reduce mass shootings.”
The BLM activist also has a track record of criticizing Alabamians.
When talking about members of a specific Alabama church supporting Roy Moore against Doug Jones, King said, “Please remember that most members of the KKK during previous generations not only attended churches, but were deacons and leaders there.”
Real talk
Donald Trump is a white supremacist.
After cursing Black men he OPENLY said from the mic tonight “I feel like I’m from Alabama.”
The speech was ultimately funded, through UNA’s Housing and Residence Life division, by rent money that students pay to live on-campus. This means that students, without knowing it before the semester, paid for the event out of their own pocket, whether they attended the speech or even wanted King on campus at all.
“We’re excited about having someone here they know. Someone who’s relatable. Someone who’s active on social media,” Jennifer Sutton, Director of Housing and Residence Life, told WHNT.
In an interview Friday on Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson’s “Scoop B Radio” podcast, Alabama radio host Joe Lockett discussed race relations in America, saying that racism “goes both ways” and that you – regardless of your skin color – should “judge people on how they treat you.”
Lockett, who hosts the Joe Lockett Show on 101.1 WYDE, was asked by Robinson how he navigated racial divides in Alabama as a prominent black radio host.
“[H]ere’s the thing, man: people are people,” Lockett began his answer. “I see color, I see the differences, I even hear people [opine] about what I say and what I do.”
He continued, “But this is the one thing I’ve learned to do – and it may be my military training because I was in the military – is that you judge people on how they treat you. And if you put the work in, most people … when you’re listening to [most] people, they have the same fears, the same wants, that you do.”
Lockett continued to talk about his theory that there is much more that unites the average two persons than what sets us apart.
“You go to work, right?” he outlined. “People feel like they’ve been disenfranchised, whether you want to say it’s blacks or whites or Hispanics. People feel that way. But at the end of the day, what you see on TV is not what you see when you go to the big-box-stores such as Walmart.”
Lockett then asked Robinson, who is best known as a prominent national sports and entertainment reporter, “do you feel like someone’s looking at you and wants to beat you upside the head or put you back in slavery everyday?”
Robinson responded by saying “no, but” he is black and built like Charles Barkley, “so people fear me.”
“But I think when I open my mouth and people hear me talk, they’re disarmed,” he added.
Lockett then explained that he lived in Japan for 13 years and has seen racial, ethnic and cultural differences worldwide.
“People are always going to feel some type of way until they get to know you,” he explained.
“Now, is there racism in America, Scoop? Of course,” Lockett continued. “Is there people who don’t like me because of the color of my skin and the way I think? Of course.”
Yet, Lockett does not think that this racism is confined to white people.
“[L]et me tell you this, Scoop, and to your listeners: Also, there are black folks who don’t like me, too,” Lockett shared.
He kept going, saying, “For the things I say and the color of my skin and because of some of the success I’ve been able to have and they haven’t been able to have. It goes both ways.”
Lockett suggested that the mainstream media’s concept of racism is sensationalized and drummed up for political reasons.
“I get it’s a great story to talk about racism and it’s something we should talk about, but … what if we focus more on what we have in common and work on the things we don’t?” he said.
“That’s true,” Scoop replied. “That goes back to Martin Luther King’s judging someone not by the color of their skin but the content of their character. I feel like first people need to listen to understand, not listen to respond. We all have our guards up.”
“Exactly, and someone has to tote the olive branch,” Lockett said.
For Lockett, toting the olive branch gets tiring. But, from his perspective, it is worth it.
“[T]his is my goal in life – and this is what I work for and this is why I do things the way I do them – I don’t want my child, your child or your listener’s child to have this same damn conversation ten, twenty years from now,” Lockett emphasized. “So I’d rather fight this fight and get through this.”
Listen to the whole podcast, with this topic starting around the 7:30 mark.
After a black pastor in Alabama earlier this year posted a controversial sign that read “Black folks need to stay out of white churches,” Lockett gained viral acclaim after he pushed back, saying “Racism is racism, whether it’s black or white.”
