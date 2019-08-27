Study: High costs prevent one in three Alabamians from using prescription drugs
AARP Alabama released a new set of data Monday that revealed the impact of high prescription drug prices on Alabamians, specifically for those living with cancer, prediabetes or diabetes and heart disease.
“While prescription drug prices continue skyrocketing, Americans are being forced to choose between filling life-saving medications or paying rent and buying food,” said AARP Alabama State Director Candi Williams. “So far in 2019, 29 states (including Alabama) have passed 46 new laws to rein in drug prices. It’s critical that state and federal lawmakers continue this momentum to stop Rx greed.”
In 2016, one in three Alabamians (35%) stopped using prescription drugs due to the high cost. An online infographic also highlighted recent price increases for select prescription drugs commonly used to treat cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
According to an online statement provided by AARP Alabama, between 2012 and 2017, the retail price of prescription drugs saw the following drastic increases:
Revlimid, used to treat cancer, increased from $147,413 per year to $247,496 per year. In Alabama, 539,841 people are living with cancer.
Lantus, a form of insulin used to treat diabetes, increased from $2,907 per year to $4,702 per year. There are 587,856 people with diabetes or pre-diabetes in Alabama.
Aggrenox, a heart disease medication, increased from $3,030 per year to $5,930 per year. In Alabama, 206,211 people have heart disease.
Earlier this year, the Alabama House of Representatives unanimously passed Senate Bill 73 by State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur) that could help lower prescription drug costs for hardworking families in the Yellowhammer State.
“AARP Alabama has been encouraged by the bipartisan work of our state lawmakers this year to lower prescription drug prices,” Williams added. “Ultimately, drug costs are a national issue, so federal action is equally essential. We urge the Senate to pass the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act in the fall, when the House is expected to act on its own drug pricing bill.”
To learn more about AARP’s Stop Rx Greed campaign and view the national infographic, visit here.
‘Duty, Honor, Country’: Abbeville Fiber grand opening showcases best of Alabama, America
ABBEVILLE — “American dreams begin with American jobs.” That was the slogan used to tease Tuesday’s grand opening of Abbeville Fiber Sawmill in Henry County, and the event itself did not disappoint.
The celebratory atmosphere made it seem like Labor Day Weekend had started several days early in the small Wiregrass town, but underneath — and throughout — all of the pageantry stood the unshakable, core tenet of the people of southeast Alabama: hard work.
People from in and around Abbeville began trickling in over an hour before the program was set to begin, and even on a stormy summer morning, the massive, airplane hangar-sized industrial facility quickly swelled with the proud faces of locals eager to revel in a monumental milestone.
They were joined by Governor Kay Ivey, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and Congresswoman Martha Roby (AL-02), among many other elected officials from around the Yellowhammer State.
And of course, even as he tried to give credit to a slew of others at every turn, at the center of it all, indelibly reigned Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. and YellaWood’s Jimmy Rane.
Rane, walking into the holding room being used for press interviews on the day as songs such as Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” blasted throughout the facility, spoke to the media before the program began.
Delivering a short opening statement, Rane quickly made it clear he was fighting his emotions on what was a deeply personal day for him. As he did so, the “Yella Fella” also underlined just how very much his community means to him.
Rane explained that his father was significantly involved in bringing the Westpoint Stevens textile plant to the facility now occupied by the new sawmill. WestPoint closed shop in 2008 after billionaire investor Carl Icahn bought the company to sell off its assets, Rane outlined.
“My father had a big role in bringing [WestPoint] to Abbeville,” Rane said, holding back tears. “And it meant a lot to him — really, it broke his heart when they shut it down.”
Later, on stage speaking to a massive, standing room only crowd, Rane outlined more of the story, saying some good, homestyle Alabama cooking helped convince the steel company to locate to Abbeville when a labor strike in Maine left them looking for a new location.
At that time, he noted, the facility drew many people in the Wiregrass off of their family farms for the first time in their life to work an outside job soon after World War II. At its prime, 1,300 people were employed at the WestPoint operation.
The new industry provided not just jobs, but the ability for locals to build better lives for themselves and their families — something Rane said is the goal of Abbeville Fiber opening in the facility he described as being built by the hard work and dedication of WestPoint’s former workers over 50 years.
To Rane, this is about the next generation of Henry County leaders stepping up to keep the American dream alive for so many of their neighbors.
“It’s all about stewardship,” Rane stressed. “It’s all about stewardship. We are charged with doing our duty — and it’s a great feeling to know you’ve done your duty. We restored something that was lost: the dream of my father, my mother, as well as a lot of other people who had gone to war and came home thinking they were going to build a better world — and they did. I’m just excited to be a part of that.”
‘You’ve got to have a purpose’
Rane’s focus on duty is no accident.
He is a graduate of Marion Military Institute, whose color guard and band opened Tuesday’s program. Rane said he was shaped by his experiences at Marion, which showed through in not only the grand opening’s focus on patriotism, but has been pervasive in Rane’s historic career successes.
Speaking to the crowd, Rane highlighted what he is really about. Even as Alabama’s richest man, for him, it is all about the people of the Abbeville area and the values they hold near and dear to their hearts.
Rane told some of the new employees, some of whom he had not met personally yet, that he would soon be getting to visit individually with each of them. At Great Southern Wood, Abbeville Fiber now included, the people are a family.
“Jobs create a community where you can have schools, where you can have homes, where you can have churches,” Rane said. “But just building it doesn’t make it work. You’ve got to have a purpose. It’s not money.”
He then referenced a large banner hanging over his head as what that “purpose” is.
“Duty, Honor, Country,” the banner read, signifying the motto of Great Southern Wood Preserving.
Reciting the three words, emphasizing each one, Rane added, “Those are Abbeville values, they’re American values. And they’re our values.”
“That’s why we get up and come to work every day,” he continued. “That’s why we grew from nothing to the largest in the world — it wasn’t money. We were determined to be the best. We were going to be the best. The best equipped. The best trained. And the best fighting spirit. We are not going to be beat. And Abbeville’s not going to be beat.”
That emphasis on the resilience of Abbeville was another talking point throughout Rane’s address and his prior media remarks.
With locations across 28 states, Washington, D.C., much of the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as portions of the European Union, the Mediterranean and China now, Rane could have chosen just about anywhere in the world for this new sawmill — many of which would have been easier lifts logistically, as Ivey noted in her closing remarks.
However, Rane’s comments explained perfectly how and why he made his decision: This was about duty — and home — not money.
Speaking on Abbeville, he shared, “It’s been home all my life. Great people. Great place to grow up and great values, great values.”
Rane also told Yellowhammer News that he did not ask himself, “Why Abbeville?” when choosing the new sawmill location.
Instead, Rane stressed, “Why not Abbeville? Why not?”
“It’s a great place, and it deserves as much support and development as any community in this state,” he concluded. “As long as I’m living, I intend to see that it’s here.”
The details — ‘A rising tide lifts all boats’
Abbeville Fiber, in the old WestPoint Pepperell building, is located off U.S. Highway 431 and Alabama Highway 27. The project is the largest in Henry County’s history, with a total investment of $40 million being made in the sawmill.
This state-of-the-art sawmill, featuring the latest technology in the industry, will have the capacity to produce 200,000 feet a day of finished wood and will purchase an estimated $14 million to $15 million of yellow pine timber annually from suppliers within a 50-mile radius of the plant, with local timber owners set to benefit as a result. Additionally, the facility will employ over 15 truckers from the surrounding area.
Charles Money Logging delivered the first load of logs on July 8 and sawing began that week. The first finished lumber began shipping this month.
The sawmill has already hired over 65 Alabamians and 15 truckers, with approximately 50 more general employees to come.
It should be noted that this is a two-phase project.
During Phase I, the facility will work its way up to an annual production rate of 50 million board feet per year. In this phase, the sawmill will consume 40-45 truckloads of logs per day.
Then, in the next 12-15 months or so, Abbeville Fiber will ramp up production to 100 million feet, marking Phase II. At that point, the facility will employ 115 people total, plus supporting the 15 local truckers. During this phase, the sawmill will consume 80-90 truckloads of logs per day.
“With the opening of the sawmill, we will be continuing to invest in our most valuable resource — the people in our hometown and throughout the entire Wiregrass,” Rane stated.
While on stage, he pointed to a large poster board displaying the city’s gross sales dollars over the last 15 years, with the closure of WestPoint corresponding to a major drop that lasted through the Great Recession.
Since the lowest point in 2010, these gross sales dollars have increased 95%. In fact, just since construction started on Abbeville Fiber last year, the gross dollar amount is up 26%.
Things should only continue to pick up, as long as the people of the area adhere to their values and work hard, Rane commented.
If they do so, the possibilities are endless.
“Economic development works. It brings prosperity,” Rane outlined. “A rising tide lifts all boats. All boats.”
“If we do our duty, that graph will continue to go up,” he added, referencing the gross sales dollars.
Elected officials react
The dignitaries on hand were consistently glowing in their remarks when speaking about the impact Abbeville Fiber will have throughout the Wiregrass, as well as about Rane’s legacy of giving back.
Ivey released a statement, saying, “What I have seen here today represents the best of Alabama — good people who are proud of their work and doing it to the best of their ability. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm here, a belief that the future holds great promise. The workers here are a part of building something special for the local community and our state.”
“Companies like Great Southern Wood and now, Abbeville Fiber, are shining examples of good, old-fashioned ingenuity and integrity which ultimately combine for success. As Governor, I am delighted to have them in our state,” she added.
Ivey also spoke to the media ahead of the program, before closing the event out with brief remarks.
“This is a great day for Henry County and all around [the Wiregrass],” she said.
“First and foremost, can you tell that my friend Jimmy loves his hometown?!” the governor later quipped. “Jimmy and Great Southern Wood are all about determination, good people and knowing that being on the cutting edge requires more than just a saw. And I’m proud of Great Southern Wood, as it embodies many of the values that’s made Alabama so dear and so special.”
“Alabama is a place where we build each other up and we celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, which has served our country so well,” Ivey continued. “We pull ourselves up by the bootstraps, and then we turn and we extend a hand [to pull up] those around us. Abbeville Fiber is proof that the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and working well.”
Ainsworth also spoke to members of the media before the program.
“Obviously today’s a big day, not only for this region but for the state of Alabama,” the lieutenant governor stressed, speaking to the importance of the state’s timber industry and then on the positive impact the jobs will have in the area.
He explained that he got to tour the facility and visit with some of the new employees, sharing what he observed.
“The enthusiasm, the excitement — it’s just tremendous,” Ainsworth commented. “We’re so thankful just for Great Southern Wood, the Rane family and what they’re doing in providing jobs in this region and in Alabama. Certainly appreciate their leadership … this is huge.”
Byrne, in remarks of his own, lauded Rane.
“The big news of today is one of our own, Jimmy Rane, has decided to make a huge investment,” the coastal Alabama congressman outlined. “It’s important to him and his family … It’s another sign that Jimmy continues to give back, and I don’t think any of us totally appreciates what Jimmy Rane does for this part of Alabama and Alabama as a whole.”
Byrne summarized the impact of Abbeville Fiber as being both a “community builder and a “family builder.”
Yellowhammer News also caught up with Roby following the program. Abbeville is in her district.
“Obviously being here today, it’s an exciting atmosphere,” she reflected. “For me, personally, to hear the story and the history of this facility … to hear the passion from Mr. Rane about wanting to be a part of reinvesting back in this community and the number of jobs that it will provide, I was just excited to be a part of it and celebrate with everybody here today. As Governor Ivey always says, ‘Alabama is open for business.’ And today is a real testament to that.”
Alabama’s Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program recognized for excellency
The Alabama Department of Labor’s Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Reclamation Program is set to receive a prestigious national honor.
The U.S. Department of Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) on Monday announced that Alabama’s AML reclamation program has won the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Small Project Award for reclamation work at the Marvel Gob Fire project in Bibb County.
The award will be presented during the annual conference of the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 9.
An ongoing mine fire at Alabama’s old Marvel mines caused havoc in a small community with surface temperatures reaching as high as 930 degrees Fahrenheit on the surface. More than an acre of gob material was burning, generating noxious odors, smoke and fog.
However, Alabama’s AML program heroically put out the fire and then reclaimed the site in 50 working days. The project is considered small in scale by reclamation standards, but for people living nearby, this Yellowhammer State program solved a monumental community concern, the OSMRE explained in a release.
The Alabama Department of Labor is led by Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
Israel means so much to our nation. The American people have no better friend. As the only democracy in the volatile Middle East, Israel is one of our greatest partners on the global stage. And Israel, particularly Jerusalem, holds a close personal significance to many Americans of different faiths.
Israel is a very special place to my wife and me. Four years ago, Rebecca and I traveled together to the Holy Land in a visit that affected us deeply. On this transformational trip, we renewed our baptismal covenant in the River Jordan. From the Golan Heights to the site of Solomon’s temple, our travels reinforced our Christian faith.
Last week, I once again visited Israel. My visit coincided with a diplomatic dustup between Israel and two members of The Squad, Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar.
The Squad’s hatred of Israel, support of the BDS movement, and denial of Israel’s right to exist weighed heavily on the minds of many Israelis who already live in danger. With all Israel faces, I respect Israel’s decision to block Tlaib, Omar, and their anti-Israel activism out of the country.
The week brought many moments of poignancy that provided important perspective. As part of our tour of the Old City of Jerusalem, we visited the Western Wall, which offered a meaningful opportunity for me to pray for our nation and state. This was a very special moment for me.
Looking down upon the City of David from the Temple Mount, one of the holiest spots in the world, it is difficult not to be overwhelmed. Being near the location where Abraham almost sacrificed his son Isaac and walking the Southern Steps, where so many biblical figures traveled, was equally moving. And it was thrilling to see the Bethesda pool from the fifth chapter of the Gospel of John. Perhaps the highlight of the week occurred at the Mount of Olives and Gethsemane. Praying at the site where Jesus prayed to his father before being crucified was a truly amazing experience.
We met with several American and Israeli officials, including the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who provided unique insights on Israel’s challenges. Ambassador Friedman is a true champion of the U.S.-Israeli relationship
A highlight of the week was meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The opportunity to reinforce in person our two nations’ commitment to one another was of critical importance. He is a great friend of the United States.
Speaking with Israeli military officials about Israel’s missile defense programs like Iron Dome, Arrow and David’s Sling made it clear that Israel is in a tough neighborhood. Adversaries like Iran would wipe them out if the chance arose. Israel’s high-tech defense programs are impressive, and I’m proud of U.S. support for these programs.
Without question, President Trump’s steps to strengthen our alliance with Israel, including the bipartisan action of relocating the American embassy to its rightful location in Jerusalem, are beneficial and long overdue. Both parties should support actions to strengthen this alliance. I wish all my colleagues would visit Israel and talk directly with Israelis about the challenges they face. Israel is a special place, and we must stand firm in our alliance with its people.
Israel remains a crucial American ally in a dangerous world. Though anti-Israel sentiments are only held by a minority of Americans, I am increasingly concerned they seem to be finding a sympathetic mouthpiece from the mainstream media. Anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel cannot be tolerated or go unchallenged. I promise to continue proudly standing with Israel.
ALDOT offers theory of climate change as justification for $900 million Bayway portion of I-10 Mobile Bay Bridge project
Despite being a topic of mockery for President Donald Trump, the federal government’s view of climate change weighed mightily on the cost of the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) proposal for the $2.1 billion Mobile Bay Bridge project.
According to ALDOT documents, at least $900 million of the $2.1 billion costs is for commitments to replacing the existing I-10 Bayway. The need for replacing the existing Bayway, which was laid out by ALDOT in a document responding to questions from Tyler Fingert and Brendan Kirby of Mobile’s FOX 10 WALA and Andrea Ramey of Mobile’s NBC15 WPMI is attributed in part to “federal regulations,” and among those is a Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) directive to “integrate consideration of climate change and extreme weather event impacts.”
The existing Bayway that was built in 1977 has already survived a Category 4 hurricane, Hurricane Frederic in 1979.
ALDOT’s response to the question from Ramey as to why the Bayway was required to be raised and widened named “storm surge analysis, federal regulations, ALDOT design standards, and cost” in its response:
The Alabama Department of Transportation is committed to providing safe and efficient transportation facilities to the driving public. To that end, we are working to develop the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project which features three key elements: the Mobile River Bridge, a new eight-lane Bayway above the 100-year storm surge level, and modifications to seven interchanges. Many factors went into the decision to replace the Bayway with a higher structure as opposed to widening it. Those factors include storm surge analysis, federal regulations, ALDOT design standards, and cost.
Later in the document, ALDOT named the FHWA’s directive on “climate change” as part of the federal regulations:
In December 2014, the FHWA issued Order 5520 Transportation System Preparedness and Resilience to Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events. This directive requires FHWA “to ensure that their programs, policies, and activities for which they are responsible integrate consideration of climate change and extreme weather event impacts and adaptation into its planning, operations, policies, and programs, in order to promote climate change and extreme weather event preparedness and resilience. Proactive management involves developing engineering solutions, operations and maintenance strategies, asset management plans, and transportation programs that address risk and promote resilience at both the project and systems levels.”
In the summary of the written response to Fingert, Kirby and Ramey, ALDOT cites an FHWA requirement the new construction “must be resilient to climate change”:
In summary, bridges must be designed to avoid significant encroachments on the 100-year floodplain and to provide clearance above the 100-year floodplain unless it can be proven that it is not practicable. They must also be designed to withstand storm surge and wave action impacts, and they must be resilient to climate change and extreme weather events. Engineers meet these requirements by following the methodologies set forth in the U.S. Department Transportation’s Hydraulic Engineering Circulars, Executive Orders, and Orders, as well as the 2008 AASHTO Guide Specifications.
Cavanaugh cites support of Trump agenda as reason for seeking reelection to PSC presidency
Monday, President Donald Trump’s campaign announced 15 Alabama campaign co-chairmen. Among those serving in an honorary capacity for the president’s campaign is Public Service Commission president Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh.
Cavanaugh indicated to Yellowhammer News that she stands ready to help and believes much is at stake in 2020.
“I’m running for reelection as president of the Public Service Commission because it is critical that we support President Trump’s agenda at all levels of government,” Cavanaugh said. “It doesn’t matter this year if you are running for a position in local government or you are running on the national ticket, the mission is the same, we are running to preserve the conservative policies that are part of the Trump agenda.”
She sees a direct line between Trump’s agenda and the gains made in the Yellowhammer State.
“His energy and economic policies have brought unprecedented prosperity to Alabama and the rest of the nation,” outlined Cavanaugh. “Yet, his policies are under attack from those who want to see big government gain control of more parts of our lives.”
Alabama has added 82,200 jobs since Trump was elected in 2016. The state’s unemployment rate has fallen a full 2.5% in the same time period — from 5.8% to 3.3% last month.
When asked who presents the biggest threat to the Trump agenda, Cavanaugh offered the names of two high-profile national figures.
“AOC and Bernie Sanders,” she replied. “We can fight AOC and Bernie Sanders right here in Alabama, at the PSC, by holding the line on an agenda that values life, freedom and our right to earn a living to take care of our families.”
And she mixes no words when it comes to her assessment of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) signature legislation.
“AOC’s Green New Deal is the most dangerous policy proposal of our lifetime,” emphasized Cavanaugh. “She is attempting to take our country back to the dark ages for no other reason than to allow government to rule our lives. She seeks to end innovation and economic growth that we have strived our whole lives to achieve.”
Cavanaugh says she is honored to be among those chosen to represent Trump and thinks it is a worthy endeavor.
“President Trump needs our help to hold the line here in Alabama, and I plan to support him every way that I can,” she concluded.