Subscription Preferences:

Newest Stories

Alabama veteran’s military mementos stolen – ‘God forgive me, but I would give my soul to get those things back’ 2 hours ago / News
Selma mayor files lawsuit against city council 2 hours ago / News
Shelby praises passage of water infrastructure bill vital to Alabama 3 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Democratic U.S. House challengers ignoring Kavanaugh impeachment questions 3 hours ago / News
7 Things: Sanctions on Saudi Arabia could be painful for all, President Trump grants Governor Ivey’s disaster request, and more … 3 hours ago / Analysis
Tips on smoking brisket the right way 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Almirola scores victory in Stewart-Haas dominated 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway 17 hours ago / Sports
Trump approves Ivey’s Emergency Disaster Declaration request for Alabama 18 hours ago / News
Alabama Farmers Federation establishes relief fund for farmers affected by Hurricane Michael 19 hours ago / News
Southern Research is advancing green chemistry in the heart of Alabama 22 hours ago / News
Talladega Superspeedway ‘Transformation’ renovation project to start ‘in a matter of days’ 23 hours ago / Sports
AG Marshall on the front lines of battling Alabama’s opioid crisis 1 day ago / Sponsored
Prevention, therapy may be key to slowing down how we age successfully 1 day ago / News
Roby: Rebuilding together 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
Veteran Driver Timothy Peters takes Saturday Camping World Truck Series event at Talladega Superspeedway 2 days ago / Sports
Jefferson County sheriff impacted by #MyTurn movement 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
AABE Birmingham Chapter brings careers to students 2 days ago / News
Rental scooters and innovation 2 days ago / Guest Opinion
A proven Republican conservative, Rep. Arnold Mooney serves House District 43 2 days ago / Sponsored
Fans make Talladega Superspeedway’s fall race weekend a worldwide phenomenon 2 days ago / News
3 hours ago

Shelby praises passage of water infrastructure bill vital to Alabama

In a press release last week, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) praised the passage of S. 3021, entitled America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018.

This bill, which answers President Donald Trump’s call to address the nation’s aging water infrastructure, is the most sweeping infrastructure package to be considered this Congress. Shelby’s office noted that it will help grow the economy, keep communities safe and cut red tape.

“The state of Alabama and the entire nation will benefit across the board from this water infrastructure bill,” Shelby said. “The bipartisan measure provides resources to keep our communities safe by improving drinking water and wastewater systems. It also authorizes important water projects that will create jobs and spur economic growth and development, increasing the impact of federal dollars. I look forward to witnessing the effects of this legislation and will continue to work diligently with my colleagues to prioritize our nation’s immediate and long-term infrastructure needs.”

Besides his historic role as the chair of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, Shelby is also a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, which handled the bill.

In a tweet, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) added his support.

“Glad to see important, bipartisan water infrastructure legislation heading to [President Trump] for his signature. This bill is important to the Port of Mobile and many other important projects in our state.”

This bipartisan legislation authorizes funding that will impact all 50 states and supports important projects that would improve nationally significant ports, maintain inland waterways, upgrade dams and irrigation systems and increase water storage. These projects will help safeguard the shipment of American-made goods to the coasts and around the world, while also ensuring water delivery to America’s ranchers and farmers. Further, the measure approves resources to help rural communities participate in successful federal leveraging programs.

In an effort to improve safety in local communities, the legislation provides maintenance for dams and levees and addresses drinking water and wastewater systems across the country. Additionally, the legislation reauthorizes the Drinking Water State Revolving Funds for the first time since 1996 – granting states the ability to address drinking water needs.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Alabama veteran’s military mementos stolen – ‘God forgive me, but I would give my soul to get those things back’

One veteran in Mobile served our nation abroad over a decade ago, and now the mementos he brought home to remember his service, his sacrifices and those he fought alongside have been stolen.

Carl Sanders, Jr. served in the U.S. Army for four years and experienced one tour in Iraq, according to a report by Fox 10.

Most of his keepsakes were packed up in a duffel bag that was recently stolen, including his uniform.

“I don’t regret one second of anything I’ve done serving my country and the people I served with,” he said.

330
Keep reading 330 WORDS

To remember that intense time in his life he packed up the bag with most of his memories. From an Iraqi flag and helmet he found on a mission to his uniform, Sanders’ remembrances of his military service have been snatched away by crime back at home.

“It’s the boots I lived in, I fought in,” Sanders explained. “A soldier’s boots and soldier’s uniform – that’s more important than anything.”

Sanders is rightfully upset over the cowardly crime and is scrambling to recover the items as he tries to never forget his service to America.

“Those things actually reminded me of who I served with, where I’ve been, some of the things we’ve had to do and I don’t ever want to forget that,” he outlined. “I don’t ever want to let that go.”

Thankfully, a few pictures and some patches still remain, regardless of whether police can recover the stolen items. Yet, what was taken from Sanders goes beyond a uniform or mementos.

“I still got a lot of memories in my head, some are hard to remember, some are hard to forget, but as time goes it kind of fades away,” Sanders shared. “That’s why I’m glad I do have some of these things – I can always pick up these pictures and look back and always remember.”

While he cherishes what he has left, Sanders prays the thief realizes what was taken and does the right thing.

Sanders said, “Outside of monetary value things go a lot further than that. You never know what something might mean to someone, maybe the smallest little object.”

An American hero’s uniform stolen away and, with it, his very identity assaulted.

“God forgive me, but I would give my soul to get those things back,” Sanders emphasized.

Sanders is currently putting together a scrapbook, from what little he does have left, for his family so his service is never forgotten.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Selma mayor files lawsuit against city council

The mayor of Selma has filed a lawsuit against the city council over an effort to take away his appointment powers.

The Selma Times-Journal reports that Selma City Council Attorney Jimmy Nunn and Council President Corey Bowie said the lawsuit stems from a dispute over appointment powers.

The newspaper said council members on Sept. 25 voted to remove Mayor Darrio Melton’s ability to appoint the city’s police chief, fire chief and tax collector.

The newspaper reports that the lawsuit contends the council’s actions violated state law.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

1

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama’s Democratic U.S. House challengers ignoring Kavanaugh impeachment questions

All of the Democratic candidates running against incumbent Republican members of the United States House of Representatives in Alabama have yet to state their positions on calls for the impeachment of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Each Democratic candidate has failed to respond to Yellowhammer News’ requests for comment regarding whether they, if elected, would support the impeachment of Kavanaugh.

The questions were publicly posed on Twitter once on October 9 and twice on October 10, with no responses yet having been returned as of Monday morning. The Democratic candidates and their respective congressional districts are: Robert Kennedy, Jr. (AL-1), Tabitha Isner (AL-2), Mallory Hagan (AL-3), Lee Auman (AL-4), Peter Joffrion (AL-5) and Danner Kline (AL-6).

187
Keep reading 187 WORDS

Since October 10, Kennedy has tweeted 13 times, Isner 37 times, Hagan 31 times, Ausman twice, Joffrion 15 times and Kline twice.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has publicly claimed that impeaching Kavanaugh “would not be [her] plan” if the Democrats win back the House in November. This makes the Alabama candidates’ collective silence that much more unusual, given that all of the districts they are running in are solidly red.

The House challengers’ non-stance stance is reminiscent of Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, who ducked three direct interview questions on the subject in the days leading up to the vote. Senator Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) voted against Kavanaugh’s confirmation and Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) voiced her opposition, as well.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

7 Things: Sanctions on Saudi Arabia could be painful for all, President Trump grants Governor Ivey’s disaster request, and more …

7. NBC News, and plenty of other outlets, told a lie this weekend about President Donald Trump, President Ulysses S. Grant and General Robert E. Lee,  and they took two days to correct it.

— President Trump was at a rally in Ohio telling a story about Ohio-born then-General Grant beating Robert E. Lee. When Trump talked about Lee he said he was a great general and most outlets decided this was Trump praising the Confederate cause.

— The NBC News’ retraction via Tweet was long after the story spread, “CORRECTION: An earlier tweet misidentified the general President Trump described as ‘incredible’ at a rally in Ohio. It was Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, not Gen. Robert E. Lee.”

6. Still too early to poll 2020, yet we are still going to do it.

— Democrats are already thinking about 2020. The leaders before the race even starts are former Vice President Joe Biden with 33 percent and Sen. Bernie Sanders with 13 percent. Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren are next, with 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

— In 2014, Trump wasn’t even in the running for Republicans, Mitt Romney was in the lead with 20 percent, while Hillary Clinton was polling at 65 percent.

5. Hillary Clinton LOVES the sound of her own voice.

— On CBS Sunday Morning, Hillary Clinton denied her husband’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky was an abuse of power, and that President Bill Clinton was right not to resign during the scandal, where he committed perjury.

— The comments were a reaction to Leslie Stahl asking Clinton what the difference was between her husband’s allegations and Brett Kavanaugh’s. Clinton chose to focus on the least serious of her husband’s many sexual misconduct issues.

4. Imprisoned pastor released in Turkey, Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt praises the decision.

— On Friday, after months of sanctions on the country, Pastor Andrew Brunson’s was released from a prison in Turkey after almost two years in confinement, accused of associating with a group that tried to carry out a coup.

— Congressman Aderholt’s statement read, ““I’m so thankful for the release of American Pastor Andrew Brunson from prison in Turkey.  He was detained simply for practicing his Christian faith. I’m also thankful that President Trump and his administration took unprecedented action to work for Brunson’s release.  The President made his release a top priority from the moment he took office.  And of course, above all else, I am thankful to God for Dr. Brunson’s release, health and safety.””

3. Everybody wants prisoners released until they start releasing prisoners.

— Gov. Kay Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall are planning to meet with the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles after learning that violent offenders are being released too early; the board says there is no evidence to that assertion.

— The early releases were brought to Ivey and Marshall’s attention by Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey who wrote, “The current Board has repeatedly and consistently released violent offenders after they have served only a minute portion of lengthy sentences.”

2. President Trump approves Governor Kay Ivey’s request for a disaster declaration.

— President Donald Trump approved Governor Ivey’s Emergency Disaster Declaration and Ivey thanked him in a press release saying, “This assistance will help us recover some of the cost of response and recovery efforts conducted by the state and local governments. This will be a huge benefit to the smaller communities in Alabama that have been affected.”

— The Alabama Farmers Federation has set up a fund to help farmers hurt by the storm, and you can donate to farmers who lost their crops and barn by going to alabamafarmersfoundation.org.

1. Saudi Arabia threatens that any sanctions against their kingdom will be met with retaliatory measures.

— The fallout from the disappearance and suspected murder of a Washington Post contributor by the Saudi Arabian government continues and President Trump is now promising “severe punishment” if the royal court was responsible.

— American leaders are calling for action, and if action is taken, there is a good chance the retaliation will be in the form of higher oil prices which will impact every aspect of the world’s economy.

1

Show less
4 hours ago

Tips on smoking brisket the right way

By Thomas Cox

I have tried to cook brisket numerous times and have screwed it up most of them.

Brisket is hard to cook because of timing.

• If you don’t cook it long enough, it is inedible
• If you cook it too hot, the bark is too hard and it, again, is inedible.
• If you cook it too long, it falls apart and that is not what you want.

So, there are a lot of ways to screw it up.

This method worked out wonderfully. We did a video, but left out some of the details. You can watch it here:

396
Keep reading 396 WORDS

I cooked it overnight simply because I did not make the time to do it during the day and we were using the smoker during the day. In the afternoon, trim the fat but leave ¼ in fat but carve big hard fat off. Then season with brisket rub.

I have my own rub that I make that I will be releasing soon.

It is a mix of:

• Salt
• Garlic
• Pepper
• Paprika

Simple stuff.

• Season good both sides.
• Set for 2-3 hours to let it sweat. Do not put in fridge and bring to room temp.
• Load smoker with wood. I use cherry and pecan.
• Put on fat side up and set your smoker to 215 degrees (Be above Boiling point so fat can be rendered). Tip: I put it on at night around 10.

Cooking Times

Small Brisket (10-11 lbs) – 7 Hours @ 215 Degrees

Large Brisket (14-16 lbs) – 9 Hours @ 220 Degrees

• The next morning, pull and wrap with a bunch of foil. Use the heavy duty foil and wrap it 3 layers thick.
• Put back smoker @ 220 degrees for about 2 hours.
• Cook to 202-203 internal temp. Make sure you use an internal thermometer and test it in the thick side of the meat.
• Take immediately off the smoker and put in a cooler. TIP: I use an Orion 65 and it is OK for it to sit in the cooler for 6-8 hours.

• 3 hours before event/dinner: Slice against grain, pour BBQ Sauce on top and wrap in Saran wrap. Then, put it in a ½ pan and put back in cooler.

I did one brisket like this and then I did another one where I left it in the foil and sliced it on site. So, it was in the foil in the cooler for 11 hours. Tip: the one I sliced on site was better.

I cooked this brisket for the same group of friends that I cooked the first one I tested.

After slicing the last few ends off the last brisket of the night, Jeff comes up to me and says, “Brisket was great! Helluva lot better than the first one you did.”

That’s why I love my friends.

Thomas Cox is the founder and owner of mealfit.co
He can be reached at thomas@mealfit.co
or on Instagram @mealfit.co
Facebook: @Mealfit
on Youtube: Mealfit

Show less