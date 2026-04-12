Suspected hand grenade found in topsoil delivery in Morgan County; bomb squad responds

A suspected hand grenade discovered in a load of topsoil prompted a response from law enforcement and a bomb squad in Morgan County this week.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Husky Mountain Private Drive near Lacey’s Spring after homeowners reported finding the device while going through recently delivered topsoil.

“Deputies have responded to a residence on Husky Mountain Private Drive in Lacey’s Spring where a possible hand grenade was unearthed in a load of topsoil that was delivered,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Authorities said the Huntsville bomb squad was notified and responded to the scene to secure the item. Law enforcement officials note that suspected explosive devices should be left undisturbed and reported to authorities so trained bomb technicians can respond.

No injuries were reported.