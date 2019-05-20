Sorry, Doug Jones, you are the one with the extreme abortion position — not Alabama legislators and voters
Alabama’s junior United States Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is so far out of touch with Alabama’s voters that he might as well be New York’s third senator.
Jones has attempted to brand himself as a moderate alternative to Roy Moore, and that works against Roy Moore, but only if Moore is accused of being a child molester.
But in the real world, Jones is wildly out of touch on the issue of abortion with a majority of Alabamians and it’s not even close.
Jones spent the weekend tweeting out extreme positions and promoting liberal sports blog AL.com’s virtue signaling nonsense.
I refuse to believe that these Republican men represent the views of most Alabamians. Their action is both unconstitutional and shameful. The people of Alabama deserve to be on the #rightsideofhistory – not the side of extremists. Women deserve better. https://t.co/ky3oSeEDXC
— Doug Jones (@DougJones) May 15, 2019
For any woman out there tonight who is afraid, angry, in disbelief, or feeling disenfranchised, know this: I am with you, & I will fight for you. Period! https://t.co/4DuDegTgwF
— Doug Jones (@DougJones) May 16, 2019
Stand with #AlabamaWomen as I do. Don’t punish working families – including single moms – with boycotts of Alabama or Georgia. The people of Alabama don’t support this law. Extremism started a problem. Listen to those affected – begin fixing the problem. https://t.co/24fL8A2L1d
— Doug Jones (@DougJones) May 19, 2019
That last tweet reads like a liberal Mad-Libs. What is he talking about when it comes to “working families?” Will anyone in the media ask? Of course not.
Now, this is all predicated on the meme that 25 white men decided Alabama’s abortion ban, which is a lie.
The sponsor of this bill in the State House was State Representative Terri Collins (R-Decatur).
And don’t forget: The governor that signed off on it is also a woman.
Alabama voters decided this.
They voted these men and women into office in 2018.
Do you know what else they did in 2018? They decided Alabama was a pro-life state.
It was on the ballot:
A “yes” vote supported this amendment to make it state policy to “recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life” and to state that no provisions of the constitution provide a right to an abortion or require funding of abortions.
The vote wasn’t even close.
|Alabama Amendment 2
|Result
|Votes
|Percentage
|Yes
|916,061
|59.01%
|No
|636,438
|40.99%
Jones doesn’t enjoy anywhere close to that support.
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote %
|Votes
|Democrat
|Doug Jones
|50%
|673,896
|Republican
|Roy Moore
|48.3%
|651,972
|Independent
|Write-in
|1.7%
|22,852
|Total Votes
|1,348,720
Jones can continue pretending he doesn’t “believe that these Republican men represent the views of most Alabamians” to pander to a media that hates, and is painfully out of touch with, this state and if he wants to, the voters in Alabama will make it clear where they stand in 2020.
