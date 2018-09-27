Subscription Preferences:

3 hours ago

Taking a look at the Jefferson County Sheriff debate debacle

With elections due in little over a month, I figured it was time to learn more about issues that concern me on a local level.

Aside from the distressing shortage of off-leash dog parks in the city, law and order in Birmingham, Jefferson County and Alabama writ large sits squarely at the top of my list. What could be better than a first-hand look at the candidates for sheriff during a Sunday night debate? I should have rearranged my sock drawer.

I applaud the Phi Iota Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Birmingham Association of Black Journalists for hosting the debate at UAB. It was a standing-room-only crowd and some of Alabama’s best reporters were panelists. Expectations were high. I’m sure like me, most citizens left deflated.

Let me take a look at the sheriff’s debate, which pitted incumbent Republican Sheriff Mike Hale and Democrat challenger Sergeant Mark Pettway.

Mike Hale is a known quantity in Jefferson County. He was the inaugural “Crime Stopper of the Year.” Created the Metro Area Crime Center (MACC) a multi-agency crime-fighting unit, recognized as world’s best practice and has introduced a program to put a Sheriff’s Resource Officer in every Jefferson County School. He had little to prove and much to lose.

Mark Pettway, on the other hand, had everything to prove and little to lose. Regrettably, for the sergeant, he failed on both counts.

Asked by the panel about plans to reduce crime in Jefferson County, Pettway launched into his talking points about body cameras. “This day and age there is no reason why we should not have body cameras,” Pettway said. “It’s a powerful tool to use. … I’ll implement them when I get there day one.”

I agree with Mr. Pettway’s initiative. Body cameras are important to protect the citizenry and deputies. The only problem with the plan – Jefferson County already has body cameras. Fourth generation body cameras, which put it at the forefront of law enforcement nationwide. In fact, an integrated cloud-based camera and recording system is being rolled out next week. Perhaps the sergeant wasn’t at the office and failed to read the memo?

Hale was asked about Pettway’s plan and why the Department didn’t outfit its deputies with body cameras? To quote the Birmingham Times, “he responded that a new generation of body cameras is already being used in Jefferson County and more will be fully implemented the first week in October.” Given Pettway referred to his “body camera plan” for the remainder of the debate, perhaps he wasn’t listening either?

In the wake of recent deadly mass shootings at schools across the nation, the topic rightly turned to protecting students. As an aside, the questioning from the assembled journalists was tepid. They failed to press either candidate on issues, nor did they dispute or query misdirection. The panel format needs some work. But I digress.

Hale outlined his school safety initiative that includes putting a deputy in every school and having a special team trained to spot potential dangers.

“Jefferson County is leading the nation in how we protect our schools and our school children,” Hale said.

Pettway promised to roll out metal detectors, deploy cameras, counselors and psychiatrists at every school. The reporters didn’t ask Pettway how he would pay for all of it? They failed to ask how he would staff hundreds of metal detectors and why every school needs a psychiatrist?

“We will come up with a plan that will have metal detectors placed at every entrance at the school. We are also going to make sure that we have Resource Officers at school. We’re gonna have cameras so we have video at the school, inside and out. Then we wanna make sure we have counselors, psychiatrists at the schools to deal with those that have mental issues. So we have a great plan to put into effect,” Pettway stated.

Let’s end with the “he didn’t actually say that” award, which was entirely self-inflicted. Pettway volunteered a commendable line of duty achievement. An action so commendable, he received a commendation — for showing up.

“My job is to protect. In 2008, right here in Jefferson County at Minor High School, we got a call about intruders in the school with a gun. I responded and I received a commendation for responding,” he explained. “The intruder was gone by the time I got there, but we made sure the premises were safe.”

Interestingly, his campaign website has an entirely more heroic version of the commendation: “2006 – assisted in the lockdown of Minor High school and swiftly captured a trespasser with a handgun.”

Maybe Mark Pettway was just confused?

G.W. Keeley is the Managing Partner of Dreadnaught. He is a retired Lt Commander with service in both the United States Navy and the Royal Australian Navy. He is a veteran of Iraq, Afghanistan and Pacific. LCDR Keeley also served as Senior Advisor to the Vice Chairman of the House Armed Service Committee; the Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee in the US Congress.

1 hour ago

Sen. Shelby reacts to hearing: Ford ‘was credible,’ Kavanaugh ‘very credible’

After Thursday’s historic Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in which Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified about allegations of sexual assault made by Ford, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) released a measured statement that stands in stark contrast to the circus atmosphere of the confirmation process.

“I know this was a difficult day for Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, and their families. I appreciate Chairman Grassley giving both sides a fair chance to be heard.  I watched the hearing today.  I thought that Dr. Ford was credible, but I thought that Judge Kavanaugh came on very strong and was also very credible,” Shelby said.

Yellowhammer News has requested a comment from the office of Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook). Jones was not present in a meeting of undecided, moderate senators following the hearing.

This tracks with the information reported Wednesday by Yellowhammer News that Jones, despite his public claims of being undecided and open minded, is “firmly in the ‘no’ column” on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Alabama officials applaud major announcement from ULA and Blue Origin elevating state’s growing aerospace industry

United Launch Alliance (ULA) on Thursday announced the selection of Blue Origin’s BE-4 engine to power ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rocket, an announcement that was celebrated by Alabama officials as boosting Alabama’s booming aerospace industry and elevating the state’s leadership position in rocketry.

ULA, which produces Atlas V and Delta IV rockets at its facility in Decatur, said the Blue Origin engine will be used in the booster stage of the new launch vehicle, which will be assembled in Alabama. Blue Origin, which was founded by businessman Jeff Bezos, announced plans last year to open a factory in Huntsville if selected to manufacture the BE-4.

“I am pleased to learn that ULA has selected Blue Origin and new investments will be made in Alabama to expand our growing aerospace industry,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a press release.

She added, “Alabama has a rich history in aerospace and titans of innovation continue to choose Alabama as the place to develop new technology and develop 21st-century engines for future space utilization. I am excited about our new partnership with Blue Origin and their commitment to our state.”

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and its Subcommittee on Defense, also released a statement lauding the move and the skyrocketing aerospace industry in the state.

“Blue Origin and ULA will now be building rockets together as part of a new partnership – which will create hundreds of jobs and bring an investment of $200 million to our state. This is outstanding news,” Shelby outlined. “With Blue Origin’s first stage engine work in Huntsville, along with ULA’s manufacturing, assembly, and integration in Decatur, most of the Vulcan rocket will be made in Alabama. It is long past time that we build an exclusively American-made rocket, providing our nation with assured access to space.”

“This is a true testament to North Alabama’s world-class workforce and long history of supporting our nation’s space and defense. I am proud to represent a region that continues to attract such powerful companies. I welcome Blue Origin to Alabama and look forward to the groundbreaking of its new facility in Cummings Research Park,” Shelby concluded.

Members of Alabama’s congressional delegation joined Ivey and Shelby in praising the important announcement.

“No better place than Alabama to build engines and rockets!” Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4) said in a tweet.

Local leaders from north Alabama joined in the celebration.

“Congratulations to United Launch Alliance and to Blue Origin. After a lengthy due diligence period by ULA, today’s announcement marks the beginning of U.S. independence for a variety space travel missions to include future deep space voyages,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

Battle continued, “Huntsville is proud that both Blue Origin and Aerojet Rocketdyne will play a major role in ULA’s production of the Vulcan Centaur rocket. Huntsville led the U.S. propulsion revolution in the 60s, and we continue to do so with a thriving industry of rocket scientists and rocket producers. This is what we do better than anyone else in the world.”

“Today’s announcement is great news for the future of ULA in Morgan County,” Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, emphasized. “I’m proud of the fact that their next-generation Vulcan rocket is moving forward and will be built in our community.”

ULA is making strong progress in the development of the Vulcan Centaur, which is reportedly on track for its initial test flight in mid-2020. It said new rocket design is nearing completion, with booster preliminary design and critical design reviews already complete.

“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with Blue Origin and look forward to a successful first flight of our next-generation launch vehicle,” Tory Bruno, ULA’s president and CEO, declared.

“Our new rocket will be superior in reliability, cost and capability – one system for all missions,” Bruno added. “We have been working closely with the U.S. Air Force, and our certification plan is in place.”

In June 2017, Blue Origin announced that – if selected – the company would build a 400,000-square foot facility on 40 acres in Cummings Research Park, the nation’s second largest research park, to manufacture the BE-4 engine, ending the nation’s dependence on the Russian engine. The facility is estimated to manufacture up to 30 engines per year for both Decatur’s ULA plant and Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket. The company has noted that it will employ up to 350 workers in Alabama with an average salary of $75,000 a year.

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, explained that ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket and Blue Origin’s engines will transmit a strong message around the world about the capabilities of Alabama’s aerospace manufacturing sector.

“The United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin are teaming to make a next-generation rocket a reality, and it will have deep roots in Alabama’s aerospace industry,” Canfield said. “Located just a few miles from the ULA assembly facility in Decatur, Blue Origin’s rocket engine manufacturing facility will be right at home in Huntsville, a hub of innovation for this industry for decades.”

When Blue Origin announced the conditional plans for its Huntsville facility last year, the company said the $200 million project would begin as soon as ULA awarded it a contract.

Blue Origin said it chose Huntsville for this major project because of its high-tech aerospace manufacturing workforce and ecosystem, including NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, nearly 300 private aerospace and defense contractors, and the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a top university for NASA research funding.

ULA said Aerojet Rocketdyne, which has a major presence in Huntsville, will provide RL10 engines for the Centaur upper stage. The Vulcan Centaur will boost American manufacturing by adding more than 22,000 direct and indirect jobs in 46 states supported by ULA programs. The company has made modifications to the 1.6 million-square-foot facility in Decatur, which employs more than 600 workers and has produced large rockets since opening in 1999.

ULA is the world’s most experienced and reliable launch service providers, having successfully delivered 130 satellites to orbit that enable global communications, provide observation capabilities, support life-saving technology and unlock the mysteries of the solar system.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Alabama veteran shares about his time in ‘America’s Last Frontier’

James Kuppersmith sat down with Ford Brown of “The Ford Faction” and discussed his time in Alaska from the perspective of an Alabamian.

James is a veteran and was stationed in Alaska, where he met his wife. It turns out they were both from Alabama and ended up meeting back in Alabama just a few years later.

Ford and James cover everything from nightless days to the wildlife you always have to watch out for.

James shares how the modernization of Alaska takes so long because so many things there are protected or might have a negative environmental impact.

Subscribe to the Yellowhammer Radio Presents The Ford Faction podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

5 hours ago

The Alabama Education Association does not care about Alabama or education

Alabama’s schools as a whole are not good. By any metric you want to use, the state’s schools in totality are near the bottom of the barrel.

Yet, in spite of this, the once-dominant entity in modern Alabama politics, the Alabama Education Association (AEA), continues to demand that we maintain the status quo. Charter schools? No. Vouchers? No. School choice? No.

The only answer seems to be “more money.”

Any attempts to create opportunities for Alabama students is resisted, sometimes absurdly.

Enter the Alabama Accountability Act.

 The Alabama Policy Institute describes the bill as follows:

“The Alabama Accountability Act creates education flexibility from certain state requirements for existing public schools, establishes a tax credit scholarship program, and institutes refundable tax credits for parents of students in failing K-12 public schools. The Accountability Act brings Alabama in line with 12 other states that provide educational tax credits and tax credit scholarships.”

Admittedly, the bill is far from perfect. It should have included options for all students with more tax credits.

This bill has been under constant assault by the AEA. Recently the AEA published a list of school systems that have “lost” money over the last few years.

WBRC reports the AEA is claiming that school systems have “lost” $140 million over the last five years.

That’s $28 million a year over five years.

For context, last year’s education budget was $6.63 billion.

That’s $140 million out of $30+ billion over five years.

This is the equivalent of a rounding error.

The idea that this funding is what is keeping Alabama schools from being top notch is not a serious criticism.

Especially if you consider the schools keep 20 percent of the revenue for the children zoned for those schools, even though they don’t attend.

To show how unserious this all is, the further problem with the Alabama Education Association’s complaints about the Alabama Accountability Act is that they don’t like that the bill identifies failing schools as “failing,” but the bill only identifies six percent of schools that way.

There are 67 schools labeled “failing” out of over 1,600 schools. The bottom 67 schools are the worst schools in the state whether you call them failing or otherwise.

There are problems with Alabama’s education system. Unfortunately, the AEA is not interested in fixing them.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

6 hours ago

Rep. Aderholt presents Univ. of Alabama student with congressional medal for service

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-4) presented University of Alabama freshman Sara Lang with a congressional medal for her public service.

After more than 200 hours of service work, Lang was awarded the Congressional Award Bronze Medal – the highest honor bestowed on young people by the Senate and House, which is given annually to young Americans who commit to voluntary public service, personal development and exploration.

Per a university press release, Lang is eager to explore new volunteer opportunities as she begins her college career as a business major. Lang’s exemplary service towards the medal included volunteering at Verner Elementary School’s after-school program and completing a two-week service trip in Guatemala, where she taught English to children and helped build a nursing home.

The award culminated nearly five years of service that began when she joined the National Leadership Council, an initiative through the Church of Christ, Scientist’s Discovery Bound program.

Lang said her view of Tuscaloosa, her hometown, as “kind of a perfect place” shifted as she learned of hardships when visiting the Salvation Army and an area food bank.

“It helped me see there are more needs than I thought,” Lang said, “and getting involved at the university will help me be able to address those as well.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

