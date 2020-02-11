Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

State Senator Andrew Jones files bill to eliminate grocery tax that aims to be revenue-neutral 1 hour ago / News
Byrne hits back at Club for Growth for Ex-Im Bank attack ad — ‘I’m supporting Alabama businesses with Alabama employees’ 2 hours ago / News
Merrill derides Southern Poverty Law Center report on voter suppression — ‘They have nothing’ 2 hours ago / News
7 Things: Severe weather an issue for large portions of Alabama, Port of Mobile secures federal dredging funds, first primary in the nation and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Byrne internal poll shows tight race in final three weeks of Republican Senate primary 3 hours ago / News
Living Life On Purpose Episode 18: Interview with Julia Meyers 5 hours ago / Podcasts
Jermaine ‘Funnymaine’ Johnson, Wind Creek Hospitality announce partnership to benefit at-risk youth in Alabama 18 hours ago / News
Army Corps of Engineers allocates final slice of funding for historic Port of Mobile dredging 18 hours ago / News
State Rep. Garrett: Pornography is a public health crisis 18 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Heavy rains continue; Alabama Power lake levels rising 20 hours ago / News
Ainsworth’s workforce commission recommends creating cabinet-level agency, other investments 20 hours ago / News
Helena Duncan joins BCA as director of strategic operations and growth 23 hours ago / News
Watch: Pringle builds wall around replica of Pelosi’s office — ‘Commies’ 23 hours ago / News
When people hear Yellowhammer, they stop and listen 1 day ago / Sponsored
NASA, ULA successfully launch Solar Orbiter 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Trump targets Jones, Jones says your opinion is irrelevant, Tuberville goes after Sharia Law and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Planned UAB genomics project could make Birmingham the ‘Silicon Valley of Biomedicine’ 1 day ago / News
Auburn University debuts new collegiate license plate design 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
So you want to start a business 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
VIDEO: Full exoneration for Trump, Jones’ political career essentially over, Ivey’s study group could end gambling conversation in Alabama for now and more on Guerrilla Politics 2 days ago / Analysis
1 hour ago

State Senator Andrew Jones files bill to eliminate grocery tax that aims to be revenue-neutral

A state senator from East Alabama has filed a bill that would amend Alabama’s Constitution to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries.

Jones says that a cap on the federal income tax deduction (FIT) for Alabama state income tax filers would provide an equal amount of money to what is currently generated by the grocery sales tax.

“The grocery tax is a regressive tax which penalizes hardworking families in Alabama,” said Senator Jones. “At least 38 states and the District of Columbia have full or partial sales tax exemptions for groceries. It is important to me that we eliminate this out-dated tax which disproportionately affects lower income Alabamians.”

The grocery tax in Alabama has long been a source of frustration for politicians on both sides of the aisle, but the funds it provides to the state’s education budget have made legislators wary of changing it for fear of being perceived as cutting funds for education. Many efforts to do away with the tax have failed in recent years.

Jones maintains his bill would “not result in a loss to our education budget,” and added that “blue-collar Alabamians will not only get to avoid paying taxes on groceries, they will also not pay a dime more in income taxes.”

As put by the personal finance website thebalance.com, the current Alabama tax code “allows a deduction for your total federal tax liability from your federal return, less any federal tax credits you claimed. So if you owe the IRS $4,000 and you claimed one tax credit in the amount of $1,000 on your federal return, you can claim a $3,000 deduction on your state return.”

Jones’ bill would cap the amount Alabamians could deduct. Individuals would be able to deduct up to $6,000, while married couples filing jointly could deduct up to $12,000.

Jones explained that “a family of 4 making under $134,800 would still be able to take their full FIT deduction. An individual filing as head of family making less than $70,700 would still be able to take their full FIT deduction.”

The amount wealthier Alabamians would be made to pay under the new system is being presented as an amount equal to what is currently generated by the sales tax on groceries.

Three-fifths of both chambers in the Alabama legislature must approve constitutional amendments, which are then put before the Alabama voters for a popular vote.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

2 hours ago

Byrne hits back at Club for Growth for Ex-Im Bank attack ad — ‘I’m supporting Alabama businesses with Alabama employees’

HARTSELLE — Late last month, Club for Growth Action, the federal super PAC associated with the Washington, D.C.- based Club for Growth, announced it would resume running a TV ad that initially aired during the Iron Bowl opposing U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne’s (R-Fairhope) bid for the U.S. Senate.

The spot has been up and running in the Huntsville and Birmingham television markets, usually back-to-back with all the campaign spots associated with the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate in Alabama. In it, Byrne’s support for the Export-Import Bank is called into question.

During a campaign stop at a meeting of the Cullman and Morgan County BamaCarry Group, Byrne fielded a question about the advertisement. In his response, Byrne defended his support of the Export-Import Bank.

261
Keep reading 261 WORDS

“Do you know what the Export-Import Bank is?” Byrne said. “Export-Import Bank is a federal agency that provides finances for American companies to sell their goods in other countries, OK? Like, we’ve got a specialty printer company in Mobile. And they sell these specialty printers — kind of a niche market literally all over the world. And they can’t make those sales without the financing from the Export-Import Bank. What I do when I support that is I’m supporting Alabama businesses with Alabama employees, who make goods here in Alabama and sell them in other countries. And I think you want me to do that.”

According to Byrne, his support for the Export-Import Bank comes at no cost to the taxpayer.

“By the way, it doesn’t cost you a penny,” he added. “They charge fees for that and they live off their fees.”

The Baldwin County Republican congressman went on to call Club for Growth “anti-Trump,” and noted their opposition to U.S. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), the former ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, in his run for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

“By the way, that group is a Washington-based anti-Trump group,” Byrne said. “They went against President Trump as hard as they could. They’re going against my buddy Doug Collins over in Georgia — remember Doug Collins, the guy on the Judiciary Committee who was standing up for the president? That’s who that is.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

Show less
2 hours ago

Merrill derides Southern Poverty Law Center report on voter suppression — ‘They have nothing’

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is strongly contesting the assertions made Monday in a report by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The report from the SPLC alleges that since the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Shelby County v. Holder was handed down in 2013, Alabama has engaged in a number of practices that disadvantage its black and brown citizens’ ability to vote.

As Secretary of State, John Merrill is Alabama’s chief elections official. As such, he was the public figure most directly implicated in the reports’ findings.

Merrill told Yellowhammer News that the report was “not done for any other reason than to help them raise financial resources to promote their liberal agenda.”

660
Keep reading 660 WORDS

“It was not done to try to build up the democratic republic that we know as the United States of America. It was not done to promote voting rights and voting integrity,” he added.

A press release from the SPLC maintained that Alabama’s improper tactics included “implementing a photo voter ID law, maintaining a burdensome and discriminatory restoration scheme for those with felony convictions, closing polling places in predominantly Black counties, and purging hundreds of thousands of voters from the voter rolls.”

Merrill pushed back against each of those claims.

“We’ve broken every record in the state for voter registration and voter participation, and they don’t like that. I don’t know why!” Merrill exclaimed.

Merrill first referred the public to the process for closing local polling precincts. He outlined that the procedure for closing a precinct is taken on by a county’s probate judge, sheriff and circuit clerk before being approved by the county commission. As such, any allegation of prejudiced behavior as it relates to the precinct closings is not properly aimed at the state, but rather local officials.

The SPLC described Alabama’s law forcing felons to pay off their court fees before voting as conditioning “the right to vote on a person’s wealth.” In their eyes, that is too laborious a task to put in front of a convict who seeks to be re-enfranchised.

Yellowhammer News asked Merrill about the SPLC’s claims that Alabama’s process for a convicted person to have their voting rights restored was an undue burden.

Merrill first cited legislation he had collaborated on with Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa) that Merrill says clarified and streamlined the process for felons paying off fees.

“Once you’ve paid all your fees and all your fines, and done all your time … you will be successfully readmitted to the voter rolls without any delay,” he explained.

“We have that communication occurring at the Department of Corrections and at Pardons and Paroles,” Merrill added.

When asked if he thought Alabama’s system requiring the settling of fees was just, Merrill responded, “Absolutely. They did harm to society. … They committed a crime, so they have to serve their time. They have to pay their fees, and they have to pay their fines. No doubt about that.”

Merrill quickly dismissed the claim that the state fees for the voter rolls were too high.

He maintained, “It’s one penny per name.”

The assertion by the SPLC that the voting rolls had incorrect data drew the polite ire of Alabama’s chief elections official. Merrill says his office “has a name, an address, a birthday, a social security number, a driver’s license number, and an email address if provided.”

He emphasized of the SPLC, “They have nothing. They have nothing.”

“They’re entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts,” Merrill added.

One of the positions the SPLC most heavily emphasizes in the report is the need for Alabama to create an early voting system; a method that would allow voters to cast their votes before Election Day if they wanted to. Such systems are common across the United States.

“Every state in the Union that has early voting has two things in common. Number one,” Merrill argued, is not a single state with early voting “has voter participation had a marked increase.”

Also, the Secretary of State went on to say, “One thing has increased every time. The cost of the election. Why should we have early voting to benefit a few people and have everybody pay for it? That does not seem fair to me.”

Merrill wrapped up his remarks to Yellowhammer saying, “Voting is a right for our people to exercise. We want to make sure that everybody that is eligible to participate in the electoral process is given the opportunity to become a registered voter. And then they can exercise their right through the privilege of living in the democratic republic that we call the United States of America.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
3 hours ago

7 Things: Severe weather an issue for large portions of Alabama, Port of Mobile secures federal dredging funds, first primary in the nation and more …

7. Sanctuary cities are coming under fire

  • U.S. Attorney General William Barr has announced new sanctions that would be imposed on sanctuary cities, since, as Barr described it, those governments obstruct the “lawful functioning of our nation’s immigration system.”
  • Barr also announced that the Department of Justice will be filing lawsuits against sanctuary cities, counties and states for unconstitutionally interfering with federal immigration enforcement. Some of those in the lawsuit are the State of New Jersey and King County, Washington.

6. Alabama hospital has been suing patients

505
Keep reading 505 WORDS

  • Last year, Jackson Hospital sued about 1,300 patients for unpaid bills. A handful of the patients sued had bills of less than $200.
  • At least one woman, Tara Harriel, is claiming that she wasn’t notified of her outstanding balance until she was served a notice of the lawsuit.

5. Alabama a conservative state, the universities are not

  • A list released by Niche, which was conducted through student surveys, showed the most conservative universities across the country, and none of the campuses in Alabama made the top 10.
  • The first mention Alabama had on the list was Samford University in Birmingham, which came in at 16th. The second most conservative for Alabama was Troy University at 65th, Auburn University at 96th and the University of Alabama 138th.

4. Chris Pringle is building a wall around Pelosi’s office

  • In a new campaign ad, State Representative Chris Pringle (R-Mobile), who is running for the First Congressional District seat, says, “I know how to build walls, so in Washington, I’ll help President Trump build his.”
  • The wall he’s building is around a replica of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) office on Capitol Hill. Pringle also states, “I’ll build whatever wall it takes for America to stop illegal immigrants and stop these radical socialists.” He then adds under his breath, “Commies.”

3. Bernie surging, Biden slumping, Buttigieg climbing

  • Quinnipiac University has released a new poll that shows U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has surpassed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary just ahead of the New Hampshire primary.
  • In the poll, Sanders moved up to 25%, Biden dropped to 17%, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg surprisingly had 15%, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) had 14%, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 10% and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) came in at 4%.

2. Port of Mobile has received final funding for dredging, gas tax pays Alabama’s cut

  • The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has budgeted $274,300,000 for Port of Mobile, which will provide the last amount of funding needed to dredge the port. U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) had a big hand in making this happen.
  • Shelby worked to increase funding for projects like this to 75% from 50%, and secured the funds in the Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations process while announcing the funding. The senator mentioned how this project has been a decade in the making and noted this is a “victory for Mobile and the entire state of Alabama.”

1. Severe weather all over Alabama

  • Heavy rainfall across Alabama has led to canceled or delayed schools, swollen rivers and concern for more problems moving into Tuesday evening with most parts of North and Central Alabama under a flood watch.
  • The flooding is expected to be so bad that the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has placed four flat-bottom boats located near different flood zones and a trained swift water team at the ready, but they would rather you avoid rising water altogether to keep everyone safe.

Show less
3 hours ago

Byrne internal poll shows tight race in final three weeks of Republican Senate primary

Yellowhammer News has obtained fresh internal polling conducted on behalf of Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (AL-01) U.S. Senate campaign that shows just a seven-point gap from third to first in the competitive Republican primary field.

Harper Polling, a national firm, conducted the survey Saturday — Sunday (February 8-9) of 609 likely Alabama Republican primary voters. The margin of error was ±3.97%.

On the ballot test (when voters were asked who they plan to vote for in the primary), 31% of respondents chose former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, compared to 26% for Byrne and 24% for former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville. Of respondents, 14% were undecided heading into the March 3 primary.

440
Keep reading 440 WORDS

A memo by Logan Dobson, former polling director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee and current Byrne campaign advisor, also featured the latest favorability ratings for Byrne.

For the coastal Alabama congressman, 64% of respondents said that they view him favorably, 17% responded unfavorably, 15% had no opinion and 5% had never heard of him.

The polling memo also provided a comparison to Byrne internal polling conducted December 11-12, which measured 500 likely GOP primary voters and occurred before Byrne started a huge advertising blitz on television and other mediums.

That December poll, per the latest memo, showed Sessions at 36% on the ballot test, followed by Tuberville at 29% and Byrne at 16%.

Byrne in the December survey reportedly had 50% of respondents view him favorably, compared to 22% unfavorably, 20% having no opinion and 8% never having heard of him.

Dobson wrote that the internal polling “shows significant momentum for the Byrne campaign.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Byrne campaign manager Seth Morrow said, “With three weeks to go until Election Day, all the momentum is behind Bradley because voters know he is the only person in this race with a record of fighting for President Trump and our Alabama values.”

“As we continue to show Bradley’s pro-Trump, conservative record against the positions of the other candidates, we are confident Bradley will be the Republican nominee and ultimately defeat Doug Jones,” he continued. “Alabama deserves a proven conservative, not someone who talks out both sides of their mouth or someone who let Alabama down when it mattered most.”

For context, a Sessions internal poll conducted January 13-15 showed a much wider lead for the former U.S. Attorney General. That survey’s ballot test had Sessions receiving 43% of responses, compared to Byrne at 22% and Tuberville at 21%.

Both the Byrne and Tuberville campaigns in the past have argued that Sessions’ internal polling deviates from other independent and internal polling, showing Sessions significantly farther ahead than other surveys like a December Alabama Farmers Federation poll. The Sessions campaign has expressed strong confidence in their internal numbers.

The ultimate Republican nominee will go on to face U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November. President Donald J. Trump this past weekend tweeted his confidence that Jones will lose in the general election.

“So good to see that Republicans will be winning the Great State of Alabama Senate Seat back, now that lightweight Senator [Doug Jones] cast a partisan vote for the Impeachment Hoax,” Trump stated. “Thought his boss, Cryin’ Chuck, would have forced him to vote against the Hoax. A Do Nothing Stiff!”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
5 hours ago

Living Life On Purpose Episode 18: Interview with Julia Meyers

Human trafficking is a major issue in 2020 and it is modern-day slavery that is not addressed nearly enough. Julia Meyers is on a mission to help end this plague on society as chair of the Human Trafficking Committee at the Junior League of Birmingham.

What does trafficking look like? What are the signs? What can I do to help? Your kids are probably on the social media platforms where most of the victims are recruited. Are you aware? Learn more about this massive problem and ways to help in this episode.

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

1

Podcast (livinglifeonpurpose): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

Show less