Newest Stories

Steve Harvey congratulates Alabama radio host on the launch of ‘The Joe Lockett Show’ 1 hour ago / Sponsored
Student anglers rescue others during fishing tournament 3 hours ago / News
Another Rebuild Alabama Act project confirmed: Tuscaloosa’s McFarland Blvd to be expanded 3 hours ago / News
Billboard slams Doug Jones’ pledge to support ‘socialist’ Dem candidates against Trump 4 hours ago / Politics
True or False: Tax dollars from Rebuild Alabama can be used to build prisons, expand state government? 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Tuberville to ‘Fox & Friends’: I’m the only candidate in this race who supported Trump in this last election 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Easter terror attack kills over 200 Christians, lottery vote may be up this week, Tuberville loves Trump and more … 6 hours ago / Analysis
University of Alabama’s CCN to create vital learning opportunities with Nursing Kid 9 hours ago / News
Alabama House passes bill to toughen sexual abuse sentencing 9 hours ago / Politics
Alabama Power hosts iCan Girls Engineering Conference 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: No collusion and no obstruction, misleading poll has Roy Moore on top, small ethics changes pass Alabama legislature and more on Guerrilla Politics … 24 hours ago / Analysis
Ag equipment maker AGCO expands in Alabama with 50 jobs at new line 1 day ago / News
Auburn University researchers recognized for innovative ideas 1 day ago / News
Alabama Power Company bike riders raise money for MS Society 1 day ago / News
Roby: Sharing the joy of Easter 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Tuberville makes ‘values’ pitch in first campaign media appearance — ‘We’ve lost Christianity in this country’ 2 days ago / News
Vaccines, reason and freedom 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
EPA grant to University of Alabama team assists in understanding wastewater issues in rural Alabama 2 days ago / News
Steve Harvey congratulates Alabama radio host on the launch of ‘The Joe Lockett Show’ 2 days ago / Sponsored
Mercedes-Benz unveils the ‘S-Class of SUVs’ to be built in Alabama 2 days ago / News
3 hours ago

Student anglers rescue others during fishing tournament

Two young anglers competing in a high school fishing tournament rescued two other competitors whose boat was sinking on a lake in northwest Alabama.

Sardis High School 10th graders Garrett Howington and Issac Darden are being called heroes for their actions during an Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association tournament at Pickwick Lake.Howington and Darden were fishing on Saturday when they heard another fishing team calling for help.

They tell the TimesDaily of Florence that the back of the other boat was filling up with water.

They got close to the sinking boat and helped two students and an adult from Arab High School to safety.

No one was injured.

Kevin Walls, the coach of the fishing team Arab High School, says a boat malfunction caused the vessel to sink.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

1 hour ago

Steve Harvey congratulates Alabama radio host on the launch of ‘The Joe Lockett Show’

For Joe Lockett, the phrase “chase your dreams” is more than a cliché — it’s reality. Six years ago, inspired by comedian Steve Harvey, Lockett left his job in the construction industry with aspirations of becoming a radio host, which are now fully realized.

After years of hard work and preparation, he launched “The Joe Lockett Show” this April on WJXC 101.FM

Lockett took to Facebook on the day of the show’s launch to thank Steve Harvey for his encouragement and inspiration.

He wrote, “I stood by Steve Harvey’s picture six years ago and said never be afraid to dream BIG. Who knew what God had in store for me and my company? I’m asking all my listeners, friends, viewers and social media followers to help me get this message to Steve Harvey or someone on his team. Why? Because I wanted to shake his hand and give him a hug and say thank you.”

The team heard about Lockett’s message and congratulated him live on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.”

“Way to go, Joe Lockett, congratulations,” Harvey said.

Harvey followed his commendation with advice for anyone wishing to follow in Lockett’s footsteps and pursue their passion. His message? Do something you love.

“Run the race that you love to run. Wake up and chase something you love to chase. Go to bed realizing that when I wake up in the morning God willing, man I’m going to get another opportunity to get another day closer,” Harvey said.

In hopes his story will inspire others, Lockett is taking the second hour of his show, “Six 2 Six’ to help his audience take action and find their calling.

In challenging his listeners to dream, Lockett says, “I want you to think of the biggest thing that you have ever wanted to do in your life.”

Check out “The Joe Lockett Show” on WJXC 101.1, Monday to Friday from 3 – 5 p.m. Not near a radio? Listen live online at the station’s website.

3 hours ago

Another Rebuild Alabama Act project confirmed: Tuscaloosa’s McFarland Blvd to be expanded

Major infrastructure projects made possible by the recently passed Rebuild Alabama Act continue to solidify, as what used to be pipe dreams are now becoming reality.

Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that the Alabama Department of Transportation is purchasing the right of way for the expansion of McFarland Boulevard (US 82) in Tuscaloosa from State Route 69 to Rice Mine Road, as part of the Rebuild Alabama First Year Plan 2020.

This is one of west Alabama’s busiest stretches of roadway, with the governor’s office advising that over 50,000 trips per day are made on this main east/west corridor through Tuscaloosa.

“Enhancing this particular section of US 82 will provide safer and more efficient travel on one of Alabama’s busiest four-lane roads,” Ivey said in a statement. “Tuscaloosa is a city known for how it has rebuilt itself, and with these necessary infrastructure projects, we will see this area thrive even more. Tuscaloosa and the surrounding areas will certainly have a better future for it.”

This is a two-phase project. Following the acquisition in the first year, construction will begin in the second year.

State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), who sponsored the Rebuild Alabama Act in the legislature, thanked the governor for her leadership, as did Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox. Maddox, as the Democrats’ nominee, faced off against Ivey in the 2018 general election.

“I would like to thank Governor Ivey for her leadership to help our state improve its public safety, offer a better quality of life for our citizens and provide opportunities for future prosperity,” Poole said.

He emphasized, “This infrastructure investment will have a positive impact for not only ourselves, but also our children and grandchildren. Tuscaloosa and the surroundings areas will benefit greatly from this project on Highway 82.”

Maddox highlighted the overwhelming, bipartisan manner in which the legislation passed.

“Governor Ivey’s Rebuild Alabama Act passed with bipartisan support because job creation requires roads and bridges with the capacity to connect the present to the future,” Maddox said. “Tuscaloosa appreciates the governor’s leadership in securing this critical investment in the First Year Plan, and we look forward to working with her in strengthening our city.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Billboard slams Doug Jones’ pledge to support ‘socialist’ Dem candidates against Trump

Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate election is off and running.

On Monday, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) put up the first billboard in the Yellowhammer State during this important cycle, as they look to oust the incumbent from Mountain Brook, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

The billboard can be found in Birmingham along I-59, near Roebuck Plaza where the interstate crosses over Highway 11.

It reads, “Doug Jones silent as 2,472,100 Alabamians would lose their private health insurance.”

This builds off of Jones’ blanket pledge to support the Democrats’ 2020 presidential nominee, despite many of the candidates embracing far-left policies like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. The billboard specifically references Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) plan that would end private health insurance for 2,472,100 Alabamians.

“Doug Jones will not get a pass from voters as he has pledged to support socialist candidates for president who would eliminate private health insurance for 2,472,100 Alabamians,” NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand told Yellowhammer News. “Alabama voters will retire Doug Jones because they know he has consistently opposed President Trump and his agenda when it matters most.”

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) and former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville are currently the only announced Republican candidates against Jones.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

True or False: Tax dollars from Rebuild Alabama can be used to build prisons, expand state government?

The funding raised through Rebuild Alabama is deposited in a new, separate fund called the Rebuild Alabama Fund. This fund will be audited annually by the examiner of Public Accounts to ensure there is no mismanagement.
Learn the facts.  #fixALroads

6 hours ago

Tuberville to ‘Fox & Friends’: I’m the only candidate in this race who supported Trump in this last election

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” on Monday, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, a 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate, revealed part of his strategy when asked to do so by show host Steve Doocy.

Much like he did on a radio interview on Saturday, Tuberville pledged his support for President Donald Trump.

However, Tuberville went out of his way to claim he was the “only candidate” to support Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“Well, first of all – you know, on I’m going to support President Trump,” Tuberville said. “I supported him from day one. I’m the only candidate in this race who supported him in this last election. I believe in him. He has a great work ethic. You know, the guy is a winner. And the things that he’s done – we need people to stand behind him – in the Senate, in Congress to help him get his agenda through.”

“But I want to help this state and Alabama,” he added. “You know, Alabama is going to grow. It’s going to really grow.”

Tuberville was likely referring to the only other formally announced candidate currently in the race, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). The day after audio of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump boasting about sexual misconduct surfaced in October 2016, Byrne was among a number of high-profile Republicans to call on Trump to step aside.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

