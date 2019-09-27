Seven Alabama schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019

Seven Alabama schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for this year, according to a list released by the U.S. Department of Education.

Nationwide, 362 schools are being recognized through this program for 2019 “based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. These schools demonstrate that all students can achieve to high levels.”

All seven schools recognized in Alabama were specifically honored as “exemplary high performing schools.”

Schools are as follows:

Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School

Montgomery, AL

District: Montgomery County Schools Daphne Elementary School

Daphne, AL

District: Baldwin County Public Schools Eichold-Mertz Magnet School of Math, Science & Technology

Mobile, AL

District: Mobile County Public School System Guin Elementary School

Guin, AL

District: Marion County Schools Hampton Cove Elementary School

Owens Cross Roads, AL

District: Huntsville City Schools Prattville Christian Academy (Non-Public)

Prattville, AL Maxwell AFB Elementary/Middle School

Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama (Montgomery)

District: Department of Defense Education Activity Schools

The Department of Education will formally recognize the schools at an awards ceremony at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on November 14 and 15.

According to the department, the “National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content. The National Blue Ribbon Schools flag gracing a school’s building is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning. National Blue Ribbon Schools are an inspiration and a model for schools still striving for excellence. Now in its 37th year, the U. S. Department of Education has bestowed this coveted award on more than 9,000 schools.”

