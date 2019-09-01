Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

YellaWood company has vacant building buzzing again with $40M sawmill in Alabama’s Wiregrass 2 hours ago / News
State Sen. Tom Whatley applauds $10.8 million from USDOT to replace 6 bridges along I-85 near Opelika 4 hours ago / News
Celebrating Alabama’s role in space innovation 5 hours ago / News
The Alabama Fusion Center is working to protect our students and schools 19 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Roy Moore: ‘I support’ Ilhan Omar’s expulsion — ‘If they take an oath to the Koran – no, they should not serve in Congress’ 20 hours ago / News
Jerusalem’s biggest Bama fan is ready for some Alabama Crimson Tide football 21 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Birmingham woman puts her life back together after devastating loss 23 hours ago / Faith and Culture
California’s Kamala Harris endorses Steven Reed in Montgomery mayoral runoff 23 hours ago / News
Study: Honda had a $12 billion economic impact on Alabama in 2018 1 day ago / News
Follow these tips for a safe Labor Day weekend on and off the water 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama leads development of U.S. Army’s hypersonic weapons — ‘A critical priority’ 1 day ago / News
Rare pituitary tumor no match for UAB sleuths 1 day ago / News
Parents and adult fans: The biggest challenge facing high school sports today 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Alabama wildlife art hard licenses now on sale 1 day ago / Outdoors
‘High quality woman’: Trump backs Ivey after blackface apology 2 days ago / News
End-of-summer events in Can’t Miss Alabama include some of the best family attractions around 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Governor’s office: ‘Honest mistake’ that apology letter mistakenly sent to wrong House list 2 days ago / News
National anthem to play daily on more Alabama TV stations 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
New University of Alabama radio station to provide information for game day fans 2 days ago / News
Ivey approves Alabama National Guard support for Florida if needed from Hurricane Dorian 2 days ago / News
4 hours ago

State Sen. Tom Whatley applauds $10.8 million from USDOT to replace 6 bridges along I-85 near Opelika

Last week, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the State of Alabama will receive $10.8 million in funding to replace three sets of twin bridges at Exit 60 off Interstate 85 near Opelika.

The intersection, which serves I-85 and Alabama Highways 51 and 169, has been a problem area for travelers for decades. It was mentioned by State Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) earlier this month in an appearance on Huntsville’s WVNN as a public safety concern.

Whatley also questioned why it wasn’t given priority over a rest area restroom renovation several miles north near the Alabama-Georgia state line in Chambers County.

Thursday on WVNN, Whatley applauded the U.S. Department of Transportation announcement and offered details on how the improvements will alleviate congestion and safety concerns.

“There’s a lot that needs to be done along I-85 in Lee County and in Chambers County but that’s the number one spot to start with,” he said. “If you can replace that bridge there that we now have the money to do at Exit 60 and the bridges that are across from the railroad tracks down from it, then that’s hopefully going to be able to make those into six lanes, three and three – and hopefully take that accel, decel lane all the way down to Tiger Town at Exit 58, which is a mile-and-a-half. That would go a long way to alleviating a tremendous amount of congestion and safety concerns.”

“I have done videos there at Exit 60 before showing where truckers have to come to a stop to get on the interstate,” Whatley added. “Then once they come to a stop going up a hill, they can’t get going all that fast and it’s really a safety issue for traffic 70 and 80 miles-an-hour behind them and then they have to slow down to get on. There have been wrecks there and this would go a long way to making that a safer interstate and a more well-travelled interstate, and alleviate congestion.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

2 hours ago

YellaWood company has vacant building buzzing again with $40M sawmill in Alabama’s Wiregrass

After sitting vacant for more than a decade, the former WestPoint Stevens building in Abbeville is now buzzing with new life and 115 jobs after a $40 million transformation by Great Southern Wood.

It was standing room only at Tuesday’s grand opening celebration for Abbeville Fiber. The new sawmill, at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Alabama Highway 27, represents an investment of $40 million, the largest in Henry County’s history, and fills a building that sat empty since 2007.  Now, the building houses a state-of-the-art sawmill, equipped with the latest technology.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined Great Southern Wood CEO Jimmy Rane in cutting the ribbon.

721
Keep reading 721 WORDS

“Abbeville Fiber is proof that the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in Alabama,” Ivey said. “Our state is enjoying the lowest unemployment rate in our history, and without businesses like Great Southern Wood and Abbeville Fiber, this would not be possible.”

Rane, best known for his commercials as the “Yella Fella” promoting Great Southern Wood’s YellaWood brand, shared the history of the site, which began in 1917 when the state’s first peanut oil mill was located there. Community leaders in the 1940s convinced WestPoint Stevens to locate a new textile plant in Abbeville. It opened in 1952 and operated until 2007.

After closing the Abbeville plant, WestPoint Stevens spent several years seeking new uses for the site. When that failed, a decision was made to sell the property to a salvager.

Just like in the commercials, the Yella Fella stepped in to save the day.

“I got them on the phone and told them they had no idea what that building means to my town – that they couldn’t let it go for salvage,” Rane said. “They told me if I would pay them what the salvage company was going to pay, they’d sell it to me.”

After purchasing the property in 2013, Rane continued the search for a suitable industry to fill the void, when he finally asked the right person the right question: “Do you think we could ever put a sawmill in this building?”

Michael Lancaster, general manager of Abbeville Fiber, was then working at Ashton Lewis Lumber, a holding of Great Southern Wood in North Carolina. Lancaster’s answer was “yes.” He took Rane’s vision and made it a reality.

“Michael designed, engineered and oversaw construction of what you see before you today,” Rane said. “He understood what a tragedy it would have been for our area if we had lost this facility. My only contribution was asking that question. Michael made it happen. For that reason, this mill will be known as the Lancaster Mill of Abbeville Fiber.”

Lancaster was honored by the tribute.

“We’re very excited about the opening of this new facility,” said Lancaster. “Not only will it bring jobs to the area, it’s great for Great Southern, too. All the production from the sawmill will be going to Great Southern treating plants, enabling us to improve efficiency, consistency and quality for our products.”

Lancaster said a sawmill is a key link in a chain of jobs in the industry.

“Abbeville Fiber will also create logging jobs and value for landowners through our log purchases,” he said. “According to a study from the Alabama Forestry Association, there is a one-to-one ratio on jobs when a sawmill open. That means that the job creation at the sawmill will lead to another 115 jobs being created in the logging and timber operations.”

Matt Parker of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce pointed to the Abbeville Fiber project as an example of regional economic development.

“Employees will come from Henry, Houston, Barbour, Dale, Geneva and border Georgia counties to supply its labor needs,” he said. “In addition, regional trucking and pine will be supplied throughout the multi-county area. Growing our area’s gross domestic product is the end game and all of us win with a regional approach.”

Henry County Probate Judge David Money echoed Parker’s sentiment.

“In some places they talk regionalism. In Houston County, they live it,” Money said. He commended the many Houston County leaders who helped make the new sawmill a reality.

According to county officials, the impact of the project can already be seen in tax revenues for the city of Abbeville, which increased nearly 27% in the second quarter of 2019 versus the same period last year. The sawmill received its first load of logs on July 8 and now employs 65 workers as it ramps up to full employment.

The caliber of jobs is also notable. The estimated average hourly rate will be $21.62, well above the current average wage in Henry County.

“With the opening of the sawmill, we will be continuing to invest in our most valuable resource – the people in our hometown and throughout the entire Wiregrass,” Rane said. “This state-of-the-art facility is not just about producing the highest quality wood products, it is about empowering people to provide a better life for their families and building a stronger, more prosperous community for all of us.”

(Courtesy of AlabamaNewsCenter)

Show less
5 hours ago

Celebrating Alabama’s role in space innovation

Fifty years ago, Alabama made it possible for mankind to make one of its greatest leaps – landing on the Moon, when innovators in the state built the Saturn V rocket. That historic accomplishment, along with some of the people involved, were celebrated during the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama‘s iMerge 2019 event at Iron City in Birmingham.

Five people were presented with a Lifetime Achievement in Innovation award:

165
Keep reading 165 WORDS

  • Dr. Wernher von Braun.
  • Dr. Joyce Neighbors.
  • Dr. Katherine Johnson.
  • Dorothy Vaughan.
  • Mary Jackson.

Johnson, Vaughan and Jackson were a team of female African American mathematicians who served an integral role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. Their story was the subject of the 2016 biographical movie, Hidden Figures.

Robert Pearlman and Stephen Slater spoke about their roles as technical producers for the recently released documentary, Apollo 11.

The night concluded with a keynote address from U.S. Air Force Lt. General Steven Kwast, who shared a vision for space exploration in cybersecurity protection, telecommunications, manufacturing and defense.


Alabama Launchpad also held its 2019 Cycle 3 Pitch Finale. Conserv won $50,000 in the Early Seed startups category and Immediate won $100,000 in the Concept Stage startups category.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less
19 hours ago

The Alabama Fusion Center is working to protect our students and schools

It’s hard to believe that the summer months are behind us and we will soon be welcoming Fall and cooler temperatures. Students across our state are working hard to make this new school year successful, and college football season is officially underway.

Since the school year is in full swing, I wanted to take this opportunity to share some important information about school and student safety I recently received during my visit to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Fusion Center a few weeks ago. For those who might not be aware, the Alabama Fusion Center exists to improve our state’s preparedness against terrorist attacks and to deter criminal activity in general. It is an information-sharing organization designed to combine – or “fuse” – information between federal, state and local governments, private sector entities, and the intelligence community.

350
Keep reading 350 WORDS

The Fusion Center has very dedicated personnel who cover several specific areas, including the issuing of AMBER Alerts, rural crime, cybercrime, terrorism, narcotics, gangs, and human trafficking. The center is also responsible for the Alabama Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Importantly for school children, teachers, and families, the Fusion Center has a system in place to help schools know whether threats made against them are real or not.

During the 2018-2019 school year, there were more than 1,600 threats across the United States, ranging from guns brought on campus to bomb threats to actual school shootings. During my recent visit to the Fusion Center, Director Jay Moseley explained to me that once notified of threats, the center can determine where threats are coming from and whether they pose immediate danger. The Fusion Center relies on law enforcement entities across the country as well as members of the public to alert them to suspicious activity on the Internet and social media. Director Moseley has asked the public to report anything suspicious. You can contact the Fusion Center by calling (334) 517-2660.

In addition to monitoring outside threats to schools, the Fusion Center helps train school resource officers to recognize the signs of a student who is being bullied, experiencing suicidal thoughts, and more. It is critically important for those who work with children daily to have the tools they need to identify at-risk students before the situation becomes life-threatening, and I really appreciate our Fusion Center’s work in this matter.

I always enjoy spending time with the hardworking, dedicated professionals at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Fusion Center. I appreciated their time and the informative update about the critically important work they are doing each day to combat crimes, especially those against children. These men and women are on the front lines fighting some of the most serious problems that plague our state, and I am grateful for their work. In Congress, I will do all I can to support their efforts.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

Show less
20 hours ago

Roy Moore: ‘I support’ Ilhan Omar’s expulsion — ‘If they take an oath to the Koran – no, they should not serve in Congress’

Last week at its summer meeting in Auburn, the Alabama Republican Party passed a resolution encouraging the state’s congressional delegation to call for the expulsion of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the U.S. Congress.

When the resolution attracted national media attention, Omar responded on social media and said if the Alabama Republican Party wanted to clean up politics, it should have reconsidered nominating “an accused child molester” as its U.S. Senate candidate, apparently referring to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, the GOP nominee for the 2017 U.S. Senate special election.

Moore entered the fray by calling on Omar to “go back to Somalia from whence she came.”

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, Moore elaborated on his statement regarding Omar and said he supported her expulsion.

482
Keep reading 482 WORDS

“She brought up my name,” Moore said. “I wasn’t at the resolution. I do support the resolution, and there’s a reason for that under Article I, Section 5 of the United States Constitution. But I did not bring up her name. She brought up mine for no reason. The actions she has done in Congress – she deserves expelling by the Congress on a two-thirds vote of the House. I just responded in kind. She criticized me for supposed-sexual impropriety. In Congress, she has actually been the center of sexual impropriety. And in fact, there’s an action filed in Washington, D.C. as I understand it where she is alleged to have had extramarital affairs with another person while she was in Congress.”

“So her actions, her anti-Israel stand, her criticism of the American military – this touches me deeply because I am from a military background,” Moore continued. “I graduated from West Point. I was fighting in Vietnam before she was even born – 10 years. And for her to criticize me for sexual impropriety – I’ve been married since she was three-years-old. So, this lady just had to cover herself some way, and that’s what she did.”

According to the former state high court chief justice, an oath on the Koran contradicts the U.S. Constitution’s provisions for religious liberty.

“I have a right to respond, and I did,” he said. “It’s a shame that we’ve got people in Congress that don’t even support American values and support Muslim theology, which is directly contrary to the United States Constitution. If they take an oath on the Koran, they take an oath on an instrument that violates religious freedom. They don’t recognize the God who gave religious freedom under our Constitution. And I think that’s a very big criticism of what they’re doing in Congress. They don’t care for religious liberty because their government just violates it.”

Based on that reasoning, Moore said an oath on the Koran should exclude an individual from serving in the U.S. Congress.

“If you swear on the Koran, which does not allow religious liberty, does not support the Constitution of the United States – if you swear on the Koran, that contradicts the religious liberty given under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. It was founded on the God of the Holy Scriptures. And we recognize historically that it was that God who gave religious freedom. That’s why you have religious freedom in our country, because that is outside of government interference, except under the Koran.”

“So, I would say if they take an oath to the Koran – no, they should not serve in Congress,” Moore added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Show less
21 hours ago

Jerusalem’s biggest Bama fan is ready for some Alabama Crimson Tide football

While it can be hard to claim absolutes, it’s a safe bet that Hani Imam is the biggest Alabama Crimson Tide fan on his street. In his neighborhood. In his city. In his country.

It’s a claim that would be hard to make in a place like Tuscaloosa, Birmingham or pretty much any Alabama or Southern city. It would even be debatable in many U.S. cities.

But Imam lives in Jerusalem, Israel. His shop is a destination for those Tide fans making a Holy Land pilgrimage. Everyone from talk show host Conan O’Brien to Alabama U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne have documented their visits to the shop.

605
Keep reading 605 WORDS

“My store is my biggest statement as an Alabama fan,” Imam said. “I love it when Americans walk in my store with their mouth open. I just laugh and yell, ‘Roll Tide,’ and they laugh and scream and holler.”

RELATED: Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide found on the streets of Jerusalem

Hani Imam owns a store in the dark and covered alleys of heart of Jerusalem. In the store, Alabama, The Heart of Dixie, you won’t find what most shops sell, from Red Sea stones to frankincense to stars of David to wooden rosaries to Jewish prayer shawls to bottles of holy water.

What you will find is all kinds of Alabama merchandise such as footballs, photographs, plates, shirts, art of football players, signed items, souvenirs and memorabilia with the Alabama logo front and center.

When I called Imam from Birmingham, it was midnight is Israel. He was still excited to wake up and talk about the Crimson Tide and his shop. When asked about Alabama’s loss in the national championship game last season, Imam’s voice dropped a couple of notches.

“We just did not show up last year against Clemson,” he shrugged. “I wouldn’t have been as upset had we played a good game, you know, a close game where the players played to the wire. They just didn’t, and that was very upsetting. That game was a disaster.”

Alabama lost to Clemson 44-16. Imam believes the team has learned from the loss.

“We are ready this year,” he said. “We learned from what happened, and the new coaching staff is very strong. We will win the national championship this year. We have a tough schedule, but we will win for sure. We have seven new assistant coaches; we will show up this year.”

RELATED: Jerusalem’s biggest Crimson Tide fan ready for Alabama football season

The new assistant coaches include Steve Sarkisian, who rejoined the staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Pete Golding who was promoted to defensive coordinator after being linebackers coach last year. Charles Kelly was named associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach, and Brian Baker is be defensive line coach and associate head coach. Sal Sunseri coaches the linebackers, Kyle Flood coaches the offensive line, and Holmon Wiggins coaches the wide receivers.

“This might be the strongest coaching staff we have ever had on the team,” Imam said. “When you combine that with what happened last year, what I mean is what the players learned, to show up for the game, we are winning the national championship for sure. Here is another reason why I think Alabama will win this year: The players have the heart for the win.”

Hani Imam was born in the West Bank and lived in Israel most of his life, but attended the University of Alabama from 1985 to 1989. He majored in Business Administration and became a huge Alabama fan. He loves showing his loyalty at his store.

“All the locals want to know why I am such a big fan,” he said. “I tell them Alabama has the greatest football team ever. Then they ask me what ‘Roll Tide’ means, and I say it means the same thing, the greatest football team ever. My favorite part, and what I have loved for years, is when an Alabama fan walks in with disbelief in their eyes. It’s like they’re dreaming. They look around, then look at me and point to the store sign. I just laugh and say, ‘Roll Tide.’ It never gets old.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Show less