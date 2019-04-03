Southern Research announces April Brys will lead Drug Development division
Southern Research announced Wednesday that April M. Brys, Ph.D. had been named vice president of the non-profit organization’s Drug Development division.
Brys, an experienced life sciences executive, has a strong and steady track record in research and leadership positions.
Southern Research President and CEO Art Tipton said Brys’ successful background will make her an asset to Birmingham-based Southern Research as the leader for Drug Development.
“April’s strong scientific and business background brings to Southern Research the leadership we sought to continue to grow and expand our Drug Development division,” Tipton said in a release. “Her experience will be invaluable as we seek to build new capabilities within the division while also forging new relationships and identifying new business opportunities.”
Brys, whose work includes the evaluation of bioterror threats and combatting diseases like influenza, began her career with Southern Research Monday and said she looks forward to assisting with the Drug Development division.
“With an impressive history of exploring how to make medicines safer, improve vaccines and develop new therapeutics, Southern Research is well positioned to continue making important contributions in these areas,” Brys stated.
She added, “I am excited to join the organization and lead the effort to expand the Drug Development division’s capabilities and reach this year and beyond.”
Before making the transition to Birmingham, Brys previously worked in Columbus, Ohio at Battelle Memorial Institute for 19 years, a global non-profit applied science and technology development organization.
Brys earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Rutgers and master’s degree of philosophy and doctorate degrees in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale University.
Southern Research’s Drug Development division provides commercial and government clients with a wide variety of nonclinical and clinical trial support services. It conducts in vitro and in vivo testing of small molecule compounds, vaccines, biologics and other test articles in therapeutic areas including infectious disease, central nervous system disorders, and cancer, according to southernresearch.org.
