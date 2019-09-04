Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Study shows Auburn University has $5.6 billion impact on Alabama 3 hours ago / News
State Sen. Cam Ward reelected chair of Alabama legislature’s energy policy committee 4 hours ago / News
Episode 24: Oregon recap 4 hours ago / Podcasts
Elite Alabama rescue team poised for Dorian response 5 hours ago / News
Will Anderson: Ivey right to stand firm against NAACP call to resign 6 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne urges selection of Huntsville for Space Command HQ 7 hours ago / News
Alabama National Guard member saves soldier’s life during training 8 hours ago / News
Two open congressional seats in the Heart of Dixie in 2020 10 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Byrne not convinced Congress can ‘get rid’ of Ilhan Omar — ‘The standards for expulsion are pretty high’ 11 hours ago / News
7 Things: Ivey not resigning, Alabama Dems can’t help themselves, Walmart tries but fails to please the mob and more … 12 hours ago / Analysis
Birmingham-based Oakworth Capital Bank again named nation’s ‘Best Banks to Work For’ 13 hours ago / News
‘When you get to the top of the mountain, you become the mountain’: Saban stars in new HBO film 13 hours ago / Sports
WATCH: Ala. Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed stuns crowd with rendition of ‘My God Is Real’ 14 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn moves up six spots in AP poll; Alabama steady in second, makes history 1 day ago / Sports
Auburn golfer named to watch list for nation’s top collegiate award 1 day ago / Sports
Ivey announces Alabama Bicentennial Schools of Excellence 1 day ago / News
ALGOP should expel Roy Moore 1 day ago / Opinion
WATCH: University of Alabama releases new ‘Where Legends Are Made’ TV spot 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Workforce training program delivers life skills for Alabama high school students 1 day ago / Sponsored
Arthur Brooks named as one of Alabama Economic Growth Summit’s keynote speakers 1 day ago / News
4 hours ago

State Sen. Cam Ward reelected chair of Alabama legislature’s energy policy committee

State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) this week was reelected chairman of the Alabama legislature’s Committee on Energy Policy.

This bipartisan, bicameral committee is tasked with recommending courses of action to tackle Alabama’s energy challenges to the governor and the legislature as a whole.

In a statement, Ward said, “It is an honor to once again lead this team of citizen-legislators, as we work with Governor Ivey’s administration to craft policies that will encourage the development of cheap and reliable energy sources.”

“These are unprecedented times in the energy industry, and we need policies that breakdown the intrusive government regulations that so often hold the private sector back from delivering innovative energy solutions to consumers,” he added.

The energy policy committee is made up of 13 state legislators, including four members appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives and four appointed by the president pro tem of the Alabama State Senate.

A 2016 study by Auburn University at Montgomery showed that the total economic impact of Alabama’s energy industry was $13.22 billion annually. Additionally, the study found that the energy industry generates 124,000 jobs in the Yellowhammer State.

“In so many ways, Alabama is at the forefront in producing cheap, reliable energy for the country,” Ward outlined. “The Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant is the second-largest nuclear facility in the U.S., we rank fifth in the nation in electricity generated from biomass or wood and wood waste, and we have the third-highest number of offshore oil rigs in the country.”

“Alabama’s energy companies are doing inventive work and my goal is that we have policies in place that will reward innovative solutions, which will lead to reduced energy prices for families and businesses,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Study shows Auburn University has $5.6 billion impact on Alabama

A new study shows Auburn University and its alumni make a $5.6 billion economic contribution to Alabama’s economy each year, which includes the creation of nearly 27,000 jobs, along with university employment.

“Auburn is a critical economic engine that benefits all Alabamians,” said Auburn interim President Jay Gogue. “We are establishing partnerships that provide students with learning experiences, while companies, organizations and communities benefit from Auburn’s renowned research and outreach.”

The study, which was conducted by the Economic Research Services Inc. in Montgomery and Auburn’s Division of University Outreach, was based on research from the 2018-2019 statistical and financial data from Auburn’s main campus, Auburn University at Montgomery, the Alabama Agricultural Experiment Station and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, which has offices in all 67 counties.

According to an Auburn University press release, the components of Auburn’s economic impact include:

An earning capacity of more than $3.4 billion by Auburn graduates in Alabama.A direct economic impact of $2.2 billion, representing Auburn’s in-state expenditures, such as payroll and purchases, student spending on local housing and food, construction and spending by visitors to university events. Auburn’s direct impact returned to the state’s economy more than eight times its state appropriation, or an $8.50 return for each dollar appropriated.

Auburn provides the primary academic support for a number of major state industries, businesses and occupations through its wide range of degree programs, professional education and training.

Auburn supports development of innovative research and technologies, industry collaboration and entrepreneurship that promote the economy of the state as well as the economic and security interests of the nation as a whole.

Auburn’s impact is responsible for creating 26,623 jobs in Alabama in addition to university employment.

The press release said the $5.6 billion impact “marks a 4 percent increase from a 2017 study conducted by University Outreach, which has led the studies since 1996.”

“This study confirms again what Alabamians already know about Auburn, that the university greatly contributes to the quality of life in Alabama,” said Royrickers Cook, vice president for University Outreach. “The university supports both emerging and traditional industries and provides services for the well-being of our citizens.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

4 hours ago

Episode 24: Oregon recap

DrunkAubie reconvenes to react to Auburn’s amazing comeback win against the Oregon Ducks and the fun weekend of college football’s first full slab of games, including what made the guys laugh from the college football world.

Podcast (drunkaubiepodcast): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Spotify | RSS

5 hours ago

Elite Alabama rescue team poised for Dorian response

One of America’s elite search and rescue teams stands ready to assist residents of Florida and the Atlantic Coast as Hurricane Dorian bears down.

Fox 10 WALA reported that Alabama Task Force One has been staged in Jacksonville, FL, after departing from Mobile Monday morning ahead of the storm’s arrival.

While many extra first responders from surrounding states, and support personnel from entities such as the Alabama National Guard, remain on stand-by to offer their assistance, those in the hurricane’s path can find extra assurance — and Alabamians can find pride — in knowing that this world-class outfit is ready to jump into action.

Alabama Task Force One is an urban search and rescue team made up of a premier group of firefighters highly trained in rope rescue and repelling techniques. Per Fox 10, they are also trained in water rescue and building collapse rescue.

“It’s not just Mobile firefighters it’s an 80 person team. A type-one team is an 80 person team. Probably half of that is Mobile firefighters and the rest are from surrounding fire departments and we have doctors nurses, structural engineers, dog handlers — you name it… we’re a self contained team, a rescue team,” Mobile Fire Chief Mark Sealy told Fox 10.

“If you look at geographically where the other type-one teams are, College Station [in] Texas, Memphis and Tampa, that’s the closest teams, and we have one right here in Mobile, Alabama. I think you ought to be very proud of that,” he added.

Alabama Task Force One posts updates on Facebook, where you can keep up with their journey, here.

Watch Fox 10’s report:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

6 hours ago

Will Anderson: Ivey right to stand firm against NAACP call to resign

The head of the Alabama NAACP and two state legislators want Kay Ivey to resign for dressing up in blackface in a college skit 50 or so years ago.

For some, the argument goes something like this: If you think Virginia Governor Ralph Northam should’ve resigned for his blackface infractions while in med school, you must think Governor Ivey should resign now as well or you’re being a hypocrite.

Remember, though, that Northam is Virginia’s governor and, by extension, Virginia’s problem. Alabamians shouldn’t waste time assessing his character and fitness for office (For the record, I think he should’ve resigned when he calmly, coldly and confidently explained and defended infanticide.).

Here at home, Benard Simelton, the president of the Alabama NAACP, said in a press release that “During Governor Ivey’s administration, she refused to Expand Medicaid, did not support Birmingham increase in minimum wage…”

Mike Cason at Alabama Media Group added, “Democratic lawmakers have called for Medicaid expansion since it became available under President Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Ivey has not supported expansion, nor has the Republican-controlled Legislature.”

That may be true. And it may be a good or a bad thing. The glaring question, though, is what does it have to do with wearing blackface?

The answer is a mix of identity politics, cultural appropriation and other left-wing blather, to wit: If you are against expanding Medicaid or raising the minimum wage, you’re a likely sicko who finds amusement in blackface.

Democrats from Montgomery to The New York Times have picked up on the Kay Ivey story as another chance to tie conservatism to racism. The governor and the president get along quite well, after all; Ivey is quick at times to tout Trump‘s policies which must – because he’s a Republican and, well, he’s Donald Trump – be a sign of racism.

It’s straight out of the liberal playbook and applied to the current moment: Kay Ivey, as far as the press is concerned, is Alabama’s Donald Trump, at least until election day.

So the question lingers, should the governor resign?

Absolutely not. This is the moment, however unlikely, where she could draw a line in the sand, stand resolutely on one side, and say, “Political correctness stops here.” The nation would love her for it.

And so would we. At some point, our politics must return to governance and away from ridiculously excessive character assaults.

Will Anderson hosts “The Will Anderson Show” weekdays 5:00-7:00 a.m. on north Alabama’s WVNN.

7 hours ago

Byrne urges selection of Huntsville for Space Command HQ

President Donald Trump last week announced the formal establishment of the U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), the 11th Unified Combatant Command of the U.S. Department of Defense.

While the command has now been officially stood up, led by Air Force General John W. “Jay” Raymond, one big question remains: Where will USSPACECOM be headquartered?

For now, the command will have a temporary headquarters of approximately 287 people at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

With a manpower study underway to determine the future size of the command, the Department of Defense is weighing six previously selected finalist locations for the eventual permanent headquarters.

Peterson Air Force Base, the temporary headquarters, is also a finalist for the permanent location, as are three other Colorado locations.

The six finalists are: Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado; Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colorado; Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado; and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

While Colorado might have more finalists in the mix, Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal can certainly hold its own — and then some.

In a Tuesday letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) reiterated Redstone Arsenal’s case for housing USSPACECOM permanently.

In a statement, Byrne commented, “The space legacy and unmatched workforce of the Rocket City make it an ideal choice for the U.S. Space Command headquarters. Huntsville’s contributions to America’s space program and national security have expanded over the years, making Huntsville the premier hub of America’s space technology. I have no doubt Huntsville is perfectly situated to rise to the occasion as Space Command headquarters.”

In his letter, the coastal Alabama congressman and Republican U.S. Senate candidate outlined, “Huntsville has the infrastructure and the highly skilled workforce for space technology, especially for the development of rocket propulsion systems and technologies.”

“Nowhere in the United States can match the workforce, history, infrastructure, resources, and support that you will find in North Alabama,” Byrne concluded. “The Huntsville community is the past, present, and future of space technology and an integral player in our national security.”

RELATED: Aerospace, defense industry leaders praise Alabama at Yellowhammer ‘News Shapers’ event: ‘I wouldn’t be anywhere else’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

