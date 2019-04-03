Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

State Rep. Terri Collins wants a U.S. Supreme Court fight over abortion — She may get one in the legislature first

State Representative Terri Collins (R-Decatur) has proposed a very strict abortion bill in the Alabama legislature. Her bill is designed to create a showdown at the U.S. Supreme Court that could end with Roe. v. Wade being overturned.

This is not an attempt to get around Roe v. Wade. For Collins, in her own words, this is a direct challenge. Collins is itching for this fight, saying, “It is meant to actually use some of the same language addressed in Roe v. Wade. So hopefully it completely takes it all the way to the Supreme Court, eventually to overturn it.”

The Alabama ACLU is also ready for this fight, but they may have to wait their turn because the way the current bill is written, it may lead to battles on Goat Hill.

State Senator Del Marsh (R-Anniston) appeared on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show” Wednesday and raised concerns about the lack of exceptions in the bill.

Marsh believes that folks will want some carve-outs.

“Most people I talked to, they believe there should always be some exceptions, you know rape, incest, health of the mother,” he stated.

He added that even in Alabama this will be a hard bill to get passed if carve-outs don’t get added.

“I think there’d be real hesitation with any piece of legislation dealing with this issue if there’s not some kind of exceptions for the woman,” Marsh explained.

Even though abortion is one of those issues where people seem pretty cut and dry, pro-choice or pro-life, recent polling indicates exceptions for rape and incest are very popular. This has been true for decades, according to Gallup.

When the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest Legal                            Illegal                                           No opinion
2018 May 1-10 77% 21% 2%
2003 May 19-21 72% 24% 4%

My takeaway:

Collins may have to tweak her bill to get it out of the legislature to set up her final battle at the Supreme Court.

Listen, starting around the 15:00 mark:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Ivey appoints Jean Brown as commissioner of senior services

Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced that she has appointed former Justice Jean Brown to serve as the new commissioner of the Alabama Department of Senior Services.

“Jean’s experience in state government and the legal field will be a tremendous asset to the Department of Senior Services,” Ivey said in a release. “I look forward to working with her to address the needs of senior citizens across our state.”

Prior to this appointment, Brown worked in the legal division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). She previously served as chief legal advisor to three secretaries of state.

“I am humbled Governor Ivey has appointed me to lead this department, and I will strive to bring awareness to the many programs and resources the Alabama Department of Senior Services offers our senior citizens, their families and caregivers,” Brown said.

Brown replaces acting Commissioner Todd Cotton. Her appointment is effective April 15.

“I greatly appreciate Todd for stepping up to serve as the acting commissioner during my administration’s transition, and I am proud of his commitment to continue assisting this agency, as we strive to provide quality programs for our constituents,” Ivey stated.

Brown was born and raised in Birmingham. She received her bachelor’s degree from Samford University and her law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law.

Upon graduation, Brown served as assistant attorney general for 20 years.

Brown was then elected to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals and was subsequently elected as the first Republican woman to serve on the Supreme Court of Alabama.

She is the wife of the late Terry Brown. Brown has two married daughters and two grandchildren. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Montgomery where she has taught kindergarten Sunday School for over 30 years.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Southern Research announces April Brys will lead Drug Development division

Southern Research announced Wednesday that April M. Brys, Ph.D. had been named vice president of the non-profit organization’s Drug Development division.

Brys, an experienced life sciences executive, has a strong and steady track record in research and leadership positions.

Southern Research President and CEO Art Tipton said Brys’ successful background will make her an asset to Birmingham-based Southern Research as the leader for Drug Development.

“April’s strong scientific and business background brings to Southern Research the leadership we sought to continue to grow and expand our Drug Development division,” Tipton said in a release. “Her experience will be invaluable as we seek to build new capabilities within the division while also forging new relationships and identifying new business opportunities.”

Brys, whose work includes the evaluation of bioterror threats and combatting diseases like influenza, began her career with Southern Research Monday and said she looks forward to assisting with the Drug Development division.

“With an impressive history of exploring how to make medicines safer, improve vaccines and develop new therapeutics, Southern Research is well positioned to continue making important contributions in these areas,” Brys stated.

She added, “I am excited to join the organization and lead the effort to expand the Drug Development division’s capabilities and reach this year and beyond.”

Before making the transition to Birmingham, Brys previously worked in Columbus, Ohio at Battelle Memorial Institute for 19 years, a global non-profit applied science and technology development organization.

Brys earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Rutgers and master’s degree of philosophy and doctorate degrees in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale University.

Southern Research’s Drug Development division provides commercial and government clients with a wide variety of nonclinical and clinical trial support services. It conducts in vitro and in vivo testing of small molecule compounds, vaccines, biologics and other test articles in therapeutic areas including infectious disease, central nervous system disorders, and cancer, according to southernresearch.org.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Dawn Bulgarella is a Yellowhammer 2019 Woman of Impact

Dawn Bulgarella recognizes the value of continued learning and willingness to adapt to changes in her industry as key factors in effective leadership. Bulgarella serves as the CFO of the UAB Health System and senior associate dean of administration and finance at the School of Medicine.

Bulgarella has over 25 years of experience in operations and finance. Prior to serving UAB, she received her undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Alabama and Master’s in Healthcare Administration from UAB. She is a licensed CPA in the state of Alabama and was previously employed with the Ernst & Young accounting firm. She recalls observing how her colleagues in the private sector handled stressful moments with poise as well as their willingness to mentor others as leaving a lasting impact and shaping how she serves in her career.

Today, Dawn Bulgarella is responsible for combined budgets nearing $3 billion. She monitors the financial status of UAB’s budget and provides oversight of the financial performance of departments, including a 1,157-bed public teaching hospital, the only specialty hospital in the state focusing on eye care and a faculty practice plan of an estimated 1,300 employed physicians. She uses her skills and experience gained from serving in all areas of accounting to maximize performance across UAB Medicine.

As a liaison for the medical school, Dawn has cultivated and deepened relationships across the entire campus by participating in the recruitment of department chairs and senior leaders. She remains highly engaged as a member of multiple organizational boards and committees. She is a liaison and general business officer to the Association of American Medical Colleges Group on Business Affairs.

Bugarella has experience in adjusting and adapting to industry changes for the betterment of UAB. When asked how she adapts to those changes she said, “The industry has experienced tremendous change over [her 25 years with the organization], particularly with the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. To be effective in the area of healthcare finance, it now takes a knowledge base of more than just ‘debits and credits.’ Having skills or expertise in operational and workforce challenges, insurance reimbursement, strategic planning and even consumerism are almost a necessity.”

Outside of Mrs. Bulgarella’s incredible leadership at UAB, she values giving back.

“My husband, Joe, and I are members of the Tocqueville Society of the United Way of Central Alabama. We are firm believers in giving back to others and this allows us the opportunity to both direct funding to a variety of charities as well as provide opportunities for “hands on” volunteer activities,” Bulgarella told Yellowhammer News.

She credits years of experience coupled with valuable mentors for her success.

“My years of experience are helpful, but the wisdom and guidance of the strong leadership team of Drs. Ray Watts, Selwyn Vickers and Will Ferniany are what has really helped me in tackling challenges and participating in leading our enterprise forward,” she said.

Bulgarella’s love for her family is evident as she shared, “The love and support of my husband and children have allowed me the career success that I have achieved. Having a successful career as a wife and mother is a balancing act. My family has kept me grounded and encouraged me along the way. They deserve the recognition more than I do!”

Bulgarella feels honored and inspired when reflecting on the Woman of Impact designation.

“When I think about a Woman of Impact, I think about someone that moves things forward, someone that works to make a difference, someone that positively influences others. I think about a woman that is paving the future for other women.  Within UAB Medicine, it is my role to solve problems, to find a way to ‘yes’ when faced with financial challenges, to support the important work of our faculty and staff. I am grateful for the support of these individuals and that of our board members in allowing me to serve in this role,” she told Yellowhammer News.

When asked how she would guide future female leaders, Bulgarella shared, “I think the best advice may be the simple things that we’re taught from our earliest years: do the right thing, treat each other well, live a life you can be proud of. Specific to pursuing a career path, I would advise young women to seek out companies or organizations where they can see other women succeeding. Once you’re there, actively seek mentorship to help recognize opportunities for personal growth and identify personal ‘blind spots.’”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Mrs. Dawn Bulgarella a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

Ivey: We’re working to fix prisons

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state is working on solutions after the Department of Justice issued scathing findings about Alabama prisons.

Ivey said Wednesday morning that federal investigators “identified many of the same areas of concern that we have discussed publicly for some time.”

The Justice Department said Wednesday that Alabama’s prison system has been violating the Constitution by failing to protect inmates from violence and sexual abuse.

Ivey said her administration will be working with the department to address the concerns.

Ivey has previously proposed building three large regional prisons for men.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is seeking legislative funding this year to add 500 correctional officers.

That is just a fraction of the number a federal judge said the state should add.

The Justice Department says Alabama’s prison system has been violating the Constitution by failing to protect inmates from violence and sexual abuse.

The federal government’s findings were disclosed in a scathing letter reviewed Wednesday by The Associated Press.

The letter described the problems as “severe” and “systemic.”

The Justice Department also warned that it may sue the state within the next two months if Alabama does not fix the problems.

The findings are the result of an investigation opened in 2016 at the end of the Obama administration.

The report is the latest blow to the troubled Alabama prison system, which has been criticized for overcrowding, violence and a high suicide rate.

A federal judge ruled in 2017 that the state has provided “horrendously inadequate” care to mentally ill inmates.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

State Rep. Rich Wingo: Alabama bill to ban abortions could be the key to overturning Roe v. Wade

Think back for a moment to what our country was like in 1973.

The average American income was $12,900 a year. A gallon of gas cost 40 cents. The top grossing movie of the year was “The Exorcist,” and “All In The Family” commanded the highest television ratings. “Tie A Yellow Ribbon” by Tony Orlando and Dawn was the year’s highest charting song.

And 1973 was also the year that the U.S. Supreme Court handed down the abomination known as the Roe v. Wade ruling.
Authored by Justice Harry Blackmun, the ruling stated that an unborn child is not protected under our Constitution, and it magically conjured a new “right to privacy” that did not previously exist.

Only two times in our nation’s history has the Supreme Court ruled a human being not to be person – the 1856 Dred Scott ruling, which denied African-Americans their basic constitutional protections, and Roe, which denied those same protections to unborn children.

In addition, the ruling’s trimester system that determines when an abortion should and should not be allowed is an arbitrary invention that is rooted in the medical, not constitutional, knowledge of the time.

During the 46 years since Roe was handed down, more than 61 million unborn lives have been ended nationwide, and in Tuscaloosa County, which encompasses my legislative district, the roughly 3,500 abortions that take place each year actually exceed the number of live births.

That is why State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) and I worked closely with the Alabama Pro-Life Coalition and its attorney, Eric Johnston, to draft and file legislation that implements a statewide ban on abortions in Alabama.
The ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and other ultra-leftist groups have already threatened to file suit if the bill is passed and signed by Gov. Ivey, but part of its intent is to force the federal courts – and the two conservative justices recently appointed by President Trump – to reconsider Roe.

If we refused to consider legislation each time a lawsuit was threatened, our state government could be held hostage by trial lawyers and the special interests they represented.

With liberal states like New York rushing to approve radical late-term and post-birth abortion bills, it is time for Alabama to move in the opposite direction and pass an abortion ban that reflects the beliefs and desires of our citizens.

Just last year, voters ratified by a landslide 60 percent majority a constitutional amendment declaring Alabama a pro-life state, which positions us to take advantage as soon as Roe is reversed. This bill is the next logical step in the process.

Our legislation bans abortions from taking place in Alabama within two weeks of conception, which is the earliest point that pregnancy can be medically determined and the same standard used by a state law allowing someone to be charged with murder if a pregnant woman’s child is killed or harmed during the commission of a crime.

An exception for cases in which a mother’s life is threatened by pregnancy is included in the measure because Judeo-Christian ethics recognize an innate right to self-defense, and while there would be no penalty for a woman seeking an abortion, a provider would be charged with a Class A felony for performing the procedure and a Class C felony for attempting to perform one.

Currently, 68 out of the 105 members of the Alabama House have signed on as co-sponsors of the legislation, and a companion bill sponsored by State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range) has also been introduced in the State Senate.

Alabamians have long taken pride in our state motto, which reads, “We Dare Defend Our Rights,” and this bill, this Supreme Court, and this moment in history provide us with the best opportunity to dare defend the rights of the unborn.

State Rep. Rich Wingo (R-Tuscaloosa) has represented House District 62 in the Alabama Legislature since 2014.

