Shelby urges Democrats to stop blocking military funding

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Thursday took to the Senate floor to passionately advocate for a critical appropriations measure supporting America’s armed forces. However, Democrats in the chamber subsequently proceeded to filibuster H.R. 2740, blocking its passage for the second time this year.

The legislation is a package of Fiscal Year 2020 (FY2020) spending bills passed by the House of Representatives and includes measures for the Appropriations Subcommittees on Defense; Energy and Water Development; Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies; and State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs.

Shelby, the powerful chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, pressed his colleagues to put partisan politics aside and support funding for our troops on the ground – providing our men and women in uniform with the resources needed to protect our nation.

“Our men and women in uniform should never find themselves on the battlefield wondering if they will be able to support their families back home,” he said on the floor in a speech spanning almost six minutes.

“They should never wonder if their training needs, support requirements or mission objectives will be held hostage by partisan bickering,” Shelby added. “They should never wonder why America’s adversaries are doubling down on their military investments while America is sitting idle.”

Alabama’s senior senator outlined, “Unfortunately, my Democratic colleagues seem more focused on scoring political points than ensuring our military has the certainty and funding it needs to counter our adversaries. … Funding America’s military should be our priority – it should come first. Our men and women in uniform don’t get to hit the pause button. They don’t get to shirk their duty. And neither should Congress. We cannot afford additional delay. Our service men and women – those troops whom we have entrusted to keep us safe and protect our democracy – cannot afford additional delay. We must not kick the can down the road when it comes to America’s military. Let’s come together – Republicans and Democrats – and provide the resources necessary to maintain the greatest fighting force the world has ever known. Let’s show our troops that we actually can get our work done.”

Watch:

In a tweet on Friday, Shelby slammed Senate Democrats for blocking the crucial defense appropriations package.

My Democratic colleagues seem more focused on scoring political points than ensuring our military has the certainty and funding it needs to counter our adversaries. — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) November 1, 2019

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn