Strong storms leave thousands without power in Alabama

22 mins ago

Key Mobile and Baldwin counties public officials endorse Will Ainsworth for Lieutenant Governor

Key public officials from Mobile and Baldwin counties joined with State Rep. Will Ainsworth (R – Guntersville) on Thursday evening as they endorsed his candidacy for lieutenant governor in the July 17 Republican runoff election.

Among those announcing their public support for Ainsworth during a news conference at the USS Alabama battleship were Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran; Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack; State Representative David Sessions of Grand Bay, who chairs the House Agriculture and Forestry Committee; and State Rep. Jack Williams of Wilmer, who is also the senator-elect for Senate District 34.

“I’m humbled by the confidence each of these public officials has placed in me by putting their names and reputations beside mine,” Ainsworth said. “During my time in the House, I supported the Gulf Coast 100% of the time, and I voted to keep the BP settlement funds where they rightly belonged. South Alabama will continue to have my support as lieutenant governor.”

The officials offered the following comments at the news conference, which may be viewed here.

“I look forward to Will being successful in his bid for lieutenant governor. It was a pleasure to serve with Will on the House Agriculture Committee. I know two things about Will Ainsworth – he is a good family man, and he believes in doing what is right.” – State Rep. David Sessions (R – Grand Bay)

“Will’s State House office is right next to mine, and I know he supported us all the way through with the BP funding and helped us get what we got.” State Rep. Jack Williams (R – Wilmer)

“I’m proud to stand here with my friend, Will Ainsworth. I’ve worked with him in the Legislature, and I know he is a strong supporter of law enforcement. He’s an honest man, and I know he will continue to support us in Mobile County and Baldwin County.” – Sheriff Sam Cochran

“When the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association met in January, Will walked in the room and said, ‘I’m here to not only ask for your vote but to offer my support to the sheriffs of Alabama,’ and that means a lot to the 67 sheriffs in our state. Since that time, I’ve come to know him as a committed Christian conservative, and I am excited he is in the runoff.” Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack

Paid for by Friends of Will Ainsworth, 7520 Browns Valley Road, Guntersville, AL 35976

2 hours ago

Storms cause 1 death in Alabama

Storms that swept across Alabama with powerful winds left thousands of people without power and are being blamed for one death.

The Storm Prediction Center and news outlets report that a man died in the east Alabama city of Lineville when a tree fell on a car as storms moved through Thursday.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Meanwhile, Alabama Power Co. says about 52,500 homes and businesses were still without electricity Friday morning.

The largest number was in the Birmingham metro area.

Many of the outages were caused by trees and limbs that fell as a line of storms raced southward through the state.

The National Weather Service says straight-line winds estimated at 100 mph caused damage in north Alabama.

Forecasters say winds around 60 mph struck elsewhere.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

7 Things: Media fails to get the story right… again — Sen. Jones is silent on SCOTUS — more Alabama Republicans say ‘no’ to illegals — and more

1. The media bungled the story again, this was an ongoing issue with the newspaper NOT about the “tone” Trump set

— The early coverage of this story followed a predictable line, journalists were killed so the president is responsible because he criticizes them regularly, and what appears to be mangled facts that he was a right-wing radical who burned off his fingerprints and had no I.D.

— Late into the night many cable outlets were still playing clips of reporters screaming that the president was ignoring him, implying he was responsible. Sean Hannity blamed Rep. Maxine Waters, the Editor at Reuters has blamed President Donald Trump, and they are both wrong and wondering if his language would change toward journalists even though their premise is provably wrong.

2. A newsroom was attacked in Maryland 

— A gunman with an issue with the paper started shooting through a glass door to the newsroom of Capital Gazette; he entered and then killed five and injured more.

— The shooter’s issue goes back 6+ years. In 2012 he filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, he had a Twitter account where he made threats, and one employee said, “This is a guy who is going to come in and shoot us.’

3. Sen. Doug Jones remains tight-lipped on where he stands on Trump’s SCOTUS pick; Byrne is breathing down his neck

— It has been an entire day since Trump has been given another Supreme Court choice and Alabama’s junior Senator has not made any statement of value.

— Congressman Bradley Byrne has been outspoken since Jones’ win, he has spoken to other potential opponents, and is clearly angling for a run for U.S. Senate in 2020.

4. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein mixes it up with members of Congress

— Rosenstein was peppered with accusations throughout the hearing, he felt it was personal, saying “your use of this to attack me personally is deeply wrong.”

— Rep. Trey Gowdy vented the frustration of a lot of Americans, “I think right now all of us are being denied. Whatever you’ve got, finish it the hell up, because this country is being torn apart.”

5. More Alabama Republicans come out against housing illegals in Baldwin County

— Both of the northern-most Congressmen in Alabama have joined Mobile’s Rep. Bradley Byrne and every other Republican Congressperson in the state to oppose this plan to house illegals on the coast.

— Sen. Richard Shelby continues speaking out as well, citing Byrne’s hurricane reference from earlier this week: “I have objected to similar efforts in the past. It would be ill-advised to allow individuals to seek refuge in tents on our coast during the height of hurricane season. I plan to do everything in my power to prevent this from happening on Alabama’s coast.”

6. Democrats keep dreaming of stopping President Donald Trump’s SCOTUS choice, one falls but one may have some legs

— They are lying about what McConnell said in 2016, pretending the filibuster could come back, pretending a president under investigation can’t appoint, and they are also dreaming about peeling away a few Republicans because that requires them keeping all of their’s in line.

— The idea that Sen. Jeff Flake was going to help them seems gone, he may be a TV star soon, though.

7. Internet Tough Guy urges others to rage against politicians, no sign he does so outside of Twitter

— Former Montgomery Advertiser reporter turned angry Twitter user continues to pretend that harassing your political enemies at dinner is a winning political strategy, he has yet to point out when he has actually done this.

— Moon wants someone, not him, to “protest them at their office, boo them in public settings,” and begs anyone, not him, to “not stop making life absolutely, utterly miserable for the conservative lawmakers who have worked so diligently the last several years to make sure life is.”

3 hours ago

Unipres announces $40 million expansion, to create 70 jobs in Alabama

An auto supply plant says it’s undergoing a $40 million expansion that will create 70 jobs at its production facility in the Alabama town of Steele.

Al.com reports the St. Clair County Economic Development Council and the Alabama Department of Commerce announced Unipres’ move Thursday.

The factory will add a hot stamping process in a 150,000-square-foot (13935.46-square-meter) building which will allow manufacturing of parts for Nissan’s luxury mid-size vehicle.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in a statement, says Unipres is “finding success in Alabama,” while Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield says the expansion “shows that the company’s leadership recognizes Alabama’s pro-business advantages.”

Ivey also awarded Steele a $118,000 community development block grant for infrastructure upgrades.

The money will be used to restore a water tower used by Unipres.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

18 hours ago

Alabama columnist goes on a teeth-gritted rager

“Let them eat frozen dinners,” writes Josh Moon, a columnist for Alabama Political Reporter, in his Wednesday column.

Appealing to man’s greater instincts, Moon encourages progressives to continue heckling Republican leaders out of restaurants, to “protest them at their office, boo them in public settings,” and to “not stop making life absolutely, utterly miserable for the conservative lawmakers who have worked so diligently the last several years to make sure life is.”

Moon implies that he wouldn’t have always made these calls to the ranks, but it’s a desperate time, and a desperate measure is needed.

“The time for civility and reasoned debate has passed us by. We tried that,” he writes.

Such attitudes unsettle the stomach, as do some of the things which Moon cites as having brought him to this point of last resort: President Trump’s vulgarities and treatment of immigrants at the border.

I even agree that Trump is largely to blame for the wretched state of political discourse in America and recognize a dramatic irony in certain Republicans’ calls for “civility.”

Even still, justifying a continuation of maltreatment strikes me as highly questionable, both morally and practically. I’m sure Moon, in other circumstances, would hold a similar point of view but he’s so pissed off that he can’t help but to flail his arms.

The moral concerns of such an approach can, I believe, be defended with a certain amount of ease by simple but authoritative invocations of Ghandi, Jesus, Martin Luther King Jr., or Barney.

The practical concerns of such an approach, on the other hand, perhaps deserve some consideration with the specific question, what will it accomplish?

It certainly won’t convince the harangued, or their allies, to change their minds. They may leave a movie, but that accomplishes nothing related to the resolving policy differences which started it all.

When chiders chide, they fail to offer the ‘chidee’ an argument to consider. If the chiders are screaming, “You’re a fascist, you’re a fascist,” – a sort of argument – their argument isn’t being heard.

If Moon’s primary aim is to change minds, his approach won’t bring that result.

Perhaps that isn’t his primary aim.

Secondly, continually heckling folks out of restaurants will likely result in violence.

National Review Online’s editor Charles Cooke made this case in a recent edition of NR’s The Editors podcast.

“I think, though, one can draw a distinction between words and cartoons and political rhetoric and statues and television shows and so forth, and mobs,” Cooke said.

“The recent movement towards a mob mentality has bothered me for two reasons. The first is, okay, you got rid of Sarah Sanders from the restaurant. I think the owner is entitled to do that. I’m slightly more bothered by the report that she followed her across the street to another restaurant and harangued her.”

“We’re starting now to move to actions, not speech,” Cooke continued, citing the recent episodes involving Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and her husband Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who reported being spat upon at the movie theater.

“And one of the reasons that we try to discourage that in civil society is that tempers can flare, and people can get quite easily drawn into physical conflict, and in a country with this many guns, that can have serious consequences.”

Cooke is right. There’s nowhere else for it all to go but to violence. I don’t think that’s something Moon wants, but I don’t know.

It’s difficult to know just how practical Moon intends to be in his exhortations, whether he meant what he wrote literally or poetically, but it’s certainly harmful.

I conclude with this reflection: Was it more effective when, as a child or teenager, a parent yelled at or spanked you or when a parent expressed “disappointment” in you?

Disappointment always hurt me more, and I’ve heard a lot of people say the same.

If you’re disappointed in your government or your fellow Americans, find a way to let them know through measured words.

And just let them eat out.

@jeremywbeaman is a contributing writer for Yellowhammer News

