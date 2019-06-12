Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

State Rep. Matt Fridy running for Court of Civil Appeals

State Rep. Matt Fridy (R-Montevallo) on Wednesday officially announced that he is running in 2020 for the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals seat being vacated by Judge Scott Donaldson.

Fridy filed his paperwork with the secretary of state’s office last week to form his campaign committee. He starts the judicial race out with over $73,000 on hand already just from money transferred from his House campaign account.

“The law has always been a passion of mine,” Fridy said in a statement. “Having spent years in private practice as an appellate lawyer, and having served for several years as a staff attorney for the Court of Civil Appeals and the Supreme Court, I believe I am uniquely qualified to serve as a Judge on the Court of Civil Appeals.”

Fridy describes himself as a life-long Republican and Reagan conservative. He has served in the state House of Representatives since 2014, serving in various leadership roles, including vice chairman of the Judiciary Committee and chairman of the Committee on Constitution, Campaigns, and Elections.

Drawing on his estimable background in constitutional law, Fridy has prominently fought to uphold our rights to free speech, due process and the rule of law. A recent example is Fridy shepherding his campus free speech bill through the legislature to becoming law this year.

“I have always stood up for the constitution, and I will bring a fair-minded, conservative judicial philosophy to the bench,” he added. “I have helped pass a number of judicial reforms to the Alabama Court system, and I have a deep understanding of how the courts work.”

Fridy is an attorney with the distinguished law firm of Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff, and Brandt, a full-service law firm, where he focuses on appellate practice with an emphasis on constitutional law, agricultural law, critical motions and corporate litigation.

He is a magna cum laude graduate of Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law, where he served as the executive editor of the Cumberland Law Review. Following graduation, Fridy served as a federal law clerk to United States District Judge Edwin Nelson. Fridy has served as an adjunct professor of business law at the University of Montevallo.

He and his wife Kimberly, a pharmacist, have five children: Jack, Beth, Cate, Emily and Caroline. They attend Spring Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where Fridy serves as an elder.

You can visit his campaign website here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Doug Jones cosponsors bill forcing Trump to support Paris climate agreement, falls in line with far-left environmentalists

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has signed onto a bill supported by far-left environmentalist groups that would force President Donald Trump’s administration to adhere to the Paris Agreement, which was reached in 2016 through the United Nations to combat greenhouse gas emissions.

Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States would exit from this global climate deal, citing losses in American energy production and independence, as well as significant job losses, as some of the economic disadvantages of the Paris Agreement.

Since then, the president has often celebrated his decision to leave the agreement as a boost to the nation’s economy, especially manufacturing and energy sector jobs.

However, as reported by Oregon’s KTVZ Channel 21 News,  Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) have now introduced legislation directing the Trump administration to fall in line with the Paris Agreement.

The legislation – the International Climate Accountability Act – would reportedly prevent Trump from using funds to withdraw from the Paris climate deal. Jones joined most Democratic senators in signing up as cosponsors on the bill.

House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), last month passed their version of the legislation, entitled the “Climate Action Now Act.”

The International Climate Accountability Act has been officially endorsed by the BlueGreen Alliance, Earthjustice, Environment America, Environmental Defense Fund, Sierra Club, Union of Concerned Sciences, Green The Church, GreenLatinos and additional special interest groups listed here in a letter of support.

“No matter how much Trump tries to bury his head in the sand, climate change is real and it’s here. Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement will only set back America’s environmental leadership and quicken the destruction of our planet,” Wyden said, according to KTVZ. “If Donald Trump continues to deny science, Congress must force his hand.”

“We can’t stop President Trump from holding bizarre, anti-science climate denial beliefs, but we can work to make sure those beliefs don’t damage Americans’ health and livelihoods,” Merkley added. “Climate chaos is a global crisis, and we need every nation on the front lines of this battle. America can and should lead the world to meet this challenge.”

Wyden and Merkley were the two senators who joined Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in introducing the Green New Deal.

Jones was undecided on how he would vote on the Green New Deal just hours before a procedural vote occurred on the legislation in the Senate earlier this year. That floor vote has become synonymous with Jones, as he memorably looked to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) right before voting.

Alabama’s junior senator has vowed to back whomever the Democrats nominate against Trump in 2020, no matter how radical that individual is, including on climate activism like the Green New Deal.

It is estimated that up to 271,000 Alabama manufacturing jobs could be wiped out by this proposal. Tens of thousands of agricultural jobs would also be on the chopping block, along with high-paying jobs in the aerospace, defense and automotive sectors.

Additionally, it should be noted that Jones has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary. Biden has come out with his own climate plan that has been called a “radical Green New Deal knockoff.”

The United States cannot officially withdraw from the Paris Agreement until next year, raising the stakes of the 2020 election cycle even more.

Alabama’s Corey Maze confirmed to federal bench

Corey Maze of Montgomery on Wednesday was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a 62-34 vote to be a federal District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama.

Maze, a native of Centre, was nominated for the judgeship by President Donald Trump in May 2018. In October, he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration of his nomination and was favorably reported out of the committee.

Sens. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Doug Jones (D-AL) voted “yea” on Maze’s confirmation on the floor Wednesday.

In a statement afterwards, Shelby lauded the successful outcome.

“Corey Maze’s confirmation to be a district judge for the Northern District of Alabama is another important step in the shaping of our courts,” Shelby said. “His strong commitment to the rule of law and ability to adhere to the highest standards of judicial efficacy will allow him to excel in this esteemed role. Corey Maze exemplifies all of the characteristics of a model judge, and I am honored to have played a part in his confirmation today.”

Until his confirmation, Maze was serving as a special deputy attorney general for the state of Alabama, where he was also chief of the attorney general’s Special Litigation Unit.

Prior to that role, Maze served as the solicitor general of Alabama from 2008 to 2011.

He has a distinguished record of public service, beginning his career as an assistant attorney general in 2003. Maze earned his Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice, summa cum laude, from Auburn University and his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center.

Additionally, his experience in the courtroom is impressive, as Maze has served as lead counsel at all three levels of state and federal courts, including three cases in which he argued before the U.S. Supreme Court. He also authored three Supreme Court amicus briefs and won a National Association of Attorney’s General “Best Brief” to the Supreme Court Award in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

In a statement on Wednesday, Attorney General Steve Marshall extolled the confirmation.

“Through its confirmation vote today, the U.S. Senate acknowledged what those of us in the Alabama Attorney General’s Office already know,” Marshall emphasized.

“Corey Maze is abundantly qualified to serve on the federal bench,” the attorney general outlined. “His record as Solicitor General of the State of Alabama and Special Deputy Attorney General is deep and exemplary. He shepherded the State’s Special Litigation Unit acting as primary counsel in many complex cases ranging from the landmark 2010 BP oil spill case to the state’s opioid litigation.”

After Andrew Brasher’s confirmation in May to serve as U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama, Maze becomes the second employee from the attorney general’s to be confirmed to the federal bench this year. Brasher was serving as solicitor general until his confirmation.

“I was pleased to support Mr. Maze’s nomination by President Trump, and I join all of his colleagues and friends in congratulating him on his confirmation as federal judge for the Northern District of Alabama,” Marshall concluded.

Maze’s confirmation marks the ninth of Alabama’s federal judicial nominees to have been nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate, many having been originally nominated by the president in 2017.

Shelby has consistently decried the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats that has occurred during the Trump administration’s attempt to confirm judges.

The previous six presidents combined faced a total of 24 procedural votes on judicial nominees while Trump faced more than 100 during his first two years in office alone.

However, in April, the Senate voted to reduce post-cloture debate time from 30 hours to two hours for certain executive and federal judicial nominations, including district court appointments like Maze’s, preventing further delay on confirming hundreds of qualified nominees. Since this change, the Senate has confirmed nearly twice as many nominees in half the time.

University of Alabama launches plan to double research awards within five years

The University of Alabama Office for Research and Economic Development (ORED) has launched an ambitious five-year strategic plan to help facilitate the growth and impact of research enterprises on campus.

UA made the announcement in a release, saying the new plan focuses on growing and developing faculty as well as significantly increasing the size and impact of research and scholarly activity.

One of the ultimate goals will be to double the amount of research awards to the university within five years.

The strategic plan builds on the university’s designation by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education as a “Very High Research Activity” doctoral university, the nation’s highest level of research activity for institutions that grant doctoral degrees.

“The University is uniquely positioned to become one of the premier comprehensive research institutions in the southeastern United States over the next five years and in so doing translate research productivity and innovation to economic and societal development,” said Dr. Russell J. Mumper, UA vice president for research and economic development.

Mumper reportedly spent the first five months of his tenure at the university working collaboratively across campus to develop this strategic plan that emphasizes the UA’s research mission. The plan originates directly from the university’s strategic plan that also aims to increase impactful research.

The ORED plan has six strategic themes including research environment; research institutes; transformative initiatives; translating intellectual property; economic and business engagement; and assessing progress and impact.

“The strategic plan was inspired by guiding principles that serve as both a compass and gauge for framing the strategic themes and strategic objectives within each theme,” Mumper advised. “A dominating guiding principle is that ORED must support and foster the initiatives and innovation of faculty and staff, and support and foster students as the future workforce talent for the state, nation and world.”

Major goals, or themes, of the strategic plan include:

  • providing world-class core analytical facilities to support the research enterprise,
  • significantly enhancing and expanding opportunities for undergraduate research,
  • nominating faculty for more external honorific awards,
  • growing the Alabama research institutes and their impact,
  • establishing a new state-of-the-art research and creative conference program,
  • launching an intellectual property gap fund,
  • establishing an Office for Economic and Business Engagement to develop robust funded partnerships and retaining more opportunities to retain alumni in the state
  • doubling research awards to the University within five years.

“We greatly appreciate all the critical input and feedback we received around campus in helping us to create a strategic plan we all can be proud of and that best represents our collective ambitions,” Mumper concluded.

Mo Brooks honored with United States Capitol Police Medal of Merit award

Wednesday, Representative Mo Brooks (AL-05) was awarded the “Medal of Merit” by the United States Capitol Police for his behavior during the baseball field shooting that occurred in 2017.

The award states as follows:

Medal of Merit presented to The Honorable Mo Brooks for your bravery in the face of an active shooter, and for the immediate response in aiding the wounded and injured following the Alexandria Shooting Incident at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park on June 14, 2017.

In a statement, Brooks, who said he was “honored” to receive the award, reflected on what occurred that day.

“I am honored by the U.S. Capitol Police award of their Medal of Merit,” Brooks stated. “Quite frankly, I did little more than anyone else did on the baseball field that fateful day when five innocent people were shot in a hail of gunfire that saw well over 100 bullets fired in roughly seven minutes.”

“When I saw Zack Barth dive into our dugout with a bullet hole in his leg, it seemed only natural to take off my belt for use as a tourniquet,” he continued. “When the ‘shooter down’ cry went out, it seemed only natural to run onto the field to help a colleague and friend, Congressman Steve Scalise, by applying pressure to the bullet hole in his hip to slow down his blood loss. I am confident that, had the situations been reversed, they would have done the same for me.”

Brooks also discussed who he believed to be the “real heroes” on that horrific day, which left Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) severely wounded.

“To me, the real heroes of the baseball field assassination attempt are U.S. Capitol Police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey, both of whom exposed themselves and defended our lives against vastly superior firepower, even after being wounded,” Brooks said. “To me, the real heroes are Alexandria Police Department officers Nicole Battaglia, Alexander Jensen and Kevin Jobe, who did not hesitate to rush into a chaotic scene of rapid-fire gunfire.”

“Each of these officers showed true bravery, helped slow down and kill the assassin as he was working his way into position to shoot into a first base dugout full of Congressmen and staffers, and saved dozens of lives,” Brooks added. “I will never forget all these officers did to prevent a political assassination attempt from being much, much more deadly and worse. I am forever grateful for their courage and bravery.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
Federal government awards Huntsville $8 million for infrastructure improvements to prepare for Mazda Toyota plant

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has granted the City of Huntsville $8,000,000 for rail infrastructure and safety improvements along Old Highway 20.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) announced the grant in a statement.

The funding will provide for an overpass initiative to eliminate congestion and improve traffic conditions in light of the under-construction Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant, which is located along the two-lane highway and will bring 4,000 new commuters to the highway daily when completed. The project also includes the repair of potholes and resurfacing of roads in order to improve motorists’ travel experience and boost drivers’ safety.

“I am pleased to hear that this funding will allow for improvements to Old Highway 20 in Huntsville,” Shelby said. “This project will preserve and enhance the city’s transportation system for years to come, as well as make necessary safety developments that are crucial to the success and reliability of North Alabama’s rail system.”

The Old Highway 20 project is being conducted in three phases. The first phase began in the fall of 2018 and the second and third phases are anticipated to be completed by late 2020. The project is funded through both local and federal funds.

“These investments in intercity passenger and freight rail will benefit surrounding communities, make grade crossings safer and improve service reliability,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao advised.

This comes on the heels of Shelby announcing two major DOT grant batches that will benefit 25 airports across Alabama. The total airport grant amount was over $46 million and was made possible by Shelby’s historic leadership as chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

