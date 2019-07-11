Byrne: ‘I’m encouraging’ Trump, DoJ to go forward with 2020 U.S. Census citizenship question

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration in its efforts to include a question about the citizenship status of 2020 U.S. Census respondents, which could have a profound impact on Alabama in future reapportionment of congressional seats and Electoral College votes.

Despite the ruling, President Donald Trump has pledged to proceed with alternative means of having the question included on the Census, which has come to the chagrin of many Democrats.

However, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for the 2020 U.S. Senate election’s Republican nomination, told Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Wednesday he supported Trump and his administration’s efforts to have the question included in the Census.

“I support them,” Byrne said. “I think that’s a perfectly legitimate question to ask. By the way, it has been asked in the past. I don’t understand the Supreme Court’s decision, by the way. I’ve read it. I don’t know why they came to the conclusion they did. It is interesting to note that they said, but they’re not saying the president or the Secretary of Commerce can’t do it. They’re saying the Secretary of Commerce did not give a good enough reason for doing it, which strikes me as being sort of non-sensical. But what I think the president and his legal team are doing is to come up for a better-stated reason as to why we need to do it and use that as a justification to go forward. So I’m encouraging the president, the White House, the Justice Department, everybody working on this to go forward with this question. And a lot of us in the House have sent that message over to the White House and it looks like they’re trying to do it.”

“Now, exactly how they do it and how it is going to come out, we’ll just have to wait and see,” he added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.