5 hours ago

Snapper Check data supports season extension

With less than ideal weather conditions so far this summer and the ability to closely monitor the harvest data through Snapper Check, the Alabama Marine Resources Division recently announced a five-day extension of the red snapper season that runs from August 1-5.

Stormy weekends and Hurricane Barry made it more difficult for offshore anglers to head out this year compared to the 2018 season, when anglers couldn’t have asked for better weather.

“Last year was an anomaly of a year in terms of weather,” said Scott Bannon, Director of the Marine Resources Division (MRD). “I even had charter boat captains remark that they had fished every single day in June last year, and they’d never done that before. The weather was phenomenal, and people caught a lot of fish, which is good. But the result of that was we had to close the season earlier than projected because more people got to go catch more fish. I think people were excited that the state was able to manage the season. They were excited about a 47-day season. There’s no doubt there was disappointment when we closed early last year (after 27 days), but that is actually one of the benefits of the program. That is, we have the ability to monitor the catch and ensure we don’t go over. If you go over the annual quota, you’re penalized the next year.”

The traditional June 1 date for the opening of snapper season this year was similar to 2018, but weather conditions deteriorated after that.

“Opening weekend was beautiful, and (fishing) effort was very high, which was good,” Bannon said. “The effort was even a little higher than it was for some of the days last year. Since then, the weather has been more typical. We had a couple of weekends where it blew pretty good, and effort was down. When Hurricane Barry came along, the effort was basically negligible. People choose not to fish when the weather is bad and having Snapper Check in place allows us the ability to quantify how much the weather affects efforts and landings. We want people to understand that they don’t need to put themselves in an unsafe situation just to go catch fish. We have the ability to monitor the amount of fish being caught, and just as days can be removed from the season during ideal conditions, they can be given back when conditions are not favorable for fishing.”

After the 4th of July weekend, MRD staff determined that a significant portion of Alabama’s total allowable catch for red snapper remained.

Alabama was allocated 1,079,573 pounds for the 2019 season, which is operating under an Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) that NOAA Fisheries granted for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“When the catch data for the season through the Independence Day weekend was analyzed, we realized we had enough quota remaining that we could go beyond the six days remaining in July,” Bannon said.

Red snapper anglers, at the same time last year, had harvested about 360,000 more pounds of fish.

“We calculated how much harvest could occur during the remainder of the season, based on the average daily catch and weather conditions through the current fishing season,” Bannon said. “We decided we could easily add the first five days of August, which would be a Thursday through Monday. Kids wouldn’t be back in school yet, and the amberjack season would be open. It would be a combination of weekends and weekdays. We had heard from the public they would like more weekdays.”

Bannon believes the attitude of Alabama’s snapper anglers has changed since the state has been able to manage the fishery.

“I think we are past the point of what I call panic fishing – people just fished because they felt they had to because they weren’t going to get many opportunities,” he said. “Now, anglers’ attitudes are more relaxed toward snapper season, knowing they are going to be provided an opportunity to fish a specific quota and days can be added to the season due to bad weather, if necessary.”

One feature that has played a huge role in the transition to state management is Snapper Check, a mandatory reporting system that is required of all anglers who catch red snapper. Red snapper must be reported before the fish leave the water, either on the way in from the trip or at the dock before the fish are off-loaded. The good news is, it appears more anglers are participating in the system.

“The reporting rate is the highest it has been,” Bannon said. “We appreciate that, and we hope the anglers appreciate that, because it allows us to make better decisions when calculating the season length and the number of days to add to a season. Real data makes a difference. People participating in the dock-side survey helps as well. That’s where we get the average size of the fish. Average fish weight is an important part of the equation to determine the number of days in the season, which is based on effort and the average size of the fish because the quota is determined by pounds. Having Snapper Check means we’re getting information in near real-time.”

Bannon said MRD officials saw that with two-thirds of the season over, only a little more than half of the snapper quota had been caught.

“We want to fish very close to our quota, but we do not want to go over,” he said.

For 2020 and beyond, the Gulf States will transition from the EFP to a state-managed red snapper fishery with Alabama receiving an allocation of 26.298 percent of the total quota, which is an increase from 25.3 percent in 2019. It is anticipated that Alabama will receive an allocation of about 1.2 million pounds for the 2020 season.

“The in-season adjustments to both this season and last year’s season show why we worked so hard in Congress and at the Gulf Council to get state management of the red snapper fishery,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “The nimbleness of the state to quickly adjust seasons to protect the resource and also to provide maximum access to citizens is good for both the fish and the fishermen.”

Bannon said the new management plan also gives the state the ability to set the seasons, bag limits within certain parameters, and size limit. MRD can also implement area closures.

“For next year, we probably won’t make any significant changes to the size or bag limits,” Bannon said. “I want to be pretty conservative with changes. I want to provide some consistency, which makes anglers more comfortable and allows us to more easily compare trends in the data.”

Bannon said the 2018 and 2019 snapper seasons are proof that Alabama can manage its own red snapper season to the benefit of all involved.

“We’ve shown that we can and will work toward that allocation to the best of our ability,” he said. “That includes not going over the allocation, because that is not a benefit to the anglers. In years prior to the EFP, harvests were consistently over the quota, which slowed the recovery of the stock. We want to be close to the allocation but not over. We want to fish as many days as possible. I think that when conditions are favorable and fishing effort is very heavy or if the weather kicks up and people don’t go fishing, we have a system in place that can provide timely and realistic estimates of impacts on the harvest rates. Under the federal system, we could have never done that. During the short federal seasons of the past, people felt like they had to go, and people shouldn’t feel they have to do that. That can be dangerous and takes the fun out of fishing.”

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

58 mins ago

Children’s of Alabama patients paint car from Talladega Superspeedway

Some of the patients at Children’s of Alabama got a special treat Friday morning: painting a race car from Talladega Superspeedway.

The track brought a white race car to the hospital Friday morning. Patients used paint brushes and markers to decorate the car and sign it.

“This is just something fun for the kids at Children’s of Alabama to be out here and paint the car and just bring a smile to their face,” said Alyson Thompson, Public Relations coordinator for Talladega Superspeedway. “It’s something cool for us to bring a little bit of the race track to Children’s of Alabama.”

“It’s been a great way for them to get out of their rooms,” Caroline Wilson, Community Development coordinator for Children’s of Alabama added. “This is such a fun Friday for them — an unexpected activity they got to do, it just brightens their day a little bit while they are here.”

Thompson said the car will be on display in the track’s new Talladega Garage Experience prior to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 on Oct. 13.

“Kids get to take the wheel and choose six pre-race activities on Sunday morning,” Thompson said. “Children’s of Alabama has been a great partner with us for our new Kids VIP Experience program. It’s just a joyous time for them to get out and do something fun.”

To learn more about the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama, visit talladegasuperspeedway.com.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

Roby: Summer interns served the Second District with distinction

As a member of Congress, each summer, I have the privilege of offering internship opportunities to college students. The internship program is a competitive experience ideal for students who are interested in learning more about our nation’s legislative process, constituent services, and the general day-to-day operations of a congressional office. Interns’ tasks vary, but they include conducting tours of the United States Capitol building, drafting and presenting a policy proposal on a legislative topic of their choosing, assisting constituents with their requests, attending committee hearings, and helping my staff with district-specific projects of importance.

This summer, I was fortunate to have some truly outstanding students serve as interns in my offices. I’d like to take this opportunity to share with you more about these young men and women and the hard work they did for the people of the Second District.

Katherine Albrecht, a Montgomery native, is a rising sophomore at Mississippi State University where she studies history.

Everett Bossard, a Huntsville native, is a rising senior at Troy University where he studies criminal justice and legal studies.

Melissa Carter, a Berryville, Virginia, native, is a rising senior at the University of Mississippi where she studies education.

Baylee Clark, a Montgomery native, is a rising senior at the University of Alabama where she studies public relations and political science.

Wyatt Davidson, a Montgomery native, is a rising sophomore at Samford University where he studies global and cultural studies and business.

Natalie Henry, a Selma native, is a rising senior at Louisiana State University where she studies political science and sociology.

Claudia Hubbard, a Montgomery native, is a rising sophomore at Auburn University where she studies law and justice and philanthropy and non-profit studies.

John Koo, a Montgomery native, is a rising junior at Auburn University where he studies business administration and political science.

Morgan Kull, a native of St. Charles, Illinois, is a rising senior at Auburn University where she studies political science.

Trent Mann, a Montgomery native, is a rising senior at Auburn University where he studies business management, political science, entrepreneurship, and family business.

Greyson Matthews, a Montgomery native, is a rising senior at the University of Alabama where she studies public relations and psychology.

Katie McIntyre, a Montgomery native, is a rising sophomore at Auburn University where she studies finance.

Will Merrill, a Montgomery native, is a rising sophomore at Auburn University where he studies biomedical sciences, law and justice, and the classics.

Murry Mothershed, a Prattville native, is a rising sophomore at Troy University where she studies criminal justice.

Alex Reynolds, a Dothan native, is a rising senior at Troy University where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing (BSN).

Annabel Roth, a Montgomery native, is a rising senior at the University of Alabama where she studies public relations and political science.

Hayden Sledge, a Mountain Brook native, is a rising sophomore at Wheaton College where she studies political science.

Caroline Smith, a Dothan native, is a rising senior at the University of Alabama where she studies English, Spanish, and creative writing.

Hannah Streitman, a Dothan native, is a rising sophomore at Auburn University where she studies finance and political science.

Bo Torbert, a Montgomery native, is a rising senior at Washington and Lee University where he studies global politics.

These students worked very hard for our district, and I really appreciate their dedication and eagerness to serve. I am confident they will be successful in their future endeavors. You can find out more about my internship program and the application process on my website: www.roby.house.gov/student-resources/internships. I encourage you to pass this information along to any college-aged students who might be interested. I truly believe a congressional internship is a valuable way to gain firsthand exposure to the inner-workings of our nation’s government.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

4 hours ago

Improved Cahaba River access site coming to Leeds

A long-awaited Cahaba River access site in Leeds should be open to the public by the end of the year, according to the nonprofit Freshwater Land Trust.

Called Moon River, the kayak and canoe launch will be on Land Trust property on U.S. 78. The name comes from a river camp/gas station/dance hall that existed nearby during the 1930s.

The Moon River launch will be part of the Cahaba Blueway, a long-term plan to create better access along the 191-mile river for the public’s use and enjoyment. Already, multiple public access sites have been created along the river for recreational purposes, including canoeing and kayaking, swimming, bank and boat fishing, hunting, hiking, picnicking and sightseeing.

The Moon River launch is being built with the support of the Alabama Power Foundation and other organizations and will be maintained through cooperative agreements with the cities of Leeds and Irondale.

“Moon River is an integral part of the Cahaba Blueway,” said Jeffrey Drummond, stewardship director of the Birmingham-based Freshwater Land Trust. “We are hoping to have it done this year. This will be a popular spot for people on the Cahaba. The paddlers love this place.”

Plans are to have a gravel parking area large enough for several vehicles and a trail down to the canoe and kayak launch.

“We are excited about the opening of the Moon River launch, which will further expand recreational opportunities along the Cahaba River,” said Susan Comensky, Alabama Power vice president of environmental affairs and Freshwater Land Trust board member. “A key focus of the Foundation is environmental stewardship, protecting our state’s natural resources and preserving access to our state’s rivers, beaches, trails and parks.”

The closest access sites on the Cahaba Blueway near the Moon River location are Civitan Park in Trussville upstream and Grants Mill Road downstream.

“This is a good missing link along the Cahaba between Civitan Park and Grants Mill Road, another property we own,” Drummond said.

For more information about Moon River and other access sites on the Cahaba, visit cahabablueway.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

19 hours ago

Alabama officials react to Roby retiring from Congress

Many of Alabama’s elected officials are commending the service of U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) after she announced on Friday that she will not seek reelection to a sixth term in 2020.

The first to offer words of praise for Roby was Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the dean of Alabama’s D.C. delegation and the state’s longest serving U.S. Senator in history.

“Martha Roby has done a great job representing AL’s 2nd Congressional district over the last 8 years. She began as an intern in my office & went on to be instrumental in helping our veterans, bringing the F-35 to Montgomery, & many other significant wins. I wish her all the best,” Shelby tweeted.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL) said, “I have the utmost respect for Representative Roby and thank her for her exceptional service.”

“Representative Roby is an outstanding leader, a strong voice for Alabama, a trailblazer for women and a terrific mother,” the governor emphasized. “During her five terms in Congress, she has fiercely advocated for our state and nation.”

Ivey outlined, “In no time, she has climbed the seniority ladder on Capitol Hill and has earned important committee assignments and added responsibilities in a relatively brief time. Her leadership in helping Montgomery land the F-35 program will leave a lasting legacy on our state and nation. All that said, Martha and Riley have made tremendous sacrifices with a young family and the time away from home that her work demands.”

“We owe her a debt of gratitude for a job well done, and I have no doubt that she will continue to look for ways to help make Alabama an even better place to call home,” the governor concluded.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04) released a statement to Yellowhammer News, saying, “We are all saddened to hear about Martha’s decision to not seek re-election.”

“She has always done an excellent job speaking up for those she represents and I have enjoyed working with her,” he continued. “However, we look forward to her continued service in this Congress and wish her all the very best in the next chapter of her life.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05) said, “Martha Roby and I were elected together in the Class of 2010. Her cheerfulness, integrity, and intellect will be sorely miss in DC.”

Roby also received bipartisan acclaim.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) even chimed in.

Roby’s announcement on Friday came on her birthday.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan called Roby a “great friend to the ALGOP and a warrior for our veterans, military, farmers and Life.”

She thanked Roby “for serving our great state and nation.”

Update 4:50 p.m.:

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Business Council of Alabama (BCA) President and CEO Katie Boyd Britt, a native of Roby’s district, said, “Martha Roby epitomizes what public service is all about.”

“She is a selfless leader, who has shown an unwavering commitment to our nation’s veterans and was instrumental in helping Montgomery land the F-35 program,” Britt concluded. “Our state and our nation are better because of Martha Roby.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

20 hours ago

Merrill: Alabama’s voting system secure

Every few weeks, the media and their Democrats declare that they are about to get President Donald Trump for collusion with the Russians, and every few weeks, they come up empty.

This time it was former special counsel Robert Mueller’s appearance on Capitol Hill that was going to seal the deal — it didn’t.

So in their insatiable thirst to find anything, we are now in the middle of a firestorm about the Russians attempting to meddle in all 50 states, which something we all knew. What did they accomplish? Not much, especially in Alabama.

During a radio interview on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill reacted to this narrative by reiterating that the Russians attempted to play in Alabama but to no effect.

166
Keep reading 166 WORDS

Merrill noted Alabama and other states were targeted, but “no breach occurred in our state.”

He also noted that the most important thing to know is there was an attempt, and they failed.

Merrill stated, “That’s no different than someone saying there were some people came to our house and tried to rob us but our security system kept them away and they ran off and that’s what we saw on the video camera.”

Proud of the state of Alabama’s election security, the secretary of state punctuated his statement with a hearty “Roll tide.”

My takeaway:

This is all very simple. The system works, the Russians did not swing the election or change a single vote and all of this is just more sour grapes about the 2016 election.

It is time we all get over 2016 and move on.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

