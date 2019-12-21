Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego named metro Birmingham’s Crime Stopper of the Year
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama on Friday named Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego as the winner of its 2019 Crime Stopper of the Year Award.
The honor is awarded annually for exemplary dedication to fighting crime and for support and commitment to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, which covers an eight-county area of metropolitan Birmingham.
Samaniego will be presented the award at a luncheon on Wednesday, February 19, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover.
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama board chairman Frank Barefield said in a statement, “We want to thank Sheriff Samaniago for his great service to our state, and in particular to the expertise he brings in law enforcement to one of Alabama’s fastest-growing counties and to the entire metro Birmingham area.”
“John has committed himself to fighting crime and has been highly supportive of our organization’s efforts here in central Alabama. Crime Stoppers exists to work with both law enforcement agencies and the community to improve the quality of life for our citizens, and it’s an honor to recognize him in this way,” he added.
A 40-year law enforcement veteran, Samaniego was elected sheriff in 2014 and reelected in 2018. Prior to serving as sheriff, he served 12 years as the Shelby County chief deputy.
Earlier in his distinguished law enforcement career, Samaniego served in both the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Drug Commanders Academy, U. S. Secret Service Executive Protection School, the FBI National Executive Institute and the National Sheriff’s Institute. He also has a Juris Doctorate degree from the Birmingham School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and Criminal Justice from the University of Alabama.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will deliver the keynote address at the February 19 luncheon, which is the nonprofit’s main fundraiser for the year.
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama executive director Bob Copus explained, “Crime Stoppers depends on corporate and public support to offer this anonymous crime tip resource to the community. Already, we’ve helped resolve almost 7,000 felony cases in our existence.”
Table sponsorships are available by calling (205) 586-2038 or emailing director@csmetro.onmicrosoft.com.
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn