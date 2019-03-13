State Rep. Lynn Greer on ‘Rebuild Alabama’ ‘yes’ vote: I was voting in my district’s ‘best interest’

Tuesday on Alabama Public Television, Rep. Lynn Greer (R-Rogersville) explained his “yes” vote on the Rebuild Alabama Act, which will raise gas taxes 10 cents a gallon over the next two-and-a-half years to finance infrastructure improvements around the state.

The legislation passed the State House 84-20 and the State Senate 28-6 and was signed into law on Tuesday afternoon by Gov. Kay Ivey.

Greer said he had received overwhelming pushback from his constituents, but added that once he had an opportunity to explain the pros of the legislation, he could win some over to his side.

“You’re elected to represent the people, especially the people in your district,” Greer said to “Capitol Journal” host Don Dailey. “And when I voted for the gas tax, you know – a lot of them may not agree, but I was voting in their best interest. And you know, my county – I represent Limestone [County], too. I represent Lauderdale and Limestone. Look at the jobs we’re looking at getting in that area. We’re talking about 16,000 Toyota Mazda jobs and spinoffs. We’ve just got to have money to fund the programs that we got going and do what we promised those companies we would provide.”

Greer acknowledged that the calls he received to his office were 99 percent against the gas tax, but added that once he got the word out and told them what he knew, most of them were with him.

“I think most of them will line up with us and see that we can’t let our highways continue to deteriorate,” he continued. “You know, our roads – the biggest part, they were built by our ancestors. All we ask to do now is keep it up.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.