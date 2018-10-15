Shelby praises passage of water infrastructure bill vital to Alabama
In a press release last week, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) praised the passage of S. 3021, entitled America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018.
This bill, which answers President Donald Trump’s call to address the nation’s aging water infrastructure, is the most sweeping infrastructure package to be considered this Congress. Shelby’s office noted that it will help grow the economy, keep communities safe and cut red tape.
“The state of Alabama and the entire nation will benefit across the board from this water infrastructure bill,” Shelby said. “The bipartisan measure provides resources to keep our communities safe by improving drinking water and wastewater systems. It also authorizes important water projects that will create jobs and spur economic growth and development, increasing the impact of federal dollars. I look forward to witnessing the effects of this legislation and will continue to work diligently with my colleagues to prioritize our nation’s immediate and long-term infrastructure needs.”
Besides his historic role as the chair of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, Shelby is also a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, which handled the bill.
In a tweet, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) added his support.
“Glad to see important, bipartisan water infrastructure legislation heading to [President Trump] for his signature. This bill is important to the Port of Mobile and many other important projects in our state.”
This bipartisan legislation authorizes funding that will impact all 50 states and supports important projects that would improve nationally significant ports, maintain inland waterways, upgrade dams and irrigation systems and increase water storage. These projects will help safeguard the shipment of American-made goods to the coasts and around the world, while also ensuring water delivery to America’s ranchers and farmers. Further, the measure approves resources to help rural communities participate in successful federal leveraging programs.
In an effort to improve safety in local communities, the legislation provides maintenance for dams and levees and addresses drinking water and wastewater systems across the country. Additionally, the legislation reauthorizes the Drinking Water State Revolving Funds for the first time since 1996 – granting states the ability to address drinking water needs.
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn