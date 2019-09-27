Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Seven Alabama schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019 2 hours ago / News
Rogers: Dems putting illegal aliens ahead of U.S. service members, vets 2 hours ago / Politics
Former Congressman Jack Edwards passes away — ‘Our state has lost one of our finest’ 2 hours ago / News
ULA caps off big week in Decatur with renaming of rocket transport ship 4 hours ago / News
Southern drought deepens; 11 million affected 5 hours ago / News
7 Things: Jones supports impeachment inquiry, Byrne targets Biden, support for impeachment spikes and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Trump praises ‘powerful’ Shelby ‘for his hard work’: ‘You are winning!’ 10 hours ago / News
Jones invokes ‘the name of God’ in calling for Trump impeachment inquiry 11 hours ago / News
Huntsville native confirmed as new U.S. Joint Chiefs vice chair 1 day ago / News
Jones on Trump impeachment effort: ‘The transcript is very troubling’; ‘Not about an election’ 1 day ago / News
Palmer on Trump impeachment inquiry: ‘I will vote no, consistent with the Constitution’ 1 day ago / News
State Sen. Garlan Gudger appointed to Alabama Small Business Commission 1 day ago / News
Alabama Economic Growth Summit to feature who’s who lineup of speakers, panelists 1 day ago / News
Study names Huntsville one of the best places to live in America 1 day ago / News
State Rep. Andy Whitt decries ‘very dangerous’ Alabama Highway 53 after two fatalities — Calls on ALDOT for improvements 1 day ago / News
Alabama Forestry Association endorses Judge Bill Thompson for reelection to Court of Civil Appeals 1 day ago / Politics
Byrne calls on Biden to release foreign call transcripts, answer questions about Ukraine 1 day ago / News
Alabama among seven states in fishing disaster declaration 1 day ago / News
7 Things: Released transcript doesn’t slow Democrats, Ukrainian president says he wasn’t pressured, Mobile Bay Bridge project is dead and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Brad Mendheim running strong in bid for full term on Alabama Supreme Court 1 day ago / Politics
Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, took to the chamber floor on Friday to push back against H.R. 3525, which requires the Department of Homeland Security to establish an expensive electronic health record system for all illegal aliens within its custody within 90 days.

During his speech, Rogers said that similar healthcare efforts still needed for American veterans and active duty service members would be given relatively low priority compared to the Democrats’ proposal focused on illegal aliens.

“The bill before us today requires the Department of Homeland Security to set up an interoperable electronic health record system to track the medical history of millions of illegal immigrants,” Rogers said.

He raised issues with not only the prioritization given under the legislation but logistics, too.

“The bill requires the system to be up and running in 90 days,” Rogers outlined. “Implementing an electronic health record system is a complicated, labor-intensive undertaking. … If you need a real-world example of just how unachievable this is, look no further than the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard spent seven years trying to get an interoperable electronic health system in place for its 50,000 servicemembers. But after all that time, the system didn’t work. Coast Guard service members are still forced to rely on paper medical records. … The Department of Defense and the Veterans Administration won’t have fully interoperable EHR systems in place for another five and nine years respectively.”

“The research mandated by this bill is the responsibility of the Department of Health and Human Services,” he added. “DHS research is properly focused on preventing drugs, criminals and terrorists from entering our country. We should not force DHS to lose its focus on these critical homeland security priorities.”

Rogers advised that it would cost “over $2.5 billion to track the medical history of the illegal immigrants that entered our country just since fiscal year 2017.”

“In other words, without any funding provided for the mandates in this bill, billions in critical DHS funds used to counter terrorist plots, equip first responders, and respond to natural disasters would have to be diverted away to benefit millions of illegal immigrants,” he emphasized.

The east Alabama congressman lamented that Democrats are politicizing national security issues, saying, “We should be working together on legislation that reforms our broken immigration system, protects vulnerable families and children from human smugglers, reduces the asylum backlog, and expands migrant processing and long-term housing.”

He urged Democrats to “finally choose policy over politics and agree to work with Republicans on solutions to our border security problems.”

Watch:

Seven Alabama schools have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for this year, according to a list released by the U.S. Department of Education.

Nationwide, 362 schools are being recognized through this program for 2019 “based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. These schools demonstrate that all students can achieve to high levels.”

All seven schools recognized in Alabama were specifically honored as “exemplary high performing schools.”

Schools are as follows:

Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School
Montgomery, AL
District: Montgomery County Schools

Daphne Elementary School
Daphne, AL
District: Baldwin County Public Schools

Eichold-Mertz Magnet School of Math, Science & Technology
Mobile, AL
District: Mobile County Public School System

Guin Elementary School
Guin, AL
District: Marion County Schools

Hampton Cove Elementary School
Owens Cross Roads, AL
District: Huntsville City Schools

Prattville Christian Academy (Non-Public)
Prattville, AL

Maxwell AFB Elementary/Middle School
Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama (Montgomery)
District: Department of Defense Education Activity Schools

The Department of Education will formally recognize the schools at an awards ceremony at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center on November 14 and 15.

According to the department, the “National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content. The National Blue Ribbon Schools flag gracing a school’s building is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning. National Blue Ribbon Schools are an inspiration and a model for schools still striving for excellence. Now in its 37th year, the U. S. Department of Education has bestowed this coveted award on more than 9,000 schools.”

Former Congressman Jack Edwards, who represented southwest Alabama in the U.S. House for 20 years, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday morning.

Governor Kay Ivey has issued a directive to immediately fly flags at half-staff on the grounds of the State Capitol Complex in Montgomery and throughout Alabama’s First Congressional District, until the day of Edwards’ interment to honor his distinguished service and life.

“Congressman Jack Edwards served his state and nation with the highest degree of integrity,” Ivey said in a statement.

“As a young Marine, he proudly wore the uniform of his country during the Korean War; as the representative from Alabama’s First Congressional District, he was elected to 10 terms and was widely respected on both sides of the aisle, working with six different presidents,” the governor outlined. “He was President Reagan’s point man on rebuilding our national defense. He was also one of the state’s foremost conservationists, leading the efforts in Congress to establish the Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge and Weeks Bay National Estuarine Reserve in Baldwin County.”

Edwards served as the Alabama state chairman for the 1984 Reagan-George H.W. Bush ticket.

Additionally, the Alabama congressman served as vice chairman of the U.S. House Republican Caucus, which placed him at the White House weekly for meetings with the president.

With seniority, he also became the point member on defense appropriations and an expert on national defense after serving for 10 years on the defense subcommittee of the appropriations committee.

Offering “[h]eartfelt sympathies and prayers for his wife, Jolane, and their two children and families,” Ivey added that Edwards “was the epitome of a true public servant and was the ultimate statesman for Alabama.”

“Our state has lost one of our finest,” she concluded.

Edwards was born in Birmingham in 1928. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Alabama, where he served as president of the Student Government Association and the Kappa Alpha fraternity.

After retiring from Congress, he joined the Hand Arendall law firm in Mobile. He was active in numerous civic leadership positions. Edwards also served on the corporate boards for Northrup-Grumman QMS, Inc. and the Southern Company, as well as being a University of Alabama System trustee from 1988-1999.

On Friday, tributes poured in from across Alabama, including from Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), who served with Edwards in the House.

“Saddened to learn of the death of a good friend and former colleague, U.S. Rep. Jack Edwards,” Shelby tweeted. “He served both the state of Alabama and the nation with honor & integrity. His legacy will live on through his works for years to come. My prayers remain with Jolane and his loved ones.”

An eventful week for Alabama rocket builder United Launch Alliance (ULA) came to a close with a special renaming ceremony for the ship that carries its unique cargo to launch destinations.

Departing from a critical inland port along the Tennessee River in North Alabama, ULA utilizes a specially designed cargo ship to carry its rockets to launch locations such as Florida and California.

ULA president and CEO Tory Bruno presided over the renaming ceremony for the boat which will hereafter be called Rocketship.  One of ULA’s Atlas rockets was loaded onto Rocketship for transport shortly before the event.

A typical journey to Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard Rocketship takes eight to 10 days and covers 2,000 miles.

Earlier in the week, ULA announced that it will set a record manufacturing pace with 30 boosters in production during the 2019 and 2020 calendar years. ULA operates a 1.6 million square foot plant in Decatur, the largest such manufacturing facility in the Western Hemisphere.

It also announced that its cutting-edge Vulcan Centaur booster had entered the structural testing phase at the Dynetics testing facility located within the confines of its campus.

The Vulcan Centaur is a next-generation rocket purpose-built to carry out national security space missions for the U.S. military.

Weeks of dry, hot weather have plunged the Deep South further into a drought that’s affecting more than 11 million people and threatening crops across the region, a new assessment showed Thursday.

The latest report from U.S. Drought Monitor showed arid conditions worsening across a five-state area from Louisiana to South Carolina.

Conditions are particularly bad in Alabama and Georgia, where nearly the entire state is too dry.

Areas around the suburbs of Birmingham and Atlanta are particularly hard hit.

The National Weather Service on Thursday reported record temperatures for several Alabama cities: Montgomery at 100 F (38 C); Troy at 98 (37 C), Tuscaloosa at 97 (36 C) and Birmingham and Anniston each at 96 (35.5 C).

Drought conditions extend into northern Florida and the southern Great Lakes region.

Much of Texas and the Southwest also are too dry.

Some areas have gone weeks without substantial rain.

Farmers say the dry weather is hurting their crops, and Alabama has declared a statewide fire alert because of extremely dry weather.

About 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Birmingham in Montevallo, sprinklers ran full tilt at a roughly 200-acre (81-hectare) commercial nursery, Green Valley Farms, that is near the most parched area in the South.

A few miles away, April Hebert watched her 1-year-old son Collins toss rocks into a partially dried-up pond at a park in Helena.

Brown leaves that are normally still green this time of year covered the ground under trees.

“It’s terrible,” she said of the drought. “I’m afraid we’re going to go straight from summer to winter without a fall.”

The Agriculture Department said pastures, hayfields and soybean crops are drying up because of the drought, and some farmers have been feeding hay to livestock because of a lack of grass.

Most crops are still in good or fair condition despite the lack of rain, the agency said.

While lake levels are falling, no mandatory water restrictions are in place.

The National Weather Service said most places in Georgia and Alabama received below-normal rainfall in August, and temperatures for the month were as much as 3 degrees above average in Georgia.
 (Associated Press, copyright 2019)

7. Huntsville is a great place to live

  • Huntsville is awesome and you should live there according to a study done by US News, who ranked the top 125 places to live in the United States based on a strong job market and high quality of life.
  • With one being the lowest and 10 being the highest, Huntsville received the following ratings for each category: Desirability – 5.4%, Value – 8.8%, Job Market – 7.3%, Quality of Life – 6.6% and Net Migration – 7.0%. Overall, Huntsville received a 7.1% scorecard rating. US News ranked Huntsville the 11th-best city to live.

6. ICE nails dozens  of illegal immigrants on sex crime charges 

  • Active ICE Director Matthew Albence gave insight on a recent operation that led to the arrest of dozens of illegal immigrants that have a history of child sex offenses.
  • The director used this opportunity to slam sanctuary cities for putting anything else over the security of our communities, saying, It’s time to publicly call out those who have put politics over public safety, those who make our communities less secure, who create safe havens in which criminal aliens and gangs are allowed to flourish and can victimize innocent people with impunity.”

5. We kind of know who the whistleblower is

  • The New York Times reported that the whistleblower on Trump’s phone call with Ukraine is a CIA officer who was detailed to work at the White House, according to three people familiar with his identity.
  • The whistleblower, who received his information secondhand, has now stated that President Trump abused his powers to “solicit interference” from Ukraine in the upcoming 2020 election and the White House took steps to cover it up.

4. Trump calls whistleblower informant “close to a spy

  • Now that the all of the attention seems to be on the impeachment of the president, Trump is not happy with whoever informed the whistleblower the information that led to the release of a now-controversial transcript between President Trump and the president of Ukraine.
  • Trump said on Thursday that whoever fed the information to the whistleblower is “close to a spy,” and he went on to say that in the old days, spies were handled differently, which set off a new frenzy of people claiming the president was threatening the life of the whistleblower.

3. Poll shows support for impeachment growing

  • A recent poll shows that support for impeachment has soared amid non-stop media coverage and his conviction in the press, but Republicans and independents are still not convinced.
  • The first major Republican, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, came out in favor of impeachment, saying he is not surprised that Trump allegedly pressured the Ukrainian president to look into Biden because he has “watched him over the years,” but he also stated that he wanted to see more information before moving forward.

2. Byrne says Biden should follow Trump’s lead 

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) is one of many Republicans who is tired of the constant search for something to use against the president. He said the release of the transcript between Trump and the president of Ukraine is no different, calling it, Just another witch hunt by the Dems who still refuse to accept the results of the 2016 election.”
  • Byrne took it a step further by stating, “Transcript DOES show the need for a serious investigation into the Bidens and their actions in Ukraine.” He added, “Biden needs to answer to this: Why was his son paid $50K a month to lobby a Ukraine company and why was the prosecutor fired after starting to look into corrupt trade deals within the company?”

1. Doug Jones favors impeachment, wants to straddle the issue

  • While every other Democrat seems to be using the Trump/Ukraine transcript to put a nail in the impeachment coffin, U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) supports impeachment while admitting there is no “smoking gun” and acknowledging, “We are nowhere close to having the full picture here.”
  • Jones is no stranger to straddling the fence. He clearly supports the Democrats’ current efforts. He remarked, “I support a fact-finding mission. I support the House finding out the facts. It’s important to get the facts out there. That is the prerogative of the House of Representatives. The things we’ve seen this week with the release of the summary of the phone call, then the whistleblower complaint – you can call it what you want to, it doesn’t matter what they call it – I just want to get to the facts.”

