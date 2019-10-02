Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Another ‘critical step’ achieved towards Port of Mobile deepening, widening 2 hours ago / News
2019 POWER & INFLUENCE 40: Numbers 21-30 2 hours ago / News
Dale Jackson: Decatur is still a sanctuary city, regardless of what the mayor and city council says 3 hours ago / News
State Sen. Tom Whatley elected chairman of Joint Legislative Committee on Self-Driving Vehicles 4 hours ago / News
Garrett Jemison appointed as Manufacture Alabama’s first COO 5 hours ago / News
Alabama’s workforce superhighway 6 hours ago / Sponsored
Record heat for Alabama on first day of October 8 hours ago / News
Regulators: Gulf of Mexico red grouper limits staying low 9 hours ago / News
Former Alabama state legislator Pete Turnham dies at 99 10 hours ago / News
Tuberville: Impeachment is ‘good versus evil’ — Democrats ‘have the hate in their eyes for a guy that the people of this country elected’ 11 hours ago / News
7 Things: Decatur still a sanctuary city despite policy change, a registrar with a voter fraud conviction, the majority sees impeachment as political and more … 11 hours ago / Analysis
Palmer champions simplified tax code, regulatory reform at Yellowhammer event 14 hours ago / News
Kay Ivey urges Alabamians to obtain STAR ID before 2020 deadline 1 day ago / News
‘Proof of our success’: Another automotive supplier chooses Alabama for new facility 1 day ago / News
Dale Jackson: If the Alabama legislature doesn’t follow California on student-athlete compensation, the state will lose 1 day ago / News
2019 POWER & INFLUENCE 40: Numbers 31-40 1 day ago / News
DCH hospitals in Tuscaloosa area only accepting critical patients — ‘Shocking’ 1 day ago / News
Living Life On Purpose Episode 9: Interview with Thomas Cox 1 day ago / Podcasts
Is your business surviving or thriving? 1 day ago / Sponsored
7 Things: Everything is impeachable, Decatur’s sanctuary city drama, Alabama will not follow California on paying college athletes and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
State Senator Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) was elected chairman of the Alabama legislature’s Joint Committee on Self-Driving Vehicles.

The committee, which is composed of five state senators and five state representatives, was created by the state legislature in 2019 in order to “study all aspects of self-driving vehicles … including specifically, the issues of public safety and state and local economic impact regarding such vehicles.”

“Self-driving vehicles are already a reality, in terms of the technology, and there are a host of questions we need to consider from a legal and safety perspective,” Whatley said a press release. “It’s an honor to be named chairman of the committee, and I look forward to working with the other committee members, as we talk with researchers and technologists from around the country, to assess the best path forward for Alabama.”

Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, who had the appointing authority for the five Senate members on the committee, praised the selection of Whatley as chairman.

“Congratulations to Senator Whatley on being chosen as chairman — I know he will work well with all of the committee members, as they study an issue that has the potential to transform the transportation industry,” Ainsworth said. “Autonomous vehicles are certainly coming, and we need to think creatively and strategically to ensure that Alabama can benefit from these exciting advances in technology while protecting the safety of our roads and highways.”

The members of the Joint Committee are as follows: Sen. Tom Whatley, Sen. Randy Price, Sen. Clay Scofield, Sen. Rodger Smitherman, Sen. Gerald Allen, Rep. Wes Kitchens, Rep. Barbara Drummond, Rep. Danny Garrett, Rep. Margie Wilcox and Rep. Craig Lipscomb.

An online press release noted:

Per Senate Joint Resolution 21, any bill regulating the use of self-driving or autonomous vehicles shall be referred to the Joint Committee for review and comment, prior to being placed on a standing committee’s agenda in either legislative house.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

The historic project to upgrade the Port of Mobile continues to move forward following official federal authorization last month.

The Alabama State Port Authority director and CEO James K. “Jimmy” Lyons and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers district commander Colonel Sebastien Joly on Wednesday signed the Mobile Harbor Pre-Construction, Engineering and Design Agreement at the port authority’s downtown headquarters.

The engineering and design phase establishes the construction parameters to deepen and widen Alabama’s only deep-water seaport, which is integral to the entire state’s economy.

“This agreement is a critical step toward realizing the port’s ability to accommodate the larger ships serving the world’s major trade lanes, while improving vessel transit efficiencies and safety in our port,” stated Lyons.

(Alabama State Port Authority/Contributed)

Under the corps’ record of decision issued in early September, the project will deepen the existing bar, bay and river channels by 5 feet each to a project depth of 50 feet (15.24m), with additional depths for wave allowances, advanced maintenance and allowable over depth for dredging (total depths of 56, 54 and 54 feet, respectively).

The project also includes widening the bay channel by 100 feet (328.08m) for three nautical miles to accommodate two-way vessel traffic and other safety improvements.

Construction on the modifications is expected to begin in late 2020.

Overall, the harbor improvement project is keeping pace with ongoing terminal investments in the Yellowhammer State’s seaport to ensure economies of scale and competitive rates for the seaport’s shippers.

The port authority will complete its $50 million, Phase 3 container terminal expansion in early 2020 delivering another 20 acres of handling yard and extending the dock to allow simultaneous berth of two Post-Panamax sized ships. The project complements prior investments totaling $450 million in marine and rail container intermodal facilities that include two Super Post-Panamax and two Post-Panamax ship to shore gantry cranes.

“As demand dictates, we’re positioned to respond quickly to further expansion,” added Lyons.

Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL) in March signed into law the Rebuild Alabama Act, a bipartisan measure overwhelmingly passed by the Alabama State Legislature that allocates a small portion of state fuel tax proceeds to support approximately $150 million in bonds to meet the federal cost-share requirements for the harbor project.

Senator Richard Shelby’s (R-AL) legendary leadership as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee enabled this project to happen, and he has been a vocal proponent helping bring elected officials and other stakeholders in the state on board.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Yellowhammer Multimedia on Wednesday released the second segment of the 2019 Power & Influence 40.

Our team has spent weeks talking with key operatives and analyzing recent developments in public policy and politics, and this list is meant to recognize the top individuals in government and politics who leverage their power and influence to better the Yellowhammer State.

The ranked list is being released in four segments, with 31-40 coming first and 1-10 finishing the week out.

Members of the Yellowhammer 15 and the Power & Influence 40 lists will be celebrated through the 5th annual Power of Service event, which will take place Thursday, October 17, in Montgomery.

Read more about the event here.

30. Ben Patterson

He’s “The Professor” in Montgomery.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more knowledgeable governmental affairs professional in Alabama than Ben Patterson. And there’s a good reason for this.

While most know him for his diligent work with his current firm, the powerful Fine Geddie & Associates, Patterson holds a doctorate and quite literally taught classes in state and local government, as well as American politics, at the University of Alabama.

His experience in both the public and private sectors lend to his library of knowledge, too.

Prior to joining Fine Geddie in 2004, he served as the state’s deputy finance director under two governors. Patterson also had a stint as the state’s chief information officer in the 1990s and worked in governmental affairs for both the BCA and the Alabama Bankers Association.

Already powerful and influential, Patterson is poised to soon play an even bigger role in the State House.

29. Paul Pinyan

The Alabama Farmers Federation made the first major move in Alabama’s 2020 U.S. Senate race by endorsing Tommy Tuberville over a handful of former and current elected officials last week.

Pinyan, as the organization’s executive director, finds himself right back in the thick of another heated statewide race. He was integral in the 2018 election cycle getting an incredible number of FarmPAC endorsed candidates over the finish line – and Tuberville will now hope that Pinyan’s hot streak continues.

With an impressive phone banking and polling operation, along with the best grassroots network in the state, Pinyan has the top tools at his disposal to continue increasing his power and influence.

With a team that includes the likes of rising star Matthew Durdin and former Secretary of State Beth Chapman, Pinyan is one of the most influential behind-the-scenes power players in Alabama.

28. Sommer Vaughn

Author Malcolm Gladwell asserts that the key to being successful at something is 10,000 hours of practice. We don’t know where Sommer Vaughn is on that timeline, but she must be close judging by the success she has enjoyed thus far.

Vaughn has hit her stride as a lobbyist who consistently delivers results for her clients. No issue is too big or too complex for her to handle. For some lobbyists, the House of Representatives can seem like a daunting body in which to work based on the outright numbers and the work it takes dealing with 105 members.

Not Vaughn. Her deep roots in the lower chamber have allowed her to flourish. She also works seamlessly across party lines and in multiple agencies and branches of government.

Vaughn is driven to be great. So the rest of Alabama’s political world is on notice as she continues to hone her craft hour by hour.

27. Dave Stewart

In the world of law firms, lobbying has long been thought of as merely a value-add in the service of existing clients. Heavy-lifting, it was thought, should be left to smaller firms dedicated solely to the practice.

Dave Stewart has laid out the blueprint for how a law firm’s lobbying practice can prosper and leverage influence in every corner of state government. In doing so, he has led his firm’s governmental affairs practice to entirely new heights.

Perhaps it is Stewart’s business background and his statewide contacts in the business community that have contributed significantly to the growth of the Bradley firm’s lobbying practice. Those things, combined with a relentless work ethic and his commitment to grow his business, matter.

It could also the product of someone who has a reputation for being trustworthy and possessing an uncanny grasp of the issues. Regardless, Stewart has earned his spot among Alabama’s most powerful and influential.

26. Mike Jones

The chairman of the House Rules Committee, Mike Jones carries a big stick in the State House.

His committee determines the order of bills taken up each legislative day, with the well-respected Jones having the ability to set legislative priorities. This enviable negotiating position puts Jones in a prime spot to best serve his constituents’ local priorities in south Alabama.

Firm but fair, Jones unquestionably has a strong hand on the lever of power as the House’s legislative gatekeeper.

If another ethics reform package is to come up in 2020, expect Jones to take a more proactive role this time around in what is sure to be one of the session’s most important debates.

However, there is a rumor going around that Jones could be in line for another gig soon. Right now, Jones clearly remains one of the House’s most influential members.

25. Ginger Avery-Buckner

Ginger Avery-Buckner possesses the traits one would expect from someone running one of the state’s largest legal organizations and representing it in front of state policy-makers. Her approach on behalf of the Alabama Association for Justice is highly organized and never strays from the best interest and mission of the group.

She has the strong support of her members which has allowed her to perfect the method of harnessing their grassroots support for the association’s agenda.

And then there are the times when she achieves results for her members through sheer will. Gifted with a friendly, engaging personality, she can flip to all-business mode in a hurry in front of someone whose issue contains the wrong color-code on her legislative spreadsheet.

This has resulted in the frequent practice of other legislators and other lobbyists – who don’t want to end up on the wrong side of her spreadsheet – proactively seeking Avery-Buckner out on issues that they think might affect her members.

That’s evidence of the type of power and influence that has landed Avery-Buckner on this list.

24. R.B. Walker

R.B. Walker’s ascension on Alabama’s ladder of power and influence has been an impressive watch for political observers – yet entirely predictable.

Walker’s profile could easily have been something drawn up in a lab. He is tenacious in pursuit of results, disciplined in his approach and never distracted by the noise that can often consume the energy of others in the world of state governmental affairs.

Walker does not just have relationships, he knows people well. And that is why he is a reservoir for everyone’s favorite political currency: information. All of which is a testament to his work ethic. It would not take much to convince us that Walker works 24 hours a day. He is seemingly “always-on,” while maintaining a fierce loyalty to his company and its objectives.

It is impossible in the business of politics to accurately measure what someone’s ceiling looks like until they actually hit it. But we’re pretty confident Walker’s ceiling is Sistine Chapel level stuff.

23. Steve Clouse

This veteran cat wrangler oversees one of state government’s biggest annual headaches – the general fund – for the House.

With all of that thankless responsibility comes overt power and influence.

This coming year, that responsibility will be even heavier – and his sway even greater – with funding of the state’s corrections system and CHIP as two of the biggest hurdles of the session.

Clouse will be in the spotlight – just as he was this spring when carrying Sen. Albritton’s clean lottery proposal.

Having served in the House since 1995, Clouse might need every ounce of his statesmanship to navigate the potential land mines of 2020.

He has been adept at doing so before and shows no sign of letting up.

22. Clay Ryan

The University of Alabama might soon need to make room for another star in its “Where Legends Are Made” lineup.

Clay Ryan, now the UA System’s vice chancellor for governmental affairs and economic/workforce development, has his finger on the pulse of Alabama politics like few others in recent memory, to go along with the exhaustive list of pressing policy issues that he covers.

From healthcare to workforce development to infrastructure, Ryan and the many unique strengths of the System’s three campuses have been integral recently in the major issues facing decision-makers in Montgomery.

Well-known for his relationship building, Ryan is near the very top of the list when candidates begin their fundraising calls.

He’s got the keys to the well-oiled juggernaut that is the System’s political operation, making him one of Alabama’s most sought after contacts. Ryan should be a fixture on this list for years to come.

21. Houston Smith

Every organization needs an individual who can maintain a full-view awareness of where it needs to go. In Houston Smith, Alabama Power Company has found that person.

Smith is equipped with a discerning vision for the direction his home state needs to go in order to become the best version of itself. A solver of big problems, he is skillful at utilizing contacts throughout the country to understand best practices that can be brought to Alabama on the major issues such as economic development, infrastructure and quality of life enhancement.

The Alabama legislature has taken on several large-scale initiatives in the past year, and Smith served as a field general for stakeholder involvement. On issues like Rebuild Alabama and rural broadband expansion, Smith managed the totality of the effort including public relations, lobbying and assessing the policy impact.

From his position on Yellowhammer’s Power and Influence 40, Smith can look up and see some of his predecessors. Given his ambition and rare intellect, he would be well-served to prepare for a similarly steep career trajectory.

Check back on Thursday for the next segment: 11-20.

Is Decatur a sanctuary city? Legally? Technically? Not anymore, I guess, but it was.

Following the media attention generated by this policy enacted by the Decatur Police Department’s Chief of Police Nate Allen, there was back-and-forth between the chief, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling and the Decatur City Council. They have since come to an agreement on changes to a policy that was enacted on September 25 that Bowling said essentially made Decatur a “sanctuary city.”

Good job, everyone involved.

But that is where the good news ends.

The difference between the original policy and the new policy is minuscule at best.

The new policy still forbids officers from working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) without the permission of the chief of police unless there is active violence going on in the street or violence is expected.

Even that decision is cloaked in legal language:

5. Additionally, DPD may assist ICE agents when they anticipate or encounter violent resistence and/or with the approval of the Division Commander and Chief of Police.

The chief of police? The guy who wrote the first policy that all but forbid it?

OK, sure.

The rest of the document leaves all the discretion in these matters up to the “Division Commander and Chief of Police.”

When Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling was discussing this on WVNN radio in Huntsville Wednesday morning, he made it clear that he was not happy with the original policy but found the revision of the policy to be within the law and something he could live with.

He was also asked if under this new policy would lead to a situation that mirrors a current controversy in Virginia where a police officer was suspended for turning a suspected illegal immigrant to ICE. Bowling acknowledged reporting the illegal immigrant to ICE would be a violation of policy for the City of Decatur.

My takeaway: 

The end result of this new policy is pretty simple to understand. The city has not forbidden their officers from cooperating with ICE, they just discourage it.

So while Decatur may not be a “sanctuary city” like San Francisco, the current policies forbid officers from being proactive on this issue of identifying and reporting illegal immigrants who are committing crimes in their community.

Decatur, Alabama, is still a sanctuary city by another name.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Manufacture Alabama on Wednesday announced that it has named Garrett Jemison, a former state director for Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), as the organization’s first ever chief operating officer.

Jemison most recently served as a government affairs consultant in both Montgomery and Washington, D.C., representing energy companies such as PowerSouth, higher education institutions, chambers of commerce and many other important organizations.

He will start at Manufacture Alabama effective Monday, October 7.

In a statement, Manufacture Alabama CEO said, “We are excited to welcome Garrett to our team as the organization’s first Chief Operating Officer.”

“Garrett will be working with me to run the day-to-day operations of our organization as we continue to serve Alabama’s manufacturing industry at the state and federal level,” Clark continued. “I, along with our board, have great confidence in his ability to help guide us well into the future as we navigate the political landscape that will impact policy affecting our member companies’ bottom lines.”

Jemison served as state director for Shelby from 2011-2014, managing offices in Huntsville, Birmingham, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa and Mobile.

In that capacity, he planned and attended hundreds of the powerful senator’s district visits to all 67 counties, giving him a first-hand look at various industries across the Yellowhammer State. Alongside Shelby, Jemison toured many sites and worked directly with a number of companies – large and small – including auto manufacturers, pipe producers, timber operators, electric utilities, ship builders, pulp and paper mills, oil and gas refineries and gun manufacturers.

Jemison said he looks forward to celebrating more economic success stories for his home state.

“I am excited and humbled to have the opportunity to join George Clark and the Manufacture Alabama team,” Jemison emphasized.

“We, at Manufacture Alabama, must continue to build on all of the success that Governor Ivey’s administration has achieved through job recruitment and workforce development training,” he outlined. “This is a critical time in our state’s history and our goal will be to continue doing everything we can to advocate for Alabama manufacturers and their employees, while building on the achievements and opportunities of our state’s workforce.”

Clark added that the skills and experience Jemison has gained while in Washington and Montgomery will help Manufacture Alabama advance the priorities of its member companies.

“Manufacture Alabama works hard every day to represent our member companies in a way that allows them to create jobs in the communities where they exist, which in turn spurs local economic growth and job creation across the entire state,” Clark outlined. “Garrett will allow us to even better serve their needs”

Jemison concluded that Manufacture Alabama’s success is tied directly to that of the state of Alabama.

“Our goal is to make sure that Alabama manufacturers are equipped to succeed in a competitive, global marketplace,” Jemison stressed. “To the extent our manufacturers succeed, their workers thrive, and so do their families. This is a recipe for economic strength for our communities and our state.”

A native of the state’s capital city, Jemison graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in political science and a minor in public relations. He and his wife, Emily, currently reside in Montgomery.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Alabama’s workforce programs have undergone several changes in the past couple years and to say that this has caused some confusion would be a huge understatement!

I liken it to the 1956 Federal-Aid Highway Act which created the beginnings of the Interstate system that focused on building a system of connected roads that would funnel traffic from smaller roads into safer, more efficient “Super Highways.”

When we look at workforce development in Alabama over the last 50 years, we’ve been a mishmash of programs or smaller roads all leading to the same goal, but having to travel those roads on a wildly divergent path.

In a few words, I’d like to clear up the confusion and untie the knot related to the programs housed within the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Commerce has two divisions: Business Development and Workforce Development. In the workforce division, there are five areas of responsibility: AIDT, WIOA, AWC, RWCs and AOA.

AIDT is Alabama’s premier workforce training incentive. We offer job-specific training to new and expanding industries in Alabama and expand job opportunities of its citizens. AIDT does this at no cost to the company or the citizen.

In addition, through the use of our Centers of Excellence, AIDT provides “upskilling” for existing companies in Alabama through in-depth training in robotics and automation at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park, Maritime and shipbuilding training at the Maritime Training Center.

The WIOA or Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act is a federal program used to help socially and economically disadvantaged populations and dislocated workers. WIOA funds the One-Stop Career Centers (managed by DOL) and also provides Rapid Response teams to affected plants that are closing.

Their goal is to keep as many workers working and retrain, through financial assistance and scholarships, those workers that need new skills to remain viable employees.

The AWC or Alabama Workforce Council is an advisory council whose main mission is to facilitate the strategic workforce agenda across Alabama to ensure that the goals are achieved. The AWC, made up of business and industry leaders, routinely advise and promote legislative matters to continually improve the workforce system in Alabama.

The RWCs or Regional Workforce Councils (7) focus their attention on a more local level. Each council is made up of business and local leaders from their respective counties and are directed to help identify issues in the workforce and plan strategically for how to overcome any obstacles.

Then there is the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship or AOA, originally created by legislation in 2016 as Apprenticeship Alabama. New legislation in 2019 created a state apprenticeship agency that will now serve as the central hub for certifying and managing apprenticeships here in Alabama.

AOA will now be able to certify not only Registered Apprenticeship Programs but the new Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPS). The new IRAPs are for apprenticeships in more non-traditional business sectors such as tech companies or healthcare.

We have taken these five feeder roads and merged them into our “Workforce Superhighway” that ultimately leads the state to the goal of Success Plus, Governor Kay Ivey’s plan to have more than 500,000 credentialed workers in Alabama by 2025.

This new crop of workers and those who are looking for a new direction should be able to effortlessly travel the new “Workforce Super Highway” with easy access and exits through the state’s new portal known as AlabamaWorks! Please see www.alabamaworks.com when you are ready.

Ed Castile is the Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Workforce Development Divison and Director of AIDT

