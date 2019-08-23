State Rep. Tommy Hanes to introduce resolution calling for the expulsion of Ilhan Omar from Congress at ALGOP Summer Meeting

The Alabama Republican Party’s summer meeting in Auburn on Saturday may not be the ideal forum for such a gesture, but when State Rep. Tommy Hanes (R-Bryant) calls for the expulsion of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the U.S. House of Representatives, it certainly will not go unnoticed.

Earlier this week, Hanes announced he would pursue such a resolution that would encourage Alabama’s congressional delegation to call for the expulsion of the freshman Minnesota congresswoman.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Thursday, Hanes offered justifications for his resolution.

“What this resolution is going to do is ask our Alabama delegation in Washington to sort of get the ball rolling on this – see if they can unseat this lady,” Hanes said. “The reason for it is – in my opinion, she just continuously breaks the oath of office. She’s broken the office several times. She just completely ignores the U.S. Constitution, and she’s just totally against Israel.”

“So, we come up with the resolution to present to the body on Saturday, and hopefully it will pass,” he continued. “And it will sort of give a good clear shot at where the people in Alabama, at least the GOP, stand with Ms. Omar.”

The Jackson County Republican said he expected to have a lot of allies in pushing for this measure.

“Most conservative Republicans – I think you’ll find that most of them feel the same way we do about it,” Hanes said. “And what I mean is the way I feel about it and the way the Young Republicans here in Jackson County feel about it. I just can’t see them not passing it.”

See resolution below:



@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.