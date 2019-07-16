State Auditor Jim Zeigler: ALDOT mishandling of federal funding request for proposed Mobile Bay Bridge ‘deserves an investigation’

It has been a mystery to some as to why the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) did not aggressively pursue federal funding for the proposed new bridge and settled on a toll as a means to finance it.

The point was raised earlier this year by U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2020, who questioned the half-hearted effort from ALDOT for an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“I’m not saying they wouldn’t take it,” Byrne said. “I think they would. But, they told me it’s just not a priority for them — that they’re just totally focused on tolling.”

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Monday, State Auditor Jim Zeigler, who is spearheading the “Block the Mobile Bayway Toll” movement, suggested an investigation was in order to determine as to what ALDOT’s motivations were for not making federal money a priority.

Zeigler noted there had been issues with the original INFRA grant application they may have led to the state’s inability to nail down funding for the bridge. Thus, he argued the investigation was needed to determine if it was negligence or if it was intentional.

“They’re dead set on a toll,” Zeigler said. “They’re excited about getting some fat-cat tolling partner. And here they come and on one hand, they say, ‘We don’t want any federal money. We want to be able to toll. On the other hand, they applied two years ago for this $250 million, qualified for it, blew the application and lost the $250 million. That deserves an investigation.”

