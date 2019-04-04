Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Spanish-language reporter detained by ICE in Alabama seeks release

A detained Spanish-language reporter facing deportation after he was arrested while covering an immigration rally in Tennessee is seeking release from custody.

Lawyers for Manuel Duran said Thursday that they have filed a petition seeking his release from the Etowah County Detention Center in Alabama. He was transferred there after being held in Louisiana following his arrest one year ago. Duran has been in custody since he was arrested while covering an April 3, 2018, rally protesting immigration policies in Memphis.

Charges related to the protest were subsequently dropped, but he was picked up by immigration agents after he was released from jail and detained. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said Duran was taken into custody because he had a pending deportation order from 2007 after failing to appear for a court hearing.

Duran has said he did not receive a notice to appear in court with a time and date on it.

Duran sits in federal custody as the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta reviews his case for asylum. Duran’s lawyers claim conditions have worsened for journalists in El Salvador and he could be in danger if he returns.

The appeals court has granted Duran an indefinite stay from deportation and sent his case back to the Board of Immigration Appeals for further review. Previous efforts by his lawyers at the Southern Poverty Law Center to have him released as his case proceeds have been denied.

Duran’s attorneys argue that his detention violates current immigration law.

Duran is from El Salvador and he has lived in Memphis for years. He ran the Memphis Noticias online news outlet and reported on the effects of U.S. immigration policies on the Hispanic community. Duran’s lawyers have said he came to the United States without permission in 2006 after receiving death threats related to reporting on corruption in El Salvador.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Rep. Byrne on Fla. Rep. Gaetz running for U.S. Senate in Alabama: ‘It’s a little strange’

On Thursday, reports surfaced that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was contemplating a run for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in 2020.

The post is currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) and is viewed by many political watchers as a potential pick-up for Republicans in the 2020 election cycle.

Although the election is well over a year and a half out, the only two candidates that have formally declared their intentions to run for the seat are Jones and Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope). In an interview with Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Byrne reacted to the possibility of Gaetz making a run in the neighboring state of Alabama for U.S. Senate.

“I guess if somebody from Florida wants to run in a Senate race in Alabama they can,” Byrne said on Thursday’s “The Jeff Poor Show.” “But that’s not going to have any impact on what I’m doing … I’m in Birmingham right now and in Cullman all day on Saturday. I’m just going to continue what I’m doing — town by town, city by city, rural area by rural area and I think that’s the more important way to go out and get votes. If Matt Gaetz wants to try to run for Senate in Alabama from Florida, he can do that. It’s a little strange.”

Yellowhammer News reached out to Gaetz’s congressional office, but was told by a spokesperson the official statement was “no comment.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Melanie Bridgeforth is a 2019 Yellowhammer Woman of Impact

Melanie Bridgeforth has dedicated her career to fighting for equitable systems that impact vulnerable populations.

She is drawn to organizations who are disrupters for change including The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham and VOICES for Alabama’s Children. “Both [organizations] I’ve had the privilege to lead after admiring from afar. Women and children are the most vulnerable populations in any society,” Bridgeforth shared with Yellowhammer News.

An exchange with a professor in college spurred a burning mission in Bridgeforth’s heart to change her community. When asked about her future plans, Bridgeforth expressed her sole desire was to “change the world.” Her professor responded without missing a beat, ‘Then you must change policy.” Those simple words struck a match that would light a path to servant leadership in a career that has spanned from direct service to systems change, from local to national stages, and from neighborhoods to boardrooms.

Since March 2018, Bridgeforth has served as the president/CEO of The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham – the state’s only philanthropic foundation investing with a gender focus. Their mission states, “The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham accelerates economic opportunity for women and their families through philanthropy, research and advocacy.”

Tracey Morant Adams, TWF chair-elect and chief community development officer at Renasant Bank, says “Melanie Bridgeforth is a remarkable champion for women and families in our community as leader of The Women’s Fund of Greater Birmingham.  She works diligently to advance solutions to women’s issues in our state through innovative and creative strategies which promote effective fund development and policy legislation.  We are thrilled to have her expertise at The Women’s Fund.”

Bridgeforth works with community stakeholders to bolster opportunities for women to thrive. She believes that everyone benefits when women are economically secure. Bridgeforth and her team identify critical needs of women and then find direct-service organizations that can help address those needs.

As a philanthropist, Ms. Bridgeforth studies evidence-based programming policy and programs that can solve complex social problems. She also spends time studying trends on giving and has discovered patterns which point to a need to invest in women.

“What we see is that in modern day, women are at the forefront of philanthropic engagement and impact, which is to be applauded. Yet, those same giving patterns demonstrate that less than 7% of U.S. philanthropy targets benefiting the lives of women and girls. Gender impact investing has immense potential for positive social change, not only for women, but for their families and communities. It lifts everyone. Everywhere I go, I encourage people to give and target your gift in a way that lifts all ships. Investing in women produces that outcome,” she told Yellowhammer News.

Prior to taking the helm at the Women’s Fund, Bridgeforth was executive director of VOICES for Alabama’s children, where she led a transformation of public policy and doubled its operating budget. She also has prior service as government relations director with the American Heart Association and involvement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Bridgeforth is a founding member of the board of Partnership for America’s Children, and she is on the national steering committee for the KIDS COUNT network, an advisory council of the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Her current and past board memberships include Preschool Partners, Project Horseshoe Farm and the Chemical Addictions Program. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Birmingham and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She is also a dedicated volunteer at the American Heart Association and member of First United Methodist in downtown Birmingham.

A native of Athens, Melanie is a fifth-generation Alabamian. She credits her parents, John and Catherine Bridgeforth, as the two greatest catalysts and contributors to her success. She is a graduate of the University of Alabama, where she earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees.

When asked what legacy she hopes to leave for future female leaders, Bridgeforth would like to invite them to the table.

“As a young lobbyist starting off in Montgomery, one of my dearest mentors taught me, ‘If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.’ Wise words that stick with me to this day. So, for me, the Woman of Impact award signifies that in some way each of us and those who will follow are ‘at the table,’” she shared with Yellowhammer News.

Once at the table, Bridgeforth has some encouraging words for those who will follow in her footsteps of inspiring change: “Be fearless and don’t sit on an iota of your privilege. Use any influence you have for the common good. And never give in to scarcity mentality, as you create your path to greatness, build a sturdy bridge so that other women can follow. There’s enough room for all of us at the top, and if there’s not — make room.”

Yellowhammer News is proud to name Melanie Bridgeforth a 2019 Woman of Impact.

The 2nd Annual Women of Impact Awards will celebrate the honorees on April 29, 2019, in Birmingham. Event details can be found here.

Give the people of Alabama what they want — A lottery

The Alabama legislature failed to move forward on either of the pieces of lottery legislation before them today.

Instead, there appears to be so many players in this battle that it seems unlikely we will see any actual legislation at all.

Existing gambling interests want to have their clearly illegal casinos legalized so they don’t have to exist at the whims of locals sheriffs and under the constant threat of possible action by the Alabama attorney general.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians don’t want competition in the form of other casinos being legalized unless they can expand their gambling interests. This could include more gaming at their current location or expansion into the actual state of Alabama.

Legislators want revenue, which is not a complicated thing to see. Some are concerned about expanding gaming in the form of including Alabama in a multi-state lottery. Some are OK with the multi-state lottery idea, but are fearful of including the instant games (scratch-off tickets). Some oppose all gambling under any circumstance.

The bill offered by Sen. Jim McClendon (R-Springville) would have given the state an entrance into a multi-state lottery and give existing electronic bingo outlets access to “virtual lottery terminal”, which are both essentially slot machines with extra steps.

The bill offered by State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range) would allow the multi-state lottery and scratchers, but nothing more. Arguments have been made that this would allow the Poarch Creek to move towards casino gambling.

What do the people of the great state of Alabama want? They want a vote on the lottery.

Do they care about the nuts and bolts of it? It does not appear so.

They are tired of driving to other states to get lottery tickets. I don’t think they care how that changes.

State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) told WBRC that the more complicated it gets the fewer people want it.

“It’s simple in theory. And if you poll it right now, ‘Do you want a lottery or not,’ you get an overwhelming 70 percent in my district want it. If you say, ‘You want a lottery, but all the money has to go to this,’ the numbers drop drastically,” Ward said in October 2018.

There is a looming cloud hanging over every conversation that is had about the Alabama legislature: The recently passed 10-cent gas tax.

Legislators should give the people a vote on the lottery. It may get the bad taste some voters seem to have from the gas tax out of their mouths.

The last time the lottery came up for a vote in 1999 it failed 54 to 46 percent. If you change one vote out of every 25 votes, we have a lottery.

Have 4 percent of Alabama voters’ minds changed on the lottery in 20 years?  I would gamble they have.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

‘Carpetbagging’: Report says Florida Congressman weighing Alabama Senate bid

According to a report, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) is considering moving into the Yellowhammer State to mount a 2020 U.S. Senate run.

Gaetz, who represents a portion of the Florida panhandle, is seriously discussing that flirtation with colleagues in the House, The Hill reported.

While the Florida congressman is viewed as an ally of President Donald Trump, Alabamians typically do not react warmly to outsiders interjecting themselves in the state’s internal politics.

“Congressman Gaetz has unquestionably been a great ally for the President, but the implication here would be, ‘Well, no Alabamians are good enough to hold this high office so I’m going to come in and do it for them.’ Carpetbagging never goes over well, especially in a state that resents the fact that outsiders are always telling us how we ought to be living our lives,” former White House Director of Message Strategy Cliff Sims told Yellowhammer News.

Gaetz, 36, could potentially take advantage of Alabama’s lax electoral requirements, which allow people to run for the Senate if they are 30 years old and have been a resident for a minimum of one day. He currently resides in Fort Walton Beach.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) told The Hill he had not heard of Gaetz possibly entering the fray.

“In today’s world of politics, who the hell knows what’s going to happen,” the incumbent senator from Mountain Brook added.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), who is currently spearheading a “historic” education initiative for Trump, is thus far the only declared Republican candidate against Jones.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Mike Rogers’ report from Washington: The Russian collusion delusion

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As most of you across East Alabama saw in the news recently, special counsel Robert Mueller ended his investigation.

The Mueller report was finally given to the Attorney General and its findings came as no surprise at all.

As I believed all along, the investigation found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia and no obstruction of justice. It did prove to be a complete waste of time and taxpayer money.

Over the past two years, the mainstream media has been relentlessly beating the drum that there was Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Democrats and their friends in the mainstream media continued to push a false narrative that turned out to be just another political hoax.

Even now, the Democrats in the House of Representatives are preparing to subpoena the full Mueller report even though Attorney General William Barr is preparing its public release.

Ironically the debunking of the Russian collusion hoax has pulled the curtain back on the deep state and the two-tier justice system run by a handful of corrupt FBI and intelligence community officials. They must be fully exposed and held accountable. What this group of government employees attempted to do was tantamount to a coup against the duly elected president.

It is truly amazing what President Trump has accomplished in little over two years, while the only thing Congressional Democrats have done is push fake stories and lies. Our economy is booming, the tax cuts are working, the Border Wall is under construction, the military is being rebuilt, ISIS is defeated and unfair trade deals are being rewritten.

Compare that to the Democrat platform of Socialist health care, the Green New Deal and infanticide.
It is not difficult to figure out who is winning.

As always, I want to hear from you on this or any issue.  Please sign up for my e-Newsletter and the Rogers’ Roundup by visiting www.mikerogers.house.gov.

To stay up to date, you can also like me on Facebook at facebook.com/CongressmanMikeDRogers, follow me on Twitter and Instagram using the handle RepMikeRogersAL, and subscribe to my YouTube page at youtube.com/MikeRogersAL03.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is a Republican from Saks. 

