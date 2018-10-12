Shelby praises Liles Burke’s confirmation as district judge for Northern District of Alabama

The United States Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Liles Clifton Burke to serve as a U.S. district judge for the Northern District of Alabama.

Burke is a 49-year-old native of Cullman who currently serves as an associate judge on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals. He is an undergraduate alumnus of the University of Alabama and a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law.

In a press release, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) praised the confirmation, saying Burke is “extremely qualified.”

“I am proud to have voted tonight to confirm Judge Liles Burke to be a District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama,” Shelby said. “He is extremely qualified for this high honor, having served as a judge in Alabama for over a decade. I congratulate Judge Burke on this prestigious achievement and am confident he will serve our nation well.”

Burke was nominated for the important federal judgeship by President Donald Trump in September 2017.

He was named to the state Court of Criminal Appeals by Governor Bob Riley in 2011 and elected without opposition to a full term in 2012. Burke has authored the decision of that court in more than 1200 cases. During his distinguished years on the bench, he has served as president of the Alabama Appellate Judges Association and has been an officer in both the Alabama District Judges Association and the Alabama Juvenile Judges Association.

Prior to serving on the Court of Criminal Appeals, Burke was appointed to be a district judge for Marshall County in 2006. Following this appointment, he was elected to a full term on the district court two years later without opposition. During his time as a trial judge, he created Marshall County’s first family drug court and started one of the state’s first domestic violence courts.

In addition to his extensive experience in the courtroom, Burke has served as the leader of the Marshall County United Way fund drive, City of Arab Chamber of Commerce and the Arab Historical Preservation Committee. He is also a Rotarian and alumnus of Leadership Alabama, an officer in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the Alabama Army National Guard and an assistant organist at First United Methodist Church of Arab.

Congrats to one of the best @JudgeLilesBurke for getting confirmed today. Thanks @SenShelby for nominating such a qualified and honorable man. https://t.co/KIGfMRGGxb — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) October 11, 2018

Following Thursday’s confirmation vote, five Alabama judicial nominees, initially nominated by Trump last year, have been confirmed. One 2018 nominee still awaits confirmation, and one awaits a hearing before the Judiciary Committee.

Per Shelby’s office, historic obstruction by Democrats has occurred during this administration’s attempt to confirm judges. The previous six presidents combined faced a total of 24 procedural votes on judicial nominees while Trump has faced more than 100 during his first two years in office.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn