Shorelines app gets 'smarter' as it links you to Alabama lakes

Alabama Power has launched a new version of its Shorelines app called Smart Lakes, which offers new advanced interactive features designed to enhance the lake experience.

In addition to lake-specific information on water levels and generation schedules, the new Smart Lakes app offers users a one-stop source for all relevant lake data. The app features:

–An easier way to find the best fishing spots, restaurants and marinas via an enhanced map.
–Weather forecasts localized to the lake, including the highs and lows of the day.
–The ability to report invasive plants while on the water and around your home.
–The ability to request a lake shore permit.
–Control of your lake home’s smart thermostat from your fingertips. Set it to your comfort level before you arrive and save energy while you’re away.
–The latest news of what’s happening on Alabama Power’s lakes and rivers.
–An even more immersive view of the lake using augmented reality on newer smart phones.

The app also serves as a continuation of the company’s dedication to protecting natural resources while meeting the needs of lake goers and property owners.

“It’s so exciting to see how the Smart Lakes app has evolved into something even more useful to those enjoying our lakes,” said Herbie Johnson, Hydro general manager. “I work with many peer utilities and this is the first such comprehensive and interactive app I’ve seen. I know it will serve as a benchmark in the industry, and it is one that I’m proud to say Alabama Power offers.”

When the original app launched in 2014 along with a new website, its sole purpose was to provide customers who love Alabama Power lakes with needed information.

“This next evolution of the Shorelines app is more than a new name or look. Just as homes are becoming smarter, so are the recreational activities we enjoy. By offering more innovative features and tools, our customers can connect to the lake and their lake home – if they have one – in a way they haven’t been able to do before,” said Libby Romano, Alabama Power Digital Strategy and Engagement manager.

In addition to the Smart Lakes app, the multichannel Shorelines platform includes a quarterly magazine; a website, which is also mobile friendly; personalized email communication; social media; and a blog.

For years, the lakes information pages on the Alabama Power website have been among the company’s most visited, as people who live, work and play near the lakes have a vested interest in what is happening on their local lake. This demand for information led to the creation of the Shorelines platform.

“These are valuable tools for the people who live on or visit our lakes,” said Thomas St. John with Alabama Power Shoreline Management. “The first Shorelines app was a big leap forward in providing information people want in today’s on-the-go world. The updated Smart Lakes app goes even further and was designed to be a personal lake guide. It offers cutting-edge, interactive features to help you make the most of your time on the water.”

Since beginning work on Lay Dam in 1912, Alabama Power has played an important role in water management across the state. Today, the company manages 11 reservoirs, 14 hydroelectric dams, 3,500 miles of shoreline and nearly 120,000 acres of land on the Coosa, Tallapoosa and Black Warrior rivers.

The Smart Lakes app is a partnership between Alabama Power’s Hydro Operations, Corporate Real Estate, Environmental Affairs, Digital Strategy and Engagement and Public Relations departments.

The free app can be downloaded in Apple and Android stores, and current users are encouraged to update their version to unlock the new features.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Continental Motors embarks on $75 million Alabama factory project

Continental Motors hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in Mobile for its “Blue Marlin” project, which involves the construction of an advanced manufacturing facility for the production of piston and turbine engines for light aircraft, along with parts.

The new facility will be nearly 275,000 square feet, mostly dedicated to advanced engine and parts manufacturing for all Continental Motors Group product lines. It will be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and include a special area designated for evaluation of new manufacturing techniques and processes, including additive manufacturing and automation.

Earlier this month, Continental Motors said the foundation work for the new factory had begun.

“Continental Motors has been a big part of the local Mobile community for over 50 years and is pleased with the community support that allows us to renew our commitment to the region and our great team members for many years to come,” said Michael Skolnik, the company’s executive vice president of global operations.

“The ‘greenfield’ facility will modernize our manufacturing processes into a world-class, high-productivity, vertically integrated center of manufacturing excellence among the aviation cluster in Mobile, Alabama, USA,” he added.

‘BLUE MERLIN’

The “Blue Merlin” project was first announced in March 2017. The company says it chose the name because the sport fish embodies the strength and versatility it aims to achieve with the new factory.

The new facility will allow the company to consolidate operations that are now scattered among around a dozen different buildings.

Continental Motors said building the new Alabama factory is a key step in a plan to profoundly transform the company and the way its designs, manufactures, certifies, and support products. It plans to build a new customer and technical service infrastructure and environment that will allow assisting customers around the world at all times.

The new Mobile factory will be operational by 2020.

The Alabama Department of Commerce, through its AIDT workforce development agency, has assisted in the project.

Continental Motors is owned by China’s AVIC International Holding Corp.

(Courtesy of Made in Alabama)

Rep. Martha Roby: Republicans continue to dismantle Obama-era regulatory regime

Throughout the eight long years of the Obama administration, Alabamians suffered under an overly-empowered regulatory state that burdened hardworking men and women and their businesses with countless harmful federal regulations.

This type of overreach was seen across the many federal agencies, but perhaps none more blatantly than the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). I am very pleased that over the last year and a half, our unified Republican government has worked to dismantle this Obama-era regulatory regime.

I am glad to report that important progress has been made recently, as the Trump administration’s EPA announced it intends to replace the Obama aministration’s Clean Power Plan with President Trump’s Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule. This is great news that represents an important step towards returning power to the states and further breaking down the regulatory state.

When the Obama administration first rolled out its so-called “Clean Power Plan,” they touted it as the “single most important step America has ever taken in the fight against global climate change.” What they didn’t say was that despite the significant increase it caused in energy bills, the “Clean Power Plan” actually didn’t do much to alter the impact of future climate change. Under this plan, the EPA implemented stringent regulations that limited carbon dioxide emissions from power plants, thus hiking rates and shutting down energy plants – especially in the coal industry.

Of course, I think we can all agree that achieving more affordable, reliable, and safe energy is a priority, but adding more regulations and burdensome expenses to Americans are not solutions. That is why the Trump administration’s proposed ACE rule is so important. The rule would empower states with the flexibility to determine how best to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing modern, reliable, and affordable energy for the American people. This is a far better solution than the Obama administration’s “one-size-fits-all” approach that treated every state the same.

It’s no secret that for eight years, the EPA and other federal agencies went beyond their rightful authority and pushed for unnecessary regulations that negatively impacted our economy, discouraged investment, and stifled job creation here in the United States. These agencies became known for “backdoor legislating” by frequently attempting to circumvent Congress to set policy.

I am proud that over the last year and a half, Congress has worked to reverse course by passing several Congressional Review Acts, which is the process of striking rules and regulations left over from previous administrations. These actions, along with the steps taken by the Trump administration, have already and will continue to unleash our nation’s economy.

Among the many challenges we continue to face as a nation, I believe making America energy independent and not reliant on foreign nations must continue to be a priority. While I am pleased that energy exploration methods have improved over the years, we must continue to look for ways to secure America’s energy for future generations.

I believe American innovation and our entrepreneurial spirit are the keys to meeting the energy challenges of the 21st Century. President Trump’s proposed ACE plan embraces this outlook and will give Alabama companies certainty to create jobs and prosper as we move forward.

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby is a Republican from Montgomery.

Shelby's Kavanaugh confirmation push, TPUSA's Owens and Kirk fight against racial politics, liberal academia highlight 2018 ALGOP Summer Dinner

TUSCALOOSA – There was a unified mood at the University of Alabama’s Bryant Conference Center for Friday’s ALGOP Summer Dinner, which was very different from the organization’s last major gathering in Montgomery earlier this year.

The discussion among the attendees at the Alabama Republican Party’s second major event of 2018 did not dwell on the divisions created by the aftermath of the 2017 U.S. senatorial special election. Instead, it was forward-looking, particularly toward November’s 2018 elections, but beyond as well.

With party primaries settled and GOP candidates locked in for their November contests, the theme of the evening was clear: It was about defeating Democrats and pushing back against liberal policies.

That was evident given the message of Friday’s ALGOP dinner speakers, which included ALGOP chairwoman Terry Lathan, Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) and featured guests Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens of Turning Point USA.

In very brief remarks to attendees, Shelby emphasized the importance of the U.S. Senate confirming Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“One of the most important things to me facing is in the United States Senate is the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court,” Shelby said to a round of applause from attendees.

“The stakes are high,” he added about the pending confirmation battle. “The stakes are the future of the soul of this country. That’s important here and I’m going to do everything I can to help him get confirmed, starting next week with a hearing before the Judiciary Committee chaired by Sen. [Chuck] Grassley.”

Shelby said Democrats would attempt to thwart the confirmation. However, he urged other Democrats, which includes Shelby’s colleague Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook), to join Republicans in confirming Kavanaugh.

“The Democrats and the left are going to do everything you’ve ever seen to stop that – to slow it first,” Shelby added. “I believe we’re going to get it. We’re asking everybody to vote him, including some of our Democratic friends. I believe some of them will, I hope maybe out of conviction – but better than that, maybe out of fear.”

Race and academia were the focus of the events featured speakers, Owens and Kirk. Owens, who had garnered some national attention when hip-hop artist Kanye West tweeted out praise of her, explained how she came to Turning Point USA, an organization founded by Kirk.

“He asked me one question,” she recounted. “He said, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘I’d like to lead the black revolution against the Democratic Party.’ And he said, ‘You’re hired.’”

Owens recounted the financial hardship, which forced her to drop out of college without earning a degree and coming to the realization that race and political affiliation could be decoupled.

“I would to say that, if you show me a black person in America, I can show you somebody who is conservative, but doesn’t know it,” Owens said. “And the reason we don’t know is our life is so burdened by problems that were brought to us by the Democratic Party, that we don’t have time to get up and get air and realize, ‘Hey wait, where are these problems coming from?'”

Owens went on to add she would unveil an effort she deemed “Blackexit,” which would encourage African-Americans to leave the Democratic Party.

In an interview with Yellowhammer News after the event, party chairwoman Terry Lathan touted the success of Friday’s event, which also happened to be taking place in the city that Alabama Democratic gubernatorial nominee Walt Maddox presides as mayor. She also praised Owens and Kirk for the content of their remarks on the race in politics and liberalism in education.

“Our event here with Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens was sold out a month in advance,” she said. “I haven’t seen that in a very long time. We’re also in Tuscaloosa, home of Walt Maddox. We’re at full capacity. I think that’s not an accident as well. We had a great night. The message that Mr. Kirk and Ms. Owens delivered was spot on – it’s not about your skin color. It’s about your choices that you make. Also, the deep concern that they have, and we have as well – everyone should, Americans – about the very progressive, liberal ways that are moving on our college campuses, even younger, K-12.  And they do they do make a very good point: It does start with who is in charge of your school boards, who decides what textbooks you get, who decides the curriculum. So, I think they hit on many different points tonight that this crowd really liked.”

She added that the loss of 2017 was in the “rear-view mirror” and Alabama Republicans were looking toward the future 2018 midterms.

“Every election, really – you learn, and you grow from it and you move, and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” she said. “So, 2017 is in the rear-view mirror for us, for sure. And 2018 is upon us in a few months and we’re really excited. Our teams are working very hard together, and we’re going to bring it.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

Alabama Hunters: Authorities issue new precautions for deer in all states, Canada

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) catapulted into the world of deer hunters all over the South when an afflicted white-tailed deer was discovered in the Mississippi Delta this past January.

It was the first case so close to Alabama, and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division immediately responded by adding Mississippi to the list of states where special precautions were in effect to minimize the chance of spreading the disease.

At the Alabama Conservation Advisory Board meeting in May, WFF asked that the rules regarding the importation of carcasses from members of the cervid family (deer, elk, moose, caribou, etc.) be extended to all states and Canada.

Those rules state that hunters should completely debone the animal and remove and dispose of any brain or spinal tissue from skull plates, raw capes and hides before returning to Alabama. Those skull plates must be free of any brain or spinal cord material. Velvet-covered antlers are also included in the prohibited materials. Root structures and other soft tissue should also be removed from all teeth. Finished taxidermy products and tanned hides are not affected by the ban.

Starting with the 2019-2020 seasons, Alabama will implement a ban on the use of natural deer urine products as well. Synthetic deer urine products are not affected.

CWD is a disease similar to mad cow disease in cattle and scrapie in sheep. CWD is a form of transmissible spongiform encephalopathy that starts to debilitate the affected animal and always results in death.

At last weekend’s Buckmasters Expo in Montgomery, game biologists and law enforcement officers at the WFF booth tried to spread the word about the threat of CWD and how it could change hunting, which is a $1.8 billion industry in Alabama.

The WFF outreach on CWD education will ramp up significantly right away with seminars, billboards and media promotions.

“We are doing our seminar series that will focus on CWD,” said WFF Director Chuck Sykes, who travels the state to conduct the seminars. “We are purchasing billboard advertisement up and down our major road systems. We’re also doing some outreach at gas pumps and ice machines at convenience stores in strategic places around the state.”

Sykes said there is so much misinformation in the public square, whether online or around the campfire, that WFF is doing everything it can to ensure people are getting the correct information.

“There are rumors that it is already here in Alabama, which is not true,” Sykes said. “There are rumors that it’s made up; there’s no such thing as CWD. The best one I’ve heard is it’s just a way for the state to make money. I wish they would show me how we’re going to make money when we’re having to move resources and money to help test animals and educate the public. It’s typical anti-government rhetoric that doesn’t have any basis in reality. So, we’re trying our best to get the facts out.”

Sykes said the decision to ban natural deer urine products after the upcoming seasons was done to err on the side of caution.

“We knew that people already had orders,” he said. “We knew stores had the product on the shelf, and manufacturers already had purchase orders. The Board expressed a desire to ban urine products, so we made our recommendation to start the ban in 2019. So, hunters can buy and use those natural deer urine products through the upcoming season, but starting in the fall of 2019, they won’t be able to use them.

“It’s just a precaution. We know the prion (rogue protein) that causes CWD can be found in urine, saliva and feces. That’s just one hole that we can plug. A lot of the facilities that bottle urine are in states with CWD. We just don’t want to take that risk. Granted, it’s not as big of a risk as bringing in a live deer or a deer carcass, but it’s a risk we don’t want to take.”

Most CWD-positive states have experienced a slow but gradual spread of additional cases once the disease is established. However, there have been a few exceptions. Mississippi has tested about 650 deer since that one incident and hasn’t found any other infected deer at this point. Sykes said only one state other than Mississippi, New York, had a confirmed case of CWD in 2005 and no other deer have tested positive since.

“The best thing we can do is to keep CWD out of our state,” said Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “We’ve passed the regulations regarding bringing carcasses into Alabama. The best offense is to play good defense to keep it out of Alabama.

“I think a lot of people are getting the message, but we still have a lot of work we need to do. Some people think CWD is so far away that it doesn’t affect us. When it showed up in Mississippi, it put a lot of people on notice that it is a lot closer to us than it had been and that we need to be very vigilant to keep it out of our state by being mindful of what we do.”

Buckmasters founder and CEO Jackie Bushman hunts all over the U.S. and Canada, and he is fully aware of the threat CWD poses.

“I’ve been in Canada where they’ve had CWD and in Montana, and I hope we don’t get it,” Bushman said as crowds filled the Montgomery Convention Center for the annual Expo. “I’m sure the game and fish guys are on top of it. Chuck (Sykes) and his staff are doing a good job of being prepared if it ever does come here. I think people really have to pay attention, especially if you’re going on a hunt out of state, you’ve got to be careful about what you’re bringing back.

“This is something serious for the deer hunters, but also the whole financial part of the hunting industry. It would be devastating to people who sell or lease hunting land, the deer processors and sporting goods stores. It would be across the board in Alabama. But the way I look at it is we’ve got some smart folks that are working on it. Just pay attention to what they say. This is serious, but if we do the right things, we can keep it out of Alabama.”

Speaking of the people who sell hunting land, National Land Realty was one of several companies with booths at the Expo. Former Deputy Conservation Commissioner Curtis Jones now works with National Land Realty and understands the impact CWD could have.

“Right now, hunting land sales have picked up with the improving economy,” Jones said. “If CWD shows up anywhere in the state, the whole state would be affected. The value of property throughout the state would decline.

“So, I don’t have any problems with anything the Conservation Department can do to prevent the spread of that disease. I just hope our hunters and wildlife enthusiasts will read more about it and understand how devastating CWD would be if it got here.”

Andy Whitaker of Wildlife Trends has also tried to increase CWD awareness through their magazine, and he realizes the impact it would have on businesses like the tree nursery he promotes.

“Look what happened up North,” Whitaker said. “They closed whole seasons in places up there. I think it would be devastating for Alabama.

“The thing is people don’t seem to think it can happen here. But, if you remember, people said the same thing about feral hogs. And now, some places are overrun with hogs.”

Other entities are also working to understand CWD and ways to curtail the spread of the disease. The Boone and Crockett Club recently voted to fund more research into the disease. The CWD Alliance (cwd-info.org) provides the latest updates on research and the implementation of rules and regulations related to CWD.

After the deer in Mississippi tested positive for the disease, WFF staff thoroughly reviewed their current CWD Response Plan and revised it to address more recent concerns with the latest available science. The plan will be continually reviewed and updated as new research and scientific information is produced. Visit www.outdooralabama.com/cwd to read the 35-page plan.

David Rainer is an award-winning writer who has covered Alabama’s great outdoors for 25 years. The former outdoors editor at the Mobile Press-Register, he writes for Outdoor Alabama, the website of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Students' rent money funding Black Lives Matter speech at UNA

The University of North Alabama (UNA) confirmed to Yellowhammer News that prominent Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King’s speech on campus next month is being funded by rent money that students pay to live on-campus.

King came into the national spotlight for his role in hot-button, liberal social justice causes, especially the Black Lives Matter movement. He was a leading voice in the aftermath of Michael Brown’s death and, later, Tamir Rice’s death.

After House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot last year, King said that “banning white men would drastically reduce mass shootings.”

He added, “But, what you and I know, is that American safety is not really a priority to conservatives.”

UNA’s Housing & Residence Life division and Department of Sociology are sponsoring the speech. In a statement, a university spokesman told Yellowhammer News that King’s speech is intended “to build community, develop and educate students.”

“UNA Housing & Residence Life is funding this program and it is an educational collaboration with the Department of Sociology,” Bryan Rachal, UNA’s Director of Communications, explained. “Housing and Res life provide a variety of small-large scale programming and event opportunities which are meant to build community, develop and educate students.”

He continued, “They have hosted many speakers and similar events over the years – the most recent of similar nature being Chuck D last spring. They also hosted After the Fire this week which featured two survivors from the 2000 Seton Hall fire.”

King’s speech is scheduled to occur Thursday, September 6 at 7:00 pm in UNA’s Norton Auditorium.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

