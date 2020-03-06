Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Former Crimson Tide star Quinnen Williams arrested at New York airport for gun possession 1 hour ago / News
Sessions hits back at Tuberville in TV spot — ‘The Florida Phony’ 1 hour ago / News
Tara Leigh Grove named endowed chair at UA Law 2 hours ago / News
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl named semifinalist for national coach of the year award 2 hours ago / News
Tuberville: We need ‘some kind of visa system’ for labor shortages with ‘no chance for citizenship’ 3 hours ago / News
Sessions defends Russia investigation recusal while U.S. Attorney General — ‘Hopeful’ investigations underway will tighten up against DoJ political abuses 4 hours ago / News
Ivey creates task force to deal with coronavirus 4 hours ago / News
Tuberville vs. ‘the swamp’: Ad hits Sessions over ‘portraying himself as Donald Trump’s best friend’ 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Jones blames Trump for Schumer’s attack on judges, Alabama executes a murderer, Alabama hospitals concerned about the coronavirus and more … 8 hours ago / Analysis
First-ever Alabama Business Technology Conference coming to Montgomery in April 23 hours ago / News
Exclusive: Charlie Kirk speaks ahead of Birmingham book signing event on Thursday 24 hours ago / News
Shelby praises congressional passage of coronavirus funding bill he negotiated 1 day ago / News
Alabama legislature, Governor Kay Ivey honor Tuskegee Airmen — ‘A lasting legacy’ 1 day ago / News
Doug Jones: Schumer Supreme Court remarks ‘quite inappropriate’ — ‘Glad he walked those comments back’ 1 day ago / News
Birmingham tech company raising money to produce ‘World’s Smallest Device Charger’ 1 day ago / News
Club for Growth enters AL-01 runoff fray with attack ad on GOP congressional hopeful Jerry Carl 1 day ago / News
Ten years and countless lives changed through fitness 1 day ago / Sponsored
An Amendment One post-mortem: Idealism trumps reality 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
7 Things: Trump looks like he will play in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, Shelby secures $7.8 billion for coronavirus, Bloomberg latest to back Biden and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
AL-01 4th place finisher endorses Jerry Carl 2 days ago / News
Sessions defends Russia investigation recusal while U.S. Attorney General — ‘Hopeful’ investigations underway will tighten up against DoJ political abuses

Now that the race for the Republican nomination in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race is down to two, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, the campaign rhetoric is expected to immediately heat up with just 25 days to go until Republicans head to the polls once again to determine who will face incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in November.

With just a few days having passed since primary day, Tuberville’s campaign has already taken aim at Sessions for his 2017 recusal from the Department of Justice investigation into alleged collusion between the Russian government and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and the attacks from Trump on Sessions since that recusal.

During an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Sessions maintained he did what he had to do given his association with Trump’s 2016 campaign as U.S. Attorney General.

“I had to recuse because the law of the Department of Justice explicitly says that if you’re a prosecutor, and I’ve led all the prosecutors, you can’t investigate yourself,” Sessions said. “And it explicitly says you can’t participate in a campaign in a significant role, you can’t investigate the campaign you participated in. It is very clear. It has a specific example about campaigns, and I was national security chairman of the campaign. I introduced and nominated President Trump at the convention. I traveled all over the country with him. I was a leader in his transition team. I introduced him at rallies in every corner of this country. I was the first senator to endorse him. … I was the closest member of the House or Senate to the Trump campaign. So, I just couldn’t do it, lawfully or ethically — I just couldn’t do that.”

“I know it is frustrating to the president,” he added. “But the bottom line is that even though they took an extra-long time and they turned over every rock three times it seemed like — he was cleared. The impeachment charges that came forward didn’t even mention Russia and collusion. I was being investigated, too. Of course, they cleared me, too. I certainly didn’t do any collusion with anybody. It ended as I hoped, but boy it was frustrating and it took a long time. So, I understand the President’s frustration.”

Sessions said despite the allegations, he felt Trump and Republicans were on a path to victory in the November general election.

He did weigh in on the possibility of something like this happening to future presidents, noting he had confidence in current U.S. Attorney General William Barr and an investigation being led by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham.

“What was so bad about this — they leaked on me constantly, that I was talking to some Russian somewhere and I was plotting some scheme,” Sessions said. “I mean, it was just constant. The media was purposefully irresponsible. The investigation had begun, I guess as we now know, in August the summer before the election. I would just say, it is correct that we should not leak these kinds of investigations. They should be done, if at all, undercover or under wraps like every federal investigation is supposed to be done. It’s one of those things where the investigation for a political race is not supposed to be commenced unless you meet a sufficient predicate, basis to justify spying on a campaign. I’m very pleased and very supportive of [U.S. Attorney General] Bill Barr, who said he is going to find out if [former FBI Director James] Comey and the crew that started back last fall had a basis to commence this investigation. He’s got [U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut] John Durham, a man I respect, who I appointed to a special project. He’s looking at that very intensely. He’s not only like an inspector general, but it’s going to be for a grand jury, and he can bring witnesses before the grand jury if he needs to.”

“I’m hopeful this whole experience will tighten the Department of Justice up,” he added. “That was one of my roles and one of my beliefs I should do as attorney general — tighten up against leaks and tighten up against political abuses within the Department.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

Former Crimson Tide star Quinnen Williams arrested at New York airport for gun possession

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested Thursday night after he brought a gun to New York’s LaGuardia Airport, according to police.

Williams, 22, was arrested by the Port Authority Police Department for criminal possession of a weapon after a Glock 19 pistol was found on him.

Williams, who once starred for the University of Alabama and was drafted No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2019, had a permit for the weapon in his home state of Alabama, an authority spokesperson said. In most circumstances, New York requires people to have pistol licenses in the state to carry concealed weapons.

It is unclear whether Williams was attempting to board the plane with his gun.

Alex Spiro, Williams’ attorney, stated the athlete “respects and follows the law.”

“There was allegedly a technical issue with the manner in which the lawfully-owned firearm was stored — and we expect the matter to be resolved shortly,” Spiro said.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Sessions hits back at Tuberville in TV spot — ‘The Florida Phony’

Earlier on Friday, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate campaign hit former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his opponent in the March 31 U.S. Senatorial Republican primary runoff, for having fallen out of favor with President Donald Trump.

Shortly thereafter, the Sessions campaign returned fire with its own advertisement questioning Tuberville’s connection to Alabama given his recent residency in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

The back-and-forth between the two campaigns comes immediately after Tuesday night’s primary, which Tuberville eeked out a 12,000-vote edge, roughly 2% out of 716,299 ballots cast.

Transcript as follows:

ANNOUNCER: Big announcement by Tommy Tuberville.

TUBERVILLE: After 40 years of coaching football, I hung up my whistle and moved to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, with the white sands and the blue water – what a great place to live.

ANNOUNCER: Florida?

TUBERVILLE: Santa Rosa Beach, Florida….

ANNOUNCER: Not Alabama?

TUBERVILLE: I’m gonna be the next U.S. Senator from the state of Alabama.

ANNOUNCER: What? No you’re not. Tuberville’s a phony. He’s not from Alabama. He lives and votes in Florida. When this campaign is over, he’ll go back to Florida.

JEFF SESSIONS: I’m Jeff Sessions and I approve this ad.

A release that accompanied the release of the ad accuses Tuberville of living, paying taxes and voting in the Sunshine State.

“Alabama will not give away our voice in the U.S. Senate to a person who grew up in Arkansas, retired in Florida, and merely stopped here for a few years. In fact, just last year, he admitted ‘Yes, I am not an everyday resident of Alabama.’ Further, he flatly stated twice, ‘I am a carpetbagger.’ Those are his words,” Sessions campaign manager Jon Jones said in the release. “Florida Phony Tommy Tuberville is an out-of-state, out-of-work football coach who doesn’t know or understand Alabama, or the issues Alabamians care about. Let’s be honest – Tommy Tuberville is a big talking phony. He is playing a character on TV, but that’s not who he is. He’s the guy who said he would only leave Ole Miss in a pine box.”

“Tommy Tuberville always puts himself first,” he continued. “He gets fired from or quits every job. In the first 65 years of his life, Tuberville never lifted a finger in the battle for conservative ideals. He never helped President Trump, he never said a kind word about President Trump, he never even gave a single penny of his millions to help President Trump get elected. But now that he wants our vote, he is all about Trump. How convenient. Tommy Tuberville is a Florida Phony who is all about himself and he is just using President Trump for his own purposes.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

Tara Leigh Grove named endowed chair at UA Law

The University of Alabama School of Law announced Friday that Tara Leigh Grove, a constitutional scholar, will join the School of Law in August as the Charles E. Tweedy, Jr. Endowed Chairholder in Law.

According to a press release, Grove’s teachings will include federal courts, constitutional law, procedure and legislation and regulation.

“Tara Grove is a nationally renowned constitutional scholar, who has made significant contributions to our understanding of the federal judiciary and the constitutional doctrines pertaining to separation of powers,” said Dr. Mark E. Brandon, dean of UA’s School of Law.

“She is also an award-winning teacher,” Brandon added. “As she helps us create and build a Program in Constitutional Studies – including an Initiative for Civic Engagement – she will be a leader within the Law School and beyond.”

The press release also provided background on Grove’s previous work:

Grove has written extensively about the historical norms and practices that protect judicial independence; the power of government entities (including states) to bring suit in federal court; judicial decision-making and judicial legitimacy; and the interpretive principles that should govern executive orders and other presidential documents.

Grove has published with such prestigious law journals as the Harvard Law ReviewColumbia Law Review, University of Pennsylvania Law Review, New York University Law ReviewUniversity of Chicago Law Review, Cornell Law Review and Vanderbilt Law Review.

“I am delighted to begin this new chapter of my career,” Grove said. “The faculty at the Law School has been exceptionally welcoming, and I look forward to joining this wonderful group in the fall.”

Grove graduated summa cum laude from Duke University and magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, where she served as the Supreme Court Chair of the Harvard Law Review.

Grove also clerked for Judge Emilio Garza on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and she worked for four years as an attorney in the Appellate Staff of the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, where she argued 15 cases in the courts of appeals.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Auburn’s Bruce Pearl named semifinalist for national coach of the year award

Auburn University head men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl on Friday was announced as a semifinalist for the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the award annually and made the announcement.

This marks the second time in the last three seasons that Pearl has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious national coach of the year award.

He is one of 10 coaches left in contention for the honor and is joined by John Calipari of Kentucky as the only coaches represented from the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

The other semifinalists are Patrick Chambers (Penn State), Scott Drew (Baylor), Brian Dutcher (San Diego State), Mark Few (Gonzaga), Anthony Grant (Dayton), Leonard Hamilton (Florida State), Greg McDermott (Creighton) and Mark Pope (BYU).

After losing his top three scorers and five of the top eight from the historic Auburn team that went to the Final Four last season, Pearl has Auburn near the top of the SEC once again. The Tigers at this point are two games ahead of where they finished a season ago and have already achieved their third consecutive 20-win season, something that has only happened once previously in program history: 1983-86.

Further, Auburn’s 2020 senior class has become the winningest class in program history with 98 wins in their time on “The Plains.”

The Naismith Awards master voting academy will soon narrow the award contenders down to four finalists, to be announced on March 18.

From there, fans will be able to support their favorite coach by voting online between March 20-April 1; this fan vote will account for five percent of the overall final vote.

The ultimate award winner will be announced on April 5.

RELATED: Pearl praises religious freedom in Alabama — ‘I can live here in Auburn and practice my faith’

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Tuberville: We need ‘some kind of visa system’ for labor shortages with ‘no chance for citizenship’

As Alabama continues to enjoy having record-low unemployment given a robust economy, one of the problems some industries are facing is an inability to find workers required.

With the race for the U.S. Senate in the primary runoff stage between former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions underway, how to handle that dilemma could be a focal point in the campaign.

At the latter stages of the primary, Sessions and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), who was also a competitor for the GOP nod, criticized Tuberville as being a proponent of “amnesty” in discussions about immigrant labor, a charge Tuberville has denied.

In an appearance on Huntsville radio WVNN’s “The Jeff Poor Show,” Tuberville laid out what he called the “right balance” for guest workers and other policies that could be put in place to alleviate labor shortages.

“There is a right balance,” he said. “I’ve been down to see all the nursery people down in South Alabama. They can’t find workers. They put in for so many workers to be delivered from whatever, to give them an opportunity to work in the nursery business. They need hundreds of them. We’re not talking about 15 or 20. We’re talking about hundreds. They come in, they stay for a few months, and then they go back. They don’t bring their families. It’s only the workers.”

“The problem we’re getting into right now is when we let entire families come in,” Tuberville continued. “Families are taking over our hospitals and our schools. We can’t afford it. We don’t have the money to educate the kids in our schools, nor do we have the hospitalization to take care of them. It’s costing us billions of dollars.”

“Yes, we need to be able to use some kind of visa system where you can sign up and say, ‘I need this many, for this many weeks or this many months,'” he added. “Then they go back. No chance for citizenship. You just got to come here, and you’ve got to work.”

Tuberville went on to add the other part of solving labor shortages in Alabama and around the country was to make inroads on workforce development, which may or may not necessarily include completing a four-year college program.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

