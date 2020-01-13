Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

LSU beats Clemson, still doesn’t have as many national championships as Nick Saban 8 mins ago / News
‘USA’: Trump’s national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa 4 hours ago / Politics
Huntsville City Schools makes progress on desegregation federal consent decree compliance 4 hours ago / News
State Sen. Chris Elliott sponsors bill to ease tax burden on Alabamians in the armed services 4 hours ago / News
AL Dept. of Conservation soliciting requests for gulf coast conservation project funding 4 hours ago / News
I-20/59 bridges to open by January 21 6 hours ago / News
Study details impressive economic impact of Alabama Technology Network 6 hours ago / News
Three Alabama golf courses listed in top 30 of America’s best 7 hours ago / News
Two Bama players named to Freshman All-America Team 8 hours ago / Sports
The Freedom from Religion Foundation should be ignored by Alabama’s local governments 8 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama’s first proton therapy center ready to open 9 hours ago / News
7 Things: Pelosi’s finally ready to give up embarrassing impeachment gambit, three killed during Alabama storms, Doug Jones doth protest too much and more … 15 hours ago / Analysis
State Rep. Ball: Marshall opposition to medical marijuana ‘disappointing’; Predicts AG opinion ‘won’t change that many minds’ in legislature 17 hours ago / News
State Sen. Orr: How much is ‘Big Pot’ behind Alabama medical marijuana push? 1 day ago / News
Zellner will highlight UAH MLK commemoration 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: U.S./Iranian relations get tense, Democrats are ready to move on impeachment, Doug Jones seems confused and more on Guerrilla Politics 1 day ago / Analysis
Prosperity and inequality 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
CahaBones is an Alabama Maker of treats for your four-legged friends 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
University of Alabama honors opera director with Blackmon-Moody Award 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
State Sen. Allen defends proposed legislation requiring ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ to be played weekly in Alabama public schools 2 days ago / News
6 hours ago

Study details impressive economic impact of Alabama Technology Network

A new study published in recent days by the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research found that the Alabama Technology Network (ATN) provides a sizable net positive economic impact to the Yellowhammer State.

ATN, an entity of the Alabama Community College System (ACCS), serves as Alabama’s center for the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), which is part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Alabama Technology Network is well regarded for providing extensive training and service offerings for job creators across business and industry.

The W.E. Upjohn Institute was engaged by ATN to quantitatively analyze the overall effect of the organization’s projects on the state of Alabama’s economy. The findings were eye-catching.

The study estimated that in 2018, total state employment was impacted by an additional 8,148 jobs because of ATN’s work with manufacturers in the state. This estimate included direct, indirect and induced jobs generated by ATN client projects. These jobs also support additional manufacturing jobs critical to Alabama’s and the nation’s supply chains and jobs outside of manufacturing.

Additionally, the Upjohn study examined topline areas of ATN’s projected economic impact to the state, including: a contribution to Alabama’s GDP of $893 million; additional personal income of $437 million; and an effect on the state’s gross output of $2.26 billion.

Another important aspect of the study was measuring the effect of government dollars invested in ATN.

The study reported that the $1.8 million federal dollars invested in ATN during Fiscal Year 2018 generated nearly a 25.08:1 increase in state personal income tax. Then, the return on investment of state funds invested was 9.67:1. This created a net positive return to the state treasury of an estimated $45 million.

It should be further noted that the study only looked at personal income tax and not business taxes generated, so these figures could be considered a conservative estimate of the return on investment.

Overall, the study also provided a conservative estimate of broader impacts as they were based on only completed surveys and do not include estimates of additional impacts of center-activities for non-respondents to client-based surveys on cost saving, investment, employment and sales changes as collected by an outside firm. The firm, Fors Marsh, worked not only to collect data from ATN clients but also collects the same data for all MEP centers across the country.

The NIST MEP program is a public-private partnership created in 1988 to improve the global competitiveness and productivity of America’s small manufacturers. MEP has Centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico dedicated to serving small and medium-sized manufacturers.

You can read the full study here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 mins ago

LSU beats Clemson, still doesn’t have as many national championships as Nick Saban

LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.

The Bayou Bengals now have four national championships in school history. LSU also finished the 1958, 2003 and 2007 seasons as the nation’s No. 1 team.

LSU’s second national championship, of course, was won by their then-head coach Nick Saban.

Saban, now coaching another team in the SEC West — the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, has himself won a total of five national championships in his storied career.

721
Keep reading 721 WORDS

In addition to the title he won at LSU, Saban led Alabama to national championships in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017. That record ties him with another former Bama head coach, Paul “Bear” Bryant, for the most in the modern era of college football.

While this season was the first in the College Football Playoff era that Saban’s Tide were not involved, the famed coach still played a part in the national championship game.

Saban was featured on ESPN’s pregame show and was even seen during the game on the sideline.

Speaking ahead of the matchup, Saban lauded LSU’s explosive offense, led by NFL-bound quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I think it is… one of the most difficult to defend because of the skill players they have and the quarterback they have,” Saban advised. “Most of the time, you play a team that has one good player, maybe two… These guys really have it all.”

He compared the revamped LSU offense to the overhaul Saban allowed at Alabama in recent years with outgoing star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the helm.

“I think it’s the whole key to their success, and you’ve got to give Ed [Orgeron] a lot of credit for doing it,” Saban remarked. “We did it at Alabama a few years ago. When you’re a defensive-minded coach and you’ve grown up running the ball, being conservative and playing defense to win games, the game changed. RPOs came, and everybody spread it out. The game changed, and if you don’t join that crowd, you’re never going to be able to make enough explosive plays in a game and score enough points. That’s what they did this year.”

‘I take my hat off to Dabo’

While LSU ultimately came up on top this year, Saban before the big game also had words of praise for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

“Well, I think the one thing people need to understand is success is not a continuum,” Saban said. “It’s momentary, and people have a difficult time really trying to maintain a standard of excellence once they have success. I take my hat off to Dabo for winning 29 games in a row — the championships they’ve won and being able to bring themselves back here again this year.”

He added, “Complacency creates a blatant disregard for doing the little things right. To be a champion and to repeat as a champion, you have to do the little things right. You have to do it everyday. I think that’s challenging, and that’s one thing I respect about both [Clemson and LSU]. They’ve had a lot of success.”

Swinney was raised in Pelham and attended the University of Alabama, where he joined the football program as a walk-on wide receiver in 1989. He subsequently earned a scholarship and lettered on three teams (1990–1992), including the Tide’s 1992 National Championship team. During his time as an undergraduate, Swinney was twice named an Academic All-SEC and SEC Scholar Athlete Honor Roll member.

While completing work on his MBA, Swinney became a graduate assistant at Alabama under Gene Stallings. Swinney would go on to coach at UA in some capacity for almost a decade.

In December 1995, Swinney received his MBA from Alabama and became a full-time assistant coach for the Tide in charge of wide receivers and tight ends. He retained these posts under Stallings’ successor, Mike DuBose, but was fired with all of DuBose’s staff in early 2001.

At the time, Swinney stayed in the state of Alabama and worked for AIG Baker Real Estate on development projects after his former strength coach at UA, Rich Wingo, became president of the company and offered him a job. Wingo is now a Republican state representative serving parts of Tuscaloosa and surrounding areas.

Swinney was drawn away from the Yellowhammer State in 2003 after Tommy Bowden, his former position coach at Alabama, became Clemson’s head coach. Swinney started with the Tigers as recruiting coordinator and also served as wide receivers coach. He became Clemson’s head coach in 2008, first on an interim basis after Bowden resigned six games into the season.

Swinney has in recent years been named at or near the top of most lists of potential eventual successors to Saban at Alabama.

RELATED: ‘USA’: Trump’s national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

‘USA’: Trump’s national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa

President Donald J. Trump famously received a raucous standing ovation when he attended the University of Alabama Crimson Tide’s game against LSU in Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium this past college football season.

The president on Monday evening again attended a marquee matchup featuring LSU, this time facing Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Just as Trump was greeted during the SEC game in Alabama, national championship game attendees proudly belted out patriotic cheers of “USA-USA-USA” when the president and First Lady Melania Trump took to the field before the Bayou Bengals and Tigers kicked off.

Watch:

264
Keep reading 264 WORDS

FLASHBACK:

If you need a refresher on Trump’s Bama-LSU attendance from November, you can read about Trump’s touchdown in the state here and the game itself here.

RELATED: Tuberville: Reception for Trump at Bryant-Denny ‘brings tears to your eyes’ — ‘I was just ecstatic’

RELATED: Rep. Palmer on Trump in Tuscaloosa: ‘I went to a football game and a Trump rally broke out’

Tide Coach Nick Saban called it “an honor” that the president of the United States attended the matchup.

RELATED: LSU QB on Trump attending Bama game: ‘Regardless of your political views, that’s pretty cool’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Huntsville City Schools makes progress on desegregation federal consent decree compliance

Progress has been made in Huntsville’s long and complicated quest to desegregate its school system.

Fifty-seven years ago, the City of Huntsville’s school system was put under federal oversight to try and eliminate/prevent segregationist policies affecting the city’s schoolchildren. In 2015 the U.S. Department of Justice and Huntsville agreed to a consent decree that created a pathway to ending the district’s federal intervention.

That pathway was contingent on improving the racial dynamics within six areas of the school system.

In recent days, the school board’s attorney announced a federal judge has acknowledged their progress in one of those areas: transportation.

133
Keep reading 133 WORDS

Judge Madeline Haikala is quoted by WAFF as saying, “Because the Huntsville Board has demonstrated that it has, in good faith, eliminated to the extent practical the vestiges of de jure segregation from its transportation system and is committed to operating its transportation system in a non-discriminatory manner after federal supervision ends, the Court releases the Board from supervision of its transportation system under the 1970 desegregation order.”

The remaining five factors Huntsville must still improve are: student discipline; facilities; faculty and staff distribution; extracurricular activities; and access to course offerings.

Huntsville is one of several dozen school districts around the state under federal decrees to eliminate the effects of segregation in its school system.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
4 hours ago

State Sen. Chris Elliott sponsors bill to ease tax burden on Alabamians in the armed services

State Senator Chris Elliott (R-Daphne) has pre-filed a bill for the 2020 legislative session that would allow Alabamians in the armed forces who are serving outside the state the ability to claim an income tax deduction on their Alabama state tax bill.

According to Elliott’s legislation, out of state service members are currently unable to deduct military pay and allowances for the income tax return they file to the State of Alabama.

87
Keep reading 87 WORDS

The bill would also require military members to annually communicate their current place of residence to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

The Alabama Department of Revenue’s website currently reads, “Military personnel who list Alabama as their home of record are required to pay Alabama income tax regardless of where they are assigned or the length of time spent in Alabama. Alabama income tax law does not exempt active-duty military.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
4 hours ago

AL Dept. of Conservation soliciting requests for gulf coast conservation project funding

The Alabama Department of Conservation announced Monday that interested parties can begin submitting project proposals they wish to be funded through Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) monies.

GOMESA is a law that dates to George W. Bush’s presidency in 2006. The law allowed big increases in the amount of oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico.

As part of the law, more than one-third of the revenues produced from Outer Continental Shelf drilling are put into a pool of money. That money is distributed to the coastal regions of the four states with increased drilling on their portion of the coastline: Alabama, Lousiana, Mississippi and Texas.

133
Keep reading 133 WORDS

That revenue, known commonly as GOMESA funds, must be used for “coastal conservation, restoration and hurricane protection,” according to Dept. of the Interior.

Details for how to submit a proposal are available at the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ website.

In 2019 GOMESA funds paid out $28 million that provided for 16 different projects in Alabama according to a statement from Governor Ivey in November.

The entirety of Alabama’s GOMESA-eligible area is represented in the U.S. House by Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01).

“Alabama’s Gulf coast is a gem worth protecting, and the GOMESA funds we have received over the years have been indispensable for coastal restoration and hurricane preparedness,” commented Byrne in December.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less