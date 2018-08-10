Subscription Preferences:

'Supermarket of Veterans Benefits' to be held at Houston County Farm Center August 24

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is hosting a “Supermarket of Veterans Benefits” on Friday, Aug. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center Complex in Dothan.

At the free event, veterans and their dependents will be able to “shop” for benefits and services, receiving guidance from state and federal officials regarding their eligibility.

“There are many agencies that provide benefits and services to veterans, and this is a great opportunity for veterans to learn about many of them in one day,” Clyde Marsh, ADVA Commissioner, said in a statement. “Since we began this program, we have assisted thousands of veterans and their families receive their earned benefits.”

The department hosted a similar event last November in Florence.

For more information about the event, contact the Houston County Veterans Service Office at (334) 677-4749, or the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs at (334) 242-5084.

Before endorsing corporate censorship, the Anniston Star should consider its own circumstances

In a Friday editorial, the Anniston Star gave its readers a lesson on the First Amendment.

Correctly, the Star explained that even though conspiracy radio talker Alex Jones was denied access to platforms hosted by Facebook, Apple and Google, his First Amendment rights had not been violated.

“Alex Jones’ First Amendment rights have not at all been hindered, hampered, silenced or denied. He can still (and most certainly will) continue to make outrageous claims about the government and launch untrue attacks on his political foes,” the Star editorial says. “But, as free market entities, Facebook, Apple, Twitter and all other media have every right to tell Jones that he can’t use their bullhorn to spread his fake news.”

That’s such a bold statement from a media outlet that doesn’t solely rely on web advertising to sustain itself and instead can hide behind an $8 a month paywall. It’s also a bold statement from an outlet that is on the approved list of print newspapers that make it a legally acceptable publication for legal advertisements.

The Star offers a list of Alex Jones’ indiscretions and suggests it is perfectly reasonable these tech giants to act as they had. It also dismisses the notion of a potential slippery slope that may lead to other outlets being banned because of their political stripes given the new creation of this new subjective standard.

What if we applied a subjective standard to the Anniston Star? Let’s play this game to a logical extreme and consider the implications for the newspaper launched by Col. Harry M. Ayers in 1911.

Earlier this year when it was revealed then-Anniston Star publisher H. Brandt Ayers, the son of Harry Ayers, had allegedly sexually harassed female employees by spanking them, what if certain entities determined this bastion of progressive liberalism in Alabama should be punished? It certainly wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibilities given the Star had burned a lot of bridges over the years.

Even though these supposed indiscretions happened decades ago, what’s to stop someone from saying, “They should be punished! We need to show this kind of misogynistic behavior should not be tolerated and therefore, we must make an example out of the Star. Let’s make it so that they can no longer satisfy legal requirements as an acceptable forum for legal advertising,” and therefore deny the Star a revenue stream?

That would not be preventing the Star from exercising its First Amendment rights – but that doesn’t make it right.

The Anniston Star shouldn’t be expected to defend Alex Jones, nor shouldn’t anyone.

But do us all a favor first: Spare us from your urge to use your opinion page as an avenue for a victory lap and sanctimonious justification for Alex Jones’ setback.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

1 hour ago

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks hits back at ‘socialist’ opponent over what he calls a defamatory attack

Mud-slinging is as old as politics itself, but sometimes a line gets crossed and the person attacked fires back in kind.

The Democrat candidate for Congress in Alabama’s fifth Congressional District Peter Joffrion alleged that Congressman Mo Brooks “participated in the scheme by accepting tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and by signing on to a letter drafted by the conspirators to oppose the EPA’s cleanup efforts,” which implies an unethical and illegal behavior on the Congressman’s part.

Brooks says he never signed such a letter. According to Brooks, the only letter he signed in regard to this matter was signed by six other Alabama Congressmen who represent the area involved and requested a six-month pause to allow for public comment, which the Obama administration granted.

Congressman Brooks did not hold back when he told WVNN radio and Yellowhammer News what he thought about these accusations.

“The accusation that I participated in criminal conduct is patently false. There is zero … evidence to support Peter Joffrion’s accusations. He just made it up for personal gain. The accusation that I signed a letter to oppose the EPA’s clean up efforts, that is patently false. There is zero evidence to support that accusation rendered by Peter Joffrion,” said Brooks.

The facts of this issue do not seem that complex. Joffrion has a campaign that has an uphill battle. He needs attention and he can’t get that by talking about what Brooks calls his “socialistic policies.” This is desperation by Joffrion, but as long as media outlets act like stenographers and just repeat lies sent out via press releases, candidates will continue to behave this way.

Listen to the entire interview here:

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

4 hours ago

Shelby County school resource officer goes viral for back to school photo

An Alabama school resource officer has gone viral in a back to school Facebook post.

Tuesday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on Facebook of Sergeant Nathan Kendrick, a school resource officer, as he “reluctantly” posed for his first day of school photo.

As of Friday, the post had over 9,300 reactions, 1,300 comments and 22,500 shares.

In the viral post, Kendrick can be seen holding a Spider-Man lunch box and a sign that reads: “2018 1st Day of School.”


Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

ALGOP Chair Lathan marks month-anniversary of Kavanaugh appointment by calling out Doug Jones

Thursday marked a full month since President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to be the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court, and Alabama GOP Chair Terry Lathan question Sen. Doug Jones’ (D-Mountain Brook) “inability to make a decision.”

After 32 days now, and still counting, Jones has not committed to backing Judge Kavanaugh, even though a majority of Alabamians support his confirmation.

Sen. Richard Shelby voiced his strong support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation after meeting with him last week, but Alabama’s junior senator is still undecided. Jones will reportedly not even be meeting with Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearing in September.

In a statement Friday, Lathan called on Jones to get off the fence.

“Senator Doug Jones’ inability to make a decision on casting an Alabama vote for Judge Kavanaugh is disconcerting,” she told Yellowhammer News. “If Senator Shelby can meet with Judge Kavanaugh prior to the hearings on behalf of our citizens, why can’t Senator Jones?”

Lathan also questioned Jones’ priorities, noting that he had traveled to a Tennessee Democratic Party fundraiser over the summer.

“If he can find time to spend with Tennesseans to raise Democrat political funds, he can surely find a moment to meet with Judge Kavanaugh prior to his SCOTUS hearing,” she said.

Lathan continued, “Alabamians are perplexed by his unwillingness to speak with President Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee when he clearly has the time to do so.”

The head of Alabama’s Republican Party reminded voters of Jones’ core promise from November 2017.

“The night Senator Jones was elected he said he would ‘reach across with those that didn’t vote for us to try to find that common ground,'” she said.

Lathan also posed a question to Jones: “How is refusing to simply meet with Judge Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearing finding ‘common ground?'”

Conservative effort are underway to push Jones to listen to the majority of his constituents and confirm Kavanaugh.

The Judicial Crisis Network’s massive ad buy has been flooding Alabama’s airwaves since July 9, and the NRA started their own ambitious television campaign this week.

Concerned Women for America, a Christian women’s organization, is also focusing grassroots efforts on the Yellowhammer State.

Lathan stressed that Jones simply meeting with the nominee is not a partisan decision, but rather an essential duty of any United States Senator.

“A meeting doesn’t mean a promise to vote one way or another,” she emphasized to Yellowhammer News. “A meeting with a Supreme Court nominee is an easy opportunity to address any concerns or questions Senator Jones may have surrounding Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.”

The Alabama Republican Party chair called on Jones to meet with Judge Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearing.

“Senator Jones truly should stop making excuses and give his constituents what they deserve – a meeting with Judge Kavanaugh prior to his confirmation,” Lathan concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Learning Fiscal Responsibility from the fall of MoviePass

One year ago, a relatively-unknown company announced that, for a monthly fee of $9.95, subscribers could see one movie a day without paying anything at the box office. That’s right – even though the average movie ticket in the U.S. is $9 – a $9.95 monthly subscription could get you into 31 movies.

Since last August, three million film-goers have subscribed to MoviePass, the company offering this seemingly too-good-to-be-true service.

Profitability aside, the service worked. Many subscribers did, in fact, see movies day after day. Blockbusters like the 8th Star Wars film were viewed repeatedly by fans and, as loyal subscribers became the most company’s most potent salesmen, MoviePass’ subscription rate skyrocketed.

Things didn’t stay rosy forever, though.

The weekend before eventual $2 billion-earner Avengers: Infinity War hit theatres in late April, MoviePass conveniently announced that they would no longer allow repeat viewings of one movie.

This was the beginning of the end.

In the weeks following, MoviePass declared a slew of changes to their service, including blackouts of popular movies and surcharges to other films that, at times, were more expensive than buying a ticket without MoviePass (i.e. an $8 surcharge for a $5 movie).

In late July, MoviePass subscribers found the system unavailable and customer service unresponsive. The company, as expected, finally ran out of cash.

Although MoviePass was able to secure another loan to stay above water, the company’s future is in serious doubt. As of publication, the stock of MoviePass parent company Helios & Matheson Analytics is trading at a lowly $0.06.

The best way to learn, some say, is from failure. Alabama residents and lawmakers alike, therefore, should learn from the demise of MoviePass.

The lesson? The importance of fiscal responsibility.

Fiscal responsibility first demands a healthy sense of realism. MoviePass lacked realistic expectations and now needs another “another $1.2 billion,” according to CNN.

The truth is that our public policy discussions are full of MoviePass-like hopes: ideas that are well-intentioned but simply lack realistic expectations. A system of government-sponsored “basic income”, in which residents receive generous sums of money for living expenses, is one recent example of this type of idea.

Fiscal responsibility also requires honesty. Unlike MoviePass’ perhaps-knowingly deceptive relationship with its customers, policy-makers with accurate understandings of finance and revenue must be honest – off and on the campaign trail – about the financial viability of certain public policies. Lofty campaign promises made in full view of a different post-election reality do nothing but increase expectations and, when these expectations aren’t met, decrease trust in government.

The problem is that, like MoviePass, giveaway ideas like these become popular fast, and often for good reason. These proposals are hopeful, compassionate, and promoted by people who genuinely believe they will work. Often, however, the “how” gets ignored, those who understand the likelihood of failure stand silent, and the project collapses.

Instead of giving credence to unrealistic and unlikely proposals, Alabama residents and lawmakers should realistically and honestly engage public policy ideas that have the potential to succeed, not just for an official’s time in office, but in the long run. These ideas may not be as dramatic or fashionable as MoviePass, but they just might work.

Parker Snider is Manager of Policy Relations for the Alabama Policy Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to strengthening free enterprise, defending limited government, and championing strong families.

