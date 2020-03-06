Tara Leigh Grove named endowed chair at UA Law
The University of Alabama School of Law announced Friday that Tara Leigh Grove, a constitutional scholar, will join the School of Law in August as the Charles E. Tweedy, Jr. Endowed Chairholder in Law.
According to a press release, Grove’s teachings will include federal courts, constitutional law, procedure and legislation and regulation.
“Tara Grove is a nationally renowned constitutional scholar, who has made significant contributions to our understanding of the federal judiciary and the constitutional doctrines pertaining to separation of powers,” said Dr. Mark E. Brandon, dean of UA’s School of Law.
“She is also an award-winning teacher,” Brandon added. “As she helps us create and build a Program in Constitutional Studies – including an Initiative for Civic Engagement – she will be a leader within the Law School and beyond.”
The press release also provided background on Grove’s previous work:
Grove has written extensively about the historical norms and practices that protect judicial independence; the power of government entities (including states) to bring suit in federal court; judicial decision-making and judicial legitimacy; and the interpretive principles that should govern executive orders and other presidential documents.
Grove has published with such prestigious law journals as the Harvard Law Review, Columbia Law Review, University of Pennsylvania Law Review, New York University Law Review, University of Chicago Law Review, Cornell Law Review and Vanderbilt Law Review.
“I am delighted to begin this new chapter of my career,” Grove said. “The faculty at the Law School has been exceptionally welcoming, and I look forward to joining this wonderful group in the fall.”
Grove graduated summa cum laude from Duke University and magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, where she served as the Supreme Court Chair of the Harvard Law Review.
Grove also clerked for Judge Emilio Garza on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and she worked for four years as an attorney in the Appellate Staff of the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, where she argued 15 cases in the courts of appeals.