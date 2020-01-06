State Sen. Clyde Chambliss: ‘Taking a hard look at’ repealing Alabama’s grocery tax in 2020

During this week’s broadcast of Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) revealed he would head an effort to repeal Alabama’s sales tax on groceries.

Alabama, along with Mississippi and South Dakota, are the only states to levy sales tax on groceries, which is 4%. However, when combined with other local sales taxes, the amount can be up to 11% in some parts of the state.

Chambliss told “Capitol Journal” host Don Dailey the one hang-up was determining how to pay for the repeal.

“I’m taking a hard look at that,” Chambliss said. “You know, those who are on the lower end of the wage-earners — you know, it is a significant part of their income — their groceries, their food. Then you add tax, and it’s up to 10% in some areas across the state. It’s something I’ve always had kind of a hesitation about. I’ve talked with other relatives in other states where they don’t tax. I think we’re only one of two or three that do tax groceries. So, there’s really no question about should we take it off. The question is, how do you pay for taking it off. That’s the real research and something I’m looking into now. And I hope to have something ready by the first of the session.”

Dailey asked Chambliss if he was optimistic and if there might be action taken on it during the 2020 general session.

“I do,” he replied. “Again, this is kind of like the prisons. I think the majority in the legislature say, ‘Yeah, we probably need to do away with that. It is regressive, and it hurts those that are, you know, struggling. So, I think the will is there. We just need to find a good way to do it.”

