Seven out of ten local Alabama TV news outlets get details completely wrong on Del Marsh bill to help build border wall

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) has proposed legislation that would allow taxpayers to divert a portion or all of their own state income tax refund to We Build the Wall, Inc., a 501(c)4 non-profit dedicated to fundraising for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico, which has been a major policy initiative of President Donald Trump.

If you’re able to comprehend that concept, you’re already at least one step ahead of most of the local television news outlets that cover the Alabama legislature.

Based on a closed-caption transcript search, ten of the television stations with local news broadcasts in the Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Dothan and Columbus, Ga. markets covered Marsh’s proposal on Wednesday. However, only three of those broadcasts got the details of the legislation correct. (None of the news broadcasts in the Mobile market covered the proposal on Wednesday.)

Many of the reports that aired claimed Marsh’s bill will give a tax refund to those who donated to the president’s border wall.

“Also today in the Senate, lawmakers debated a bill that would allow an income tax refund if you donate to the president’s border wall, Republican Senator Del Marsh sponsoring that bill, as well,” Montgomery NBC affiliate WSFA’s Mark Bullock said during the channel’s 6 p.m. newscast. “You would get a tax credit if you choose to donate to the We Build the Wall, Inc. organization. Marsh says this would give Alabamians a way to tell the federal government that they support a wall. Opponents say the money should not be put in either the for or against camps. The bill was carried over.”

Bullock tweeted out the story but later deleted the tweet. He pledged to let the author of the piece know.

Huntsville FOX affiliate WZDX’s Mike Black made a similar incorrect claim during his channel’s 9 p.m. newscast.

“Well, a bill to give Alabamians a tax refund for donating towards the border wall passed a Senate committee today,” Black said. “The bill was sponsored by State Sen. Del Marsh. It would add a line to the state tax form so taxpayers could donate to building President Trump’s border wall and get a state tax credit.”

Also among those making the erroneous claim of a tax credit was Birmingham FOX affiliate WBRC.

“The State Senate delays a vote on a bill that would give you a tax credit for donating to the border wall,” co-anchor Steve Crocker said during his 9 p.m. broadcast. “State Senator Del Marsh is sponsoring the bill that gives you a tax credit if you donate to the We Build the Wall, Inc. He says that give Alabamians a way to tell the federal government whether they support a wall or not. Opponents say the money should be directed to other areas.

Dothan ABC affiliate WDHN’s Ben Stanfield also made the incorrect claim but included editorializing with a quip unrelated to Marsh’s proposal about the state prisons being in “shambles” at the end of his presentation.

Also among those getting it wrong were Huntsville NBC affiliate WAFF, Columbus, Ga. FOX affiliate WXTX and Columbus, Ga. ABC affiliate WTVM.

The three outlets that generally got the details of Marsh’s legislation correct were Huntsville ABC affiliate WAAY, Huntsville CBS affiliate WHNT and Birmingham NBC affiliate WVTM.

“A bill that would allow people in Alabama to donate part of their state tax refund to pay for the border wall made it to the Senate floor,” WAAY’s Najahe Sherman said. “We’re also learning more about the specifics of that bill. Senator Marsh said the money would go toward Washington. If it’s not used in three years, it would be transferred to the state general fund. He said the bill is sending a message about what people in Alabama think about border security. The vote on the bill could happen tomorrow.”

A spokesman for Marsh verified late Wednesday that the proposal would add a “donation check-off” category for the We Build the Wall, Inc. on Alabama Income Tax forms, which already includes a number of charities.

