Small earthquake shakes north Alabama

No damage is being reported after a minor earthquake rattled northwest Alabama.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 2.8 earthquake happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday about a half-mile southwest of Muscle Shoals.Police aren’t reporting any damage, the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency says no one has reported feeling any shaking.

The Geological Survey says quakes of that size typically cause only minor if any problems.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Dale Jackson: Not every politician lives to run for office — Cavanaugh’s Ainsworth attack ad ‘an attack on the intelligence of voters’

A lot of us have done dumb things while we were in college — rarely do they end up in political attack ads. In the race for Lieutenant Governor, Twinkle Cavanaugh has dug up a series of attacks that are utterly laughable if you have all the information. The attacks are creative, but appear incredibly desperate.

Watch below:

Attack 1: Rep. Will Ainsworth was arrested in 2002 for felony theft, for which he did no jail time.

Reality: Ainsworth and his fraternity brothers stole tiger statues at Auburn as part of what Will Ainsworth told WVNN and Yellowhammer News was a “stupid prank”.

Attack 2: Ainsworth was arrested in 2001 in Jackson County.

Reality: Ainsworth says this is “made up” and this was actually a “boating violation where we paid a ticket but it was not an arrest”.

Attack 3: Ainsworth used his family connections and money to never serve a day for these crimes.

Reality: One was a college prank, the other was a boating violation —  you don’t go to jail for those. This actually highlights the weakness of the attack.

Attack 4: Ainsworth called Trump a “con-artist”.

Reality: Yes, but context matters. This happened during the brutal primary for President and 60% of Alabamians originally chose someone other than Donald Trump during the primary. Ainsworth publicly argued for Trump after the nominating process was complete.

Why this matters:

Not everyone has been planning to be politicians, running for party offices, working in Montgomery, and playing the political game all of their lives. Some lived normal lives and did normal things like participating in pranks in college and getting boating citations on the lake.

Politics can be a dangerous game. Anything you have ever done in your life becomes fair game for criticism. Who in the electorate lived a 100 percent perfect life that would be spared from disingenuous attacks in a campaign? Not Will Ainsworth and certainly not Donald Trump.

When campaigns get desperate, they often get stupid and insult the targeted audience.  This attack on Ainsworth is actually an attack on the intelligence of the voters.

Listen to the interview here:

Leadership crucial in the church, life


Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

WHY IS TRUMP CHOOSING SO MANY MARINES FOR LEADERSHIP POSITIONS?

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, today, I’d like to talk about leadership. I’d like to take you to a blog written by Chris Bollinger. Chris is a military air defense professional, retired Marine and he’s also a screenplay writer. He makes the point that Marines have a certain qualification that perhaps is unique with just Marines.

DR. REEDER: He brings this phenomenon — many of us have noted it — that this particular administration under President Trump has had a penchant to reach into the military for leadership to bring those leaders from military into the positions of civil leadership or governmental leadership.

GOOD LEADERSHIP IS BIBLICAL — AND HARD TO FIND

Immediately, there’s concern, “Well, is that the military taking over?” I think it’s something else that’s happening and that’s this. We all know that leadership is crucial. If you look at the Word of God from a Christian world and life view, whenever God says to do something, He first raises up a leader. He frames the leader, forms the leader, develops the leader and then the leader is used. The leader is always imperfect and, almost always, the Lord surrounds him with another leader because of the plurality of leadership which is crucial in and of itself.

In the church, where there are elders — plural — if you see, we call them the elders, presbyters — plural — of the church because, with every man’s strength, you get his weaknesses, which it means you need a plurality of leaders.

But you need leadership and so here is our present president reaching into the military in general, but by the way into the Marine Corps very specifically, which is what this article highlights. You’ve got General Maddox who’s the Secretary of Defense, you’ve got General Dunford, the head of the joint chiefs of staff, you’ve got General Kelly who is the chief of staff in the White House and they’re all Marines.

And then you look at in society where someone recently did an article about how many corporations now look to the military where they try to find these junior officers that are retiring at 20 years of service and bring them into their corporation and groom them for leadership.

THE MILITARY, THE MARINES IN PARTICULAR, PRODUCE GREAT LEADERS

I think there’s a couple of reasons why. One is how the military in general and, by the way, the Marine Corps in particular… I remember the day I went down to fill out the papers to volunteer in February of 1969. I remember my dad’s stories of being in the Marine Corps.

Tom, there’s always been something about the Marine Corps experience, not only how they develop their Marines but also how they develop their leaders. I think it is also comparable in the other branches of the service, as well, which is why the military has become this fishing pool for leadership in our society.

Other places don’t develop leaders. I don’t look into the world of academics and I don’t find leaders there. In fact, I find very frightening people, recently, and you and I are thinking about doing a program on this. Alan Dershowitz, when the academic elite get together at Martha’s Vineyard, they won’t have him there because he had made an argument from the Constitution — which is what he is, a Constitutional lawyer, and he had made an argument that defended President Trump’s actions while making it clear he wasn’t defending President Trump but he was arguing about the Constitution. Well, now he’s not allowed because they just can’t handle that around him.

Anybody that can’t handle someone who makes a defense of the Constitution that I can’t answer tells me that person’s not much of a person. First, they can’t learn and, secondly, they can’t handle somebody that can persuade them or someone that instructs them.

IN A WORLD WHERE LEADERSHIP IS LACKING, EVEN THE MBA PROGRAMS LACK PRINCIPLES

Therefore, I don’t look to the academic world for leadership and I don’t look to the media for leadership so where do you look for leadership? Well, if you’ll go to the colleges, they have jettisoned ethics in the MBA programs. The corporate world doesn’t go to the place where they ought to be getting their corporate leaders from the MBA program because they’re not turning out leaders with any principles.

Where do they go? They go to the military.

TOM LAMPRECHT:  Harry, is it safe to say the opposite end of a strong Biblical leader is someone who says, “I’m a victim”?

DR. REEDER: One of the things you’re looking for is, without arrogance or self-importance, you’re looking for someone who is not a victim in life but who knows how to lead others to victory in life. And I think that’s why we’re seeing this phenomenon is the military is the place where that’s happening and, the Marine Corps, they do some very pointed things. As this guy points out, you never see a Marine, when he goes into a hotel, having his bags carried by anybody — he carries his own bags and, by the way, he’ll carry the bags for other people. He also notes that they always eat last — they never eat first but they always eat last.

JESUS “TRAINED LEADERS” BY TEACHING THEM  SELFLESSNESS AND QUIET STRENGTH

Are there Biblical principles here that Jesus, in his leadership training, used when he told his disciples in regard to being first when they wanted to know, “Do we get the seat of honor?” he said, “Listen, if you want to be first, you’re last. If you want to be the leader of all, then you are the servant of all.”

By the way, here’s something else: who trains leaders in the Marine Corps? Go to Quantico and look at the sergeants training the future leaders. Tom, I even had an experience in that as I did a commissioning ceremony for a second lieutenant in our church and there with him was a gunny sergeant. And I took the liberty, even though I was there to give a Biblical perspective and to pray for his installation, I said, “If you don’t mind, just a little personal word here, I’m looking forward to how the Lord is going to use your leadership. And I’ll tell you, one of the first things the Lord would have me to tell you is you get fastened to that gunny sergeant over there and listen to him. He’s one of the most important people in your life.” And that’s what Marines do — they develop a relationship from their own training forward with enlisted men and the enlisted men are engaged in their training.

And the other thing is this: they are expected to learn that you don’t just learn from people who have ranks higher than you but you learn from people who have ranks lower than you. That’s part of what it means to be trained — you’re a learner and you learn 360 degrees.

THE NEW LEADERS MUST COME FROM THE CHURCH

However, I’ve got another proposal, Tom. It’s in my book, “Leadership Dynamic,” that’s being republished in October — “3D Leadership,” would be available — and that is simply this: the church should become a leadership factory, defining, developing and deploying leaders in every sphere of society. We would be the ones that people would look to — again, the John Newtons who would produce the William Wilberforces. The great Presbyterian pastor, Dr. Phineas Gurley and Dr. James Smith who influenced, and developed and led to Christ Abraham Lincoln.

There are so many examples of when the church has developed leaders for every sphere of society — the family, the government and the business — who operate from a Christian world and life view and bring Biblical principles to bear in all of life.

Tom, I think this article has highlighted something that’s very important. First, there will always be a need for leadership. Secondly, instinctively, society will start moving toward those institutions that produce leaders that benefit society. Third, the places where they go will be places where they teach leadership that is principled, ethically driven and that is other-concerned, not self-promoting and that shows a conduct in life that has courage married to humility, that has conviction married to compassion. That’s what we’re looking for is those two threads of strength and courage. Joshua says, “Be strong and courageous,” and the other thread, sensitivity and compassion.

TRAINING CHRISTIAN LEADERS MUST START WITH STUDYING OUR SAVIOR

Of course, the leader of all from my Christian world and life view is my Savior and I love the moment in the Book of Revelation when John is utterly in despair for there is no one who is worthy to open the seals of the book and then a voice from Heaven says, “Weep no more. There is one who is worthy.” And John looked and then he saw the lion of Judah standing as a lamb that was slain.

There’s our great king and there is the picture of leadership, lion-like in life and lamb-like in heart. There is the Lamb who had given Himself, yet He’s standing, strong and courageous, the victor over sin, death, Hell and the grave. And He can make you a victor and He can make you a leader in your home, in your marriage, in your church and in society but first fix your eyes on Him. See Him and His leadership as He goes to the cross, counting it all joy to lay down His life that we might have victory and lay down his life in victory as He comes forth from the grave — victorious, our great Savior and Lord. Come to Him and watch what He does to make you like Him.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

 

Trussville woman charged in death of dog left in car

An Alabama woman is charged with felony animal cruelty in the death of a dog left in a hot car outside a Walmart store.

Jefferson County jail records show 34-year-old Stephanie Shae Thomas of Trussville was released on bond early Friday after spending a few hours in custody.

News outlets quote Trussville police as saying Thomas told officers she left her dog in the car while she went inside to shop, and then lost track of time.

The dog was in the car as long as seven hours before police broke a window.

Video shot by a bystander shows officers unsuccessfully trying to revive the animal.

Court records aren’t available to show whether Thomas has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Mo Brooks says difficulties lie ahead for ‘conservative’ Trump SCOTUS nominee — Warns of possibilities of a ‘judicial activist,’ ‘left-wing kind’ (VIDEO)

According to a report that aired Thursday on Huntsville ABC affiliate WAAY, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) said given the thin Republican majority in the U.S. Senate, there could be difficulties in confirming a conservative justice to the vacancy left behind by retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.

If that proves to be the case, the North Alabama congressman warned of the possibilities of a “judicial activist” being appointed by President Donald Trump, which would not be Trump’s preference.

“If we can’t get them to come our way, then I think you’re going to see a United States Supreme Court justice who is much more of a judicial activist — a left-wing kind of Supreme Court justice than the president of the United States might otherwise might prefer.”

In the wake of Kennedy’s announcement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he anticipates a confirmation vote “this fall.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

7 Things: Trump puts pressure on Democrat Senator, Alabama leaders warn on tariffs again, smears against Attorney General Steve Marshall continue, and more …

1. Trump took his insult comedy routine to Montana and blasted Sen. Jon Tester while he groveled

— Trump was in Montana to stump for Matt Rosendale, but his speech touched on everything from Sen Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), #MeToo, WTO, NAFTA, NATO, the NFL, Russia, North Korea, and the military.

— Tester took an ad out praising Trump for coming to Montana and touting his support for bills Trump signed, Don Jr. responded by saying “Jon Tester is no partner of President Trump.”

2. More Alabama voices continue telling Trump tariffs are not good for Alabama

— The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says Alabama will take a big blow if Trump’s tariffs continue.  They reiterated that “tariffs are a tax on American consumers and businesses.”

— Gov. Kay Ivey already signaled Alabama would be hurt by these tariffs, now her Secretary of Commerce is warning this is already happening, saying, “We’ve seen a couple of projects that we’ve been actively working where their timeline has slipped.”

3. Smears of Attorney General Steve Marshall continue from Troy King’s allies at the Alabama Political Reporter

— A week after Marshall’s wife killed herself, the APR ran a piece implying there were major irregularities in the case mostly predicated on the fact that law enforcement would not comment on an open investigation.

— Now, they have posted a bizarre and unlikely innuendo-filled report alleging that random neighbors were told not to talk to the press. This is all going nowhere, but it will continue until the July 17th runoff.

4. The thug ripped that hat off of a 16-year-old Trump supporter has now been fired and is in hiding

— A man walked into a Whataburger restaurant at 2 a.m. on July 4th and ripped a “Make America Great Again” hat off a young man, threw a drink in his face, and it was all recorded.

— The attacker was Kino Jimenez. Thursday, he had been fired from his job, kicked out of the Green Party, identified by the police, and allegedly went into hiding.

5. The left and the media (I repeat myself) finally get Scott Pruitt. Surprisingly, the new head is disparaged as “Scott Pruitt’s ideological twin

— The constantly assailed Environmental Protection Agency director Scott Pruitt has finally resigned,.Pruitt made for an easy target because he was constantly dancing along ethical lines.

— Pruitt’s real crime was being a constant critic of the organization he would helm. The drama will not stop because the interim director is a former energy industry lobbyist who will continue the President’s deregulation plans.

6. 57 Alabama schools are no longer eligible for Alabama Accountability Act tax credits, showing lawmakers were concerned about quality

— Alabama now has 151 private schools that allow students who receive AAA scholarship. The students enrolled in those schools do not want to go back to public schools.

— The change comes after a 2015 law closed a loophole that allowed unaccredited schools to receive students taking advantage of the program.

7. Fear not: After the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on online taxes, Alabama is coming for your money

— Last month, the court cleared the way for states to collect more tax dollars from Internet sales. Alabama is expected to pick up between ten to twenty million dollars, according to Sen. Trip Pittman.

— The Alabama Department of Revenue Tuesday put out guidelines to online retailers that said taxes will be collected starting October 1.

