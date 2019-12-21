Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego named metro Birmingham’s Crime Stopper of the Year 45 mins ago / News
‘Tipping point’ for University of South Alabama research funding 3 hours ago / News
Homegrown treats sweeten the 2019 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide 5 hours ago / Faith and Culture
UAB faces giant-killer App State in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl 7 hours ago / Sports
Montgomery highlights record-breaking industrial investments in 2019 at annual Success Starts Here Tour 7 hours ago / News
New redevelopment strategy for Alabama’s largest city 8 hours ago / News
Adams stays on top of Eufaula’s Wintertime crappie 9 hours ago / Outdoors
Sessions rails against ‘radical socialist’ Dems following latest presidential debate; Weighs in on impeachment, USMCA 22 hours ago / Politics
University of Alabama graduate named world’s 10th most powerful woman 24 hours ago / News
Raytheon, Disabled American Veterans partner to bring Christmas cheer to Alabama families 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Two more grants awarded through Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund 1 day ago / News
Mixed results from Starliner’s Orbital Flight Test 1 day ago / News
National Cement to build new kiln at Ragland facility with $250M+ investment 1 day ago / News
Alabama reaches new record low unemployment rate for seventh straight month — ‘Banner year’ 1 day ago / News
Tuberville vows to fight gov’t dependency on welfare and food stamps; Champions return of prayer in public schools in Florence stump speech 1 day ago / News
2020 GOP Senate candidates Byrne, Mooney on Dem debate: ‘Made me more confident Donald Trump will win’ 1 day ago / News
Seth Hammett: Comparing peaches to peaches 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Pelosi seems unsure about impeachment after it passes, best economy in 20 years, government shutdown averted again and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
A rundown of the Alabama victories in the Shelby-negotiated FY 2020 budget 1 day ago / News
Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education awarded $33M federal grant 1 day ago / News
3 hours ago

‘Tipping point’ for University of South Alabama research funding

Researchers and scholars at the University of South Alabama received more than $87 million in external and contract funding in 2019, university officials said, a dramatic 43% increase from the year prior.

“This year was the tipping point,” said Lynne Chronister, vice president for research and economic development at USA. “We went up $25 million in one year. It puts us in a different level of research.

“We have some fantastic researchers and scholars on this campus. It’s our job to support them so they can be creative.”

Under President Tony Waldrop, South Alabama has invested in graduate programs and recruited faculty who are capable of drawing grant money.

“Five years ago, we developed three internal grant funds for research,” Chronister said. “It’s been incredibly successful. Our return on investment has been 30-to-1. And you can’t grow research without growing graduate programs, and vice versa. Research is absolutely dependent upon graduate students.”

Examples of research at South Alabama includes work with ionic liquids – salts in a liquid state – with applications that could include a next-generation carbon dioxide scrubber for the International Space Station. Researchers at South received a $2.7 million grant from the Department of Energy and a $1.1 million grant from NASA.

“This means that South is becoming a nexus for ionic research,” said Dr. Matthew Reichert, assistant vice president for research and associate professor of chemistry. “Our research track record and the talent we have attracted here in the field of ionic liquids has led to these grants.”

In marine science, university researchers have monitored snapper populations and studied neurotoxins in the Gulf of Mexico. Work on the latter has been led by Dr. Alison Robertson, senior marine scientist at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, who received more than $5 million in grants from sources such as the National Science Foundation.

“She was brand-new faculty who had the right project at the right time,” Chronister said. “And we gave her some internal support.”

The 2019 increase came after years of steady growth in research funding. Chronister said that kind of prospect for growth and progress will help the University draw young, ambitious researchers.

“You can make a difference here,” she said.

(Courtesy of the University of South Alabama)

45 mins ago

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego named metro Birmingham’s Crime Stopper of the Year

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama on Friday named Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego as the winner of its 2019 Crime Stopper of the Year Award.

The honor is awarded annually for exemplary dedication to fighting crime and for support and commitment to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, which covers an eight-county area of metropolitan Birmingham.

Samaniego will be presented the award at a luncheon on Wednesday, February 19, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama board chairman Frank Barefield said in a statement, “We want to thank Sheriff Samaniago for his great service to our state, and in particular to the expertise he brings in law enforcement to one of Alabama’s fastest-growing counties and to the entire metro Birmingham area.”

“John has committed himself to fighting crime and has been highly supportive of our organization’s efforts here in central Alabama. Crime Stoppers exists to work with both law enforcement agencies and the community to improve the quality of life for our citizens, and it’s an honor to recognize him in this way,” he added.

A 40-year law enforcement veteran, Samaniego was elected sheriff in 2014 and reelected in 2018. Prior to serving as sheriff, he served 12 years as the Shelby County chief deputy.

Earlier in his distinguished law enforcement career, Samaniego served in both the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Drug Commanders Academy, U. S. Secret Service Executive Protection School, the FBI National Executive Institute and the National Sheriff’s Institute. He also has a Juris Doctorate degree from the Birmingham School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work and Criminal Justice from the University of Alabama.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will deliver the keynote address at the February 19 luncheon, which is the nonprofit’s main fundraiser for the year.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama executive director Bob Copus explained, “Crime Stoppers depends on corporate and public support to offer this anonymous crime tip resource to the community. Already, we’ve helped resolve almost 7,000 felony cases in our existence.”

Table sponsorships are available by calling (205) 586-2038 or emailing director@csmetro.onmicrosoft.com.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Homegrown treats sweeten the 2019 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide

Whether you live far away or down the street from Mom and Dad, there’s nothing that creates the warm feelings of the holidays quite like a taste of home.
Alabama-made food and beverages have long been popular Christmas gifts. And these days, tried and true favorites share shelf space with newer flavors.

“Alabama’s makers are incredibly talented, and they excel in a wide range of fields,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This includes foods and beverages that are made in Alabama and represent some of the best products that can be found anywhere.”

As part of the 2019 Made in Alabama Holiday Gift Guide, here’s a list of those tasty products, offered by farmers, chefs, brewers and entrepreneurs across the state:

Kettle Brothers Gourmet Kettle Corn: Brothers Brandon and Jordan Greer’s search for a fun snack for their family has become a growing business that is stretching across Southeast.

They created a standout snack that’s popped the old-fashioned way, in a kettle filled with hot oil and pure cane sugar. Then it’s mixed with other ingredients, with flavors that include Heavenly Cake, Cookies and Cream, Cinnamon Roll and Smokin’ White Cheddar.

Gadsden-based Kettle Brothers treats can be found in stores all over Alabama and in surrounding states.

Fox Point Farm’s goat milk caramels:  These treats are also made the old-fashioned way, slow cooked in a copper kettle and stirred with a wooden paddle.

Christie and Patrick Jamison began selling the caramels – made from the milk of goats on their farm – at an Alexander City farmer’s market five years ago. Today, the business has grown into sales across the U.S. and a variety of flavors such as Sea Salt Pecan and Southern Peach.

Over the years, Montgomery’s Fox Point Farm has expanded its lineup of products made with goat milk to soaps, essential oil sprays and a creamy caramel sauce called Cajeta.

Blue Spring Living Water: This bottled water comes from a centuries-old natural spring known as “The Great Blue Spring of Blount County.”

It’s a stunning blue-green pool that has generated stories of healing properties among locals and travelers to the area for generations. A small bottling operation was started 20 years ago, and it was expanded in 2017 when former filmmaker Cameron Cardwell took over the operation in Blountsville.

Blue Spring has a notable clean water pedigree. It has a neutral pH balance, and it comes through limestone aquifers that are naturally enriched with magnesium, calcium and silica, just like the world’s healthiest waters on record.

Billy’s Seafood: This won’t exactly fit under the tree, but a delivery of fresh seafood is the perfect gift for those who crave a taste of Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

Billy’s Seafood is a market that has been doing business in Bon Secour for nearly 45 years, serving up local catches like snapper, mahi, crab and more.

“If It Swims, We’ve Got It,” is the motto at Billy’s, and thanks to overnight and second-day air delivery, you can get a plate of Alabama oysters or Royal Red Shrimp for faraway loved ones.

Birmingham Candy CompanyNeed sweets for a sweet tooth? The Birmingham Candy Company can help you with that sugar fix.

2019 has been a big year for the company, which opened a store in downtown Birmingham at the Pizitz Food Hall, an innovative lineup of culinary adventures from Ethiopian fare to chicken and waffles.

Birmingham Candy uses local ingredients to handcraft chocolates, caramel apples, candied nuts and other treats.

Folklore Brewing & MeaderyFolklore Brewing & Meadery is helping pioneer the modern-era brewing industry in southeast Alabama.

With beer names like Front Porch Ale, Snipe Hunt IPA and Wiregrass Wheat, the brewery also pays homage to its rural Southern roots.

It’s located on an old family farm with a tasting room that has more than 14 varieties of beer and eight or more house-made meads to sample and order. Two years ago, a 5,000-square-foot annex doubled the size of the operation and added a new brew system, fermenters and tanks and an in-house canning line.

Barbecue sauce: No Alabama-themed food list is complete without a nod to barbecue, and there’s plenty of distinct options to choose from.

There are the tangy white mayonnaise-based sauces, along with vinegar-based and mustard varieties and the more traditional reds. Buy a bottle of your favorite or buy several different ones in a gift basket offered by Homewood retailer Alabama Goods.

And if you think Alabama barbecue is only a big thing inside the state, think again.

Consider the success of food celebrities like Chris Lilly, world champion barbecue pitmaster from Big Bob Gibson’s in Decatur and an award-winning chef and author. Lilly travels all over the U.S. for cooking contests, TV shows and other culinary events, where he rubs shoulders with a who’s who list of Food Network Stars.

(Courtesy Made in Alabama)

7 hours ago

UAB faces giant-killer App State in R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State has made its reputation as a giant-killer in college football, including what’s been called the greatest upset in history – its 2007 34-32 victory over Michigan when the Mountaineers were still an FCS program.

These days, App State is among the giants. It is No. 20 in the College Football Playoff ranking, is a two-time champion of the Sun Belt Conference and is the defending champion of the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

That leaves UAB playing the role of David as it faces the Mountaineers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

“It’s almost like it’s flipped for us if you look at them being a top-25 team and what they’ve done, beating South Carolina, North Carolina and winning their division and conference again,” Blazers coach Bill Clark said, calling the first meeting between UAB and App State a preview of next season for his two-time Conference USA West Division champions.

“I was sitting there yesterday and asked the seniors to raise their hands, and it’s a small number of guys,” Clark said. “We want to see what our group does next year. Obviously, we’ll get a few guys back that have been injured.

“We’re really excited about our recruits,” he continued. “I think this has kind of been a preview of next year’s team, with us going up against a top-25 team. It’s a huge deal for us. What a great job done in that program through the years.”

The UAB Blazers talk about their New Orleans Bowl face-off with Appalachian State from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The Blazers are 9-4, coming off a 49-6 loss to Florida Atlantic in the Dec. 7 Conference USA championship. Clark and his players say they are eager to make it clear that loss doesn’t represent who they really are.

“It didn’t go like we wanted it to, but it’s also good for us that we have an extra game to redeem ourselves and show the world that wasn’t us that game,” junior linebacker Kris Moll said. “This is a good team, so we have a great chance to show a lot of people otherwise.”

Appalachian State is 12-1 this season, with its lone loss a 24-21 defeat at the hands of conference foe Georgia Southern. Coach Shawn Clark said it all goes back to tradition, what App State was built on and what coach Jerry Moore built there. Moore stepped down after the 2012 season.

And as App State welcomed word of its bowl location, it said goodbye to the man who had been its head coach. Eliah Drinkwitz took over a year ago and guided the Mountaineers to the Sun Belt championship before becoming the head coach at the University of Missouri.

“We take a lot of pride in what we do, and we expect to win every football game,” Clark said. “I don’t care who we’re playing. If we were playing the Dallas Cowboys, we expect to win. We don’t go anywhere to be second fiddle, so that’s what makes us special.”

UAB’s ninth-ranked defense will be tested by Appalachian State’s offense that ranks ninth nationally in scoring, at 39.4 points per game, and averages 435.5 yards per contest. Darrynton Evans is the Sun Belt’s second-leading rusher, with 1,323 yards and 17 touchdowns, while quarterback and Hewitt-Trussville product Zac Thomas has thrown for 2,576 yards and 26 touchdowns.

UAB wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. is just  67 yards away from joining Roddy White and Derrick Ingram as the only players in Blazer football history to amass 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Watkins enters the bowl game with 47 catches for 933 yards and five touchdowns.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

7 hours ago

Montgomery highlights record-breaking industrial investments in 2019 at annual Success Starts Here Tour

The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce recently held its tenth annual Success Starts Here Tour, highlighting the new and expanding Montgomery industries that have invested in record-breaking numbers this year. The $1,013,568,764 in industrial capital investments marks the second-largest number ever for Montgomery County, surpassed only by the 2002 original Hyundai announcement.

In addition, these companies announced the creation of 1,214 jobs and have helped secure 7,784 existing local jobs. A total of 31 companies have new and expanding investment this year.

Success Starts Here attendees included elected officials, community business leaders and local media. Following a news conference at the Business Resource Center, attendees traveled by bus to three of the 31 expanding industries, including a ribbon cutting at Conner Industries, an industrial wood cutting plant; Hartzell Engine Technologies, a manufacturer of airframes and engine components; and a groundbreaking at Hager Companies, a manufacturer of hinges and accessories.

“With the success of our record-breaking year, we confirm our support and commitment to companies in the Montgomery area. These industries employ more than 7,700 local citizens. By investing in our local plants, these companies are creating and even more importantly preserving jobs in our community,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

“Partnership is key to the recruitment and retention of business in Montgomery. Partnerships between the countycity, chamber and the business community position companies like those we celebrate today to invest and grow here – keeping vital jobs and attracting new talent to our area,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean.

“The Success Starts Here tour showed first-hand the power of business at work. Creating and retaining jobs is at the heart of the mission of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, and we are proud to say since 2010 more than 250 new and expanding industries have announced over 11,917 jobs in Montgomery County,” said 2019 Montgomery Area Chamber Chairman Willie Durham.

For more information about Montgomery and its business climate, visit www.choosemontgomery.com.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

8 hours ago

New redevelopment strategy for Alabama’s largest city

A joint effort to redevelop historic portions of downtown Birmingham has been announced.

Urban Impact and REV Birmingham held a news conference Dec. 17 to announce their new Northwest Downtown Master Development Plan, a strategy for redeveloping the city’s Civil Rights District and Innovation District. Ivan Holloway, executive director for Urban Impact, says the plan includes specific, actionable steps to ensure these neighboring districts are growing together intentionally.

“This master plan represents a unified vision throughout the northwest quadrant of downtown, encompassing both the Civil Rights District and Innovation District,” said Holloway. “It will help create transformative redevelopment and revitalization opportunities that will encourage our citizens to connect, build, invest and grow our community.”

Urban Impact, REV Birmingham announce strategy to redevelop northwest Birmingham from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Tuesday’s announcement comes one month after Urban Impact unveiled plans for a new “Freedom Walk” to link the Civil Rights District and the historic 4th Avenue Business District with the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. David Fleming, president and CEO of REV Birmingham, said this joint effort to connect those areas with the city’s growing Innovation District helps everyone.

“This plan will help people, who feel a sense of ownership over these areas, benefit from the district’s growth while also allowing room for new stakeholders to become part of the area as well,” said Fleming. “Each district’s growth should complement each other.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released a statement celebrating the partnership after the news conference.

“In Birmingham, inclusion and innovation are two sides of the same coin,” Woodfin said. “This collaboration between Urban Impact and REV Birmingham represents an opportunity to bridge our historic past with our bright future.”

Urban Impact and REV Birmingham are searching for a planning firm to guide this redevelopment process. Businesses wishing to provide consulting services are asked to submit a Request for Proposal (RFP) by Jan. 31, 2020. In addition, citizens are encouraged to share their ideas for future development plans in northwest Birmingham by visiting northwestdowntownbham.com or by sending an email to nwrfp@urbanimpactbirmingham.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

