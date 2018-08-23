Talking to Ivey and Maddox about the lottery is great, but they don’t have anything to do with it actually happening

Now that Democratic candidate for governor Walt Maddox has accepted that there will be no debate in the Alabama gubernatorial race, we can move on to some real issues, like the lottery.

With Mississippi already being the state for casino gambling and sports betting, the lottery seems like a logical next step. Now that it appears Mississippi will actually move on that issue, pressure will mount on Alabama leaders to consider it as an option.

WKRG-TV reports that both seem, at least, open to the idea.

Governor Kay Ivey said, “If people want to vote, that is fine.”

“The lottery is part of our platform since the very beginning and we believe that $300 million a year should be invested in pre-K programs and scholarships,” stated Maddox.

So now that both have acknowledged that they won’t attempt to kill the discussion, the issue has to move to the people that can actually do something about it: the Alabama Legislature.

The real question is who gets the money? Should the money go to the general fund or to the education trust fund? Should we create a new government spending program like Walt Maddox wants to do with scholarships? What about our state’s road needs? How about an expansion of Medicaid paid for with lottery dollars?

Each one of these questions has a completely different constituency that is served by different legislators.

The discussion of these matters needs to be happening in each legislative race right now because if history is a guide, the legislature will look to move on this controversial issue immediately after the legislature goes into session, which is the longest time from the next election.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN