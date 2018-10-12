Shelby praises Liles Burke’s confirmation as district judge for Northern District of Alabama

Subscription Preferences:

The United States Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Liles Clifton Burke to serve as a U.S. district judge for the Northern District of Alabama.

Burke is a 49-year-old native of Cullman who currently serves as an associate judge on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. He is an undergraduate alumnus of the University of Alabama and a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law.

In a press release, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) praised the confirmation, saying Burke is “extremely qualified.”

“I am proud to have voted tonight to confirm Judge Liles Burke to be a District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama,” Shelby said. “He is extremely qualified for this high honor, having served as a judge in Alabama for over a decade. I congratulate Judge Burke on this prestigious achievement and am confident he will serve our nation well.”

Burke was nominated for the important federal judgeship by President Donald Trump in September 2017.

He was named to the state Court of Criminal Appeals by Governor Bob Riley in 2011 and elected without opposition to a full term in 2012. Burke has authored the decision of that court in more than 1200 cases. During his distinguished years on the bench, he has served as president of the Alabama Appellate Judges Association and has been an officer in both the Alabama District Judges Association and the Alabama Juvenile Judges Association.

Prior to serving on the Court of Criminal Appeals, Burke was appointed to be a district judge for Marshall County in 2006.  Following this appointment, he was elected to a full term on the district court two years later without opposition. During his time as a trial judge, he created Marshall County’s first family drug court and started one of the state’s first domestic violence courts.

In addition to his extensive experience in the courtroom, Burke has served as the leader of the Marshall County United Way fund drive, City of Arab Chamber of Commerce and the Arab Historical Preservation Committee. He is also a Rotarian and alumnus of Leadership Alabama, an officer in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the Alabama Army National Guard and an assistant organist at First United Methodist Church of Arab.

Following Thursday’s confirmation vote, five Alabama judicial nominees, initially nominated by Trump last year, have been confirmed.  One 2018 nominee still awaits confirmation, and one awaits a hearing before the Judiciary Committee.

Per Shelby’s office, historic obstruction by Democrats has occurred during this administration’s attempt to confirm judges. The previous six presidents combined faced a total of 24 procedural votes on judicial nominees while Trump has faced more than 100 during his first two years in office.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7. Fusion GPS’s Glenn Simpson says he will not be testifying before Congress

— Simpson’s firm was hired during the 2016 presidential campaign by the law firm with ties to the DNC and Clinton campaign. He helped plant stories with news outlets which were then used as justification to launch further inquiries into the Trump campaign.

— His attorney says he is not appearing because the query “is not designed to discover the truth,” but some believe he may have perjured himself in a previous testimony where he and embattled Justice Department official Bruce Ohr told two different version of stories about their interactions.

6. A domestic terrorist wanted to blow himself up with a 200-pound bomb on election day to bring election to a process called “sortition” 

— A New York man is facing charges for making a 200-pound bomb and planning to blow himself up in Washington, D.C., on Election Day. On Wednesday, FBI agents continued searching a home just north of New York City, which is where they discovered the device.

— According to court papers, over the past two months, Paul Rosenfeld allegedly sent letters and text messages to a Pennsylvania resident detailing his plan to detonate the bomb on the National Mall to draw attention to the “sortition” political system, in which government officials are randomly selected.

5. President Donald Trump will talk to special counsel Robert Mueller via written communications instead of a face-to-face interview

— President Donald Trump’s legal team is putting together answers to written questions that have been provided by Mueller and this could mean that the Mueller investigation could be entering a final phase with regard to the president and he won’t answer questions during an interview.

— This investigation has been going on for over a year and a half. Negotiations over this part have taken almost a year, and while this doesn’t end the investigation because there could be follow-ups to this phase, it appears the end is near.

4. Governor Kay Ivey is surveying the damage and urging patience in the recovery following Hurrican Michael

— Gov. Ivey spent time in the Houston County Emergency Management Center and conducted a flyover and land tour of damage in the Wiregrass area as she urged people to be patient with recovery crews.

— The governor also was thankful that there was no loss of life in Alabama as of yet, saying, “I’m grateful to learn that there’s no loss of life in this area that we know of yet.”

3. It is becoming more evident that the Saudis killed a journalist and resident of the U.S. in their embassy

— The plot continues to thicken in the apparent death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi as the Turkish government says it has audio and video recordings that appear to show he was tortured and killed in the Saudi embassy and dismembered.

— An anonymous source told The Washington Post, “You can hear his voice and the voices of men speaking Arabic,” and, “You can hear how he was interrogated, tortured and then murdered.”

2. Tennessee has their own Sen. Doug Jones in Democratic Senate nominee Phil Bredesen

— Our cowardly caretaker junior senator from the great state of Alabama publicly hemmed and hawed on where he stood on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Most believed he was already a “no,” but was trying to appear as if he was being sincere on his pledge to have an open mind.

— In Tennessee, Phil Bredesen is now trying to play the same game. His lie was a little more brazen, but his staff has told Project Veritas that Bredesen is only saying he’d vote for Kavanaugh to “get the Republican vote.”

1. Kanye West has an amusing and weird meeting with the president of the United States

— The much-anticipated lunch with Kanye West and Donald Trump finally happened and it was all you would have expected: it was strange, it was silly, it was bizarre and the media bit on the troll job hook, line and sinker.

— West spoke extemporaneously about liberal Hollywood not being happy with him, daddy issues, North Korea, MAGA hats, Hillary Clinton, opportunity zones, jobs, African-American unemployment, opioids, high-crime rates and clemencies, but he also brought Trump a hat that read “Make America Great” and Yeezys. Ivanka Trump got a hat with “Make Earth Great Again” and Jared Kushner received a “Travel Space Again” hat.

Just last month, Attorney General Steve Marshall attended the opening of a treatment center in Mobile aimed at combating the growing opioid epidemic in our state. Marshall gave remarks at the opening of the new Pathway Healthcare location, stressing the importance of acting now to put an end to the crippling effects of addiction in Alabama.

“Some of you are aware of the personal story of my life. Having seen what addiction can do to families, this is a personal issue for me going forward and will continue to be a personal issue for me as attorney general.”

The opioid epidemic is one of Marshall’s key issues that he intends to continue working on while in office. The new treatment center provides resources that redirects focus to the root of the addiction. As the co-chair of Governor Ivey’s Opioid Overdose & Addiction Council, Marshall has bridged communication between all sectors of law enforcement and developed recommendations to combat the epidemic after six months of extensive research. He mentioned the state has begun to implement an action plan to fight opioid addiction.

“Badges and guns matter in this issue. But for us to make tremendous strides going forward, we’ve got to deal with those individuals right now who are suffering from these addictions to be able to get help.”

Marshall has remained focused on ensuring state and local law enforcement have the resources they need to effectively deal with those trafficking drugs while in office and plans to continue working with community members, activists and the church to identify how to most effectively treat the problem.

For a printable version, click here. Pro tip: Save the image below to your phone for quick and easy access all weekend.

(Note: All times are Central)

1

When Hurricane Michael hammered the southeast corner of Alabama Wednesday, the storm ripped apart what some farmers predicted was the area’s best cotton crop in years, says a release by the Alabama Farmers Federation.

The then-Category 4 hurricane sustained winds of 155 mph as it landed in Mexico Beach, Florida, and packed a powerful punch when it rolled through Fred Helms’ Rehobeth farm about 70 miles from the coastline in Houston County.

“This year yields looked good for peanuts and cotton, probably our best in 10 years,” Helms said. “The cotton would have picked 1,000 pounds an acre before. It might pick 350 pounds now.”

Helms added that he was grateful to have picked about 250 of his 800 acres of cotton planted this year ahead of the hurricane. Approximately 30 additional acres were ready to pick, but Helms ran out of time before Michael made landfall.

The hurricane’s devastation continued into Henry and Geneva counties, scattering cattle, downing fences and trees and destroying important structures.

In Geneva County, wind even ripped Jason Parker’s 50-foot by 100-foot barn from its foundation, wrapping the metal around grain bins and destroying critical equipment.

“In southeast Alabama, our farmland is predominantly non-irrigated, so we depend on Mother Nature,” Parker explained. “She was pretty good to us until this storm.”

Wind, more-so than water, wreaked the most havoc on Alabama farmland, as Parker outlined. Of his 1,000 acres of cotton, an estimated 800 acres is a total loss, since the defoliated cotton was vulnerable to devastating wind damage.

Parker noted that he should have defoliated the remaining cotton a week ago but tried to leave foliage for protection. However, the wind was too much to overcome regardless – nearby Dothan received wind gusts above 60 mph.

“When you get wind like we had, it doesn’t matter how much protection you have,” Parker added.

Helms is hopeful that there is less damage to his peanut crop than the cotton. Before Michael, Helms had gathered about 500 of his 1,100 acres of peanuts. About 100 acres were plowed up immediately before the storm hit but should be fine, he said.

While soybeans are planted less frequently in the Wiregrass, wind-whipped stalks could also create challenges at harvest for that crop.

West of Helms, and just outside the hurricane’s direct path, Sammy Gibbs of Escambia County finished gathering peanuts two short days before the storm struck. Unfortunately, he was not as lucky with his cotton, only having picked 456 of his 1,156 planted acres.

“Our cotton crop in general was going to be fair,” he remarked. “The cotton we picked early was light because of excess rain from Tropical Storm Gordon in early September. What should have been 1,000 pounds of cotton per acre was closer to 650-700 pounds per acre.”

In addition to yield loss, farmers expect the remaining cotton’s quality to suffer, according to the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Cotton, Soybean and Wheat & Feed Grain divisions director Carla Hornady.

“High wind and rain can fill cotton with debris, reducing quality,” Hornady detailed.“Recovery won’t be easy, and there are still crops to gather.”

Alabama officials have expressed their concern for the Wiregrass and the area’s farmers, making it clear that the state’s prayers are with them and that no effort will be spared to make available all possible state and federal resources.

“Thankful for first responders & those working to repair the damage of #HurricaneMichael. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of those affected in #Alabama & throughout the Southeast,” Senator Richard Shelby said in a tweet.

According to the Alabama Daily News, Governor Kay Ivey is personally surveying the damage Thursday afternoon.

Ivey spoke by phone with President Donald Trump on Wednesday regarding the hurricane’s impact, and, per the Alabama Daily News, “has been communicating via phone & text w/ Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings and local lawmakers about various damage throughout the area and will get an updated briefing later today at the Dothan/Houston County emergency management office.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

When Alabama’s cowardly caretaker junior senator from the great state of Alabama was running for office, he argued that he would represent the state of Alabama and not the Democratic Party, at least according to what he told the Associated Press.

An excerpt from the AP:

“I’m going to consider anything,” said Jones, explaining that he doesn’t plan on labelling himself a progressive or a conservative Democrat but a “Doug Jones Democrat.”

In Tennessee, Phil Bredesen is now trying to play the same game. His lie was a little more brazen, though.

During the confirmation fight, and before the coveted Taylor Swift endorsement, Bredesen told potential Tennessee voters he would vote for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

It’s just not true.

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas got the following quotes from the Bredesen team and they accidentally told the truth:

When asked to clarify that Bredesen is only saying he’d vote for Kavanaugh to “get the Republican vote,” Amalla, a field organizer for Bredesen’s campaign, affirmed, “Yes.”

Amalla reiterated, “[Bredesen] thought that like by coming out in support [of Justice Kavanaugh] that it would get more republicans on his side. He wasn’t doing as well in the rural parts.”

“[B]etween you and me, once Phil actually gets into the Senate, he’ll be a good Democrat.”

So, if you listen to Bredesen staff, given the opportunity, he would have more likely than not cast a vote against Kavanaugh just like Jones did.

The chances of Southern red state Democrats getting elected if they tell the truth is very slim. It is becoming clear that they know this and they are willing to deceive the public. And the media will help them win elections.

How they can stay after showing their true colors is becoming their biggest problem.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

