Maddox officially challenges Gov. Ivey to debate, Ivey responds 41 mins ago / News
Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby: Let’s keep up the momentum on funding bills 3 hours ago / News
Supreme Court to hear case of Alabama inmate Vernon Madison in October 4 hours ago / News
Black female pilot makes history in Alabama National Guard 4 hours ago / News
Examining the data: Are Alabama politicians truly among the country’s most corrupt? 5 hours ago / Analysis
Federal Mine Safety grants to honor 25 miners killed in Alabama 7 hours ago / News
Tuscaloosa clerk attempting to stop thieves now hospitalized 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: Rep. Bradley Byrne calls out people who want to abolish ICE, tariffs aren’t scaring automakers away from investing in Alabama, recent legal issues still don’t point to collusion and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
Anniston jail guard facing charges for sex with an inmate 9 hours ago / News
Washington Post comes to Luverne to show the media still struggle with Trump’s connection to Christian evangelicals 9 hours ago / Opinion
Alabamians want Trump’s Supreme Court pick confirmed, poll suggests 9 hours ago / News
Trump weighs in on GA run-off race similar to Roby endorsement in Alabama 10 hours ago / News
Lawrence County’s Red Land Cotton recognized at White House for Made in America Product Showcase 1 day ago / News
Democrats want to go after ICE while Mexican drug cartels are running wild in Alabama 1 day ago / Analysis
Walt Maddox announces ethics plan amid what he calls the state’s ‘most corrupt period in history’ 1 day ago / News
Mobile Bay shellfish area closed due to high levels of bacteria 1 day ago / News
Google to offer digital skills workshops in 3 Alabama cities 1 day ago / News
Rep. Bradley Byrne: Standing up for ICE 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Weather service: Tornado touched down in Opelika 1 day ago / News
Birmingham offering amnesty for traffic ticket holders, misdemeanors 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

Supreme Court to hear case of Alabama inmate Vernon Madison in October

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in October over whether Alabama can execute an inmate diagnosed with stroke-related dementia who lawyers contend can no longer remember killing a police officer in 1985.

The court set oral arguments for Oct. 2 in the case of Vernon Madison.Madison’s attorneys argue that vascular dementia has rendered the 67-year-old inmate unable to understand his execution or remember killing Mobile Police Officer Julius Schulte.

The state attorney general’s office has argued that a 2016 competency hearing found that Madison understands that he was convicted of killing Schulte and sentenced to death for that crime.

Courts stayed Madison’s last two execution dates. Justices in February agreed to hear the case.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

41 mins ago

Maddox officially challenges Gov. Ivey to debate, Ivey responds

As promised, Democrat candidate for governor and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox sent Gov. Kay Ivey a letter on Tuesday, challenging her to a series of debates between now and November’s general election.

Maddox foreshadowed the letter in a speech to the Alabama Press Association last Saturday.

“With our state being in its most corrupt period in history, it is paramount that those who want to be governor engage in a public debate,” Maddox said in the speech.

197
Gov. Ivey’s campaign responded to the letter in a statement.

“Walt Maddox refuses to say if he supports Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, it’s impossible to get a straight answer from him on gun rights, and he’s all over the map on abortion,” the statement said. “It seems the person Walt Maddox should be debating is himself.”

Maddox’s proposal includes two debates, one on issues of education and economic development and another on health care, mental health, and infrastructure. It also proposes that the two candidates hold two townhall events, one in a large city and another in a rural county.

Today’s exchange reflects a larger dynamic that has been playing out in the gubernatorial campaign since the June primaries.

Maddox has tried multiple times to coax Ivey into a debate and subsequently criticized her for deferring, at times reaching back to the Republican primary debates – in which Ivey did not participate – in an effort to demonstrate her unwillingness to talk about the issues.

Ivey has responded in-kind, knocking Maddox for being a Democrat and most recently, for not supporting President Trump’s recent Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

3 hours ago

Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby: Let’s keep up the momentum on funding bills

The Senate is debating a key funding bill today, as leading appropriators hope to keep on schedule and fund the government fully by October 1, the beginning of fiscal year 2019.

The bill houses funding measures for the Interior Department, EPA, Financial Services and numerous programs operated by the Department of Agriculture and Health and Human Services.

“As we begin debate this week, we can leverage our recent success in passing appropriations bills,” Sen. Richard Shelby, who serves as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a speech on Tuesday.

103
Watch:

Three appropriations bills have already passed the Senate, funding Energy and Water, the Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs.

Shelby led his committee to a historic accomplishment this year by passing all its appropriations bills through committee by the July 4 recess, which hasn’t been achieved since 1988.

“What changed was the mindset of appropriators on both sides of the aisle who embraced a willingness to sacrifice partisan riders and priorities outside the committee’s jurisdiction for the good of the process,” Shelby said in his speech.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

4 hours ago

Black female pilot makes history in Alabama National Guard

An Alabama woman has made history as the first black female pilot in the state National Guard’s history.

News outlets report that 2nd Lt. Kayla Freeman of Huntsville graduated from Fort Rucker’s Army Aviation School last month, following her 2016 graduation from Tuskegee University where she was enrolled in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

178
Freeman’s aviator wings were pinned by retired Col. Christine Knighton, the second black woman in the Department of Defense to earn aviator wings and the first from Georgia.

Freeman says Knighton has been an inspiration since college and “it was only right” to have her do the pinning.

Her assignment as a black female pilot was also applauded by Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon, the Alabama National Guard’s first female general and the first female to serve as adjutant general for the state.

“We take the ideals of equal opportunity very seriously and we’re extremely proud of 2nd Lt. Freeman’s achievements,” Gordon said in an Army news release.

“She is further proof that we don’t see race or gender in the Alabama Guard, we see soldiers and airmen and their potential.”

Freeman is currently at Fort Hood in Texas, where she is preparing to deploy to the Middle East as a platoon leader in the Alabama National Guard’s 1-169th Aviation Battalion.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

Examining the data: Are Alabama politicians truly among the country’s most corrupt?

Fighting corrupt politicians in Montgomery has become a trope in Alabama politics, and one committed to by members of both parties.

“I believe we must continue to root out corruption in Montgomery,” Gov. Kay Ivey’s campaign page declares.

Ivey’s Democrat challenger, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, just days ago said if he wins the governorship, he will “declare war on the culture of corruption in Montgomery.”

Maddox also claimed the last two years have been Alabama’s “most corrupt period in history.”

So just how prevalent is corruption in Alabama? Is Alabama really among the most corrupt states in the union, as Maddox and others have claimed?

710
Finding an answer to those questions is harder than it might seem.

“We are trying to measure here something that is inherently immeasurable,” Dr. Oguzhan Dincer, a professor of economics and the director of the Institute for Corruption Studies at the Illinois State University, told Yellowhammer News.

“Any index that you will see is going to have a lot of weaknesses,” he added.

Even still, we can get an idea.

Looking at convictions

Presumably, the most obvious way to determine a state’s level of corruption in relation to others is to measure how many criminal convictions – things like bribery, payoffs, lying to investigators – occur in each.

This Corruption Convictions Index (CCI) is one method researchers have used, but, as Dincer points out, many factors preclude a concrete number of convictions from portraying what the reality of existing corruption might actually be, including prosecutorial discretion, political bias of those prosecutorial roles, etc.

In other words, not all corrupt actions that occur end in convictions.

Even more, the data most commonly cited across this index, coming from the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Report to Congress on the Activities and Operations of the Public Integrity Section,” only counts convictions on federal corruption charges. It does not count corruption cases tried by state and local prosecutors.

Between 2007 and 2016, the state saw 232 federal public corruption convictions. The gross number puts Alabama in the top 15 of states with the most convictions but if calculated in proportion to the state’s population, it would rank higher.

Perception-based index

Dr. Dincer and a colleague, Dr. Michael Johnston of Colgate University, have developed their own method for measuring corruption across the various states, which they call the perception-based index.

For this index, Dincer surveys state reporters and asks about the respective levels of corruption in their coverage, asking about two types: illegal and legal.

Illegal corruption he defines as “private gains in the form of cash or gifts by a government official, in exchange for providing specific benefits to private individuals or groups.”

Legal corruption he defines as “political gains in the form of campaign contributions or endorsements by a government official, in exchange for providing specific benefits to private individuals or groups.”

In his newly-published ethics plan, Walt Maddox actually cites this research from Dincer’s project, saying that it found Alabama to be the most corrupt state when it comes to “legal corruption” and second when it comes to illegal corruption.

The research does not make that definitive conclusion, though, due to the nature of the index. Dincer and Johnston conclude that Alabama is perceived to be the most corrupt state.

Dincer and Johnston outline several weaknesses of their method, most of which are obvious.

“Reporters’ perceptions are not the same thing as direct evidence of corruption itself,” the two write. “They might be affected by how cynical reporters are towards politics and leading personalities. Moreover, their ideological beliefs might also affect their perceptions.”

For these reasons, “perception scores should not be conceptualized as a measure of corruption as such, but rather as a diffuse reflection of it,” Dincer and Johnston write.

There’s also a possibility that few reporters respond to the survey, offering too little data to reach a reasonable conclusion, but Dincer said that has not been a problem in Alabama.

Despite these weaknesses, Dincer still trusts what his index says about Alabama, largely because other indices provide similar conclusions.

“I don’t want to say that this state is the most corrupt, but I tend to classify the highest corrupt states,” he said. “Top five, top ten, something like that. Even with those numbers, I cannot really say that Alabama is more corrupt than Louisiana or Illinois or New Jersey. But I definitely can say, based on the index that I have, that Alabama is more corrupt than Vermont.”

There has been a recent corruption scandal – or two, or three – involving current and former elected officials: Reps. Ed Henry, Jack Williams, Oliver Robinson, Micky Hammon, Mike Hubbard. Go back further and you can find a few more.

Dincer plans to begin conducting another round of surveys for his index soon, and those scandals won’t be leaving the minds of whichever Alabama reporters he contacts.

So, expect Alabama to lead the corruption ranks once again this year.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

7 hours ago

Federal Mine Safety grants to honor 25 miners killed in Alabama

The federal government says up to $250,000 is available for grants to promote U.S. mine safety.

The Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration said the deadline for the Brookwood-Sago grant program is Aug. 23, with grants to be awarded by Sept. 28.

92
The agency said in a news release that the funding is to be used to support education and training to help prevent unsafe working conditions in and around mines.

The program honors 25 miners who died in 2001 in Brookwood, Alabama, at the Jim Walter Resources #5 mine, and in 2006 in Buckhannon, West Virginia, at the Sago Mine.

To submit an application, go here. More information is available online.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

