Sewell: Trump should tour my district, see how wall money could ‘turn around communities within our own country’

In an interview that aired Friday on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal,” Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-7) said, “I don’t believe that we need a wall from sea to shining sea to actually protect us.”

Host Don Dailey asked Sewell about Trump vetoing Congress’ legislation that would override his border security emergency declaration.

“I voted [for the legislation], I did not feel like this was a national emergency,” Sewell responded. “I thought it was an overreach of presidential power.”

She continued, “Congress is given by the Constitution the power of the purse, and Congress – in both [chambers] – voted that the $5.7 billion for the wall was not a national emergency. Money was allocated for the wall but was not allocated in its entirety [through the congressional appropriations deal reached last month].”

Sewell advised, “I believe that we in Congress are doing a huge disservice by not doing comprehensive immigration reform. I do think that it’s necessary. I believe that it’s important that we enforce the laws that are on the books. But I don’t believe that we need a wall from sea to shining sea to actually protect us; especially not against the women and children who are fleeing countries – war torn countries and countries where the violence is so bad that mothers will send their children unaccompanied in search of a better life. We have legal means on our books for those who are seeking asylum. That’s a legal form of entering our country.”

This came days after an illegal alien who had previously been denied an asylum request was charged in the homicide of a Mobile woman.

“And we need to make sure that we – our values are reflected in our efforts to keep our borders safe and secure,” Sewell added. “And I think that part of that is acknowledging the family unit and making sure that we’re not dividing families as we are doing our part to ensure the safety of American citizens.”

She concluded, “So, I want to be very clear: I do believe in immigration reform… I think that we need it. But I don’t believe – I kiddingly say to my staff, ‘I wish I could have the president for one hour one day walking through my district, and I could show him what $5.7 billion can do to turn around communities within our own country.’ I believe in a ‘smart wall,’ and I think that we can do that through drones and increased patrol, enforcing the laws that are on the books now. I think that this has been highly politicized, but I don’t believe that it has been a national emergency. And I think that by allowing the president to do that, to seize that kind of power away from Congress – there are three coequal branches of government – and the power of the purse and how we spend our money is something that every American has a part in. And we who represent those Americans have a vote. And we voted. And [Trump] has exercised his power of veto, but I don’t believe that it is a very judicious way to spend our money, our limited resources.”

Watch, starting at the 30:50 mark:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn