Southern Research is advancing green chemistry in the heart of Alabama 2 hours ago / News
Talladega Superspeedway ‘Transformation’ renovation project to start ‘in a matter of days’ 3 hours ago / Sports
AG Marshall on the front lines of battling Alabama’s opioid crisis 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Prevention, therapy may be key to slowing down how we age successfully 6 hours ago / News
Roby: Rebuilding together 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Veteran Driver Timothy Peters takes Saturday Camping World Truck Series event at Talladega Superspeedway 22 hours ago / Sports
Jefferson County sheriff impacted by #MyTurn movement 23 hours ago / Guest Opinion
AABE Birmingham Chapter brings careers to students 1 day ago / News
Rental scooters and innovation 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
A proven Republican conservative, Rep. Arnold Mooney serves House District 43 1 day ago / Sponsored
Fans make Talladega Superspeedway’s fall race weekend a worldwide phenomenon 1 day ago / News
College football week 7: A look at the state’s matchups and national lines 1 day ago / News
New degree at Auburn combines wildlife, business and hospitality 1 day ago / outdoors
Aderholt praises Trump administration over release of Pastor Brunson from Turkey 2 days ago / News
VIDEO: Kavanaugh dooms Senate Democrats, Trump and Ivey’s popularity in Alabama is sky-high, Tay Tay/Yeezy and more on Guerrilla Politics… 2 days ago / Uncategorized
Airbnb offers assistance in Alabama after Hurricane Michael 2 days ago / News
2018 POWER & INFLUENCE: 14 powerful and influential leaders in their regions 2 days ago / Feature
Watch: Dem congressional hopeful Mallory Hagan makes confrontational, cringe-inducing Ashland radio appearance 2 days ago / Analysis
D.C.-based pro-abortion organization paying Alabamians to fight pro-life amendment 2 days ago / News
Tips on smoking brisket the right way 2 days ago / Sponsored
TALLADEGA – Sunday before the 1000Bulbs.com 500 green flag, Talladega Superspeedway chairman Grant Lynch unveiled some aspects of the track’s $50 million infield renovations set to begin shortly after the checkered flag drops on Sunday.

Lynch, who is set to retire as track chairman at the end of next year, boasted about how he is leaving the sport.

“To say we’re excited about this process and what we’re going to be bringing to the fans would be an understatement,” Lynch said. “We’re proud of what the company is going to invest in us. It’s going to be north of $50 million.”


“And everybody, I’ve talked about my retirement – this is a hell of a way to go out,” he added. “I’m going to work until November 30 of next year. I get to build one more thing, [a] huge thing for the Frances. So, I am one happy fellow right now.”

Among those infield renovations is a wider tunnel that will provide access to the 2.66-mile track’s massive infield. Lynch said he anticipates starting construction on that around a “week or so” after Sunday’s race.

Proposed new Talladega Superspeedway tunnel (Talladega Superspeedway PR)

“It will be about a week or so before we start breaking ground, or even more,” he said. “We’ve got to lay out everything for the tunnel and then we’re going to start digging.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Birmingham’s Southern Research has developed a reputation in cancer treatment and other medical advancement, but an area where it is showing much promise today could end up having its greatest worldwide impact.

Environmental research has emerged as an exciting field for Southern Research, so much so that it has become one of three pillars the institution is focusing on in its Change Campaign fundraising efforts.

The “Earth” pillar focuses on green chemistry and ways to reduce the use of petroleum in consumer goods or find ways of recycling carbon dioxide, among other initiatives. The mind pillar focuses on neuroscience to find treatments for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS. The body pillar focuses on cancer treatments.

The fundraising for green chemistry is a vital part of Southern Research’s efforts in the field.

“It is highly competitive,” said Amit Goyal, director of Sustainable Chemistry and Catalysis at Southern Research. “A lot of this is high-risk, high-reward, so it is funded by federal funds.”

Most federal funds are directed at universities and national labs, Goyal said.

“A lot of times good ideas also do not get funded,” he said. “It’s not just that they’re not good enough.”

Jonathan Geisen is an attorney with Baker Donelson law firm and is a “Change Agent” working on the Change Campaign for the Earth pillar.

“I think green chemistry, environmental R&D is going to have a harder time sometimes raising funds than health-care research or other medical innovations,” Geisen said. “It’s a long game and I think it’s the sort of thing that we really need to support.”

Geisen said he knew more about the other areas of research than he did green chemistry when he joined the Change Campaign.

“When I got involved with this particular group and met with some of the scientists and met with some of the other people involved with the program, I was just blown away,” he said.

The more he knows about the areas of focus, the more excited he is to support the Earth pillar, Geisen said.

“I think some of the things that Southern Research is doing – alternative fuels, different types of recycling plans – there are so many things going on here that I was unaware of until I got involved,” he said. “It’s the sort of thing that we need to support in this community to continue to improve our life.”

Goyal said there are a couple of areas where Southern Research shows great promise.

“There are two areas that we are really excited about,” he said. “(One is) a chemical that we are trying to make from sugars extracted from plants that are used in fibers in clothing and carbon fibers. It’s a high-growth area, so it might have a lower inertia to become commercialized if we’re successful. The second is to use CO2. There is a lot of CO2 that if it can be consumed rather than just emitted it can lower greenhouse gas emissions.”

Philanthropic funds give Southern Research freedom to explore those ideas. The payoff could be huge, Goyal said, as a large amount of petroleum-based products could become plant-based and have rippling benefits on the economy.

“It is not easily to compete with petroleum-derived sources, these things developed over the last century,” he said. “If you think of a commodity chemical, it usually costs about $1 a kilogram, so there is not much room between the feedstock price and the final product, which is a chemical in this case. To develop processes at scale to produce at the same economic value with less greenhouse gas is quite challenging. We’re trying to address that.”

Geisen said Southern Research is a vital part of the three-legged stool that makes up the entrepreneurial and innovation base for Birmingham, along with UAB and Innovation Depot.

“Birmingham needs things like Southern Research,” he said. “We need places that are innovative, that are bringing the best and the brightest to Birmingham.”

The Change Campaign ends October 11 with the “An Evening of Change” event.

Just last month, Attorney General Steve Marshall attended the opening of a treatment center in Mobile aimed at combating the growing opioid epidemic in our state. Marshall gave remarks at the opening of the new Pathway Healthcare location, stressing the importance of acting now to put an end to the crippling effects of addiction in Alabama.

“Some of you are aware of the personal story of my life. Having seen what addiction can do to families, this is a personal issue for me going forward and will continue to be a personal issue for me as attorney general.”

The opioid epidemic is one of Marshall’s key issues that he intends to continue working on while in office. The new treatment center provides resources that redirects focus to the root of the addiction. As the co-chair of Governor Ivey’s Opioid Overdose & Addiction Council, Marshall has bridged communication between all sectors of law enforcement and developed recommendations to combat the epidemic after six months of extensive research. He mentioned the state has begun to implement an action plan to fight opioid addiction.

“Badges and guns matter in this issue. But for us to make tremendous strides going forward, we’ve got to deal with those individuals right now who are suffering from these addictions to be able to get help.”

Marshall has remained focused on ensuring state and local law enforcement have the resources they need to effectively deal with those trafficking drugs while in office and plans to continue working with community members, activists and the church to identify how to most effectively treat the problem.

It is becoming increasingly clear that the biological rate of aging can be slowed, and Steven Austad, Ph.D., chair of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Biology, believes the geroscience hypothesis holds great promise for dramatic increases in life expectancies – including the eradication of many chronic health problems now and in future generations.

In the paper “Aging as a biological target for prevention and therapy,” Austad and colleagues from The Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine stated their view that addressing the aging process itself is key to alleviating many health-related issues associated with aging.

“Treating the underlying aging process, which we actually know a lot about now, would allow us to basically delay the onset or get rid of diseases or disabilities of later life such as cancer, heart disease, vision and hearing problems, and joint pain at the same time with one form of treatment,” said Austad, a distinguished professor in the UAB College of Arts and Sciences. “It is a very different concept of medicine as we now know it.”

While those researching the biology of aging have long held this view, Austad says the subject is coming more and more into focus in light of the continuing aging of the global population, which in the United States and elsewhere is having a profound impact on the cost of health care and pension plans.

“Chronic health problems attendant on the unprecedented aging of the human population in the 21st century threaten to disrupt economies and degrade the quality of later life throughout the developed world,” according to the paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Hurricane Michael, the third most powerful hurricane to ever make landfall on the United States mainland, ravaged areas of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia on October 10th. While only early estimates are available at this point in time, it has been reported that more than 650,000 homes and businesses across the Southeast lost power, and 60,000 of those are in Alabama. Thus far, the Coast Guard says it has rescued 30 people, mostly from badly damaged homes. Hundreds of families lost everything, and it has been confirmed that at least half a dozen people were killed.

While Hurricane Michael appears to have done its worst in Panama City, Florida, and the nearby areas, Barbour, Dale, Henry, Geneva and Houston Counties in our district were also impacted. It could potentially take days, or even weeks, before we know the full scale of the damage, but we do know that Hurricane Michael is the most powerful storm to ever hit Houston County according to recorded history.

According to The Dothan Eagle, Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said crew members performed 22 rescues during the storm. We’ve not yet received official word on how many injuries there are, but we have been told there are several, some of which are severe. Crews across the Wiregrass remain in search and rescue mode to date.

Our farmers face significant troubles as well. While the full scale of the damage to local agriculture is still being assessed, Hurricane Michael dealt a devastating blow to cotton farmers in the area. Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to view some of the cotton crop firsthand, and it was clear that our cotton farmers were set up to have a very good yield this year. Wiregrass peanut farmers are waiting to see the full extent of devastation to their crop, too.

As our cotton farmers, peanut farmers, and farmers of other commodities in our district learn more about the impact of this storm on their crops, my office is eager to assist in any way and will continue to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on assistance that may be available to impacted farms. Agriculture and its related industries are the engine of our economy in Alabama’s Second District, and this catastrophic storm has unfortunately resulted in an economic setback.

Hurricane Michael was an unprecedented disaster for our district and the Southeast. While the threat of severe weather is no longer hovering over us, those who live in the Wiregrass – and not to mention the people across the Florida Panhandle and parts of Georgia – are facing terrible damage. My office has been engaged with FEMA, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, the American Red Cross, and others throughout this difficult time. We stand ready to assist in whatever ways we can as we work through the aftermath of this storm. I encourage anyone who lives in Alabama’s Second District to contact my office for help, and we will do all that we can to provide assistance and point you in the right direction. We are committed to ensuring no one endures this time of rebuilding alone.

Above all, please join me in praying for all those impacted by Hurricane Michael. Some families have lost their loved ones, their homes and their livelihoods. I encourage everyone to help out with relief efforts in whatever way you can. We should all be deeply thankful for the first responders and all those working to repair the damage. This is a very, very trying and difficult time for so many people across the Southeast, and we will get through it together.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

TALLADEGA — Although much of Alabama was either preparing to watch the Crimson Tide on the way to their next rout or watching the Auburn Tigers go down to the University of Tennessee, the drivers of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series were putting on a fantastic show at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Coming away with the checkered flag and the Fr8Auctions 250 “Vulcan” trophy was Timothy Peters, driver of the Kingman Chevrolet, who won on a last-lap pass as trucks were crashing around him.

It was the 11th career victory for the 38-year-old NASCAR veteran, who is driving for GMS Racing for three races.

GMS Racing winning driver Timothy Peters flanked alongside crew chief Jerry Baxter and owner Maury Gallagher (Jeff Poor/YHN)

“If I kept my head on straight, I knew I would have a shot to win,” Peters said in his post-race press conference. “You know, God is good, and he’s got a plan, and I’m just glad to be here sitting in front of you guys talking about my day.”

Finishing second was Myatt Snider, driver of the RideTV Ford, who tied his career-best in what he described as an “insanely hectic” race.

“It was insanely hectic,” he said. “Everyone was just kind of darting all over the place. Luckily I got behind some good trucks. I got behind Timothy for awhile. Me and him worked together really well, so I’m just proud of everybody on my team for being awesome.

The race is a cutoff race in the series championship playoff. Surviving Talladega and advancing to the next “Round of 6” were Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Brett Moffitt, Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger.

The Fr8Auctions 250 was a warm-up for the weekend’s feature event on Sunday, the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, the second (of three) in the Round of 12, with a green flag time of 1 p.m. CT.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

